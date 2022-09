00:00

This is a loss of confidence at least to some degree in policy because normally I mean President Reagan and Paul Volcker managed to put rates up an enormous amount and ease fiscal policy dramatically and sent the dollar to the moon at one level. UK Chancellor of the Bank of England didn't sign saying and sending it to the floor. And so that tells you what market what is here is a crisis of confidence which you know if the economy falls and things pull together which is probably what happens in the long run that'll provide buying opportunities. But you can't solve this crisis of confidence overnight and you need to be careful how you manage it. If the Bank of England comes in this afternoon and raises rates again for example would that add to the sense of panic or would that calm things. I suspect that we have to go through more fear in the short term for any else happens. And the other piece to it is you know we look at it all which way right. Why a bond yields rising rising everywhere. U.S. Treasury markets pushing higher. UK is just going more. Why. Why is the pound down. Everything's down against the dollar this month. The pound just is a wonderful candidate to be the currency of its most beaten up because of this loss of confidence in policy. But John and Tom are asking about this earlier. Does that make what we're seeing orderly or disorderly. It's becoming disorderly. It's becoming it's becoming slightly more chaotic. This this to me feels very much like the beginning of the final chapter of this dollar move because we've got volatility levels spiking up so much in so many different facets but also because the equity markets will up. So I think this is the back end disorderly. Yes because this morning's moves were disorderly and a thin Asian market. Let's see how it goes. But you know that that's kind of that's kind of self evident. That doesn't mean we can't go lower before we're done and it doesn't mean that you can put order back into this market. There used.