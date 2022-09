00:00

As we mark seven months of this war and certainly this is not a war that I think Vladimir Putin anticipated would be at this point at this time. What comes next. Is there ever more gaping holes in Putin's war effort. Given that we see the exodus of Russian people at the moment. Essentially he completely underestimated the number of troops he needed to have. He's finally comes to the understanding that he can get them. But the problem is that he wants three four hundred thousand troops trained. He doesn't have enough trainers. He doesn't have enough bases buildings and so on. So it's going to take him three four five months to start bringing forces to bear. In the meantime he's got to stand against the Ukrainians. And the real question that Putin is facing is how long those forces stand and at what point do they break. And I'm not sure I'm sure he's not sure of it or most other people are either on either side. At the same time you're hearing more and more of these nuclear threats from Latin May Peter as well. Does this strike you as as calling the bluff if you will. We know that the life of this trust as well as the U.S. really trying to push back for allies to not be deterred for sanctions and for pushing back against the Kremlin with these threats. We have to distinguish GJ CAC tactical nuclear weapons. Strategic nuclear weapons are the ones who are terrified. They're huge. They destroy cities. They have fallout. Tactical nuclear weapons could be quite small. They're useful in taking out slow units and so on. They don't give up much radiation. So Putin has been very careful not to specify what he's talking about. The United States today said in several places that if that happens at any level the United States is going to turn. Well he's basically got a tour of Russia and to bless the United States doesn't mean it's answering. Putin is not really specify what kind of nuclear weapons he's talking about. And I think this is just a great deal of talk. He's tried to compensate or frighten the West in some way and he's frightening that people here in Georgia to Heidi's point on allies pushing back with sanctions. How effective are they when you have leaders of developing nations still seeking Russian fuel. Take a listen to what president of the Philippines Marcos Junior had to say about seeking Russian oil. Now maybe we need to approach Russia and say that big they can loosen up and provide us with some fuel. The political side of this has been of course a little tricky but nonetheless the national interest comes first. And so we have to find those new sources of fuel. I spoke to the Pakistani prime minister Sharif as well and he wanted to buy Russian oil as well as wheat. So if you don't really disrupt these flows of capital to the Kremlin how effective could all of these sanctions be. Well the question is how big is the flow to the Kremlin and how much has been cut off. And also what's the timing for. For the past six months there has been a major pressure on the Russians. That created real political problems economic problems and so on. Just starting to buy some oil from them is not going to shift that. It's not going to change it very quickly. It isn't however going to give some incentive to the United States not so much to discourage this trade but to increase the new U.S. offensive. I mean the United States is basically backing the Ukrainian view. He is. It is supporting. Those forces and the Russians are facing them. So as they recover the US will probably increased military moves. And one partnership that we've seen that really flourish during this time of spin that of China and Russia. And really Foreign Minister Wang is speaking to Anthony Blinken saying that the U.S. should reflect and change its China policies. And given the rivalry between China and the EU was how much stronger does this partnership between China and Russia get. There's very little help that China can give to Russia. They're not about to rush hundreds of thousands of troops there. They feeding them would be difficult deploying and commanding them. They're certainly not going to take their navy out of the east South China Sea and move it around to the Black Sea. So talking about a partnership is interesting. You can shake hands and be partners but it's really not clear what kind of material support China could possibly give Russia. Obviously China wants the United States to lighten up on China is hoping that the Americans will use this as an opportunity for the Chinese to get them out of the way. We're going to be seeing that kind of pressure from China. I don't think to China the United States is going to budge much. These are two separate war to separate conflicts in very different places and they don't support each other. Two or three different assessments of risks right for Washington. What's the bigger priority what's the bigger political win here in terms of how it deals with Russia and how it deals with Beijing. So politically a Gallup poll recently showed that over 60 percent of Americans support the war which is very powerful in the United States because many of those were neutral on it was that he's got no political assets they have no political resistance inside the United States. If Europe were to drop out of the war and finish candidate in order to get oil well at this point you don't get much out of the Europeans. It's not really necessary to have them there. So the problem that the Russians face is that third parties don't influence the United States all that much at this point. The Russians are afraid of the Americans are going to be on the eastern border of Ukraine. Two hundred miles of Moscow the Americans are afraid of the Russians and the returns at the western border and start the Cold War over again. Each has a national interest. The United States has better artillery at the moment.