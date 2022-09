00:00

My good Frank Guy Johnson joins us right now from London. The range on cable the high today 1 0 9 31 the low 1 0 3 50. What on earth. I think the range is displayed by the Bank of England John. You can always hear feel the energy emanating from the building over my left shoulder. They have a challenge now. What are they going to do in response to what we're seeing from the market. The market John is pushing. So you get the liquidity in the Asian session overnight the pound plunges continues basically the move that we had out of Friday into the weekend. We reopen in Asia in the Asian session. Low liquidity goes down sharply. Then markets start pricing and pushing the Bank of England. That is what you're seeing in in in Capel right now. You are basically seeing the market beginning to price. What we're seeing in the guild market which is the Bank of England responding and we've seen throughout the morning headline after headline after headline the market is now pricing the Bank of England to do X now it's X plus 1 now it's X plus 2. The market is pushing the Bank of England. How does the Bank of England respond to this calmly. How does the Bank of England respond to this without looking like it's panicking. That I suspect is the question that is being asked and hopefully answered over my left shoulder at the Bank of England guys. The domino after that the interest me a whole lot more. I know this is tremendously difficult to game out. What we've got here is the spiral that follows. You've got looser fiscal which means tighter monetary. I'm trying to work out whether that means looser fiscal after that and what the response and the government would be if the Bank of England validated what is currently priced. So that that I think is is what changed over the weekend as well. You heard from the chancellor and the chancellor seemed to imply that further tax cutting could happen. Now would that further tax cutting happen in response to the Bank of England stabilizing and the kind of spiral that you're talking about. But he certainly threw a little bit of extra gasoline on this fire over the weekend by suggesting that he is not done and that spiral could continue. The other challenge the Bank of England has as well is that if it works curtail its QE. Would it look like it is helping the governments out and therefore effectively financing indirectly what the government is proposing. Huge questions for the Bank of England. Massive debate right now guys that we're all having with our guests on whether what we're seeing at the moment is just the required adjustment through higher yields and a weaker currency to attract capital to finance a big deficit or something disorderly. The beginning of a south selling downward spiral as such for the people you speak to Guy is it the former or the latter. I don't know yet. But the the balance is beginning to shift isn't it. This doesn't feel orderly at this point. You haven't seen these kinds of moves for a very long time as well as ever John. The adjustment is one thing A to B. It's how fast you get there I think is is the real critical question. There is an argument to be said that this is a country that needs maybe a lower tax burden to it to encourage a more vibrant economy. Now that's just the starting. That's just the first step on a journey. But maybe that that is required. But you are trying to introduce that into a fairly febrile market right now. We know that which is why this becomes more challenging. So it's the scale and the speed of response. And I think it's the latter that I think is really entering this country clearly does need to make some changes. I think a lot of people would agree with that. How you do that and how quickly you do that is the question here. And I think that is what the Bank of England is going to be looking at very carefully. It's not necessarily the ultimate journey. It's how fast it takes the country together.