Welcome to Bloomberg ETF IQ. I'm Katie Greifeld and I'm Matt Miller. We are kicking off a week on which the pound dropped to 1 0 3 against the dollar. We actually have a pretty British themed show. It's going to be a recurring theme. So all right. We'll continue to cover this in the nine trillion dollar global ETF industry. U.S. stocks sitting near session lows. As I said the pound weakened to a record low. We're going to dissect the currency impact on ETF. Plus we're going to take a look at single stock ETF and talk to one of the issuers behind these funds that feature names such as Tesla. And Vanguard is shutting down one of its U.S. ETF for the first time ever. We'll tell you which one and why. And Matt before we get there as always. Eric Balchunas from Bloomberg and Challenges. With us now to take a look at some of the flows. What do you say. Thank you Katie. What I see is mostly bad. OK. So we have a lot of flows going into short term Treasury ETF. People just are hiding out. Nothing better to do. However there is a bit of a of a little flows into ISE. That's a total market equity. That's probably a model portfolio. That's my guess. So that could be good. And also Spy and IWM there could be some hot money betting that the reversal last week was a little oversold. Maybe there'll be a rebound. That's my thoughts there. Let's look at the outflows and what jumps out. Is al-Qaeda at the top. This is a giant amount of money leaving al-Qaeda. Katie Greifeld who just introduced me wrote a great article pointing out that al-Qaeda is at its lowest level since 2010. That's how bad it is in the bond market. And that's why people are rushing to treasuries. And then you have some vanguard you that's more tax related and also high yield outflows. Let's talk about this currency situation though which isn't reflected there but is here. These are currency hedged ETF flows over the past 10 years and member in 2015 everybody went into this trade. It goes long international securities and then neutralizes the currency. So the dollar is strong. These things outperform but then that trade kind of went the other way. Everybody left but now it's working again but nobody's coming back. And it's kind of interesting. A little bit of a mystery. My guess is a little once this once bitten twice shy. But it is you know a trade that is working right now. Some of these are on fire. Yeah. Very interesting stuff. And some things could literally be on fire after the moves that we saw in U.K. assets yesterday. Joining conversation is Jay Jacobs head of thematic ETF at BlackRock. Jay thanks for coming the studio. You know I was thinking about contagion on Thursday with the Bank of Japan or the Japanese finance ministry and then with the mini budget on Friday leading to the crash and the pound. Do you see any reverberations in the ETF world. I don't think so. I mean the ETF have been through macro crises time after time again and have proven a lot of resilience and they're great tools to get liquidity into these markets. So if people are looking to get exposure to the UK we're trying to hedge currency with the U.K. or looking more broadly at macro trends. ETF have continued to provide that liquidity. And given that that's the case to go back to Eric's point on currency hedged ETF it's the fact that they haven't really seen any sort of inflows even though you do have this outperformance if not now when. So there's three things going on here. One is if you look at flows year to date you've seen more flows into unhedged ETF than hatch in the international space. But a lot of that is going into emerging market products where it's just less likely that people are going to hedge because it's a more expensive place to get that hedge. The second piece is if you look at the dollar futures curve most people think the dollar has already peaked. So even though you're seeing a lot of you know performance in these currency hedge products maybe not so much in the future. The third piece is if you're buying a currency hedged equity ETF it's a bet on the currency and it's a bet on the underlying equity and economy. When we saw a lot of flows into these products in 2014 and 2015 people were excited about the trajectory of those economies. They thought that a lot of liquidity would bring those markets up and really kind of come down from you know the risk benefit from the recession. That's not the case. Now people are more concerned about these economies. That's a good point regarding the underlying market as well. The first time around Japan was on fire. I mean the actual market was up. Now it's more like the currency heads are flat whereas with the currency it's done a lot. I will say though my theory on ESG is related to this. I do think there's a second bite at the Apple issue here. Once somebody goes into a trade or an ETF that is active that it doesn't perform. They're a little skittish. The next time I feel like ESG could have this problem now that oil's up. Will people come back in after they have a little bit of a sour taste in your mouth. Well I think it just comes down to use case. There's plenty of use cases for currency hedge RTS but investors need to be very clear that they are getting the underlying equity exposure plus they're hedging out that currency risk. And there's plenty of tactical traders that will want that exposure. But it's not necessarily always on trade for people. And I think that's you know the education that's going to ESG point. I saw a picture of a Tesla the other day with a diesel generator strapped to the back. They were prepping for the hurricane to hit Florida. But you know it costs now and a lot of places more to charge an electric car than it does to fill it up with gas. California was warning people not to use the grid to charge up their cars is having any effect on your IDR RV IDR V. It is really hard to buy an electric car right now because there is so much demand. The Model 3 long range. You can't buy the affordable little production and that's the other piece. So the Inflation Reduction Act came out at the end of July and you're already seeing very significant commitments from auto manufacturing companies to build more battery production in the United States to build more car models. So these things kind of happen on a lag. It's what we're seeing across the economy. It's hard to address supply as fast as demand can adjust. And that's happening. And even ISE right now. I want to ask an existential question about thematic apps because I was actually recording an podcast with Eric earlier today. We just can't spend enough time together. But Eric made the point that there's been 31 billion dollars funneled into short duration cash like ETF. So far this year close to a record on pace for a record. If you look at the thematic ETF fund flows 400 million so far this year that compares to 40 billion last year. So really tells you what the mood music of the market is right now. And in that sort of environment where people just want cash. There's not a lot of appetite for the shiny stuff right now. Do you hold off on launching new sort of innovative thematic problems and wait for a better market. No not at all. I mean the trajectory of these themes are continuing to accelerate. And a lot of ways we've launched several thematic products this year already even though the markets have been a little bit more private. I believe IBM see IV Edge. We just launched a neuroscience ETF. We launched a financial tech ETF PPA. So we're very focused on the long term here. I actually think so. Flows have been pretty flat this year which actually is probably fairly good considering where we've been in the market. I think we're going to see a lot more flows by year end because of the biggest opportunity out there for a thematic ETF which is tax loss harvesting. There are a lot of people in the last year or two years who have been buying single stock tickers to play vs who are down. They want to capture that loss and they're gonna move into a more diversified ETF. Here's my theory with themes. I think people mistake them for just growth disguised. Right but it's not. Themes can be values. So IGT is your natural resources ETF. Natural resources is hauling in the cash because there's a lot of energy stocks in there. I think we're going to see themes repackage value trades and different areas that are big beat up sectors in cute narrative style ways. Are you. I would imagine that's something you're looking at. We absolutely see themes as being style agnostic. So infrastructure is more value oriented. These are industrials companies. These are utilities companies but they're benefiting from long term growth tailwinds like the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act. So yes themes do not have to be just growth. They don't have to be just tech. They can be value in other sectors. Katie wrote a story got a read Spike by the way. Congratulations on that. A lot of people clicking on her story about single stock names. It was a huge wave. Now we're starting to see some people pull filings. Are you thinking about getting into that game single stock ETF. That's not on our radar. I mean we're very focused on kind of the basket approach to provide more diversification to thematic investments or international investments giving people that diversity across the entire portfolio. OK. So we won't hold our breath for the single stock ETF. So I should ask you about one of the thematic products that you did launch this year the ISE BLOCK Chain and Tech ETF already teased it. That's I be LC. You launched in April. It's down almost 39 percent. If we look at the assets it's got about six million dollars or so. And just broadly speaking not just to pick on this one ETF but what is your sort of pain threshold. When do you evaluate an ETF and say this one didn't really sing. Let's pull the plug in the thematic space. We're looking so long term that what happens in months or just six months after launch really doesn't influence how we think about it at all. What we would read we are more interested in is what is happening in the block chain space. If suddenly a new technology came out that completely disrupted block chain itself then we would rethink. Is this really a theme anymore or is it looking at it somewhat differently. But six months of track record not important to us. It's really what happens over the next decade. I will point out that Bitcoin's up today even with the strength in the dollar which is pretty impressive in the face of Bloomberg Dollar Index. Thirteen fifty four. You're still seeing bitcoin up over New Haven thousand dollars. I don't I wouldn't go that far. I'd be a little bit dangerous. Thanks so much for joining us. Always great to have you here. Thank you. Jay Jay Jay Jacobs head of the Magic ETF at BlackRock. Coming up we're going to dig further into currency hedged ETF and talk about the fallout from the strength of the dollar the weakness of the pound the euro as well. That's next. This is ETF IQ on Bloomberg. Welcome back to Bloomberg ETF IQ. I'm Katie Greifeld. Time now for the ETF Free for I walk you through the trends and the stories that caught my eye in the ETF world. And we start with the great British pounds. Not so great. Right now we're looking at F X B. This is a British pound ETF from Invesco since inception. It's down over forty three percent close to 44 percent. A lot of those losses coming this year alone. A very dramatic chart. But somehow this chart I'm about to show you next. Even more dramatic. We're going to look at U.K. gilts right now. This is I G L Assets C UK listed ETF that tracks gilts. As you can see it is absolutely fallen off a cliff as really UK markets in general continue to be roiled on track for its worst year ever. And of course all this turmoil in British assets particularly in the pound it's made a winner out of the dollar which means it's made a winner out of investors. You you p. This is a bullish dollar ETF. It is sitting at an all time high. It's up like 19 percent year to date. One of the best performing non leveraged funds I've seen. A lot of these charts seem to go back to when the pound hit its absolute high. Right. Or at least in my lifetime two dollars against the pound was like 0 6 0 7. And that's where a lot of those charts starting time ago. A long time ago. Two thousand and seven. Let's talk more about this issue with James Safe Heart a Bloomberg Intelligence. James we were talking with Eric as well earlier as well as with Jay about currency hedge ETF. And they don't seem to be regaining the popularity that they had for just a short moment in time. What kind of reverberations are you seeing in the ETF world today from the huge moves in UK assets. Yes. So I mean you ever kind of talked about this. We saw 25 billion pour into these currency hedged ETF back in 2015 in one quarter alone. And right now all these currency hedge ETF are absolutely obliterating their unhedged counterparts. They are doing strangely well. Does the exact environment you want to only be owning these things and potentially buying them and no one's really buying. Now granted the last few years we've been seeing outflows in these currency hedge ETF and those outflows stopped in late to mid to late 2021. But the inflows have only been a trickle. We haven't seen over eight hundred million dollars come into these things in a single quarter since then. So going back and we looking at twenty five billion in 2015 and one quarter now we're seeing one hundred million here Andre million there which obviously isn't nothing. But in the grand scheme of things it kind of is nothing in the ETF landscape. And James Todd tell us about the difference between a currency hedge ETF which again aren't seeing a lot of loves and something like you you PE which is just a straight bet on the U.S. dollar. It's taken in about a billion dollars in inflows which is magnitudes better than what we're seeing in the currency hedged ETF space. Yes. So when you're when you have a currency hedge ETF if we look at it for example AGW year which just hedges which E.W. is ISE year is version where it just invest in the UK equity market. AGW does the same thing in investment UK equity market. And then it shorts out any exposure to the great British pound. So basically you're just getting really rid of that currency exposure. Now with something like you you as you spoke about what that's doing is it's not just buying dollars it's long dollars. And the way it's going long dollars is going long. Dollar futures and then it's shorting a basket of currencies. So it's going to short the euro. It's going to short the pound is going to hurt the yen. Things like that. So that's how you're getting the huge performance out of you. You pay. What do you. What we're talking to Jay Jacobs just earlier about the fact that a lot of the flows are into ETF that help with tax loss harvesting because investors have lost so much on individual names. What are you seeing in terms of the flows this week. Yeah. So I mean as far as tax loss harvesting goes there's always rebalancing that's going to happen. So that's as things go down people tend to buy more of those things when they go down which kind of sounds countercyclical. So that's one of the reasons why we've seen a bunch of fixed income buying in the Treasury market and things like that. And same with equities. So people continue to buy. There's a lot of money coming into ETF which you wouldn't think you'd think there'd be money pouring out of these things. But as we've talked about we're only really talking about inflows. There is money coming out of certain certain things. But overall money is still pouring into this market. Money is still pouring into this market. Money coming out of bonds though. Just want to break some news here. The 10 year Treasury yield up more than 20 basis points on the day you're looking at a three eighty eight handle that are pretty remarkable. Unbelievable. It's like emerging market. I know even here is it is this what breaking it feels like. But in any case we'll continue to watch that story. But James Stafford thank you so much from Bloomberg Intelligence. And still ahead we're going to drill down on semiconductor ETF says Dave NASDAQ. He is head of Product at Direction. That's next. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg ETF IQ. I Matt Miller along with Katie Grifo and Eric Balchunas from Bloomberg Intelligence is back with us now for today's Drill Down where we focus on one ETF. What do you got. Today we're gonna look at stocks oil which is the first leveraged ETF I think we've ever done the segment. I refer to these as exotics or rated our ETF because they can be a bit dangerous. This goes 3 x an underlying index of semiconductor stocks. So it's going to have a lot of volatility about five times the volatility the S & P 500. So the thing is it's just we're daily. It only gives you the leverage every day. It resets every day and that resetting can cause it not to give 3x over the medium and long term. So really should be use short term. This thing is a monster. 3 billion in assets is huge for leveraged ETF. And it's taken its 6 billion this year. That's the 21st best selling ETF of the year top 1 percent. Let's look at the holdings. Here's how these things work. They go to banks and they get swaps. The swap is my friend Dave NASDAQ would call it is just a bar bet with a big bank. And so they get these daily swaps to give 3x the exposure. And that's how this exposure is done. Let's look at the returns of Esso Excel. And this is why I was intrigued by this. This thing is down 85 percent this year yet it's taken in six billion dollars. So a lot of people just refuse to think the semiconductors were good. Ah ah. Keep going down. And they just think it's going to go up. So this has been a bet that's not worked out this year but you can see it doesn't quite give 3 X and this case is good. Eighty five is not quite 3x of thirty eight which is the index. So Katie Matt look this is a really interesting situation of money just trying to will a trade but it won't happen. Won't happen. Big words. Thank you Eric. Joining us to talk about this ETF is Dave Maza. He is head of Product at Direction. And Dave let's just repeat those stats for socks because it's amazing. Down 85 percent. Six billion dollars in inflows. Who is using this. Who is buying this ETF. Foxhole like any leverage a number of ETF is really intended to be used for tactical trading tool. And so in this market as Eric noted semiconductors had been hurt as the economy has softened and there's been concerns about global growth. I think if semi's is really the tip of the economic sphere and as we saw it semi's underperformed show when the broader market. But this is a tool that is again used by tactical traders to express short term views on how semiconductors may perform because on a daily basis as Eric notes is how the performance works. So if an index is up 1 percent this would be up 3 percent because on a daily basis it providing three times the exposure. It's pretty interesting volatility. Obviously the industry itself has seen a Tom. Do you not have people with making placing long term bets since we've learned over the last two years that you need semiconductors for pretty much everything. This fund is really not used by long term investors. The average holding period. So we have a measure that we focused on called the implied holding period is under two dates. And in fact as volatility has increased this year we've seen the holding period actually shortened. So that means that people are using the product on average appropriately because again this is a tactical trading tool. So for folks who are not don't have the ability to monitor their portfolio and positions on a daily basis. This is not for them but if someone has the ability and interest to make buy sell and hold decisions daily. This can be an excellent way to express again your short term views on how semiconductors may perform. Dave I want to shift gears a little bit. We're still talking about a leverage ETF which is that one point five X Tesla ETF you put out single stock ETF which are kind of an oxymoron by definition but they are here and you guys launched one and this is pretty popular. You and the other one that's inverse has seen pretty good volume but yet one point five x Amazon. Not so much. Or Google. What do you make of that. My theory is that you need volatility and a personality like an Elon Musk to get people interested in these objects multiple. Who wants to do one point five of anything I want to do two times or three times. Well I think you know the bigger the bigger point here Eric and that is that now we have the ability to introduce single stock ETF and in this particular case leveraged at one point five times daily the performance of Tesla and then an inverse on again the daily the daily performance of Tesla. And I think you're actually right. We've seen the name has a lot of personality behind it but it's been particularly volatile this year. Again there's been questions about the economy. And even though there's conflicting news as you guys were noting earlier just about where the Eevee space is that again. Tesla has been a leader. And so here we are seeing again traders use this particular fund to express that short term viewpoint on how Tesla may perform. In addition we are seeing long term holders of Tesla who may want to have a short term hedge on TFSA and use TSL s to do that. And again T s l l to express that short term more positive viewpoint. Dave I want to switch gears and ask about another product in your lineup. The Direction Work from home ETF Ticker W FH great ticker game there but has about thirty seven million dollars in assets. If you look at the performance it has not been doing too hot. It's down 42 percent year to date. It did have a moment. You launch it in June 20 20 and it did have its moment. But would you say that this moment is past. I wouldn't. I think work from home is noted what was introduced. It's sort of in the heart of the pandemic W H An on leveraged ETF. So this can be used as a longer term investment vehicle and it's squarely in the thematic space. And in this particular case it has many tech names in it and it's more growth oriented. So as the broader tech sector has underperformed many other names in work from home and some of which are smaller companies that focus on cloud computing document management and project management cybersecurity and collaboration tools have really suffered. So even though we've seen performance being challenged this may actually be an opportunity for those who are looking at the long term potential benefits of a hybrid in remote work to to look at this particular space. So it may be down but it's not out in any way shape or form. Dave thanks so much for joining us. Dave Maza there head of Product at Direction. Now at the top of the show we promised we would tell you which ETF Vanguard was shutting down and why. Katie you wrote the story. I did write the story and I'm so eager for Eric's take. So Vanguard and Eric wrote the book. You write the story. Eric wrote the book. He wrote a little bit more in terms of word count. But the Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF it was launched in 2018 never really accumulated that much in assets around 40 million for a Vanguard fund. It's nothing to write home about. But Eric why do you think this fund and why now its first ever U.S. closure. Yeah look I think you know this is a fund that didn't perform that well. That that's the bottom line. And it didn't get a lot of assets to think. Vanguard looked at this lineup and said let's close this one. It's funny when this came out when Vanguard launched these active factor ETF. I remember writing a piece for P.I. that said there are new funds are ad the hot sauce hold the Bogle which was the only time I was ever quoted one of Jack's books. He said Bloomberg knew how I felt because he was not into this vanguard went a little further with these. So I think they're going to scale this back and stick to their roots. So he's smiling right now. Probably Jack Bull will listen to what you said. That's pretty awesome. Eric Balchunas pleasure working with you. What an honor. Katie Greifeld you too as well. On the most read list today. That does it for Bloomberg ETF IQ.