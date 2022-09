00:00

Is there a sensible explanation for what the government loses trust his government is doing. I'm sure these are well-intentioned smart people. They must have a theory. I'm not sure I understand. Is it a supply side theory. Is that the theory here that we can help with growth and with inflation by increasing the supply side. And that's and that's why we've cut taxes. Is that the theory. I think it's something that you if you had to put a label on it it would sound like a supply side theory but it's being implemented in a very bizarre way because the main main things that are on the supply side are a reduction in income tax for high income people. Well that's not true. We've seen things like that before. You saw that in the time of Reagan Adkins because he but there've been many other examples around the world. They don't. Those kinds of measures don't actually deliver the goods. Supply side measures if well designed and. Yes can can. That's very important. But supply side means things like education means like distortions in tax policy and much more severe type than what you have in the British income tax system. There is a perception in Britain that their tax rates are extremely high. Now they are high relative to the United States. They're high relative to Switzerland but they are not high relative to all the high income countries in Europe. So to say we cut our tax rates and suddenly we're going to do much better than all the high income countries in Europe it doesn't make sense to any economist. So these are warning you have actually made monetary policy. And I hear a lot about the need to have some sort of coordination some loose coordination between fiscal and monetary policy. It looks from a distance like this is the opposite of that that we're stepping in the accelerator and the brake at the same time. Actually if anything maybe the directing the Bank of England to step on the brink of that harder. What are the friction costs of that. And actually this is partly partly the result of the situation that not only Britain but most countries are in now that there is a need for public expenditure to maintain public services to shelter the lower income people from the energy shock. And the British Covid in fairness a few weeks ago did something on that side. But at the same time and need to and adjust interest rates so that they are not in the really expansionary mode because we're facing much higher inflation over the next coming few years. So all countries pretty much all countries Japan an exception are raising their interest rates and monetary policy too to have some degree of tightening. So I'm not surprised at that actually. And we saw some government supporters in Britain blaming the Bank of England for this fall in Sterling saying it's not nothing to do with the budget. It's because the Bank of England only raised interest rates by a half a percent by 50 basis points on Thursday and that they had matched to us that 75 basis points that would have done it. And I think that's nonsense. And I think the statement of the Bank of England today and you know they they more they did say on Thursday well we don't know whether it's in the budget. So we don't really want to go any higher than 75 basis than 50 basis points but 50 basis points 75 basis points. That's not going to make the difference. I think markets possibly have a greater and greater confidence in the Bank of England that it will continue to raise interest rates if necessary to slow down the inflation. And then they have in the government and it's seemingly somewhat reckless tax policies.