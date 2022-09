00:00

We want to turn now to our Best to Bloomberg intelligence segment and bring an on Iraq rather on Iraq. One of the big stories of the day of course was the announcement by Adobe that they're going to buy a privately held software company named FEMA for 20 billion dollars which I'm told is going to be one of the biggest deals ever at least for a private software company. Yeah. You know when the deal's price came out I said so what's the revenue. A sense that we are out of about 200 million. So that was a mess. So it's like oh OK so 10 times multiple. It's OK to a billion dollars. It's just a no no not 2 billion 20 billion. So that's you know if you look at it from a math point of view maximum 400 million are in a year or two a year and a half. It's like 50 times forward. SALES are 100 times forward sales depending on what you look at it. It's a massive price Adobe's paying for your note said oh and here I was thinking tech was in a correction. Is this it a bellwether for the market. I don't know. I don't think so. Because almost all the private equity deals or private valuations that have happened in the past two years they are seeing a decline. You are seeing deals under 10 times revenue a software deal. So from that point it is an anomaly. But Adobe is basically saying this is where the future goes for their creative cloud product. And creative cloud is what it will be years frankly. I mean there are a lot of other businesses but creative cloud is very important for them. So what is FEMA to them apart from very expensive at the moment. It is. It is. Helps you with web based collaboration between people white boarding. You want to work together. You are creative professional. You are just you don't have to be a designer but you can do other things as well. It's been gaining a lot of traction and it will be must have felt that they really need this technology before somebody else gets it. All right. So lost in all this was that they actually did come out with earnings this morning. They thought they were good. Were they not. Not really. See Adobe Stories has been. If you go back last five to seven years top line growth between 15 and 20 percent with margin expansion. We emphasized yesterday in a note that I think that is coming to an end for them. Now the growth rate is going to be somewhere between 10 to 15 percent with little or no margin expansion because the most of the product families I would say out at the mature phase. They have one one unit called Expedients Cloud which is I think is growing much faster. But as in total the company is not going to show that 20 percent plus growth rate for a while. So what did they do. I have to buy somebody or they have to raise prices. You can't do that indefinitely. So I think this is just a matter of a rerating of Adobe. Valuation comes down a little bit and I think they need to rebuild from here. Your previous note yesterday says the Adobe sales are slowing. They need to do an acquisition. I woke up this morning. They do mind but is this the right acquisition. So again I think it's going to take a few years. This is not a company that has historically done valuations for the sake of adding sales. It's never done that which is why I think a lot of people are perhaps unhappy today given their stock price. But this is you know if they play this right it could be the next generation of how creative people do stuff. So it will take many years to get there especially given the revenue run rate of this company is not very high. 400 million even when they get there a year away from now is not that high compared to the revenue base of Adobe.