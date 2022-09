00:00

How worried should we be that these iPhone sales as iPhone production might well be flat. Scientist Good. The bull is far more dangerous than today than it was 12 months ago. I mean look at what's happening to the British throne. Look at what's happening to the euro. People in those countries their purchasing power has gone down by 15 20 25 percent. Do you think they have the time to go out and upgrade a new phone right now. And from my side a new Europe and China to get them make up for 43 percent of Apple sales. So flight is good. Clive is very good for me. But Apple was also trying to come out with perhaps a cheaper version something a little bit more accessible perhaps and to even emerging market countries that don't look at Apple as their number one go to when it comes to mobile phones. Does this damage any of those kind of plans. So the way you have to think about Apple is apples never off the market share. It does not care about whether it has the smallest market share in the global smartphone market. It does not to be with you know products where it's not going to get good gross margins. It has a leadership position in the iPhone or the or the smartphone market about 1000 dollars. It has over 75 percent market share. Then it really needs the cell phones that it is going to give them more gross profit. Don't care that much. I'm not concerned about them coming up with a know forward with a very very low revenue note or you know price of it. So what are the apple bears getting wrong about Apple stock right now. At the end of the day if you look at some of their sales ratios some of the classic metrics you evaluate a stock on Apple Microsoft DAX that are still some of the fastest growing companies in the S & P 500. What are the sellers getting wrong. No one needs to argue that at any given time investors pay a particular market focus on a particular stock. And right now is the time away. Those marketplaces are severely under compression. And that's really driven by interest rates and the fear of interest rates going higher. So I think it's a lot less to do with the fundamentals of either of these two companies or the tech stock. Everything has to do with where we think the 10 year is going to be or the two years is going to be you know a couple of years from now. If inflation keeps on going up interest rates keeps going up and the tech valuations keep on going down. As soon as we get the first wave of inflation you know cooling off then you see it's going to be a big party in the tech world at that time.