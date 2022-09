00:00

IN PARTICULAR, HURRICANE SEASON IS ONE OF HIS BUSIEST SEASONS. I GUESS THE BEST QUESTION IS, DO WE UNDERSTAND THE PATH TO UNDERSTAND WHAT KIND OF DAMAGE WE ARE LOOKING AT? > > THERE IS A LITTLE UNCERTAINTY WITH THIS. IT LOOKS LIKE WE ARE WORRIED MOST ABOUT TAMPA, BUT THE FOCUS IS SHIFTING SOUTH, THE NEW FORECAST SHOULD COME OUT AND ABOUT 15 MINUTES. PROBABLY SHIFT IT TOWARDS SARASOTA OR CHARLOTTE, THAT AREA. THAT MEANS THE TAMPA AREA IS GOING TO BE ON A FRINGE. THE BIG FEAR OF PUNCHING A BIG STORM SURGE UP TAMPA BAY, THAT IS A LITTLE LESS. THE PROBLEM IS, ON THIS TRACK, IT IS LOOKING TO GO RIGHT UP THROUGH SOME OF THE BIG CITRUS PRODUCING AREAS. THERE IS PHOSPHATE MINING FACILITIES IN THE WAY. YOU ' VE GOT A DECAYING STORM COSTING DISNEY OR ORLANDO THROUGH THE I-4 COORIDOR, THE LOWEST WE WILL SEE IS $30 BILLION IN ECONOMIC IMPACTS. IF IT STAYS STRONGER INLAND, WE COULD HIT $60 BILLION. GUY: GOOD MORNING. WE HAD A GRAPHIC UP THAT SAYS THIS IS ONE OF THE WORST STORMS TO HIT THE REGION IN OVER A CENTURY. GIVE ME A SENSE FROM YOUR PERSPECTIVE, THE SCALE WE ARE LOOKING AT. CHUCK: THE LAST BIG STORM TO HIT TAMPA AREA WAS 1921. IT WAS NOTHING DOWN THERE AT THAT POINT. THE WAY THE TRACK IS SHIFTING NOW, IT IS -- YOU ' VE GOT A MORE RECENT EXAMPLE, HURRICANE CHARLIE IN 2004. THAT -- IF YOU ACCOUNT FOR 15 YEARS WORTH OF GROWTH, $25 BILLION STORM. WE ARE IN THAT REALM. DEFINITELY GOING TO BE ONE OF THE STRONGER STORMS AND MORE DAMAGING STORMS. IN PARTICULAR, GIVEN THE ECONOMICS RIGHT NOW, PROBABLY ONE OF THE MORE IMPACTFUL FROM A WIDER, NATIONAL STANDPOINT. ALIX: YOU MENTIONED THE INDUSTRY IS GOING TO GET HIT. THIS TIME, IT IS DIFFERENT. WE ARE IN A DIFFERENT WORLD RIGHT NOW BECAUSE OF THE INCREASE IN NATURAL GAS AND OIL PRICES, THEY HAVE SHUT IN CERTAIN AREAS OF CERTAIN INDUSTRIES. I ' M WONDERING IF YOU ANTICIPATE THE PHOSPHATE INDUSTRY TO HAVE A DIFFERENT KIND OF REACTION THAN THEY WOULD HAVE A FEW YEARS AGO. CHUCK: ABSOLUTELY. AT LEAST THE POSITIVE SIDE ON THIS IS, ALL OF THE EFFECTS ARE GOING TO BE SOUTH OF THE MAJOR GAS FIELDS. THERE ARE SCATTERED SHUT INS PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES. THE INFRASTRUCTURE SHOULD BE ABLE TO HANDLE IT, THIS SHOULDN ' T BE MORE THAN A BRIEF, TRANSIENT IMPACT ON NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION AND REFINING IN THE U.S. SINCE IT IS TRUCKING RIGHT ACROSS, THE PHOSPHATE AREAS, AND A LOT OF FACILITIES THAT ARE IN THE DIRECT PATH ARE GOING TO BE OFF-LINE FOR THREE TO SIX WEEKS BECAUSE OF THE DAMAGE AND DISRUPTION FROM THE STORMS. IF YOU LOOK AT THINGS FROM A CONSUMER STANDPOINT, CITRUS, IF SOMETHING LIKE TWO THIRD OF FLORIDA CITRUS PRODUCTION -- IT IS NEARING HARVEST. ALL OF THAT FRUIT IS PROBABLY GOING TO BE LOST. A BIGGER CONCERN IS, THE STORM PEAKS IN INTENSITY INLAND, YOU ARE NOT JUST LOOKING AT LOSING THIS YEAR ' S CROP, YOUR LOSING TREE DAMAGE, THAT COULD TAKE FIVE YEARS TO RECOVER. GUY: COULD IT MAKE ITS WAY UP INTO -- ONTO LAND AND FURTHER NORTH, HOW QUICKLY DOES IT DISSIPATE? HOW MUCH DAMAGE ISN ' T GOING TO CAUSE, HOW MUCH FURTHER WILL BE SEE THE EFFECTS OF THIS STORM? CHUCK: IN 2004, I USED TO WORK WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF SINTRA FLORIDA. I FLEW DOWN THERE. THERE WAS A SEA OF BLUE TARPS ACROSS CENTRAL FLORIDA FROM HURRICANE CHARLIE. YOU ARE LIKELY TO SEE DAMAGE ALL THE WAY UP TO THE JACKSONVILLE AREA. YOU THINK OF THE BIG TOURIST INDUSTRY THEN, THE ORLANDO AREA, DISNEY, UNIVERSAL. YOU LOOK AT THE ECONOMIC ACTIVITIES AROUND THAT. OF COURSE, THE ARTEMIS SPACECRAFT HAD TO BE ROLLED BACK AMID THE DISRUPTIONS. WITH A STORM LIKE THIS, YOU ARE LOOKING AT THREE TO SIX WEEKS OF DISRUPTIONS, EVEN IN THE CASE OF IT BEING AMENABLE TROPICAL STORM BY THE TIME -- MINIMAL BY THE TIME IT GETS TO JACKSONVILLE.