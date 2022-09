00:00

First of all because of the way that Italian politics works. So George I mean only undoubtedly has won one of the best actually votes probably in recent history actually for Italy. Does she automatically become prime minister. Is there really a chance that she doesn't. All right. So first of all last night the judge mean only accomplished a threefold success political success. So her party clearly emerges from these elections says the clear winner of these elections. Right. The second success is personal success. So she co-founded a party 10 years ago 2013. The party got less than 2 percent of the votes. And now it's the largest party in Italy. Clearly you know with the results that the interior ministry is going to announce. So you know in the next few hours this face is face is over. And now Jojo Maloney will have to prove herself as someone you know can really tackle the deep seated challenges of the Italian economy and the way you got. A lot of people don't really understand who George Amanda Lang is. So she says a rhetoric that is seen as far right as she is of course being described by a lot of media as the furthest right prime minister since Mussolini. At the same time yesterday her speech was quite moderate saying look I will stick to the plan trying to reassure the markets. How will she govern. So I think this press after MIS reads in terms of who George Emily Chang is a she's the leader of the European conservatives. She has set the Fidelity Italia is the Italian Conservative Party. And this is really what's going to sort of shape her government. You know so first of all I think the key word the most important keyword for a government led by first Dalia is responsibility in terms of debt in terms of of that. Clearly all the measures have to be fully costed. But they also have to be very effective in providing a signal to markets to investors to workers to entrepreneurs in Italy that who takes risks who works no matter whether an entrepreneur at work or self-employed gets rewarded. She has devised the program an electoral program that is clearly tackling this central message. And you know and knowing her she is certainly going to deliver on that. So I would give you a sense of who you think will be finance minister. This is a big job. But will she choose someone who is already known by the markets and known internationally. Well I can certainly tell you in terms of what we're going to have the profile that you know George Matt Miller will want to be as the next finance minister someone who is you know deeply accomplished with central banking who can comes from a central banking background was authoritative and has to speak to financial markets and to international financial institutions. DRAGHI While they don't that's up to George. I'm alone it to decide together with their coalition partners. She has very clearly stated that she will lead the decision known you know after the elections. So knowing her I'm sure that she's already working on that. But you're confident that actually everything will be in line for the date that they will be able to access at one point nine billion tranche money from the EU in December and that fiscally she will lead a government that's responsible in terms of fiscal responsibility. That is absolutely no doubt. Clearly Fidelity Italia is deeply aware of the Italian fiscal situation. And let me say that being a conservative also means being conservative about the public finances of your country. She has stated that very clearly in their campaign. You know both herself and the allies had to make no promises that no one could really deliver on. And she stated that very clear. So it's gonna be fiscal responsibility but also change also reforms. And she's going to be able to navigate you know she's going to be able to square the need for reforms with fiscal responsibility. So that's going to be I believe the two key words that will shape her contribution to the next government in whatever position. Domenico so you know socially or in terms of social values she is very traditional and she keeps on saying she's a Christian. She's never really criticized Viktor Orban's policy of Hungary. And at the same time she says she won't give extra rights to the LGBT community. How should markets interpret that for what she will be in one two years if she consolidates her position. So George I mean he's the leader of the Conservative Party in. First of all she is Atlantic. So she has you know she has stated very firmly her allegiance to NATO to the Western world to the Western values. And on that there should be clearly no. No doubt of any sort. By the way she was the only part at your position a drug a communist but also the most loyal party to the drug cabinet in terms of her staunch support to Ukraine and to NATO.