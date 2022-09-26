Beyond the Bell 09/26/22

00:00

Beyond the Bell Bloomberg's comprehensive cross platform coverage of the U.S. market clues starts right now. We are about three minutes away from the end of the trading day. Caroline Hyde Taylor Riggs coming down to the closing bell here to take us beyond that bell with the global simulcast Carol Massar attempts. Then of it we bring together of course somebody like TV radio and YouTube audiences worldwide to discuss what was a world wide volatile day. Carol it was all started by the U.K. The assets sell off and it spilt into U.S. trading. Yeah really a very big obviously UK story big macro story in terms of how it impacts the global trade. I've been watching Caroline you mentioned this the volatility index the VIX up almost another two points today. So we continue to see that trend higher still off of 40 not even close but hitting above almost 33 today. Now we just spoke to Alan Lance over at Lance Global director of research and president of Allenby Lance and Associates. And he said he sees uncertainty at least through the midterms. But still buckle up although he did say that if you find quality names right now you're going to be happy in a couple of years. And he brought up Goldman Sachs for example companies that he was buying at near as well. Yeah. When you talk about natural resources. So he's buying a little bit but he's being very picky. Caroline Hyde know that you'd earlier talked about some of the technical pressures today. Remember that June mid-June low on the S & P was 3 6 6 6 where 2 3 6 5 4. As we think about sort of taking out again some of those big June lows after last week another 4 percent down week in the pressure that is on sort of the broad base narrative of these equity markets. It does feel like we're selling into this close at the moment. Volumes once again picking up about 16 percent. But we are overall seeing the pressure on the bond market just absolutely eye watering on the day when you think that yields just seem no end in sight in terms of pressure. We're now up 19. Let's put it 20 basis points on your tenure yield at the moment. I mean the only upside I suppose is that for once we've got a little bit of curve seasoning. On one hand facility sells up by 10 basis points at four point thirty one on the 10 year. And we're looking at the S & P off by 37 points. A big fat round 1 percentage point knocked off the S & P. And as you say so rightly Taylor we are taking out that June low that was hit back in mid-June and indeed not an inch day low but still a closing day low and the lowest now since December 20 20 on that S & P 500. Indeed the old country. Well the index is at the lowest since November 2020. We are seeing some big cross asset sales but we've seen big tech under pressure by 6 percent year relative outperforming. The Dow was up by one point one percent three hundred twenty five points to the downside. But now just that 29000 at the moment on the Dow and the Russell 2000. Also some of your underperformer on the day. How. Yeah. And also in terms of underperformance that commodity space. We saw a headline crossing the Bloomberg a few minutes ago the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index falling to its lowest in eight months. So does make you wonder about some of the pressures that we're seeing and what it tells us. Taylor ultimately about the global economy unbelievable scene this June 14 wipeout of course again reiterating below that 3 6 6 6 level the significance of that the classic sort of retesting of that sort of on the major indices Carol when we dive underneath the index really try to understand what is going on within these markets. It was again sort of a broad based sell off kind of day. There were only four sectors within the S & P 500 that were green. Some of this looks a little bit inflationary right. Food and Staples household products those were sort of the winners on the day. Everything else is orange and even lower. Let me just take you down. What's really interesting Carol when you think about the losses on the day its banks it's insurance and some of these financials with sort of further yield curve inversion as really thinking about the duration and the magnitude of yields rising utilities energy real estate as well. So all of those rate sensitive sectors Carol really under pressure today. Yeah. A really important tone certainly to the markets today. All right. Let's get to some gainers folks. There were some names that did outperform in a big way. Tim talked about anything. Taylor talked about it earlier. The whole group did. And that is the casino sector. And no one in the S & P 500. On this Monday we're talking about Wynn Resorts. This stock up just about 12 percent today say trade. Las Vegas Sands also a top performer. What is the big macro story when it comes to that. This is the Macao casino stock story which surged the most in six months. The city announced plans to welcome back tour groups from mainland China as soon as November. So that would be a big plus to those global gaming companies. Amazon also now performer up more than 1 percent in today's trade saw a rebound really in some big tech. Earlier in today's session we saw a big sell off of course Friday but a little bit of a rebound today. Amazon planning a second prime day to boost sales among cost conscious consumers who are expected to start holiday shopping even earlier this year. So again Amazon an app performer. And then some of those large cap Chinese Internet stocks also some outperformance there. And this we saw online travel companies and that played into the online Chinese space because of those possibility of shortening quarantine periods. For travelers to Macao so JT dot com up almost 2 percent. PD D also can do a deal. Also among some top performance in today's trade too. All right. You had a harder job today Caroline Hyde a pretty easy job finding decliners on this day. But let's start with the one that weighed down the S & P 500 in the Nasdaq 100. Another day another fresh love for Metta platforms now trading at one hundred thirty six dollars and thirty seven cents on a points basis. The worst performer in both of those major industry indices now turning its lowest level since January of 20 19 until you mentioned that rate sensitive groups were lower today. Real estate among them dragging real estate down. American Tower Corp. down three point two percent today fresh 52 week low for that company. In fact in the S & P 500 of 120 companies did hit a 52 week low today and then AMC down fourteen point five percent. Shares just absolutely creating. Today the company filed for a potential sale of up to 14 15 million of its eight equity units. This is its preferred stock unit that started trading back in August. Shares down about 25 percent just in the last month. And it was an interesting note that I've seen lots of people on Twitter just saying look is the dollar index basically the new AMC whenever king at what it looks like on a GOP basis. When you look at the volatility and effects when we see that the dollar index is up basically a full percentage point in the moment. We're seeing that strength in the U.S. dollar just leaving carnage in its wake for the rest of the global currencies at the moment when you see a Kiwi and New Zealand dollar up by almost two percentage points on the day when you see a Swiss franc. The usual haven trade weakening by more than a percentage point. The Canadian dollar the loonie weakening as we see in sympathy the overall market fall as well. Norwegian Chrome getting beaten up for the same reason with oil on the downside. And there Ivan mentioned a record low for the great British pound that fell at one point as low as one spot 0 3 1 spot 0 6 9 at the moment. But no Bank of England help. And of course that is why we see just seismic moves in this bond market. That leaves you just breathless UK gilt a 30 year that sees a yield pushed up by 50 basis points on the day. That's what dictated the cross correlation today. That's what dictated oil falling equities falling S & P 500 hitting its lowest since December 2020. When you see WTI crude Brent crude and indeed most metals lower as well. Caroline I mean I'm sure the board of U.S. yields and I hate to take the back seat but it really was about your U.K. yields as well as you just mentioned what 80 basis points in two days. Biggest jump on record means. And then the whole push and then the. So the reaction function of the yields in here within the U.S.. Well how about a two year yield Carol because we are a really interesting conversation with Liz McCormick saying a two year auction that's weak because why would you buy a 431 when yields are just going to go higher tomorrow 13 straight days of yields rising on a two year yield a record streak that we have had massive gains the duration as well as the rate of change on that. And then quickly I'll just highlight a 10 year yield as well another 20 basis points higher on the day 390. So how were we thinking about the significance of four and a half four percent further out on the yield curve and really what that means for the plain math for these equity markets. No it's a really good point. Right. The valuations and this is something we talked about with Gina Martin Adams that despite seeing valuations that have come down to the majority I think of stocks she said by various metrics you know down below pre pandemic levels that there is probably more room to the downside especially in this current rate environment. And this is something right guys we've talked about so much. What is the high point when it comes to yields. What's the low point when it comes to stocks. You know when is market capitulation. Have a little bit of a Twitter poll. And I said financial market capitulation. It's close but 34 percent believe that's the case. So you know this is the thing that we've got to figure out based on all the metrics that keep coming at us on a daily basis. Yeah it makes me think of one of the most read stories on the Bloomberg terminal right now. It's all about the trillion five trillion dollar cash pile that managers have that's just waiting to be deployed right now. And when you start to see rates that are yields that are actually providing finally a return on that cash cash you start to actually look pretty good. I mean Liz McCormack came on and joined us to discuss exactly that story I'm sure she did with you guys as well. And it's interesting she's saying look the catalyst really has to be the Federal Reserve making it clear that the pivot is actually here that we are seeing an end to the rate hike spectrum for us. And that feels no end in sight when we're likely to see well inflation still very elevated here in the U.S. We're going to have record higher inflation over in Europe once again at the end of the week. And we're going to see once again this sort of continuing effect of inflation and the impacts on central banks worldwide. Let's talk about that with Mike Wilson saying that dollar strength of this magnitude sort of always ends in a crisis. What does that mean for a Fed. What does it mean for the equity markets. Is this at least for now. Exactly Carol. What the Fed wants to see tightening up those financial conditions pushing down equities pushing down through those other ways to measure sort of wealth and just loose financial conditions. But a conundrum that we'll be keeping our eyes on. Mr. Mike Wilson. Yeah. The mayor conundrum though is inflation is sticky right. Until that starts to come down we know that global central banks are going to continue to be on their crusade to fight it. And so that is our macro environment. All right guys that's a wrap. They'll do it for our cross platform coverage on radio TV. And you we will see you again. Same time same place. Beyond the Bell CAC in out of the market closed on Tuesday. That's.