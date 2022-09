00:00

I'm Jon Erlichman. And welcome to Bloomberg Markets. I'm Kriti Gupta. Let's dive right into the price action because the S & P 500 slightly muted. Well what you would expect on a Monday session is down 1 percent now. But really once again come on slightly lighter volume. So take that with a little bit of a grain of salt. All the action though John. It's in the bond market. Take a look at what's going on with the two year yield of about 12 basis points. This coming after an auction trailing by about 2 basis points high as auction yield since July of 2007. That's going to be crucial. When we talked about how many people actually want to get into the bond market right now especially on the front end of the curve move out on the curve and you can see some real volatility. The 10 year yield moving by as much as 20 basis points on the session. A lot of that has to do with the contagion effect you're seeing over in the guilt curve across the Atlantic. We're going to dive into that later in the show. But take a look at what's going on. As the yields get higher the dollar gets stronger up about 1 percent. And of course that cable week is not really helping that story John. And as we have moved through the trading session credit we have seen fewer gainers within the equity world. On the one hand you still have a sizeable pop for some of the casino operators with ties to Macao based on some headlines that were encouraging on the return of group travel. So a name like Wynn is still up double digits today. But within the Dow for example that willingness for investors to move back into hard hit tech stocks it's become muted into the afternoon with Apple. Hold on to a very modest gain at this point. Wal-Mart the only other Dow component right now that is in the green but its advance is also shrinking. It had some news about its push into the metaverse and teaming up with bro blocks. And then credit in many ways is those same old names that are so interest rate sensitive that investors are shying away from. You've seen the read index under pressure again. Names like Prolog is down 5 percent so far today. So John there's interest rate sensitivity and then there's currency sensitivity. We're going to dive into all that. But for now we go across the Atlantic for just a moment. The pound bouncing back slightly from a record low against the dollar one up three on the cable rate. ISE traders speculate that the Bank of England will respond to the sharp moves in markets following the UK government's plans to cut taxes and ramp up borrowing. For more let's bring in the one and the only Bloomberg's Guy Johnson are saying late in London for us. We thank you as always guy. What is the future of the pound here. Are we headed for parity. Certainly there is a great deal of speculation that that is the case. In fact some houses in Europe. John Rochester over at the bureau has got a target now well below parity secretly. That said he looks to be on the cards. The Bank of England and the Treasury here in London earlier appearing to coordinate in an attempt to calm the markets. But it's done very little. The Bank of England statement that was released just after the equity market closed in London appears to have done very little to calm nerves. There is a real collision course at the moment between the Bank of England and the Treasury. The expectation in the market is that the growth trajectory that the Treasury wants to put the U.K. economy on could be really hindered by the fact that the Bank of England is going to have to raise rates aggressively and fast. The collision course that leads to a run right now. The bank may have no choice but to raise rates and raise them aggressively. It is remarkable guy and you've been outlining this all day and you think back to the pandemic when it felt like central banks and governments had at least a certain amount of alignment. And here we are going back and forth and as let's say hypothetically the government responds or continues to respond to any updates from the Bank of England. I would imagine that the markets in the currency market in particular has to continue to react to that. I think it will be continued reaction. The bank has said John Bank it will monitor the situation and will respond accordingly. That's basically the gist of what they said this afternoon. But they are going to push back that response to November. So that's a really long time away. So it's going to be easy to see just how far the market is prepared to push the bank in the interim. There is an alternative school of thought which is that the Bank of England and the Treasury down in Westminster Rob are causing quite saying that the chancellor will work. Hand in hand the bank will be forced ultimately to not raise rates as aggressively as it would want to for fear of undermining that growth push that the Chancellor is trying to force through at the moment that would raise serious question marks about the bank's independence. And I think that that's the kind of the point we've now got to that is the question we asking ourselves is this still an independent central bank. Will this be a bank that fights inflation and tries to deal with these currency concerns. Or will this be a bank that supports ultimately this government's growth push. Guy a final question to you here you talked about it from a domestic point of view. Let's talk about the international point of view. About 22 years ago Kersey intervention was on the table a coordinated effort by some of the biggest economies to keep the euro afloat. Do you think the same could happen with the pound. The UK doesn't have the kind of reserves the Bank of England doesn't have the kind of reserves necessary to do that. So I think there are there is arithmetic going on right now trying to work out exactly what those reserves are. We have seen some intervention from the Bank of Japan over the last few days. Maybe there are conversations that are happening between the BMJ the ECB and the Bank of England. I don't know. It would have to include the Fed within that because the Fed ultimately is taking the other side of this trade. It is forcing through this strong dollar. Ultimately if the Fed continues to do what it's doing right now and it certainly looks like it's going to be judged by some of the commentary we've had from Fed officials today that we are going to see a stronger and ongoing stronger dollar. And then it's unlikely that any of those other central banks could do anything to support that. Rafael Bostic today this is highly unusual called out UK fiscal policy when the attention of the world's biggest central bank turns to UK fiscal policy. You know the UK has got a problem. Really really helpful context guy. Thanks so much for your reporting Bloomberg's Guy Johnson joining us. Let's keep this conversation going. Eric Nelson with us now from Wells Fargo Securities where he serves as a currency strategist. Eric Guy just outlined some of the pieces of this complicated puzzle. I guess I'll go straight to the Bank of England and what you're going to be watching from your vantage point. What do you see as their options right now. Well it it's a series of bad options John. And so far they they have chosen option E which is to do nothing. And frankly I understand that to hike extremely aggressively upfront sort of emergency rate hike you risk signaling panic and and certainly also pushing the economy even further into recession. And so I think it makes sense to base at this point see to be we continue to watch things. We have seen some stabilization in the affects market. Sterling has recovered pretty meaningfully from the lows. And to me that the VOA will continue to watch how markets evolve over the next few weeks see how if at all that the UK government's sort of wants to reassess its plans potentially. But to me this is not a currency crisis. This is a very unfortunate and negative mix of macro policies from the U.K. and the markets responding accordingly. So I don't think the view would be we have to panic yet. Eric we're looking at a Bloomberg dollar index that just gets higher and higher and there's a function on the terminal here where you can actually see what is specifically driving the dollar. You would think with the pound weakness today it would be the pound but it's actually the euro. At what point does that dollar trade reverse. Well Chrystia it's going to be a long time in my view. So I think about the relative growth right now and how that's likely to evolve over the next six to nine months or so. Given the energy crisis in the UK and Europe given the relative strength of the US consumer even if the US falls into recession I would suspect the UK and Europe are going to fall into a deeper recession. And so that relative US stability continues to really drive the dollar higher and our view into year end really it's probably going to take either a substantial Fed pivot or coordinated intervention across the G7. And to me that is a prospect that's very far off at this point given the Fed as Guy alluded to a few minutes ago is still on on the side of wanting a stronger dollar to push inflation lower. So I think that pain point is still a ways away. And then very specifically on the on the idea of ethics intervention within the UK. Eric I mean if we got to that point what kind of firepower are we talking about that's available. Extremely limited. John as we're talking maybe 3 percent of GDP about one hundred billion sterling in reserves which as we know is pretty close to one hundred dollars. One hundred billion dollars at this point. So they don't really have a lot of options in terms of direct effects intervention in the same way Japan does. And look even for a Bank of Japan they know well that they're not going to be able to reverse the trend here. Only slow it and quell the volatility. So think intervention is pretty low down the list in terms of the options the BNP wants to use at this point. Well intervention perhaps on the part of the BBC. But what about intervention on the part of the Federal Reserve or the ECB. Guy was pointing out earlier that Rafael Bostic the Federal Reserve president of Atlanta I believe saying that the spillover effects the contagion effects are very real from what's going on in the UK. Could that perhaps motivate other central banks to get involved. Potentially it's hard for me to see that being a really meaningful or powerful prospect without the Fed and the Treasury behind it. Well one thing the Fed and US regulators could do would be to either slow the pace of quantitative tightening or offer up other relief measures that would allow a sort of free up a balance sheet capacity that adds among U.S. banks right now. That's a huge issue and probably driving some liquidity issues higher yields and stronger dollar that we're seeing. ISE. I still think that's also a bit of a distant prospect at the moment but that could probably offer some relief for these currencies. But without the Fed without the Treasury I don't see much happening in terms of this trend reversing. Something we'll keep our eye on and when it does reverse. Now in six months ten years we'll of course have Eric Nelson back on Wells Fargo currency strategist. We thank you as always. Coming up we discuss more on today's market action with Kimberly Forest founder and CEO of Boca Capital Partners. That conversation next. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Markets I'm creating Gupta alongside John Erlichman. U.S. stocks are dropping and remaining on edge actually near session lows is the cautious rebound led by tech. Well it was cut short. Joining us now is Kimberly Forest founder and CIO Boca Capital Partners. Kimberly first off welcome to the show. We thank you as always. But Kim I want to start off with the currency picture. How much of this should we be paying attention to when it comes to American stocks as opposed to perhaps something that's isolated to Europe. Sure. Well unless Elon Musk gets his way and we have people on Mars we are only here on the Earth. And guess what. It really matters that we pay attention to everyone else's currency. Even small companies that I cover are sending their their products worldwide. So the availability of demand in other parts of the world is really important to most companies that are traded publicly. So I think if you're an equity analyst you have to pay attention not only to currencies but also to bonds. And that is going away from what we've been taught as equity analysts. The currency story to your point Kim impacts for some companies the profit picture we're trying to figure out what profits look like going forward. How that plays into valuations for those who are trying to figure out where the equity market goes. There's another factor though with the currency strength of the U.S. dollar and that is that there is an argument to be made for the Fed. And where the Fed goes from here that asks that the US central bank has to be watching what's happening with the currency and that currency impact as well possibly doing some of the work of monetary tightening. Can you just give us your assessment on that. Sure. Well here's the fact. We are still a reserve currency and many people have to trade in dollars for a lot of commodities. Probably the most important is oil. So that would at a minimum drag the Fed into some sort of currency correction. If you look back in the dark ages now in the 90s you know the Fed was direct. It dragged into the collapse of Asian currencies. There were probably less. Of a problem to us then than what we're seeing now. So I think that that really has to make your average viewer here pay attention to currencies because we have a history of having to step up and take some of the brunt of the world's problems. Kim 30 seconds here is the market prepared for 75 basis point hike in November. I think that's already priced in. I mean you can see that by today's bond action again. You know I feel like a fish out of water. The equity person commenting on bonds. But all of these outsized moves are telling you something that there are basic fractures out there that the Fed has to step up and understand that they exist and know that it's going to affect the lives of ordinary Americans and that if you listen to them is what they're paying attention to is how does what they do affect ordinary Americans. And it is it's affecting Jim. It is always great to get your perspective. Lots to consider as always came for us. Joining us founder and CEO of Boca Capital Partners. We will stay on that currency story. We're also watching a new government for Italy. Georgia Maloney set to become the country's first female prime minister. We've got details next. This Bloomberg. This Bloomberg Markets I'm General Covid alongside Christy Gupta and some big news here in Canada today. Christy one of Canada's biggest banks naming its next CEO Scotiabank with a surprising move choosing an industry outsider to take over. Kevin Orlean covers the Canadian banks for Bloomberg and he joins us with more. Brian Porter the longtime CEO handing the reins now to Scott Thompson who comes from a company called Finning Kevin which works with a lot of Caterpillar buyers around the world. Outsiders in banking industry in Canada. This is this is a rare move. That's right. This is this is incredibly rare in the Canadian banking industry not only hiring someone who hasn't risen up through their own banks executive ranks but someone whose executive experience is largely outside of the industry. Like you mentioned the new CEO Scott Thompson works for the CEO of Finning International. This is a company that sells and finances a Caterpillar equipment basically a very large Caterpillar dealer. He has been on Scotiabank board since 2016. So he is familiar with the industry. He's also served some time as a vice president Goldman Sachs. So he's not completely unfamiliar with banking. And his career has also gone through a lot of this sort of quintal essentially Canadian industries including some time BCE Bell Canada one of the large telecom companies and also some time at Talisman Energy. So he does have a sort of a broad Canadian experience and he is familiar with Scotiabank. So but as you mentioned it is very rare to have someone from outside the industry outside the bank take that top spot. Brian Porter was at Scotiabank for over three decades before he took the top spot and all of Canada's other five largest banks right now. Their CEO spent most of their careers inside of the banks before they took that corner office. So definitely a surprise move from Scotia today. Kevin very quickly 20 seconds here biggest milestone. Brian Porter. A big revamp of the Latin America focused international division really reshuffled the portfolio there and a three and a half billion dollars worth of acquisitions to really build up its wealth management business. Kevin really helpful context. The story we're continuing to track the change of Scotia that's Bloomberg's Kevin Orlean with the latest details for us. Time now for today's. For what it's worth. And you heard Mark Crumpton reference this at the top of the half hour. We are watching the story in Italy. We're specifically watching the Italian 10 year yield sitting at four and a half percent the highest level since 2013. This comes after Georgia Maloney won a clear majority in this weekend's Italian elections setting yourself up to be the country's first female prime minister at. As the head of the most right wing governments since World War Two. Earlier Bloomberg heard from Will Fangirl Kohli to neo intelligence and asked him what we can expect in the way of immediate change. I wouldn't expect much of a change at least in the short term. First because there are significant constraints there is the reality of a looming recession. That is the reality of an energy crisis. And also Italy has to meet their targets to make sure that there's going to keep receiving their long trashes from the recovery fund from Brussels. So the room for manoeuvre here is fairly limited. All right and pretty in many ways. Moving on from the drug era in Italy you know it's fascinating because this is something that a lot of people really worried about your Shery Ahn to see this massive switch in Europe toward some of these more right parties that are favoring things like infrastructure investment like capital investment. What that does to yields though at a time when a lot of people are trying to pull back on that is going to be crucial right now in the S & P 500 is a quick market check here down about 1 percent John. Things aren't looking good in the U.S. side of the market or force. Want to keep you apprised of all of that for John Erlichman. I'm Creative Gupta. Stick with us. This is Bloomberg.