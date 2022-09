00:00

From the world of politics to the world of business this is balance of power with David Westin. From Bloomberg World Headquarters in New York to our television and radio audiences worldwide. Welcome to Balance of Power. We start today in England where we heard just this morning Bank of England announced that it would buy as many long dated gilts. Those are Treasury bonds. Over in United Kingdom as needed in order to bring some stability in the marketplace. What's happened since that announcement actually is the yield on the 10 year gilt has gone up over 50 basis points and the yield on the 30 has gone up over 100 basis points. We welcome now somebody who knows the British monetary policy situation terribly well and the Bank of England. She's Kristen's force professor of management and global economics at MIT's Sloan School. Dr. Forbes earlier served on the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee. So welcome DAX. It's great to have you with us as far as we can tell what happened this morning. So what the Bank of England has done seems to be the standard central bank playbook. What they should be doing when there's surprises like this shocks like this big news such as coming from the Chancellor. What you do is first as a central bank you should monitor that market is functioning. And that was the announcement that came out yesterday. They are monitoring market functioning. They want to make sure prices are clearing. They want to make sure there's buyer and sellers. They don't so much care about big market moves but they want to make sure the market is clearing. That's the top priority. Markets are functioning. Second priority is what they address today which is financial stability issues. There's been some big moves. Could that cause some effects that undermine financial stability in the economy. I think it's important to. They don't. They're so much focused on whether there's individuals who have wins or losses or individual companies that have Windsor losses. But they want to make sure that any company that does suffer losses then won't have some sort of systemic effect or some sort of systemic fault selling that then hurts the broader economy and functioning of the broader financial market. So that's what they did today. It seems that they are worried that because of the big market moves there could be some margin calls some pressures for forced selling that could cause the gilt market to freeze up. So they're going to just step in to make sure there's liquidity. Make sure the market functions and make sure that these financial stability issues don't become a broader issue for the economy when this broke all out because they've gone back to quantitative easing. But I wonder if that's really right. Because the reports are Lisa it was a problem particular with some big pension plans who were hedging their long term liabilities with derivatives. And given the sudden market moves because of the what was announced with the mini budget that was a possible meltdown. So is this really quantitative easing. The goal is to separate this from quantitative easing. This is actually very interesting. Governor Bailey was one of the first people of over two years ago. Jackson Hole in 2020. He gave a talk where what he wanted to do is move to a world where the central bank in the magazine that had two sets of tools one was QE. And QE would be when they go out there buy gilts in order to support inflation support the broader economy when there's concerns about recession and growth and price stability. But then he wanted to have a separate toolkit where they could go out and buy bonds because of financial stability issues. And he said that is quite different from QE where you are just buying gilts for a short amount of time dealing with financial stability. The goal isn't so much to effect long term press stability or growth but just stabilize the markets and then unwind those purchases right away. If that will work if you will be able to buy those gilts right now and then unwind them quickly so they don't end up in the big asset purchase facility with all the purchases to create QE. We'll see how smooth that will be. But that is the intention. And I think for people who want the details there's a nice outline of these principles. In the paper he presented about two years ago. So Professor let's step back a moment to what you referred to which that mini budget that came out of Prime Minister Truss's new government here. Let's get back to the issue between the Bank of England and the UK government. Right now the monetary and the fiscal policy apart from this particular market potential failure. What are we seeing. Are we basically seeing these two powerful entities go in opposite directions. We are now in that situation yet every central banker doesn't want to be in where the fiscal side is going in a direction opposite with the monetary side is trying to do. There are clearly other reasons why the government does want to save for example subsidize energy prices to help some people who've been hit very hard by the rise in energy prices. But the overall package is providing a lot of stimulus to an economy that the Bank of England is trying to slow down to take some of the heat off of. So yes they are working at loggerheads. But that's also why I think what the Bank of England has announced they're doing makes sense. They're not going to immediately respond by adjusting interest rates. I was a bit surprised by some of the expectations yesterday that suddenly the Bank of England would do an emergency rate hike. That's not what they should be doing. They should take a step back evaluate the government's fiscal plan look at the details. What's that going to mean for growth employment inflation. And then look at the market move see where things settle. What's that mean for growth employment inflation in the largest monetary policy to get back to the 2 percent inflation target over time. So it does make sense for them to take a step back and evaluate what all these effects are before they do any sort of adjustment in rates. And in the meantime what does this mean for the pound. To what extent is the pound an indicator of whether the markets really have confidence in the United Kingdom as a whole that is fiscal and monetary. Managing their economy probably think it's the fifth largest economy in the world. Right. But right now it seems like it's it's sort of going in fits and jerks. Yeah I worry about these comparisons that people like to make about the UK being an emerging market the way stones find a couple important points. First sterling has fallen quite a bit but a lot of the headlines focus on sterling versus the dollar. It's down roughly 20 percent. But for the viewpoint of the UK you care about sterling versus the other currencies you trade with your trade weighted currency. Sterling is down about 10 percent so about half that much. Still a big move that still matters. But that's I think you have to watch it. When we look at some of the headlines that overstate the challenges. But having said that yes Sterling is down a lot. People are saying this is like an emerging market situation where the Bank of England needs to raise rates to stop the depreciation of sterling. But that's not the situation. The UK is a very different position. You usually worry when a currency falls quite a bit in an emerging market that what that means is then your debt levels will spike. Because if you borrow in foreign currency when your currency loses value then the value of your debt relative to your economy goes up quite quickly. UK is not in that situation. The UK borrowing is largely in sterling but the UK holds assets in foreign currency. So when you get this sort of depreciation of sterling it actually puts the UK in a stronger overall net debt position. So this is actually going to improve the UK's overall sort of net borrowing position. Exact opposite of an emerging market. So that does mean you don't get some of the risks of debt spirals with debt becomes out of control as the currency moves that you get an arms. And finally Professor what if anything does all of this that's going on. Yeah I can't right now tell the rest of the world because we had as you know at one point in this country somebody who was called denominated a bond vigilante which really did put constraints practical constraints on the Clinton administration as I recall in their fiscal policy. Are we seeing a version of that. United Kingdom. And what might that tell the United States and other countries. I think this is a warning for countries around the world. The last few years we have been in a wonderful position where governments can respond to Covid to negative shocks by increasing deficits increasing spending. And this didn't seem to raise concerns about debt sustainability. The bond market vigilantes were asleep for or at least had Covid or something. But this is a wake up call. They're back is interest rates have gone up. Borrowing costs are going up. Suddenly carrying more debt is raising concerns about sustainability. And the UK was the first country and we've seen this occurring. But I think this is a wakeup call for other countries. Bond market vigilantes are back. People are going to look more closely at debt funding needs. And no longer is there the free like a Shery Ahn just issue debt run large budget deficits without any increased cost of financing it. Everything always does change. Everything old is new again. As a pragmatic thank you so much to Professor Kristen Forbes of M.I.T.. Coming up we'll talk with former secretary of state and special envoy for climate John Kerry. And the Nordstrom pipeline leaks. This is balance of power on Bloomberg television and radio. This is balance of power. Bloomberg Television or radio ISE David Westin now keeping up to date with this from all around the world. Here is the first word with Mark Crumpton. David thank you. As Hurricane Ian barrels toward Florida officials are urging those in the storm's path to brace for deadly wind. Flooding and storm surges in has rapidly gained strength with winds reaching 155 miles per hour as it approaches Florida's Gulf Coast. The storm's winds are just two miles per hour per hour away from reaching Category 5 strength. It's expected to be one of the coast costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. President Biden is warning. Oil and gas companies not to price gouge as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida. My experts informed me that production only about one hundred ninety thousand barrels a day is being impacted by these storms. That's less than 2 percent. The United States team in production impacted for a very short period of time. This small temporary storm impacts on oil production provides no excuse no excuse for price increases at the pump. No. The president also vowed to help Florida clean up and rebuild after the storm. Mr Biden spoke from the White House during a conference on hunger. The growing exodus of Russians fleeing President Vladimir Putin's mobilization order is creating turmoil at its borders and stirring fears about potential instability. Russians are getting to the border with Kazakhstan only to find hundreds of cars ahead of them. Officials had said Putin's order would affect only 300 thousand out of 25 million reservists. But the move sparked a rush to leave the country. As reports piled up of men being drafted who were officially exempt. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in over 120 countries. I Mark Crumpton. This is Bloomberg. Thanks so much Mark. We talked earlier today with President Biden's special climate envoy John Kerry and we started with those Nord Stream pipeline lakes and what they could mean for the environment. You've been fighting the good fight to try to curtail harmful emissions around the world to try to turnaround this terrible climate situation. One of the problems is methane. And right now we're learning that a lot of methane is being released because of this leak in the pipeline. The Nord Stream pipeline that may well have been intentional on Russia's part. What does that do to your climate efforts. Well anytime you have a major leak and leaks are the problem with methane all around the world. But this is a massive leak bubbling up under the water much larger than the normal leak. Methane is 20 to 80 times more damaging than CO2 David. So it has a profound impact in adding the amount of methane in the air. We've been we've been working very very hard and we've been successful in getting countries around the world to stop flaring you know how they burn it off and venting and to plug the leaks. So this is obviously a momentary I hope. I hope they can get down there and plug it as rapidly as possible. What does it say more broadly about what's going on with the war in Ukraine and climate efforts. Because now we see an energy crisis in Europe really triggered by this war and then move back to things like coal. Well the coal. You're right. Yes. Coal is being recommissioned as a stopgap. And that's the main plan is that it is only a stopgap. So if you have to use it in order to have energy security they're prepared to use it. But nobody that I know in Europe is wanting to make this a permanent fixture. It's a temporary thing to deal with the crisis of the law. Europe has has really moved almost more than any other place in the world to embrace the real lesson of Ukraine apart from what President Putin is doing. The lesson is you've got to be energy independent. Don't put yourself in the hands of a dictator who's prepared to weaponize your provision of energy. So the fact is that Europe is moving. Germany for instance is really determined to deploy. About 80 percent of their energy grid is going to be renewables. That's a remarkable level. And they're determined to achieve that and still be able to balance their power input. Mrs. NIKKEI we're now less than six weeks away from the next round of cop meetings in Sharm el-Sheikh. COP 27. I'm sure there are ISE is a long list of things you'd like to get at those meetings. What do you have to get out of the meetings. We need to get the countries that made promises in Glasgow to show that they're working diligently to fulfill those promises. And we need to bring people who weren't able to make the promise in Glasgow up to par. We need to get additional ambition from a group of countries 20 countries equal 80 percent of all the emissions. We had about 65 percent of those 20 sign on in Glasgow to legitimate plans that would keep the earth's temperature rise to one point five degrees. But now we need to bring some of those other 35 percent on board. If we're going to have any chance of achieving that goal. And the key is you've heard this many companies you know are making promises to be net zero by 2050. But the reality is unless you do enough between now and 2030 you can't hit net zero. 2050 barring the discovery of some miraculous new technology. So we really need countries in Sharm el-Sheikh to step up show the additional ambition and come out of there with the ability to keep the one point five degrees alive. Where are we on performing. What it's already been promised. I mean how close are we. Which countries are doing well. Which countries are not doing so well. Well I think every country is a little bit behind where they had intended to be because of the war in Ukraine because of the pressures of inflation because of the challenges of energy provisions for this winter. You know there's a lot happening but we have to be able to manage multiple crises at the same time. And the reality is that if we don't do enough about climate crisis we're going to pay for it many times over it down the road. It is far more expensive according to every single economic analysis to not do something than it is to be investing in it now and make it happen. And what's more. David this is the largest market the world has ever known the energy market. And there are four and a half to five billion users of energy around the world today. That's going to grow to perhaps 9 billion 10 billion by 2030. And we already have about a billion people who don't have any electricity in the world. So you have this massive market and the demand now is going to draw a lot of new technologies a lot of new investment to that effort to fill that demand. I think it's actually very exciting that. Moment there give me a huge numbers of jobs created new technologies create a new wealth created and a great deal of opportunity for a lot of countries around the world. Let me ask you one specific question on COP 27 and that is coal one such as South Africa. There were plans to get South Africa off of coal. We're supposed to have some details I think by the top cop 27. Where are we on that. Working very very hard on that. Great Britain. The UK is sort of leading that charge together with the United States and other countries. There's a team working with South Africa right now helping to figure out the financing of exactly how certain coal plants will be commit you know decommissioned and how the power grid is going to be added to in a way that is sustainable and and renewable. So we have all put together about eight and a half billion dollars to try to help Eskom the South African energy company to be able to manage this transition. We need President Ramaphosa and the political establishment to come on board. But our teams are in South Africa even now and continuing to work at this even as you work hard to make sure we keep it at one point five degrees Celsius. There's a lot of damage being done around the world. There's a lot of costs being incurred. There's lot of need for adaptation for compensation for loss and damage and a lot of money. Talk about climate finance. I think that's part of why you're in New York to address that issue. Where are we on financing some of this. Well we're working on a new approach to try to attract major capital to this task. I mean the U.N. analysis of finance for climate says that we need about two and a half to four and a half trillion dollars every year for the next four years. We're not an excuse for the next 30 years. We're not close to achieving that right now. So how do we attract that capital. There are plenty of companies around the world looking for deals but they want bankable deals. And many of the climate initiatives are not yet bankable. So our job government job I think in President Biden believes this very deeply is why he's committed a number of resources to this effort. We need to help shape that. For instance the Inflation Reduction Act will have major production and investment tax credits in it that will attract capital to a place that it might not otherwise have gone. What we're trying to do is raise some concessionary funds in a way that will allow us to help create the bankable deals. So the investment money can come in. And we've dealt with first loss. We have perhaps insurance or blended finance structure that reduces the risk for the investment money to feel comfortable that they're ready to pull the trigger and make a long term investment. That was John Kerry. He's U.S. special envoy for climate and also of course former U.S. secretary of state. Still to come here sort of Senator Rick Scott and Hurricane Ian are heading toward the Florida coast. This is balance of power. I'm Bloomberg Television and Radio. Still to come here sort of Senator Rick Scott and Hurricane Ian are heading toward the Florida coast. This is balance of power. I'm Bloomberg Television and Radio. This spells power. Bloomberg Television or radio. David Westin. This is the point the program will look at the markets and goodness knows we want to today. But it's not even so much an equities market. They're up a little bit but really a bond story I guess in response to what the Bank of England says this morning. And here to explain all that to us. Rather complicated stories. Critic Gupta greedy. There is a domino effect here and it's a pretty scary one. But bear with me. It really us to all start with the with the UK. We know they've been dealing a lot with the trust dynamics affect the idea of trickle down that ultimately the Bank of England has had to respond to in a very volatile way. They're essentially buying the long end of the market saying that they're willing to kind of put their money where their mouth is and really help support the market that has largely been pulling out of UK assets whether it's the pound whether it's stocks whether it's the bond market as well. But what that's doing is it's creating kind of this built in bid for the bond market. It is also creating a little bit of support for any UK assets that a lot of people are saying is sold off. So if you look at who's involved in this market right now a lot of hedge funds are they're hopping into UK assets because they say it sold off and they have the backing of the Bank of England which is then pushing up the pound because that's how you access these assets. The result of that state side is when you have the pound seeing that kind of rebound it pulls down the dollar. It ways the top down on the dollar. And then on top of that the double whammy is that when UK yields are lower which they are the 10 year yield in the U.S. Treasury market is going to follow that call at the algorithms called the traders who are really just following the lead of the UK for now. Together that weakens the dollar so much that it pushes up the stock market. In addition to of course the fact that stocks have been selling off quite a bit lately. So there is a little bit of a spring effect there. But I have to say as you described that very well I must say. So you can understand it. This sounds like a short term thing because what the Bank of England was doing was foolish. I think a short term Band-Aid on an immediate problem the markets. Right. I believe it's a two week time frame that they get in. And they said that this is not going to be the yield curve control we expect out of the BMJ. This is once again to your point a very temporary thing and that's why you're seeing such volatility. But nevertheless David one of the first things I learned when covering markets was sometimes traders trade because they trade. So there is may not be a long term fundamental narrative but for now it's what's at play in the market. But that's exactly right. They trade instead of invest. It's not good. ISE investable and maybe very tradable very very tradable. And remember a lot of these big banks and money makers in between there they're making money off the volatility not necessarily the trade itself. Very good point. This is terrific. Thank you so much for calling. GUPTA You can catch critique again at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time which will be anchoring on Bloomberg Markets. Coming up we're going to talk with Iran. We will talk about Iran. News with Iran expert Heather Williams of the Rand Graduate School. This is balance of power on Bloomberg Television and radio. Sometimes we overlook the fact that Pakistan is struggling with a major flood. At one point over a third of the country was underwater. Earlier today we talked with the Pakistan foreign minister. He's below while Bhutto Zardari about what's going on in his country. As far as the floods are concerned there absolutely is an apocalyptic biblical proportion as you mentioned one thousand six hundred people dead a third of which are children. Thirty three million people affected. Again 16 million of which are children. Six hundred thousand pregnant women homeless ready to give birth under the night sky. The assistance which we're very grateful for from not only the United States but all over the world so far has been in response to our U.S. U.N. sorry flash appeal for one hundred and sixty million dollars to assist us in the relief and rescue phase going forward as the water recedes. We're working on our damaged needs assessment and then we'll be in a better place to give a final figure of the damage and what needs to be done going forward. As you mentioned the initial sort of guesstimates we're seeing is 30 billion dollars of damage. When you met with Secretary Blinken he came out after he said Pakistan should also be engaging with China when it comes to debt relief. Part of that is also following the floods. A lot of money the country is going to need to recoup from this. Do you get a sense from this administration or administrations past that there is this pushing poll of how much Pakistan should be engaging with China. So Pakistan has throughout our history engaged with not only the United States but also with China. As far as debt relief is concerned at the moment as I said we're talking about our rescue and relief operations. And going forward once we have a proper damage needs assessment done we will be having a broader conversation with all our partners about restructuring or debt or sort of conversations around debt. But my conversations haven't my conversations with China as it will be between Pakistan and China. And it's it's it's I think it's best left that way. That was Pakistan Foreign Minister Bill while Bhutto Zardari speaking earlier today with our colleague and Marie Hoarder. And well as Pakistan deals with those torrential floods we also have demonstrations throughout Iran that seem to be continuing to bring those up to speed on where they are and also put them in perspective. Well you know Heather Williams she's senior policy researcher with the Rand Corporation. So welcome. It's good to have you here. Where are we on these demonstrations. They seem to be continuing. That's right. So these demonstrations were sparked by the death of Masa Meany nearly two weeks ago and they continue to go on. We don't have wonderful insight on exactly how large they are or where they might be occurring because of how much the government has shut off Internet and access to understand what might be happening in Iran day to day. So this is not the first time we've seen demonstrations even in recent years in Iran. Can you compare at all what we're seeing now. Well we saw three years ago for them or 13 years ago. That's right. So some of there are demonstrations. Typically every few years in Iran set off by some catalyst. Most recently in 2019 there were large demonstrations because of a cut to oil subsidies and therefore a rise in the price of oil. And there were large political protests many more remember in 2009 after the presidential elections after the regime also murdered a young woman. I mean it went viral on social media. It's difficult to make these kinds of exact comparisons because we don't know how many people are protesting now and how many were protesting then. But it does seem that you know that these are widespread. So they're happening in many cities and they are motivating a lot of particularly young people to take to the streets. So I think this will be remembered as one of the major times where we do see protests in the country. I'm on a similar scale to those previous events. And as you point out that unlike some economically motivated ones this seems to be a social issue with respect to women and what they have to wear because of the poor woman who is arrested and died in imprisonment. Does that make it more damaging potentially to the regime in Iran or less. Yes that's difficult to say. I mean here we do see the single events providing that catalyst but really the reason why Iranians are protesting is the mounting pressure from the economic strain that the Iranian people are under. So there are underlying economic reasons but also the increasingly aggressive social restrictions of the hardline presidential race. The administration and the morality police and a lot of those that have been protesting are young people and or women. I think it's you know we don't know what's going to be the spark that actually successfully sets off this pile of kindling. That is the you know it exists in Iran and under the Islamic republic. I do think sometimes economically driven protests like we saw those in 2002 in 19 could have a greater potential to mobilize people because perhaps more people feel connected to it. But it's also very easy for these protests to start about one thing and become about everything. So they might start about women's freedoms and women's rights but also our referendum on the ruling coalition on its social policies as well as its economic policies. Heather do we have any sense of to what extent this might be a threat to the regime the government there or at least be perceived by the government as a threat and perhaps something that might become from their reaction because sometimes to the Iranian government has not been hesitant to actually fire on some civilians. Well they already have in this case. You know we've had many deaths that have already happened in the last week and more at the hands of the regime. I think they see this as extremely threatening. I think they see it as one of the most serious and critical threats that the regime faces as a product of a revolution. They appreciate the power of revolution. I think they also feel very threatened externally. And so that leads them to be very sensitive to these sorts of events. So I think they have a very high tolerance for using violence against their citizens and they will continue to do so as these protests intensify. Does this come at a particularly tricky time because there are reports of some illness by the ayatollah. How many do we know what his state of health is. So I told you how many is 83 years old. He is generally in good health for his age but he probably has prostate cancer and his lungs were permanently injured by an assassination attempt in 1981. I mean he was recently it seems very ill and has since made public appearances. So it's there. I think there is has generally been concerns over the last few years about his life expectancy and what happens. Were he to die. And so I do think that that can put people on edge inside the Iranian system. There is a constitutional process for his succession to to pick a new supreme leader. But for many reasons that is unlikely to go smoothly. Well that's just what I was going to ask. Well what is the succession process over there and why is it unlikely to go smoothly. Well there is a temporary ruling coalition that will take over and that is that this process is laid out by the Iranian constitution. And then the assembly of experts will come together or a group of clerics and select a new supreme leader. But this process has only happened once to pick company after he succeeded. The original supreme leader of the Islamic Republic. And I think he has been so successful in ruling the country and maintaining his hold on power over the last 30 years that there is a good appreciation that this is the prize that everybody who wants to be in charge in Iran needs to make sure that they have some influence or strong role in picking the supreme leader. And so I think they're going to recognize that this is a position to fight for very desperately and endure. There are these different competing political camps inside of Iran. Hot. How many has cultivated that during his time as supreme leader. So it's not quite clear who would be the anointed figures to take over. Would it be the republic the Revolutionary Guard. Would it be the hard line clerics who currently hold the presidency. Would it be more moderate figures like previous President Rouhani. They're all going to be wanting to try to get this position. And so finally what does it mean if anything for any possible negotiations over the nuclear deal. Because President Biden came to office committed more or less to try to reinvigorate that process put it back on the books. That's been sort of a backwards and forwards not clearance maybe progress. Given what you said. Should we just not wait till anytime soon till that really gets moving. Yeah I wouldn't hold your breath. It doesn't look good at this point. It didn't look good prior to these protests. And now this is a further complication. And I think we all need to keep in mind what's happening also inside the United States and our own political cycle. And as Iran thinks about entering re-entering into full compliance with JCP away how competent can they be that a deal would survive a potential change in our presidency. So as the time period continues to shrink between when our president not presidential elections are scheduled to occur there's less incentive for Iran to come back into the deal at all. So I think at this point the odds are looking very very low that we will see all parties reenter into the joint comprehensive plan of action. OK. Has this been really helpful. Thank you so much for your time. That's Heather Williams of the Rand Corporation. Still to come we're going to get to speak with Florida Senator Rick Scott. As Hurricane Dean heads toward the western coast of Florida. That's coming up next on ballot power television and on radio. This balance of power on Bloomberg Television Radio I'm David Westin. Hurricane Ian has worked his way across the Caribbean up the west western part of Cuba and is now zeroing in on the western coast of Florida apparently about to hit land somewhere south of Tampa St. Pete we're looking at somebody who knows this story so terribly well from so much experience. Senator Rick Scott Republican of Florida and a current Senator Bozo a former governor. So thank you so much Senator for being with us. You've dealt with more than your fair share of these. What do we know about this one. Everybody is really focused on making sure everybody's safe now. And as we get through this then they'll be able to go in and help. Anybody needs help. This is not just a coastal event that we have to understand that this is going to go up through Orlando. It's going to go up through Jacksonville. We're going to see a lot a lot of wind and a lot a lot of rain. So you just have to be careful. So you as I say you have more than your fair share of hurricanes down in Florida. Give us your sense from governor and for that matter now as senator what can be done to prepare for them. Are we doing enough or have we done it just about as much as we can do. Well I think every time you go through one of these you'll learn something. I think every you know where we where you have risk and some of the older homes where you have risk is people that don't take this seriously or they're they're new and they don't really understand it. So I think that's where you're your risk is we've got to just continue to harden the state. We've got great emergency management teams at the state and federal and local level. They you know my experience has been people work well together in a time of crisis like this. So but you know right now it's it's really hunker down. You know if you if you if you're here you're going to stay close to where you are now. You've got to hunker down go through this. But if you're further out if you're away from the coast get prepared. 70S the waters seven days of food. Assume you're going to lose power. Hope you don't soon. You're going to lose water. Hope you don't. But don't take a chance to get everything you need and just assume you're going to have to be by yourself support yourself for at least seven days. So Senator I wonder through the years in your experts are these getting worse. And I guess there are a couple possibilities here. One is climate change which seems to be leading to more extreme weather and the other is a growing population in Florida. I guess congratulations. You're attracting a lot of people. But I think I saw today Tampa has gone up something like 26 percent from 2010 to just 20 now. Well you don't know what it is. It sure seems like it's getting worse. I mean I had four four hurricanes while I was governor. So you mean you look at it and you have to say what can I do to prepare for this as one. You make sure you do everything you can to deal with any of these issues and you'll learn something every time. So I hope it's not getting worse but we all know the climate is changing and we got to be. We've got to be cognizant of that and do everything we can and and have good zoning laws and building codes and all those things. And when you find a problem you know make sure you don't have it twice. There's a lot of talk about partisanship on Capitol Hill and in Washington. Is this one thing is bipartisan. Is there bipartisan commitment to address this. Well I hope so. You know. You know the way I look at life is that we're up here to solve problems around. Governor we're there to solve problems. It shouldn't be a partisan issue to solve a problem. I know that my relationship with FEMA has been very good. I talked to the emissary of FEMA yesterday and the southeast director of FEMA. The I've had a good working relationship with them. I hope everybody continues to do that because this is about keeping people alive. I always say you can rebuild that house but boy you can't rebuild a life. So keep yourself safe your family safe. But first responders in harm's way because you you've got yourself in a bad position. And if we all work together we're going to come out of this even stronger. One last one. I know that you're up there dealing now with a continuing resolution to keep the government open. I believe there's some disaster relief money in there as a practical matter. Are you going to get that continue resolution done. I think the consumer resolution you saw the vote yesterday when you took out what Joe Manchin was trying to do was able to get over 70 votes for the motion proceed. So I assume we'll get that continue resolution done in the next day or so. So Governor I'll stay open. I hope we figure out how to not be doing this at the last minute constantly. And my goal would be that the continued resolution go through the new Congress. But I always see what happens. But I'm you know I'm very hopeful that government will not get shut down on that on September 30th. You mentioned that Joe Manchin a provision on the permitting of reform. Do you expect that to come back. Because there were some Republican as well as Democratic support for some sort of permitting reform. Oh I hope so. I hope that we have a real conversation about how do you deal with you know the federal governments involvement permitting. What I know is if you want to grow jobs if you want take care of the environment you've got to you've got to have logical laws. But you gotta you gotta let people continue to grow their businesses and create more jobs which gives you opportunity to actually do more things for the environment. That's why I did as governor of Florida. So I hope we're able to do some permitting reform hopefully able to also make sure we can become more energy independent. So those things are really important to the country. In the meantime we always hope for those people down in St. in Tampa St. Pete and throughout Florida actually could be affected by this storm. Thank you so much Senator for being with us. Really appreciate it. Senator Rick Scott Republican of Florida. Coming up we're going to talk with Ford CEO Jim Farley about their new super duty line of trucks. They are very big trucks with very big engines. He's going to tell us about what they do that the other ones did. That's coming up next. On balance of power on Bloomberg Television and also on Bloomberg Radio. This is balance of power on Bloomberg Television Radio. I'm David Westin Week talks with Ford CEO Jim Farley about the announcement today of its new line of super duty trucks. Key to the market position enjoys with trade customers and whether they might ever go electric. But we started by asking him what is different about these trucks. We can now ship software to this truck where we haven't before and our competitors haven't. And that's becoming a bigger bigger issue or opportunity for us. We have a Ford pro-business and our software sales are growing about 40 percent a quarter because we can ship software to the car. What about electric vehicles. Is there going to be a version that there's electric fields ever. You know look we're we're in the number two electric brand in the U.S. right now thanks to F 150 lightning and many of our other electric vehicles. And so there are there are truck customers who find that electric going. Electric is interesting. The last customer would probably do that would be a super duty customer. As soon as you know most 90 percent of our super duties are towing heavy tooling like ten thousand pounds. And for a battery electric vehicles not it's not a great vehicle. It's up. So you wind up sacrificing range a lot like cut your range in half with towing. So this is this is not the kind of vehicle that we would use for electric. We don't think the segment's going electric anytime soon. So when you bring a new vehicle forward like the super duty do you have to take into account in a way you didn't before the supply chain. I mean do you actually engineer the product to some extent to anticipate a more resilient supply chain than what you had in the past. It is a great question because there's no more complex if you're number one in the super duty business. It's all about complexity in this business you know bucket trucks and cabin chassis and 250 450 650 zeal a very complex business different axle ratios all sorts of different features. So the number one thing we can do to limit that risk is reduce complexity. We've been driving down complexity as well as going to almost 100 percent order to delivery. We don't really deliver vehicles off of inventory and the dealers anymore. We shipped directly to the customer through the dealers. Now a specific order so they they order their own truck. And so we can have visibility of of the supply chain we need. But the number one leverage in risking our supply chain is going to be reducing complexity. Jim what about the financing part of the business. What about Ford Motor Credit. Do you anticipate some hit there. Ford Credit is really important. I'm glad you asked that. Yes. You know obviously borrowing costs that are very important to a credit company. So many of our customers financed through Ford Credit. Our borrowing costs are going up a little bit. Not huge but they are going up. That costs more money as well as used car values. When when those used car trading like in a lease we almost vehicles we sell them you know they're not worth what they were. We're very careful on reserves. But you know that that's a reality. So we are seeing headwinds for our finance companies. Not huge right now. We're still at like Pete profitability for a finance company. But. But there are definite inflations hitting all of us in all parts of our business. That was Ford CEO Jim Farley and his super duty line of trucks just announced today. Check out the balance of our newsletter on the terminal and also online. Coming up BOVESPA continues on Bloomberg Radio. In our second hour we're going to hear more from former secretary of state and special climate envoy John Kerry about his efforts to get private financing to help with the climate problems. Also we are with China right now whether they're cooperating with us on climate as this balance of power. And we are Bloomberg television and on radio.