Steve mentioned some of the numbers that some other travel sites are crunching up now. What are you seeing. Yeah. Well we're seeing very similar trend naturally for outbound although weekend the most popular destination for Hong Kong travelers is Japan. No surprise since Japan also announced they're reopening over the last week. Number two pop up most popular was actually Thailand. So that's really great since people are going to take advantage of the long weekend. It's up and coming. Now what was surprising actually with the bookings for help from Hong Kong Albo was that a lot of the bookings will happen in October. So I think that can really tell that you know Hong Kong guys just can't wait to get back on the road. The other fact that we saw is the length of stay has actually increased over 50 percent. So previously for example for Hong Kong people going to Japan is around three to four days. Now it's almost close to a whole week prices. Tell us about that because we've been reporting on how expensive it's become also to take these trips particularly some of these long haul ones. Yeah. Well I would say flight prices definitely increase even though you know we do track the awesome options that are still affordable. But if you look at the whole trip as a whole if you look at hotels actually prices are very affordable given the has not been much travel is going to Japan for example as a country even Thailand is actually still quite OK. And we come down to experiences. No no major change I would say on that front. So when you've put all these three things together I would I would say that it's much more expensive than it was before called. And this one part of the tourism market suffered because of people just wanting to go overseas. The domestic market indications that as far as the Hong Kong hotel industry is going to take a hit hopefully only for a few weeks which means that you know we're all looking forward to the full reopening of Hong Kong because speaking of reopening the inbound definitely is still a bit muted. As mentioned earlier about your correspondent people who would not come if there's other choices when you can go to Japan or even Southeast Asia. Right. Looking back on the experience in Thailand the opening when they had test go the rebound was very gradual until really the full reopening then the recover. Really. I mean it's not an on off switch is it. That's the point. Then you can't look at it that way. It's not binary in that sense. So it's going to take time. What will be Boulden will be to get rid of the rest of these restrictions. You know you're going to turn up and say well I can't go to a restaurant for three days. So you know we look forward to that ISE with other people looking at that and asking questions about it. Yes definitely. I mean as I mentioned because with all the choices. Right. So they can go to the other places. So because Hong Kong has always been around two to three days. Indeed if restaurants and attractions cannot be access that interest can still remain very low. When the announcement was done and we were hoping that there would be a jump in this search and interest for Hong Kong but actually not meaningful enough yet. I would say so. Not to say even just bookings but even search and interest. But if we look at Southeast Asia which we operate in as well we did see a very strong rebound once the reopening is is full. Do you think airlines airports are prepared for this. I'm just looking at what happened the scenario and how everything unfolded in Europe Europe and the US. Do you think Asia is going to have similar sort of situation. Yeah well I think you're looking at Southeast Asia. It was actually OK. Partly I think the reopening was gradual. One place that I do have a bit of concern is actually Japan because you know I was in Japan in July come talking to a merchant and industry ahead of a reopening. I would say that a lot of a lot of travel folks out of trouble employees actually have shifted to other industries. And given the pace of the changes in Japan is tend to be slower. It may take a bit of time to come back. So you know that's something fingers crossed for Japan reopening because it's going to be a boom. But can the Japan trouble just really take this on. That's something for us to wait and see. And you as a business is are these changes. Are you ready to take these things on. What's their general strategy now. Absolutely. You know looking at just the third quarter we are seeing 300 percent quarter over quarter growth on the back of Southeast Asia reopening. And as well as just even earlier this year we've already recovered back to 2019 level just based on our domestic travel strategy. So looking forward I think you know it's very the outlook is definitely very promising. 10 seconds. Where are you going to IPO. Well hopefully soon. I would say you know given that the trends are looking very very positive.