LET ME GET STARTED WITH OUR MLIV QUESTION OF THE WEEK BECAUSE IT SEEMS TO BE ALL ABOUT DOLLAR AND ON THE FLIP SIDE OF IT. THE QUESTION RIGHT NOW IS WHERE IS THE NEXT CURRENCY CRISIS? ESPECIALLY AS WE WATCH ALL THESE DIFFERENT PRESSURES ACROSS ASIA AND WE HAVE SEEN INTERVENTION BY JAPANESE AUTHORITIES LAST WEEK AS WELL. PATRICK: THAT ' S RIGHT. DONNA HAS BEEN SUPERSTRONG AND IT HAS BEEN DRIVEN BY THE HEARTLESSNESS OF THE FEDERAL RESERVE. IT ' S HARD TO PUT A PIN IN THAT. A LOT OF FOCUS ON THE FACT THAT THE CURRENCY, 2% WEAKER TO THAT LEVEL, CLOSE TO IT ON FRIDAY. I THINK THAT WILL BE A MAJOR FOCUS THIS MORNING. > > WHICH CURRENCY PAIRS ARE YOU WATCHING IN ORDER TO GET THE SENSE OF DIRECTION IN WHERE GLOBAL CURRENCIES ARE HEADED? PATRICK: WE LIKE SELLING THE AUSTRALIAN AND NEW ZEALAND DOLLARS AT THE MOMENT. PROS SECTOR, HIGH -- WE CALL THEM BECAUSE WHEN GLOBAL GROWTH GROWS, EXTERNAL DEMAND SLOWS AND IMPACTS AUSTRALIAN AND NEW ZEALAND ECONOMIES. THAT IS GOING TO SLOW AND IT WILL BE A HEADWIND TO DOMESTIC ACTIVITY. THEY ARE GOING TO GET THE SLOWER GROWTH AND THE HIGHER RATE. SLOWER EXTERNAL DEMAND FOR CHINA . THE AUSTRALIAN AND NEW ZEALAND DOLLARS CAN WE CAN FROM HERE -- WEAKEN FROM HERE. THERE IS REAL INTERVENTION FROM THE BANK OF JAPAN AND THE MINISTRY OF FINANCE AFTER LAST WEEK. > > IT ' S INTERESTING BECAUSE WE HAVE SEEN WEAKNESS GOING INTO TRADING FOR THE AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR. THE FAVORABLE TERMS OF TRADE, EXTERNAL DEMAND FUTURE FOR COMMODITIES REALLY HAS NOT HAD MUCH POSITIVE IMPACT. > > THAT IS ABSOLUTELY RIGHT. WE WOULD HAVE EXPECTED THAT THE CURRENCY HAS TRADED VERY MUCH IN LINE WITH THE TERMS OF TRADE OVER A LONG PERIOD AND THERE HAS BEEN A SHARP DIVERGENCE BETWEEN THAT BUT EVEN NOW, IT IS WEAKER THAN THE COMMODITY PRICES, THE CORRELATION WITH COMMODITY PRICES SUGGESTED SHOULD BE AND WE BELIEVE THAT THE MARKET IS PRICING A STRONGER DOLLAR, SIMPLY PRESSING A WEAKER GLOBAL EXTERNAL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT SO DEMAND FOR INDUSTRIAL COMMODITIES IS GOING TO BE SOFTER. FORGET -- AGAIN, IF WE ADD IN THE WEAKNESS OUT OF CHINA, SLOWER GROWTH IN THE PROPERTY SECTOR, IT IS PROBABLY RIPE FOR NEXT YEAR AS WELL AS. IT WILL SLIGHTLY UNDERPERFORM. > > WE ARE NOW SEEING YET MORE WEAKNESS FOR THE POUND. STERLING SLIDING AS MUCH AS 1.1 .1%, HIT THE LOWEST SINCE 1985. 107, WEAKENING BY OVER 1% AT THIS POINT. WE CAN GET TO PARITY SOONER THAN WE EVEN EXPECT. DO WE GO BEYOND PARITY? THE QUESTION IS WHAT IS POSSIBLE AT THIS POINT, POLICY OR INTERVENTION OR OTHERWISE TO PUT A FLOOR INTO THE POUND? PATRICK: IT ' S AN INTERESTING ONE GIVEN THIS FISCAL STIMULUS ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY IS MUCH BIGGER THAN WAS EXPECTED WHICH MEANS THAT THE U.K., IN TERMS OF ITS DEFICIT, RELIES ON THE KINDNESS OF STRANGERS SO YOU HAVE TO BE ABLE TO SELL THOSE GILTS THAT THEY WILL HAVE TO ISSUE TO FUND THIS DEFICIT AND THEY WILL DO THAT AT A WEAKER LEVEL OF THE CURRENCY. VERY INTERESTING TO WHERE WE ARE NOW, SIMILAR TO WHERE WE WERE IN 1985. THE PLAZA RECORD IS THE LAST TIME WHEN THE DOLLAR WAS VERY STRONG. DOESN ' T SEEM TO BE ANY MOVEMENT, YOU KNOW, ANY MOTION AT THE MOMENT TO CURB THE DOLLAR STRENGTH. 105.20, WE THINK WE CAN GET THROUGH THAT. IF WE DO THAT, WE SEE HIGHER INFLATION AND FOR -- LOOSE FISCAL POLICY. WE THINK IT WILL CONTRIBUTE TO FURTHER WEAKNESS FROM THAT POINT. THAT WILL SEE US BELOW THAT PRETTY SHORTLY. > > WE ARE SEEING GIORGIA MELONI ' S RIGHT WING BLOCK SET FOR THE ITALIAN VOTE THIS WEEKEND. WE HAD THE EURO STRENGTHENING BUT WE ARE FURTHER DOWN NOW. WHAT ARE THE IMPLICATIONS OF THE FAR RIGHT COMING INTO POWER IN ITALY THE BROADER EUROPEAN MARKET? -- FOR THE BROADER EUROPEAN MARKET? PATRICK: IT HAS BEEN DIFFICULT. HIS VERY UNCLEAR AND UNCERTAIN WHAT HAS BEEN HAPPENING FOR A PERIOD OF TIME BUT GIVEN THE WEAKNESS IN DEMAND, IN THE WHOLE EUROZONE CONSTRUCT, THE PRESSURE THROUGH THE HIGHER ENERGY CRISIS HEADING INTO WINTER, JUST ONE MORE AFTER WHICH WAYS ON THE CURRENCY AND WE CONTINUE TO SEE IT FROM THIS POINT FORWARD WITH THAT POLITICS AS WELL BEING ANOTHER STRAW ON TOP.