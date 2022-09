00:00

Jim we've just blown up a decade of zero interest rate policy a decade of it. Q A trillion dollars of negative interest rates and Jim Human I promise. Well we're all trying to work out whether we ever revisit that whether any of that actually sticks. Do you think it does. Yeah. If you're talking about going back to zero rates I don't think at least in this cycle we're gonna have to run through an entire cycle probably one or two recessions and then maybe the economy reoriented itself and we could visit the idea of going to zero rates. But for right now I think it's pretty obvious if the 35 40 year bull market in bonds is over. We're in a period of higher rates now. How much higher and how long it's going to take would be the debate. And that really depends on where inflation peaks how low inflation goes to settle on 2 percent for this to settle out and 4 percent. But I do think if anybody's hoping for those period of the pre Covid period where market goes to zero the Fed prints money and everything rallies because we've got liquidity sloshing around in the system. I think that is a bygone era right now. So Jim what do you think will break the positive correlation between bonds and stocks. Because surely this doesn't hold indefinitely. Well it already is breaking to some degree. If you look at the shorter term correlations we're at a 15 year high. We've seen the price of bonds and the price of stocks move together to the most that we've seen basically since 2007. And any wealth manager that's managing a 60 40 portfolio knows this painfully well because both their stock and their bond portfolios are falling at the same time. Typically when that happens you get that positive correlation. It's in a period that people are worried about inflation and we're in a period where people are worried about inflation. So what ends that if we end the period of worrying about inflation. Well that you we might peak inflation soon but that doesn't end the worry. The worry might come years later. So it's gonna be a while I think before we see stocks and bonds revert back to what we saw be ABC say 2000 and 2020.