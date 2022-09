00:00

We had a big policy week last week. What does it mean for this week. What is Larry Summers a Harvard looking at. Here he is our very special contributor on Wall Street. Where what are you looking at. I'm going to be looking at momentum and whether it continues. Markets last week moved strongly expecting higher interest rates. That meant a stronger dollar mantra weaker stock market. And there was a lot of momentum. And the question is how long that momentum has to run. Markets never go all the way one way. But my instinct is that we're going to see new lows for the year in stock markets. But that's why I'm mainly going to be watching the market dynamics that play out this week.