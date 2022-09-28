Beyond the Bell 09/28/22

00:00

Romaine Bostick Caroline Hyde. Taylor Riggs. Got you down to the closing bell here to help take us Beyond the Bell. It's our global simulcast. We're joined right now by Carol Massar and a hearty welcome to Scarlet Fu filling in for Tim Centerville today. And we welcome our audiences across Bloomberg Television Bloomberg Radio and on YouTube. Taking a look at this market Carol coming off six straight days of declines. We have a pretty strong day here up more than 2 percent. Only 11 stocks in the S & P 500 in the red. It's pretty remarkable right. But you know depending on the day this week it looked like things were all coming undone or things were starting to look up like they are today. So a lot of volatility no doubt about it. It does make me wonder about something. Doug's yoga Michael Barr Capital Partners just on with Scarlett mean he said this week despite the hawkish Fed meeting and all the rhetoric that we're hearing from Fed officials on hawkish moves to continue the terminal rate projection has dropped every day this week which he thinks is very very telling. Scarlet Fu. It could be very telling. High Flyers also where so many people well that maybe were dying maybe like things are starting in turn. It's a big question mark at the end of the day. No one can even determine whether this is actual disorder in the markets. Janet Yellen says there isn't. Larry Summers says yet there was in the UK bond market. He says he sees risks of breakdowns to come if that's the case. People are kind of putting that on hold for today. At least there's a lack of disorder. Is that what you saying. Is there disorder in the markets. It's a really simple question that no one can answer. I'm an answer. Yes. I don't get a 25 basis point move on a 10 year yield after going up 10 15 basis points. That's not orderly. I really love the U.K. market this morning when they jump 100 basis points on the long bond in the last two days and then plunge 100 basis points on the day. But Scarlett your point is taken and that the confusion in the process is signals that are out there remain. It really is this bond volatility and the whipsaw within this market. Scarlet Fu said that I don't think I can think that the trade punches with the phones today. Yes. I'm tired of beating up on Carol. All right. Here we go guys. We got the closing bells here. This is actually a pretty phenomenal day. No matter how you cut it whether you think this rally has legs or not are still pretty impressive. 15 stocks in the S & P 500 finished lower 488 higher. You put it all together. You got to S & P 500 higher by one point basically two percent. We're going to rounded up here on the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average up by more than 500 points at one point nine percent. The Nasdaq composite higher by more than 200 points or two percent in the opera form on the day that belongs to the Russell 2000 higher by three point two percent. I'm just happy because remain might be moving on from picking on me one now but we are seeing some conviction certainly when it comes to volume behind the moves in the Dow the S & P in particular today. Look at the S & P. Let's dig a little bit deeper. Most names we'll hear more about that in just a moment. 488 to be exact higher today 15 lower net unchanged. Can I just. Just real quickly. Yeah. We haven't had a day like this in terms of the percentage of gainers. I'll get going back I think to 2018 and I'll double check this. That was December 26 2018. That was when every stock but one in the S & P 500 rally. That's a long time. That's a long time. I feel like Guy Johnson the S & P 500. You look at the number of advancers versus decliners on the New York Stock Exchange. Eleven stocks higher for every one that is down on the NYSE. That only brings us back to July 19th in terms of a broad based advance. So the smaller caps maybe not seeing it even as the Russell 2000 gains more than 3 percent. Take a look at where we are on the sector level as well. This is somewhere that we can really look at the depth and the breadth of this market. Carol I do this for you. It is all green on the screen except for one at the bottom. Let's start there if we will. It's technology hardware and equipment. You're only off about seven tenths of one percent. Even the quote worst performers are actually still in the green. It's a lot of utilities and household products typically get a boost when yields fall said the math. Of course there makes sense coming crime up to the top. Here are some of the quote best performers. Every sector is up more than 2 percent. The big outperforms energy media and entertainment as well along with some of those consumer durables and those retailers all up about three and half percent. Look at all that. Green gave me so much to choose from when it comes to some of my gainers today. But I had to go to Biogen. We've been talking about it all day here. This stock pretty much closing just off its highs of the day still with about a 40 percent gain. We know the news topping the S & P 500 top of the Nasdaq 100 gaining about I think 10 billion dollars in market value alone today. And it has to do with this experimental medicine in partnership with our side. That's a Japanese pharmaceutical company showing that it's significantly slowed Alzheimer's in a Phase 3 trial. It really just lifted the overall psycho group I should say. And I'm really into it. I mean it's likely they'll deal you all that all the debate about sort of the amyloid yet whatever you call it. And of course what was it. What was it Pfizer and the big debacle that we had with the approval. Well this has been a tough nut to crack in the medical space in the healthcare space. Alzheimer's as you know. And so to see some optimism in a big way especially in Phase 3. That's significant. Right. And the. CEO of S.I. the Japanese company basically said that this actually proves that the theory actually works. Now whether the data will back that up remains to be seen. But he's optimistic. All right. So we're all in investors all in on Biogen. I also want to mention Netflix. This one happened more than 9 percent. Speak about all. And it feels like all of a sudden the Wall Street community is all in on Netflix. Also topping the S & P 500 and NASDAQ 100. Atlantic Equities latest to turn bullish on the outlook in its new ad supported Tier 2. They upgraded it to overweight and lifted the price target to 283. Stock closed at two forty five and change. And I did want to mention DAX sign. This one also an out performer up more than 5 percent. It's about its restructuring plan. The board at DAX sign saying OK go ahead. It's going to cut current workforce by about 9 percent some charges of 30 to 40 million with most of that happening in third and fourth quarter. And then Scarlet Fu expects that restructuring to be substantially completed by the end of 2023. So this one again a big outperformance there. OK. So looking for underperformers was kind of hard today but I did find Apple. It's unavoidable. It's had a two month low. Global equities research calls Apple's plan to ditch iPhone production. That was a Bloomberg exclusive. It calls the company the first casualty of recession and says the collapse demand is just the tip of the iceberg and says maybe 500000 layoffs in the Apple supply chain over the next couple of months which would be huge if it comes to pass. He said that this was global equities research. Yeah I hadn't heard of them either. But I was intrigued by the 500000 layoffs. I'm intrigued by that too because it seems like a lot of people are trying to dismiss this as just not as a nothing burger. I guess something like Bloomberg is just you know overplaying this. But the reporting looks solid to me. There is a lot of jobs at stake. Also looking at v.f. Corp. which owns brands from then send Northeast a Supreme and Timberland basically teenage boys. My son cutting its full year outlook and and remain now sees revenue up 5 to 6 percent versus 7 percent. What was interesting of course in addition to blaming things on the macro uncertainty is excess inventories which means probably discounted goods later on this year in pair terms because there you go. See where Wranglers Ruby. Know I haven't seen Romaine in anything but a suit. So I couldn't see anything IBEX. Much of the stuff that's going to carry crocs. If you asked nicely did you go blind after them. What color your crocs remain. Just a quick mention of as QQQ. This is the three times inverse leverage ETF on the Qs. Whatever the Qs do you take the inverse of that times three. No one wants to be short. The Nasdaq 100 today and you could see that this ETF had a big decline. It was a third most actively traded ETF in the U.S. market. Lot of outflows right. We were talking about that. Yes. Emily Chang was telling us there are already outflows the last few days. So there is a little bit of expectation that we'd get a turnaround Tuesday. That didn't happen. So we got whiplash Wednesday instead. Whiplash Wednesday is a great way of putting it because if we look across the cross asset perspective this would've been a very different color if you come into us this morning because we had at that point a strong U.S. dollar. You had most of your commodities falling and now it is a sea of green. We look at commodities like WTI up more than 4 percent. This is more of an inventory story at the moment worrying about Russia's supply global supply inventories WTI someone. The 4 percent move of course got natural gas pushing up high even though we think demand will be crimped by that all important impact of that Cat 4 hurricane. Over in Florida. But natural gas pushes up 3 percent. We see of course massive moves in Europe once again as we worry about the Nord Stream team implications. But this is really where some of the controversy focus has been. This has been an extraordinary quality volatile kind of day. But dollar index. Now weakening by a percentage point that after the Bank of England comes and rides into the rescue trying to diminish some of that extreme volatility and indeed the extreme implications of a bond yield that across so much higher on the long end that was going to have implications for the pension funds of long term investors. We therefore have dramatic moves higher in the euro strengthening by one point four percent. The British pound strengthening every currency really versus U.S. dollar went higher. And then look at these apps for ordinary moves that happened. Hundred basis point move on the Fed here in the terms of your U.K. guilt. I mean leaves us breathless. Taylor a hugely breathless. And it really has been the story of the day Caroline as you mentioned starting overnight in your UK. And so the ramifications of the contagion that filter into the big story of the day today and that is the huge plunge within the US. Full faith and credit as well remains 16 basis points down on a two year yield but you're still at a 412. The fives in the tens are where again the stickiness 24 basis points out and below that 4 percent level. But you actually the seven year bond auction date that was very well received despite the weakness and twos yesterday. Right. But then. OK. But then this is the other thing to know. You look at that repo facility that we had a little bit early to reverse it. Excuse me. And you sort of realize OK people are still piling into cash here for care staying in cash if you will. So there's a big question here when you talk about the conviction in this rally and whether it has legs the idea that there are a lot of people as of today that are still allocating heavily to cash. Big question is so what happens tomorrow. Does this rally hold as it comes. Done what kind of volatility do we Scarlett. Answer that. Yes I would if I knew the answer today wouldn't be here. Well I mean I think one thing we don't know is we make this at the volatility that we've been seeing across the board across asset wise I don't think is normal. And I think that's going to keep a lot of people afraid at least on the sidelines until that volatility is tamped down. Yeah we'll see what the economic numbers play out to and see if that impacts the trade. Alright guys that's a wrap for this Wednesday trade. Quite a rally on Wall Street. Good to be back ISE. We'll bring her back again across offering coverage. Radio TV YouTube. We call it Beyond the Bell. We'll see you again. Same time same place tomorrow.