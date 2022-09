00:00

At what point can we say or perhaps were already there that this goes from just a short term embarrassment for the government to an actual crisis for them. Well I would actually lead the main part of that. Actually at the Bank of England the Fed actually started off on Wednesday with a very very hawkish hike. The Bank of England then came in with just a very minimal hike. It's basically just not in the game at all. The Bank of England needs to hike interest rates by 2 or 300 basis points. I do not think they should do that into meeting. They made a huge mistake on Thursday and they made a mistake by actually turning on Kutty. Actually Kuti is actually in the domain of the chancellor and Kuti should be switched off. So I think a lot of the policies are misaligned and the way to get out of this crisis is to bring alignment into place. So do our surveillance over it. Does your bank said pretty much the opposite of you said that you should continue with Kuti that they need to do this to reassure the government and in talking about an intervening hike. Here's what he said. He said The policy response required what to do is clear a large inter meeting rate hike from the Bank of England as soon as next week to regain credibility with the market. So why is he wrong. Why isn't this. Why isn't this what is necessary to again get that credibility back. So intervention between meetings is actually a sign of weakness. Intervention in the currency market is a sign of weakness. The actual government's new pro-growth strategy is actually a very very good strategy. The government needs to actually take a pro positive currency strategy. They need to be quite aggressive about this. So there is no alignment between Downing Street and the central bank. The full tour is actually with the central bank and no disrespect to Deutsche Bank but I disagree with that analysis. But it does not just fuel inflation. Then if you have this pro-growth stance from the fiscal side and then on the monetary side you don't have as forceful as of tightening is against someone like Sarah surveillance advocates for. I think we unfortunately have a number of things that are mixed in in America. We have alignment of policy. Yellen is following a strong dollar policy that actually is anti inflationary. The Fed is following a very aggressive hawkish policy which is under inflationary policy. We have an alignment in Japan between the central bank and the government. They both have easy monetary and easy fiscal. We do not have any alignment in the UK. Therefore we have a crisis in the bond market and a crisis in the currency markets. It will only be fixed with an alignment. Do you expect we'll get that. Because we did hear when the new government not new governments still conservatives obviously but when Liz Truss took over the helm we obviously had these weekly meetings between Cortana and Andrew Bailey. So do you expect more and more alignment to come. Unfortunately the Bank of England are not experts at the markets. And unfortunately the new government is on day 20. And I think by day 100 we will see something very very different. So it's a work in progress for the government. And I think the government actually has to align with the market. They have to bring the market with them. This misalignment with the Bank of England and the misalignment with the market must be fixed. Otherwise the crisis will continue.