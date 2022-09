00:00

Really is a challenging time at the moment. Let me start off really with the impact of King dollar. How much of an inflationary impact is this having across the world and who's most vulnerable in this part of the world. So obviously we have as you just said it's a king US dollar. We've been saying that currencies across Asia and actually more generally have really come under pressure. We've seen a lot of depreciation. This is impacting those that are more net importers of oil and food. So if we look at the region that's impacting Thailand impacting Philippines and Indonesia and India in particular. And what's that's actually driving is that even if for example a package like Thailand may wanted to stay on the sidelines it's adding to inflationary pressures and seeing most central banks raising rates by more than what we've historically been seeing previously. You're expecting to see more slowdowns in the manufacturing sector as well. Where do you see the biggest weakness is there and when do we start to see an uptick in activity. It's definitely going to be a challenging time for manufacturers. We have a couple of headwinds facing them. One is that we've got a general rotation from goods to services. That was it was there. But of course we've got this real tightening in the global financial conditions and high energy gas prices impacting Eurozone. So we're actually expecting the US and Eurozone to dip into recession over the coming months in coming quarters which is going to be a drag on the manufacturing and exports across the region. Adding to that of course is Covid ongoing. The Covid restrictions in China which means domestic demand particular consumption is likely to remain very weak at a time of course when central banks across Asia also prefer to follow the Fed's 75 basis point rate hike. We do have two decisions. India and Thailand this week. What are you expecting. So we are looking for part time central banks to hike interest rates for the RBI. We're looking for between 35 basis points and 50 basis points. We think one is inflation still hovering around 7 percent. Obviously will say that the currency has come under pressure but not as much as some of the others at the Bank of Thailand. We're looking for them to follow up with another 25 basis points bringing in up to 1 percent. What does that do to the economies and currencies of nations that are not following the Fed. Of course we have central banks hiking but also others that are holding steady like the PBL C and the B O J. And their currency is under pressure. Police saying this sort of widening interest rate differential. I mean given the fact that that's obvious they're putting pressure on all these currencies particularly the Bank of Japan with the yen which really obviously so the intervention asked last week but also for the yuan as well I think for the rest of the the Asian currencies we expect in the US dollar to remain very strong. We don't see that being out of both the desire to move lockstep with the US which means that currencies are going to remain quite weak. This is going to continue to mean that inflation is going to remain quite elevated for some time. So we do look for some further interest rate hikes given that this aggressive US Fed rate as I would like to just raise your. We don't see them moving lock stock. And that really is because they still want to provide some support for recovery even if inflation is actually the mark. Primary concern at the moment. Sean do you have any expectations of an improvement or catalyst for improvement after the party Congress in China and any. Is it a viable narrative to now perhaps look at China as the countercyclical force in terms of a possible economic recovery. Unfortunately unlike sort of previous sort of global downturns where China really was able to sort of boost the global economy we're not seeing at this time we are going to see some improvements in Chinese economic activity at least from Q2. But it's gonna be quite bumpy and that's because we don't actually see them removed in this era. Covid policy any time soon. We've seen that there's been further city lockdowns which is going to be weighing on PMI and the next PMI numbers coming out this week. And so we're not looking for that to sort of like we possibly could see some easing in that in sort of Q1 after NIKKEI sort of sort of cabinet meetings. But you know it's gonna be a bumpy road. And even with an improvement we don't see it being out to drag the global economy to stronger growth next year.