Monday the 22nd of September. European stocks fairly mixed today. Italy outperforms on the election result with the action to be honest is elsewhere. It's in the bond market and it's in foreign exchange. We're going to talk much more about what has been happening today. The countdown for the close starts right now. The countdown is on in Europe. This is Bloomberg Markets European clothes with Guy Johnson and Alix Steel. So European equities bouncing off the lows for the year. The stock 600 at 390 spots 70 were up but only just one tenth of one percent. But at least in some green on the screen that is not what we find in the bond market or in foreign exchange. Euro dollar ninety six forty nine were down by four tenths of one percent. This despite the fact that we are now pricing fully a 75 basis point hike from the ECB at the next meeting and then we come to the pound. The cable rates 1 0 7 ninety one. We've been as low as 1 0 3. We are down by six tenths of 1 percent. Alex we still have nothing from the Bank of England. I honestly I'm really struggling to understand particularly after you basically had an overnight flash crash and hitting that one or three a record low here in the US. Some things are a little bit confusing as well. So first off you have higher yield eight tenths of 1 percent higher on the 10 year yet you still were able to have a rally in the equity market. Now in some ways it's no surprise because we had such a downdraft last week. So dead cats maybe bouncing. That's one side. The other side is you also had a lot of put volume coming into the market on Friday as well which could help some stops there. But it's really hard to see sustained upside at this point with yields still pushing so much higher and you've got the stronger dollar and the two of these together. You have to wonder how much you have to rewrite 2023 earnings. It feels like that's the conversation now. And how much of a recession do you have to price into that considering what the dollar and what the bond market are telling you guys. Absolutely. I do feel though for once the action is certainly here in London today the market rout which began Friday after we had the trust government's announcement on its new fiscal measures. Those measures certainly now are beginning to unnerve call it unnerve conservative lawmakers. Some are saying apparently the Bank of England may need to step in and rescue the country from what is happening here. Is the bank going to do that. What are the options if it were to do that. The market has been pricing and pushing all day. Nothing yet. Lizzie Burton joins us now from the Labor Party conference in Liverpool. Lizzie what could we expect. What should we expect. What are you hearing about the Bank of England what it does next. Well Guy Sky News reported earlier today that the Bank of England was going to be making a statement. But as you say it hasn't come yet. Bloomberg hasn't had that confirmed that we can expect one today in the calendar. Anyway it was a speech from Hugh Pell the chief economist for tomorrow. And so what we could just get is a load of hawkish talk. Remember J.P. Morgan's Alan Moore and Alan Monks said that that's what he thought was going to happen rather than an intra meeting emergency hike although that is an option and traders are pricing for that. The other alternative is that they could slam the brakes on actual film sales. That's what we were kind of expecting maybe they could do in the Thursday meeting. But of course they decided to press ahead with quantitative tightening. And you can understand why because they've been so precise for monetary financing before. And so really. We are waiting for the Bank of England to reassure markets. And what's interesting is even Gerard Gerard Lyons is one of Liz Truss's external economic advisers is saying that quoting needs to do more to reassure markets. You remember he said on Friday that markets will react as they will. I've just been going through George Osborne's archives. And in 2012 even George Osborne as chancellor said that he gets a daily verdict on the credibility of our economic policy from bond investors. So very much keeping an eye on the markets. Yes. I mean there look at the market now and there wouldn't be so sanguine. You are also at the Labour Party conference right now. What's the mood there. What are their plans to capitalize on what's happening in the Tory party. Well I spoke to Rachel Reeves the shadow chancellor of the exchequer and she is a former BBC economist. So she was really trying to show that she understands the importance of markets and the impact on the cost of borrowing. If they were the government and she had very much a different tone to quasi quieting really trying to underscore that for us. Of course Labour's already ahead of the conservatives in the polls including on the question of how they would manage the economy. People trusting them to manage the economy. But the questions remain whether people are going to buy into this vision of a fairer greener economy. Lots of big picture stuff announced today. But we're waiting for much more detail and also how they're going to afford all of these promises. Keir Starmer the opposition lead Labour leader over the weekend said that he would scrap this cut to the top rate of tax but he would go ahead with the cuts to the basic rate. How is he going to afford to do that and spend on public services without adding to borrowing. And I also interview the shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds today. He was making his case for why business should be on Labour's side. Take a listen to this. You look at the government saying to these workers you get 10 years have been 12 years of. Takes more pain now for pain in future. That is not a sufficient answer. And I don't think most people are going to be calmed down by the suggestion that somehow this magic formula from from the Chancellor which has been given such a vote of no confidence in the markets is the way forward. So neighbors got a difficult job because it needs to make a sweeter offer to business than a corporation tax cut. A reversal of that payroll tax rise and all the other measures that quasi crossing had for business like investment zones on Friday. That's really where labor sums at the moment. Busy. Thanks. So really great reporting on the ground for us. We appreciate it. Bloomberg's Lizzie Burton joining us there. Joining us now is Charles Goodhart a former Bank of England economist and M P C member. Charles I just want to start with what's happening in the market here. I mean where's the Beef Week. What should they be doing right now. Well it's got a very difficult problem and one of the difficulties is that if the bank should raise interest rates quite sharply. Nor is the strength of the pound. It wouldn't resolve the underlying problems that we have in this country which is that fiscal policy is driving in one direction expansionary monetary policy is driving in another direction restrictive and having the make two major policies going in completely opposite directions. It's a recipe for an absolute crash. Essentially there are only two alternatives. One is that you forget it's trade. Great say that goes lower provide more opportunities for jobs UK U.K. and effectively you tell the Bank of England one way or another not to raise interest rates. You go down the political route. Turkey for example and you go for growth. And of course it's a huge gamble. The other alternative is to recognize that your expansionary fiscal policy is the wrong policy at the wrong time. But I didn't see it lose trust. Grace had quite taken doing so. And I think that essentially we may get a short term rise in interest rates. But consider what happens if interest rates go up even more. That's bound to lead to a degree of recession. Tax receipts go down expenditures go up the deficit rises driven on by the rate of cost to public sector debt and they present unsustainable position of the debt ratio gets even worse even quicker. So in a policy of expansionary fiscal and restrictive monetary. I just won't work. You've got to choose to either get back its policies or to cut on the fiscal side. Charles none of those options sound particularly attractive as you just laid them out. What do you think the Bank of England will do. Is in a very very difficult position and I think it is going to work inevitably with the Chancellor if the Chancellor says you are not going to raise interest rates Greece is going to kill my great policy. Then they wait. If the Chancellor accepts that interest rates are going to go up. How on earth is he going to conceivably achieve his Greens policy in the short term. And here's where you get it. Recession and the public sector deficit gets worse worse and worse. If the bill we did hike to stem the tide what would be the level they'd have to hike to to stop the selling. I. Yeah. Honest answer to that is okay. No but it would obviously given the shock to confidence in markets. It might have to be reasonably considerable. You know 1 percent plus. Jose is the Bank of England's independence now in question here. What you're saying is that basically fiscal and monetary policy need to not be antagonistic at the moment. They are. But ultimately the governor should listen to what the Chancellor is saying and back him up. If that is the case is that an independent central bank. The degree of independence that central banks have had over the past year has always been exaggerated except in the euro area where the independence is guaranteed by treaty. The independence of the central bank hangs at the mercy and the whim of the executive and legislature of the day and the executive and legislature decide they want something else. They will get it. What happens to the economy. What kind of recession do you think that the UK has in store for right now taking all of this into account. Well we depends on on what you want to do. It depends on whether you give total priority to getting inflation down the straight. Great. Then you're faced with I think almost undoubtedly a recession. And that is going to mean that quite Tang's desire to get growth off effectively dies for the next couple of years. And it's question whether he would swallow that. He's not prepared to swallow that and wants to go ahead damn the torpedoes. Then effectively he's got to ensure the central bank doesn't raise interest rates all that much. And if that means that the exchange rate goes up from under so be it. You paint a. Tricky scenario for the bank to say the least. Charles thank you very much indeed. We will watch with interest as you've been speaking the U.K. 30 year soaring 41 percent. It is poised for its biggest jump today on record. Charles Goodhart for Bank of England economist that NPC member thank you very much indeed. We're going to turn from one challenge for Europe to another. Italy's relationship with the rest of Europe under Georgia Maloney. What is it going to look like. We will find out next. We'll go back to Rome. We'll bring you the latest on this story. That's next. This is Bloomberg Markets. So it was a historic election in Italy on a number of fronts. It was conducted this weekend. George Maloney is on track to become the country's first female prime minister. She is set to lead Italy's most right wing government since World War Two. Marty if we will be called to govern this country we will do it for all Italians for everybody. With the goal of uniting this people are stressing what unites rather than divides. Because the Greek call that we have always given ourselves in life as a political force was to ensure that Italians could once again be proud to be Italian be proud to wave the tri color flag. This is our task and it is the one that we will fulfill if we are called upon to govern this nation. Joining us with now some perspective and maybe some foresight into what is happening here. Roberto Clemente professor of political science at the University of France. Professor thank you very much indeed for your time today. What do you think this new government is going to mean for Italy. Before I answer the question I have to say that they prefer they used to be Professor Division. Now Professor Lewis University in Rome did say this is as you say it is. It's an interesting turn of events for Italy. We are entering into a new phase uncharted territory. You mentioned the most right wing a right wing government initially since World War Two. But am not concerned about showmanship. Ben Mrs. Maloney passed in their new faces to heritage. I am concerned about the competence or in companies that you will bring into the government. That's a major issue in my opinion. Robert sorry about the mix up there. We appreciate you clarifying on it for us. So I have to say that the university will beat me otherwise. Fair enough. So the experience then seems to be the biggest problem that in your opinion. So then how are you looking at the next say few months. Because we're not going to ever any government has a hard time finding its footing. Right. So what do we need to look out for. What do we take seriously and what our investors need and just put on the sidelines. Well the first thing this we have to look at is the composition of the government. Who's going to be the next minister. The economy will be a politician or would be some one which has real expertise with numbers and budgets. And then what happen at the end of October early November. You know in the process of giving information which is a long one. The chambers will convene on October 13. They have to elect the chairman the House and the Senate and then the process of going formation will start. So we're not going to see a government before the end of October. But once we see the composition of the government we can have a clue about the direction Maloney wants to take Italy. The appointment of the minister of economy is key. How stable professor do you think this government could be. That's a good question. The average duration of returning governments during the Second Republic which means the last 30 years has been less than two years. I do not expect this government in spite from the solid majority that it has. It would last more than the average that we've seen so far. There are differences between the particularly between Shery Ahn and Maloney in foreign policy and also in domestic policy. And I think the league it is an easy now because of the very poor performance. He's got less than 10 percent of the votes in the European elections in 2018. Mr. Slovenia 34 percent of the votes. Now he is around 9 percent. So you will want you will want to gain at the expense of this not only because most of the votes the legal lost went to Malone. So it took to that exact point. How much time are they going to spend seeing eye to eye. The different far right parties and how much are they going to spend fighting over stuff which will then impede any kind of reform. Well that's it. It's a hard question to answer. We'll have to see. I think at the beginning the government will be okay. I mean they're not going to start fighting right away. There'll be some fight on the composition of the government that's for sure. But eventually they'll come up with the distribution of the capital portfolio. That will be will please. The three main parties after that much will depend upon the the what's going to happen in Europe and the international level. The challenges the immediate is that the Maloney element has to face. The Italian government's was well-received in Brussels when it was run by Mario Draghi. How do you think the Italian government's is going to received in Brussels when it's run by Georgia Maloney. With some diffidence I think the change is a big change. We go from one of the most respected the European statesmen to an unknown because mrs. Well it's only it's not completely unknown because yes she has a role also in Strasbourg so much she is known to be critical of Europe. So the relationship between the Italian government Mrs Baloney and Europe would not be the same as what Mr Dragging. That would be completely different. But at the same time I don't expect Mrs Balboni to to wreck the boat to do. There will be no. She is a nationalist. You have the parrot. If translated her speech she is as tough on issues as the nationalist but she is not. I don't think she's willing to to to to to jeopardise for example the money connected to Libyan are the next generation of EU funds. She will. She will play a different tune compared to. She will not. Blake's relations with you. Well looks like the markets may be interpreting it that way would you see how long it's takes like that Roberto. Thank you very much. Roberto Del Monte who is Guido Carrot Garlic University Professor of political science. Thanks very much. This is Bloomberg. It's time for the Bloomberg Businessweek to look at some of the biggest business stories in the news right now and which could go up 10. Volkswagen is likely to price the Porsche IPO at the top end of an initial range. That's according to terms seen by Bloomberg. It's a sign of how much demand there is for the share sale. At the Top End the sports car maker would be valued at almost seventy three billion dollars. VW is expected to set the IPO price on Wednesday. Porsche shares will begin trading Thursday. Credit Suisse says it's working on possible asset and business sales. A Swiss bank is looking for ways to cut costs and restore profits under a strategic plan to be announced next month. No details yet but Bloomberg has reported that Credit Suisse is considering the sale of its Latin American wealth management operations excluding Brazil. And the CEO of Unilever plans to retire at the end of 2023 after five years in the job. Alan Gibb presided over a tumultuous period where the consumer goods company botched a potential 53 billion dollar deal. And axe investors with lackluster growth. Unilever's grip board says it's starting a search for Chip's successor. Manage the latest business flash. Pretty good. Thank you very much indeed. Right. Five minutes to go until the European markets closed down for the day to be honest. It doesn't look very exciting here. Does this go below the surface. There are plenty of things happening here. This is a market. These are markets that are being buffeted by all the other assets that are moving so violently here in Europe. I talk here about the bond market and foreign exchange. Puts you 100 usually has an antagonistic relationship with the pound which is interesting. Pound goes down footsie goes up. It's a translated earnings story. How much further does the pound have to fall if the bank the Bank of England doesn't step up. That is going to be a really big story for the footsie going forward from here. Look at the 250. That's an interesting story. And the component parts are fascinating as well. Look at the house builders today. The market is beginning. We're getting a little bit nervous about significantly higher rates. DAX is absolutely flash flat today. That's kind of the flash news out of there is is what is happening with Volkswagen the pricing of Porsche as Rebecca was saying up at 82 50 possibly the top end of the range. And the CAC owns 57 84 going nowhere in a hurry. Absolutely flat. As I say the action is elsewhere. It's certainly in the pound. It's certainly the euro. It's certainly in European bond markets. And that really is where the focus of attention is. The close is coming up. DAX will run through all of the equity action. You need to dig below the surface a little bit to find somebody. I promise that I will talk about what is how else is happening in foreign exchange and the bond market too. That's next. This has been. To be honest I'm not sure there's much to be gained when looking at a map of Europe today other than to say that we aren't getting some performance in Italy. Everything else pretty much negative. The footsie move in Milan up by seven tenths of one percent eight tenths of one percent on the election victory that we saw over the weekend for Georgia Maloney. Let's talk therefore about what is happening with the SOC 600 today. Get a sense of kind of where we've been going where we've come from. And to be honest they're pretty much the same place. We started the day over there. We finished the day over here. In the meantime there's been a little bit of volatility but not very much to be honest. We're down by around three tenths of one percent. We're trading at kind of 390 388 390 for 89 even. And and we're really just waiting to see what happens in the bond market and in the foreign exchange markets because that is where the real action is. So let me talk a bit about that. But naturally want to wait 22 on cable. We got down as low as 1 to 3 during the light volume agents session. Still haven't heard for the Bank of England. Charles Goodhart was making a really interesting point. He was basically saying the Bank of India can either fight the Treasury or work with the Treasury. It may make the decision that when I worked with the Treasury and in which case you do not get the growth crimping rate hikes of the market is pricing in today. If that doesn't happen then potentially it's the currency that takes the hit. This could go significantly lower from here. The markets spent the day basically pricing of rate hikes. Look what's happening with the UK tenure. We're at four point 174. You've got the biggest move ever in the 30 year. You are seeing some very aggressive moves on the UK curve today. We've also got euro dollar down by around half of 1 percent. So we're trading in 96 42. You've got some comments coming out from Christine Lagarde. And of course you got to think about what is happening with the Italian story. Travel Leisure is up technology is up. The conflict is having a pretty good day to Volkswagen. In just a moment. But enter the market. Retail utilities and insurance which essentially that's basically the yield story right down there at the bottom. These big picks up in the big pick up in yields certainly being priced into those spaces. Let's talk a bit about some of the individual stocks. Riddick was talking about a job. He is going to be stepping down at Unilever. That stock responded reasonably positively today up by one point three percent. Volkswagen looks like it's going to price the Porsche IPO at the top end of the range. I think going to get the pricing on the twenty eighth couple of days time. And let me just show you one of the UK house builders. The prospect of significantly higher rates is certainly scary. This market Taylor Wimpy down by 7 percent Alex. All right guy. I'm missing a headline here that says B.O. is barely is monitoring developments in financial markets very closely. I'm 100 percent sure where that's coming from but I just wanted to alert you guys of that. And then he won't hesitate to change rates by as much as needed. Again I'm trying to find out where that's coming from. But again it looks like we're getting the beginning of some verbal intervention here. Speaking of verbal intervention just in the last hour ECB President Christine Lagarde said the central bank will continue to increase borrowing cost display despite slowing economic conditions. We expect to raise interest rates further over the next several meetings to dampen demand and guard against the risk of a persistent upward shift in inflation expectations. Joining us now in a AMG senior rate strategist. Antoine can we talk about this. Are barely headline here. The next headline said the embassy is going to make a full assessment at the next scheduled meeting. They won't hesitate to change rates as much as needed. Is this enough. All depends hard by how much their high creates. I mean the first thing to say is November is very far away in time. And given the volatility that we've had in the financial markets today I don't think many investors will be keen to dip their toe back in that market anytime soon. When you take into account the risk adjusted return that we see that are going to be terrible. That's the first thing to say. Secondly we need to ask is increasing the stress rate the right strategy to resolve the current crisis. Sterling denominated assets of three problems. One of them is fiscal deficit including the Bank of England's quantitative tightening. Secondly current account deficits and thirdly low growth or indeed a recession next year. You have to ask yourself which one of these problems is the interest rate hike going to solve. And the answer is no to current account deficit. And arguably that is probably the most pressing problem given the fall in sterling. On the other hand there will make the other two problems worse the fiscal deficit and the growth problems. So is that gonna be a silver bullet. And honestly the right policy but I'm not sure. I think if the headline is correct and they will and will refrain to actually intervene other than verbally before November. They are giving themselves a lot of time to assess what is the right policy choice. Will the market give them that much time. Do you think Antoine. No I don't think so. There are a lot of other steps that it could be taking which I think are low hanging fruits when it comes to restoring confidence in the market. I'm a race person so my focus is mostly on guilt. Clearly the policy of quantitative tightening is especially active. Field sales is adding guilt supply to the market which means private investors have to buy mortgages on top of the expressions from the Treasury. On top of private investors being reluctant to buy gifts given the volatility both in rates and in effects I think the least they could do is at least put that on ice. What is your course correction. And just to update on the currency point we're at 1 0 6 75 for the cable rate and really dropping like a stone after this statement. So what do you think is more likely. Take a look at the gilt market that we're gonna see. Kutty and earlier to square a scrap that right now or a big inter bank meeting rate hike by the son of the press release or all the headlines you just read. Clearly this bank. I saw this inter meeting hike isn't very likely unless the market really pushes the Bank of England to do it. Like I said before I'm not sure this is the right policy choice or at least it's the choice that is fraught with risk. Just a thought experiment. No one really knows how much there need to hike by to restore confidence in studying. And it is not a silver bullet by any means. So first off no guarantee they works because of the problems they violated earlier. Secondly what if he doesn't. What if the Bank of England hikes 200 basis point tomorrow 7:00 a.m. let's say and the currency keeps falling. Do they need to add another 300 basis point that will completely crush the economy at least some sectors of the economy like housing. So it's not a policy that sort of presages them but I think they will take very likely. And what do you think you're about to find out whether the UK has an independent central bank. Well to be quite honest with you one of the problems is that the Treasury and the Bank of England aren't really working together. There's a perception from the bond market if you take into account the fact that the Bank of England's inflation problem that the Treasury is trying to scupper growth and increase increasingly especially with the energy price gap twisting medium term inflation. The impression this gives to financial markets is that those two institutions in charge of economic management in the UK are working cross purposes and was caught in the CROSSFIRE gilt market and an increasingly sterling currency. I mean it is a tough question to answer but at what point would rates go high enough that investors would just have to come in because the coupons are so good. That's my point. I don't think anyone knows and I'm not even sure that from that level would exist because no one on the one hand there will cause I want to stop the potentially the outflow is out of the UK. On the other hand there will make some problems worse and maybe some of these problems are going to make worst. I actually you know one of the reasons why we're seeing these these ultra so I'm not sure that we can you know pick an arbitrary interest rate level and say this is going to solve the problem. This is going to stop the sell off in the dollar. I don't think that no one exists on the windows at least. How do we know the market is setting UK interest rates right now. The market is sending a very clear message. The rates need to be higher. How does that how does the central bank communicate with the markets. And try and solve this problem. I'm just warning if there's a way of the way of talking at this point without doing Antoine is it possible that that could be done if we are independent. We are going to make sure that we are going to do the right thing. We are continuing to monitor this on a daily basis. What kind of communication does the market want to hear. It's really tricky. To be honest I think it's easy to look at the movement in years especially to give market. I mean one of the points we've been making since the beginning of the year and repeatedly every every month or so is that the liquidity in the gold market is dreadful and worsening. And every step every meeting every new budget is making the situation worse. So as much as they are real very legitimate growth and macro concerns for studying markets especially gilts. I think part of the reason why we're seeing such high yields is also that liquidity is vanishing a good market. And this is a market. First of all the cornerstone of any sort of order studying markets not just gilts but also corporate bonds etc. that is dysfunctional and is not reflecting a very good price signal for the economy. Just fessing up and running slightly dismissive of the signal. Of course a lot of people are calling for higher rates. How does the Bank of England communicate that. It is very tricky. I think the first step today is to just maybe slightly downplay the importance of maintaining a high sterling in this environment to an extent. The point of a flexible currency is to help the economy adjust through these phases of macro transition. And this is what a weaker sterling is is effectively doing. And it could get significantly weaker from here it starts to weaken right now. Antoine thank you very much indeed. On BOVESPA AMG senior right stretched. We didn't even talk about the fact that the BPP book spread widening out 244 basis points. That's the most since 2020. European stocks have now settled. These are the final numbers. As we've indicated this is not where the action is a little tick higher during the auction but not really that much to effect the bigger picture here. So those are the closing prices. We've got plenty to talk about following that statement from the Bank of England on the cable show. We will do that at 5:00 p.m. London time 12:00 p.m. over in New York or on the Abbey Digital Radio. You can find us on all of your devices the podcast available on Spotify and Apple a little later on Alix Steel. All right. Coming up guy the foreign minister of Cyprus will be joining us. His country's relations with Russia since the war in Ukraine began. We're going to break that down as well as look as gas and oil price caps as well. This is. Keeping you up to date on these from around the world is the best word. I'm sure you could get to. There's growing speculation that Russia may restrict its orders to keep men eligible for the mobilization from leaving the country. Russian men and their families flock to the borders over the weekend. Witnesses reported hours long lines at Moscow's main airport and at land crossings. The OSCE has slashed its global growth forecast for next year saying the world has been jolted by the war in Ukraine. The Paris based organization says the global economy looks bad just two point two percent in 2023. That is down from its previous forecast of 2.8 percent. The Alix Steel also expects further interest rate hikes. And in Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan has stepped up his criticism of Greece. Adwan says some forces are using Greece like a puppet. He's been critical of what Turkey calls a Greek military buildup on islands close to its coast. According to Turkish media Greece deploy U.S. made armored vehicles on two islands Lebanese 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than 20 700 journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. And which could get to this big bad guy pretty comebacks. Those headlines in just a moment. The Russian war in Ukraine has cost the global economy 2.8 trillion dollars thus far. This according to the OCD. It's a snapshot of the shock from the seven month conflict. The topic was also of course top of the agenda at this year's gathering of world leaders at the United Nations. Joining us now for an exclusive interview is Ian Kathleen Hays the foreign minister of Cyprus. Minister I want to come back and talk about President Oda one in a moment. But let's talk about presidents. President Obama President Putin and his view and your relationship with Russia. Minister Cyprus used to have a very close relationship with Russia. Has that now changed forever. It has changed. I hope not forever. But surely it will not be the same as it has been in the past. You know Cyprus is very sensitive on issues like territorial integrity sovereignty in availability of borders in all these have been damaged as regards Ukraine. So our position could not be any out there that aligned with our partners in the European Union the US and others in not only condemning the Russian invasion but also participating in the sanctions that have been agreed. And that's what we're following. Speaking of Bloomberg reported earlier this morning that EU countries are going to delay Russian oil price CAC because of divisions within the EU citing Cyprus and Hungary as two of the countries that oppose it. Can you confirm that. No. No it's not. I find it. How shall I say. I find it very easy for some pundits some journalists to always put Cyprus along with Hungary on these kind of issues with an oil price cap. We will see what the proposal is which has never been presented in front of us. But we don't suppose we usually go along with all the other partners in unity and unanimity. Minister let's come back to those comments by President Oda one and what he says about Greece. President Obama said this afternoon we will defend our interests against Greece using all means. He's warning the Greek government's recent steps will lure it to a swamp. He's he's talking in very bellicose fashion minister about Greece. You obviously in Cyprus have the issue of Turkey to resolve the issue of northern Cyprus to resolve. What do you hear. Language like that. How do you think Greece should respond. How do you think Cyprus should respond. Well I will begin by saying Bruce by saying that we are very concerned with this bellicose as you have rightly qualified the narrative of Mr. Erdogan because the Turkish army is in our country. It's present on the island. And we fear that in the case of any conflict in the Aegean Sea will affect us directly because we will be used as the weakest point of the whole study. On the other hand listening Mr. Brown pretending that he is under threat from Greece I would qualify it as preposterous and ludicrous because he threatens he who has a revisionist policy is Turkey and not Greece. Greece is not threatening nobody. Greece nonetheless will defend its territory and its islands should they are attacked. So adding that along with the war in Ukraine how does that change Cyprus's relationship with the West with best of European nations and the US. Well as I have said before we have a line fully with the West because we belong to the West. We are a member of the European Union. Therefore we belong to the West. And we will never accept that we will be a sort of different than the rest of the partners. We want to be a credible partner within the EU. Now with Mr. Brown and his threats what we are saying is that they want to remind your viewers that they have not participated in the sanctions against Russia. On the contrary they make profit for their non-party vacation participation. And there is only another issue. There have been some agreements in Sochi. These agreements should be scrutinized that examine where the concern busting of the embargo through the mirror system between Turkish banks and Russian banks and on the other hand to the trade of gold. They want to remind you that the Iranian embargo has been busted by Turkey through the famous gold versus trade or currency a few years ago. As I understand there is a trial here in New York against Hulk Bank Turkish Bank for this. We're going to leave it there. We appreciate your time today. An important conversation for the evolution there. I own this castle and it is foreign minister for Cyprus. Thank you very much. This is no thank you. So we're looking at the US markets here. We're definitely rolling over the news really picked up steam. Wants to be always said they're going to wait until next meeting but they're gonna talk about all the stuff but doesn't like there's an intra meeting hike anywhere on the table. And this is a chart Pat of S & P futures because really going to show the whole line. You can see us really rolling over there. We did make kind of a run into positive territory. The SMU was up by about eight tenths of one percent and we rolled over. Now the Nasdaq 100 also now flat on the day in the Dow Jones off now by seven tenths of one percent. I bring that up because it definitely feels like it was a dead cat bounce earlier in the morning guy. And as you have higher bond yields and the dollar gets another leg lower a cable goes another leg lower dollar higher that's going to just ding equities now. Absolutely. With the pound stuff I'm I'm wondering whether or not we get a relatively quiet conclusion to the session but when we get back into the low volume elements in Asia tomorrow morning the low volume part of the session tomorrow I wonder whether we're going to see more fireworks there. It's going to be a tricky one. This was not a strong statement from the Bank of England. It was basically a we're going to continue to monitor it. We'll watch and see what happens next time. At the next meeting. Sorry. Let's talk about the weather. Alix Steel. That's my favorite subject. You've given me an opportune opportunity to talk about it better than talking maybe about what's happening in the markets today. Hurricane Ian expected to build power. It is nearing western Cuba later today. It is now potentially going to pose a threat to Florida. Joining us now with the latest is Bloomberg's Brian Sullivan. Brian walk us through the next few hours so evacuations can start in Hillsborough County. That's the area around Tampa Bay and about two o'clock Eastern Time in New York. And before it happens though the storm is going to hit western Cuba. It's going to cause major flooding there. Landslides probably can damage the electric grid and sent people running for their lives there as well. Brian quickly what industries are in this path are mainly citrus as we come up into Florida. The energy sector actually has probably dodged a bullet on this one because it's further to the west and the Gulf of Mexico. All right. Fair enough. 