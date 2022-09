00:00

Now we do this with Brian K. Sullivan who owns the high ground on whether in business for Bloomberg he has been dedicated for years in following this. Well it gets my attention of Ian. Brian is 45 miles an hour and suddenly 125 Category 3. Can this gain ever more momentum to Florida. Yes exactly. Intensive rapid rapid. Yeah. Intensively rock refining on and it's going cross from the very flat part of Cuba right now and it's going to hit into the Gulf of Mexico. Yes some more water build up even stronger. And I think in the next couple hours we could see a crack category for one of the things that Lisa mentioned this in the break here is every single guest on Bloomberg surveillance has bought something down in Florida. I mean they're all on the coast. They're all these beautiful condos. Is there been any change over the years to the coastline real estate that is affected by these historic storms. They haven't moved back from the shoreline have they. No they haven't. And in this case that part of Florida doesn't always get hit. So there's been a lot of you know kind of whistling in the dark and the idea that oh and never happened to us before. So it's not going to happen now. I mean you have to go back probably to 1921 because a storm of this strength and this power coming into that. You're serious. We have to go back to Humphrey Bogart in law. And I think it was Lauren Bacall in that hurricane movie. Yeah. Yeah. Key West right off Key West. Are you kidding. Wow. Yeah that's that's one big concern that people have as they watch the development of the hurricane and especially hitting some of these areas that have been built up. And Brian how much would the damage potentially be if they got a hurricane akin to what we saw in 1921 which some people think is the new last analogue. Yes that's exactly right. You're talking 60 to 70 billion dollars worth of damage throughout. Wow. So at this point how do people kind of prepare for this and longer term what does it mean in terms of development in terms with recognition of whether this is going to become a more frequent event is it. Well I think at this point all you can do is get out of the way. I mean it's you know it's too late. But in terms of the long term conversation the entire United States has to have about what we build right along the waterfront and how much money you know we're seeing this in Boston. We're seeing this in Miami. We're seeing right off Virginia. Right. Brian Tampa is just one example a major shout out to Jeffrey Vinick DAX Fidelity who did so much for Tampa along with others a boom economy. There's going to be a compare and contrast with the heartbreak of San Juan. I mean there's no question about it. What is Tampa have to do to not have some of the sadnesses that were observed in San Juan in recent weeks. I think in some part the infrastructure on the mainland is a little more robust than the infrastructure in Puerto Rico. So you know at that point you're you're dealing with the resources of the entire country and you know they should be going to Puerto Rico as well. But I think I think it's mainly a question of infrastructure and how quick you can bounce back. So you don't get grid on the mainland is a little more robust. The transportation system on the mainland is a little more robust. And it's just easier to get materials into South Florida than it is to put them on a boat and send them before. Brian can you give us a sense of the trajectory for the rest of this season this hurricane season. Are there other forms brewing. Do you get the sense that this is going to be an exceptionally active one or just par for the course. Well the forecast was for it to be above average and it was very quiet through August. But now it's kind of picking up speed as we're heading into September here. The other interesting thing is the western Pacific got to the Vietnam was going to get hit today by a very strong storm. Japan has been hit by a few very strong storms. So you're seeing that kind of two pockets starting to come into focus here. Brian thank you so much. Frank Solomon with us on a storm that we've underplayed in the northeast which is very serious.