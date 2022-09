00:00

Tony I'd love to get your thoughts on that dollar call from Mike Wilson on the team and what it means for this equity market. Just how much damage can we expect from this affects market to this equity markets they cite. Thank you. Good morning John. So I think the earnings outlook really faces two headwinds. One is what Mike Wilson is citing which is the strong dollar and I think that is is easily quantifiable which he has done. The other quite honestly is the slowing economy. You know the Fed started hiking in March of this year with a 25 basis point hike. You know if you talk to any economist any economist will tell you those rate hikes impact the real economy with a lag at least six months. But many would say a year to two years. And so we haven't even begun to feel the effects of that on on the real economy and hence on earnings. So I do think the earnings outlook is you know is cloudy. Now the good news is valuations have come down a lot. Right. The market started the year with the S & P trading it over 20 times earnings. That's now down to a much more normal 16 times earnings. Tony just in terms of how far you would push this out to your point they tell the story easily understood easily quantifiable. The story you're talking about the rate hikes. A lot of that means it's already factored in the slowdown and our future is already guaranteed. Tony how far would you push that slowdown out through next year. Yes I think it's really through the first half of next year. Now the market can react much more much more quickly than the real economy. So I do think that once the Fed pauses or even pivots. Right. That will be a positive signal for the market. So we as investors have to stay forward looking realizing that the earnings outlook is is for weaker earnings. But on the flip side at some point we're going to get a Fed that has to reserve reverse itself. And so then Tony what do you do. Yes. So my recommendation has really been to stay balanced. Right. And in terms of that balance you know I've been leading the portfolio. I run the BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund more towards stability sectors. Right to help ride through whatever earnings hiccup we're going through. Now there's a challenge there because many of the stable sectors that you go to utilities staples are very overvalued. Trading at 20 percent premium to the market. And history tells you you know that might buying at that level might feel good in the short run but in the long run over the next 12 plus months it doesn't pay off. That said I'm seeing a lot of interest. I see a lot of possibility in the health care sector that sectors trading at a roughly 10 percent discount to the S & P 500 despite having good long term growth characteristics as well as good stability in the recession. And so I'm seeing a lot of opportunity there. Tell me how much has your world changed in the last 12 months with a two year that's come from 20 basis points to something close to four points right. Yeah. Look I think that's that's what's caused the dramatic change in valuations in the market. The market's gone from like I said over 20 times earnings to a much more normal 16 times. So that's really the good news is that valuations have corrected. But like I said I think we've yet to see the fundamental impact of those rate increases. And that's what keeps me tilted towards stability. Tony do you need that rate increase to stop going up or come back down to get that kind of enthusiasm back into this equity market. Yeah I think the market would be really excited by a pause. And so I think that's really what the market needs.