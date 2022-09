00:00

How have you been managing your risk is my question. It's a great question. These markets are really tricky and tough. You know I didn't think the Hang Seng would go below 20000. I'm not trying to pick any short term moves but you've seen a real lack of buyers coming in despite the fact that the bottom up fundamental valuations are really really low. When I say that you're sort of GFC levels for some of these companies but fundamentals being set aside at the moment because a little bit of fears coming and people are concerned about currencies geopolitical tensions. What's going to happen at the party Congress meeting. There's a lot of external factors which are influencing what people are doing with their capital at the moment. What can turn around. Do I have to wait until the end of a tightening cycle for the Fed to really start buying again. Hope not because I don't know when that will end. But what we need from China is a clear narrative of where they sit in this new era. And what I mean by that is China did so well after ending the WTO in 2001 and December. They have had a really strong export economy but now they've moved up the value chain. So what does it look like. They've got these other issues like demographic concerns. What do they and how do they see it in the world going forward. So the party Congress is the thing that we're staring at right now going what. What will they do. Are they going to lean backwards on historical sort of ideology or they're going to lean forward and say it like the opening up and get inspiration from say DNA yelping etc. like those you know real modern way of thinking. And they need to prioritize economic policy and they need to do it now. You know they've really held off too long in regards to the Covid issues. And right now they're at a crossroads. So China is a very sensitive time. You've been I would even describe as an almost perma consumable China consumer bill. Has anything this year changed the way you look at your consumer place for example. You know retail sales last month were still up and it's been quite resilient. But the issue with China is the confidence. And the confidence stems from going out spending money from big ticket items like property because property prices are coming down and then the little ticket items as well. You look at small or medium sized enterprises you look at commerce in general. Right now people don't have as much disposable income as they had in the past. And so the e-commerce marketplace platforms are obviously still a place that we like. But the you know the headline sales figures are becoming quite softer you know and we expect that they're going to be cost out. Sorry. So hopefully next year 2023 you'll see a rebound in sort of the operating earnings. But there's a lot of work that needs to be done internally and some of these businesses to take those costs out. What is it really good you think between the property market and stock market performance now. Because we have seen some of these stocks rebound on speculation and we're easing. But the Shanghai Composite for example doesn't really respond as favorably. Has that relationship changed. Yeah it's a great question of on. You know people look at their property similar in China. They do in the Western world like I'm from Australia. And when property prices come down you tend to tighten up your spending. And people are seeing that their property values are coming down in China and that consumption confidence has really hit a hit too like a headwind at the moment. What the Chinese government needs to do is instill confidence. They've got all these supply side issues that they're trying to focus on liquidity low that the that the lending rate etc. But they really need to boost the confidence that if I'm a Chinese person right now I'm in man or if I'm in Chongqing Chengdu I'm buying a property I'm not going to be underwater in the next three six 12 months. If you can if you can correct that then the consumer will go out and spend. And there's a large degree of irony here because China needs to rebalance away from all the fixed asset investment or the government spending that it was doing. It needs the consumer to get it out of this rut. And right now it's it's not flowing as smoothly as possible. So we're we're waiting watching and seeing what China does next. How are you looking at ethics exposure from somewhere and someone that invests across the region and everything's falling really in tandem. Pretty much yeah. I think it's really interesting what we just heard there. There are some really weak economies and really weak currencies in Asia. You know the rupee continues to depreciate in India with the current account deficit deficit. This is a reminder that it's not 1997 that we don't have these these these countries with large amounts of excess sort of foreign debt. So I wouldn't expect that sort of significant sort of collapse. And plus you've also got some of these economies throughout Southeast Asia with current account surpluses. So we're looking at Indonesia we're looking at Vietnam and these places where they've really carved out some manufacturing lower cost producer then China. And so you know when China entered the WTO and for 20 years did so well these next sort of countries. Lower cost producer lower labor costs are actually benefiting and we think these economies will be a lot more resilient then than people expect them to be. But there is nothing that's going to stop with the hawkish Fed comments that the continued rush to the US dollar index leave assets. At the moment I'm talking about your exposure to the real story then. Do you think that's still something that you can kind of sink your teeth into now still. I'm not one that believes a V shape will happen in regards to recovery. The reason being we're up to nearly a thousand days of having Hong Kong in regard to these quarantine measures. And still although it's we observe it clearly a great step forward. But there still are contingencies attached to it. So until you have full transparency you're not going to have people who generally come to Hong Kong for three or four days. If you can't go to a restaurant you're probably not going to have a longer choice when relative you can go to other countries nearby and get that sort of holiday experience. The tourism in that instant I think it's going to take some time. Once they have full transparency no strings attached. Then I'll become more bullish in regards to some of these reopening players. But at the moment a little bit more sanguine a little bit more. Let's wait watch and see. And that they hold the power to to make the right choices. Is there a reopening play outside of Hong Kong. Si se Asia for example. You've already seen like that the Tai index. Look at airports of Thailand. Look at the the tourism names or the services. Look at central for example that share prices are 300 per cent from its lows. You know the Thai government chose let's have a no strings attached. Open it up. And tourism is coming back to sort of some of the provincial areas like Paquette and other areas as well. So that's what's required. A traveler will go when there is confidence in regards to I know what I'm going to get to and I won't get stuck there. When I get stuck there don't have to do 12 tests as well as PCR and get tests etc.. So that's what's needed. And Southeast Asian nations I think have done that really really well. So there is obviously something to look in to there. And let's let's hope Hong Kong before the end of the year has no strings attached opening. And that's when Yvonne I think I will look at some of these reopening plays and then we'll start talking about Korean cosmetic and BOVESPA guide. Oh yeah.