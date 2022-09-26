'Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition' Full (09/26/22)

00:00

This is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition with Francine Lacqua. Well good morning everyone and welcome to Bloomberg Surveillance early edition of Francine Lacqua. Here in Rome for the elections and here's what's coming up on today's program. We've only been here 19 days. I want to see over the next year people retain more of that income because like believe it's the British people that are going to drive this economy. And that's why I want people to retain more of the income that they they earned. Sterling crash the pound plunges to a record low as chance are positive for Tang vows to press on with tax cuts. Watching for intervention expectations mount for a sort of action from the BBC with Deutsche Bank calling for an emergency. Jumbo height. Plus the end of the drug era. Well Italy's judge Melanie wins a clear majority in Sunday's election ushering in the nation's most right wing government since World War 2. So the markets really falling out of bed especially when you look at the UK. So let's first of all check the markets overall. The extreme pressure on currencies all across the world the pound plunging to a record low. U.K. gilts crashed to actually send the 10 year yield above 4 percent for the first time since 2010. In fact there's a huge repricing of the whole U.K. gilt curve. Let's bring in Bloomberg's end life. Mark Cudmore. Mark I don't know whether once we get a dollar to the pound that's a floor or whether it goes even lower. I fear the pain will go will definitely go lower than here unless the Bank of England validates the yields price we've seen today. So at the front end of the curve we've seen pretty extraordinary move in yields. The two year yields are up about 50 basis points move a little bit lower. Just say welcome into the studio. But earlier on today I was a little bit over 50 basis points. And unless the Bank of England come in soon and say look this market pricing makes sense now they might get away with only delivery not veer rhetoric by saying we're going to hike very aggressively in November but much more likely they're going to need to actually validate with action they might be forced an emergency hike if they don't. The currency remains the only outlet for the UK's twin deficits where traders continue to continue to be concerned. So Mark I don't know whether there's a huge repricing in terms of guilt and whether that continues going forward or whether we're just going to see more on the currency side. So I think that we're gonna get more pressure both in gilts and in the currency. Ultimately we still have deeply negative real yields at this level. And you know that's very difficult when you've got a country that does have twin deficits. So when you've got twin deficits in a world of rising yields well how do you make your debt more attractive. Because you've got to fund those twin deficits not me the debt problem. So either you can offer much more attractive yields. And at the moment with U.K. inflation rate they need to hike rates hundreds and hundreds of basis points to get close to positive real yields. So the debt is unlikely to be attractive. So the only only other way you can fund those twin deficits is by offering a massive discount through the currency. And that's what the currency is weakened so much this year. And that's why the pressure is going to remain on until people feel enough. The discount is either priced to the currency or we get some significant rate hikes to ease up on those negative real yields or more most likely some combination of the two. Mark I'm kind of transfixed I have to say I'm looking at the market moves and I'm thinking like what did the Chancellor say. Why did he double down. I mean they're really betting that this will spur growth down the line. If you're the BBB how do you react. You can't be seen as just going against your transfer straightaway. But if they move by 150 basis points like markets are pricing in what does that do to the economy and what does that do to pound. So the economy is in trouble but actually the Bank of England to be given cover to move. Because remember it's only last Thursday that they hiked 50 basis points when the market was kind of saying look 75 basis points might make more sense. So they were in the slightly dovish side. Yes it was a hawkish 50 basis points hike but they a double sided of expectations on Thursday. Now suddenly if they're going to deliver an emergency hike or justify much more aggressive hike hiking well they can say well it's the government's mini budget that provides this cover. It's the government that's providing fiscal stimulus that lets us tighten on the monetary policy side. And that might make sense if they're given time. You're talking front about whether and get away with 150 basis points in November. They're going to have to deliver much more than that. I'm probably earlier. I do think the chances of an emergency hike at some point are rising unless we really get some very very aggressive rhetoric from the Bank of England or we get the government's slightly rolling back in their idea that they're going to continue with unfunded tax cuts. But at the moment it's an unsustainable situation. So either we get an emergency hike or we see much lower prices on the starting. To Mark and I know I mean this is a nightmare right for balance of payment for the twin deficits and actually the UK also doesn't export much so it doesn't really help at the margin at all. No I mean look you're right that the economy is in trouble. So if they hike rates. Yes. That the more yield real yields they offer is slightly better. Now today we finally seem to your U.K. yields rise above us to your yields. We've seen 10 year yields in the UK rise above 10 year yields. You've got the whole curve above. So suddenly UK debt is starting to look more attractive on a relative basis at least in nominal returns. But of course we have real returns and UK inflation problem is worse. You are right that the Bank of England does tighten rates aggressively. What's going to happen to the economy. The UK economy is in deep deep trouble no matter what happens. Like would be gone beyond the case of worrying about the UK economy and marginal issues there. We know the UK is going to have a terrible 2023. We know it's going to be a deep recession. What we're worried about now is stopping a currency crisis. We've got we can't be concerned about the recession in the UK. We've gone way beyond that level of concern. All right Mark thank you so much as always for your great insight. Mark Cudmore there from our end life too. Let's get straight to the Bloomberg First World News. Here's the UNGA in Thailand. Hi Francine. A number of small protests have broken out in Russia against President Putin's conscription plans. This as fears grow that the Kremlin may ban some men from leaving the country over the weekend. People waited for hours and long lines at crossings into Finland Kazakhstan and Georgia. Moscow attempted to reassure citizens saying some will be exempt from being forced to join the army. Now China's Communist Party has reaffirmed President Xi Jinping as its core as it publishes the list of delegates for next month's landmark twice a decade leadership summit. Shouldn't one news agency says more than two thousand two hundred officials were elected for the 20th party Congress. The twice a decade gathering starts in mid October with President Xi Jinping expected to secure a third term in office. The Philippines is holding talks to buy fuel and other commodities from Russia. President Ferdinand Marcos Junior told Bloomberg the country is close to deals with some fuel supplies. He said the Philippines national interest in diversifying energy sources overrides concerns about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Now maybe we need to approach Russia and say that big B they can loosen up and provide us with some fuel. The political cycle has been little tricky but nonetheless the national interest comes first. And so we have to find those new sources of fuel global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists. Santa Ana less than more than one hundred and twenty countries. The UN guarantees. This is Bloomberg Francine. Leon thanks so much. Coming up George Anthony wins a clear victory and into his election setting up the country's most right wing government since World War Two would discuss economic policies next. This is Bloomberg. Economics finance politics this is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition on Francine Lacqua here in Rome. Now George Amanda Lang has won a clear majority in Sunday's Italian elections setting herself up to become the country's first female prime minister at the head of the most right wing government since World War Two. Now we're joined by Monaco as he is partner at London Capital. Marco thank you for joining us. I mean France I come to Rome I usually try and catch up to ask about the markets. But actually the markets are pretty okay about Italy right now. They're freaking about it. But you know about the U.K. at least. Okay. The biggest problem is there is a U.K. a warning shot for Italy. You can't spend too much. Keep your deficit in check your debt in check or else it's definitely a huge shot across the bow of the. The fact that tide marks have not reacted the world market not reacted to Mitt Romney's victory is actually a good sign. But I think what's happening in England really is very very scary. And Maloney is going to have a very difficult challenge to get everything organized because some of our partners are believing in spending cuts tax cuts excuse me. And that is not going to be good for the economy in the UK. I she'll go ahead with tax cuts given what's happening in the U.K. and pound at a record like. She she's a very smart person. She's from Rome. She grew up in Rome and she is very very ambitious. First of all kudos to her for having won the election the first time a woman becomes president of the conceded prime minister in Italy. I think she can be smart enough to realize that certain promises she made she will not be able to maintain. And just to be frank about it. Yes. Do you think actually she'll be a euro friendly. She has been in the past euro skeptic. And I think part of the largely muted market reaction is they're really trying to figure out what she'll do. Reading into her. I I. I've never met her personally but I think her political views are pretty straightforward. She's very much pro Ukraine pro Europe. The problem isn't always been pretty. She hasn't been shy. Well tomatoes ripen the green. They become red. They ripen. She's changed her views. She's matured. The problem is I think is her political allies who may have different views. And that's going to be the biggest challenge for Georgia to see how she can coalesce sometimes warring factions within her own group. But she has a big majority. She's done better than both the other parties put together together. So she doesn't have to listen to them or be warring with Europe or worry. Well me when you say. Well first of all with regards to time politics I think the fact that Liga which was at least very very successful party literally imploded the lessons the last elections. And there's going to be some very strong request to change the leadership. Hopefully Slovenia will leave and we'll be replaced somebody much more intelligent much more market friendly like George JT was a very very erudite smart person that could help. And that would actually help Melanie create a plan which is financially viable because Maloney's biggest I shouldn't see a flaw but her biggest lack is she does not have the political experience. Right. So who does she put as finance minister. This is crucial for the markets to remain comfortable. I mentioned Julia JT. I think he's a very smart person. I don't have the same views he has but he's very very smart. And he is very much listened to by the European Union and by international markets because he's proven what he's done has been very very coherent with democracy. But how she deals with customs in crisis I mean this is a huge problem right. Energy prices because of the link also between India and Russia will skyrocket like the rest of Europe but maybe even more. And this country has a huge debt problem. Will they have access to the one point nine billion that the EU will give them in December with regards to the funding from the European Union. I'm not concerned about because that argues philosophy whatever it takes is still the ace of spades and that's going to work. That's the reason why I think Italian markets have not reacted Francine after yesterday's results. I think the problem really is going to be what cold day and is really really not very smart idea of just giving women the reason why. And Five and Five Star Movement which has got a significant amount of votes they didn't earn the vote. They just bought them. They promised people money. People voted for them which is really really not very good. And I think the first thing Romney should do is literally eliminate that. That's going to show the financial markets that she is thinking straight because a lot of these people yes or no. And the other concern of course is some of her stance in the past on LGBTQ communities and the fact that she's praised also Victor or a ban on you know her talk on immigration. How will she govern if we're talking about is she far right. Is she not far right. You speak to people around her and she says look this is a candidate that's matured that's changed and that will be more mainstream looked at. The cost of making analogy with may not be the best analogy. Richard DiMaio who became who was actually pretty good foreign minister minister of foreign affairs nearly used to sell soft drinks at the stadium. So people do mature they grow they change their views. I think George Maloney not withstanding her past that she was very close to extreme. Right. I think has matured. And she's going to realize that if she wants to be a leader and be remembered. Yes. As a leader but she'll have to come. But I keep on being told that actually politicians are always mean their words and what they say is full of political votes. But actually what Trump has taught us. Also know Boris Johnson has taught us less trust is that usually when you promise things you try and follow through once you get elected. And then trust is the proof. The poor cable has just collapsed to all time lows this morning. I think look I don't know Joel Weber only she's she's honest. She is not a does not have a reputation of being corrupt person. And she's going to do the good for. She's not going to do. She's going to do what I think Obama did is be the president's for all the people her views on LBJ to her views on immigrants. I think they're going to have to be perhaps filed down a bit. Yeah that's my only hope because otherwise it is going to be a riot. Now what would you properly said Francine. Is that what happened. England today is a wonderfully timed warning shot for Maloney to watch out. Yeah I wonder whether Maloney is looking at LB like we do. Maybe. Marco. Thanks so much as always Marco. Your partner at Lunch Capital joining us on a rainy rooftop in Rome. Now coming up Stirling crash. The pound plunges to a record low as a chance for classic wartime vows to press on with tax cuts. We'll have plenty more on that next. And this is Bloomberg. Economics finance politics. This is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition on Francine Lacqua here in Rome. Now Liz Truss's new government has dramatic start with the pound plunging its tax plans. Go straight to Lizzie Borden who joins us from the Labor Party conference in Liverpool to guests. Hi Lizzie. Hi Francine. Well I in Liverpool at Labour Party conference with the shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves. Rachel thank you so much for joining me over the weekend. The pound has tanked because of the news that quasi cross quartering is going to add to his fiscal package on Friday with even more tax cuts. Now you have called it casino economics. But what if a can't craft things. Gamble pays off and we all feel pretty good. By 2024. Well we saw on Friday the markets begin to react to what the chancellor set out in his statement. A series of unfunded tax cuts primarily for the richest in society and that has put pressure on on sterling not just against the dollar but also against the euro. And that has consequences in the real world because it will push up inflation further. It pushes up the costs of government borrowing and in turn it will mean higher borrowing costs for families and for businesses as well. So at the moment we've got a situation where the Bank of England is got its foot on the on the brake and the chancellor's got his foot on the accelerator got England into the road to ruin to it to save the pound. Should Andrew Bailey step in. Well look I was an economist at Bank of England for many years before I became a member of parliament. And I respect the operational independence of the bank. But the bank has a clear mandate to control inflation and they will see the impact that is happening now on sterling and the impact that that will have in turn on inflation. And so there will be further pressure on the bank to increase interest rates. And as I say that means higher borrowing costs for families and higher borrowing costs for businesses which is why I fear that for all the talk from the chancellor last Friday this is not a plan for growth because the farmers have got less money to spend because they're spending more on mortgage interest payments. And if businesses are put off investment because of the cost of borrowing going up we're not going to get the growth trickle down. Economics is not going to work. It hasn't worked in the past. And this is just putting further pressure on inflation and interest rates. Should quasi quarantine step in to save the pound will cause squatting at the weekends and fueled the sell off on the pounds by doubling down on his package on Friday and suggesting that there is more to come. That's not what financial markets want to hear. They want to hear that the chancellor has a serious plan for getting a grip of the public finances. We didn't hear that on Friday. We didn't hear it over the weekend. And now we have that reaction in global financial markets to the irresponsible and reckless statement that we had from the chancellor on Friday and the comments through the course of the weekend say what financial markets and business one is credibility stability. This is your chance to present yourself as a government in waiting. But isn't the advantage of the Tory package that at least it's clear. Well I set out Labour's fiscal rules a year ago that we would pay for day to day spending through tax receipts that would get our debt down as a share of GDP. That of course in difficult times some borrowing responsible borrowing might be necessary. But then subject to that we would invest in the industries and the opportunities of the future. And that's what the National Wealth Fund the IBEX setting out a conference today is all about because there is a global race going on at the moment for the jobs and industries of the future. Britain risks falling behind. In that race was other governments support their businesses to get the jobs to get the factories to their countries. But we're not doing that. My plans that I'll be setting out today would do exactly that. A serious plan for climate for growth and for levelling up. And over the weekend Keir Starmer said that he would reverse this cut to the top rate but he would keep the cut to the basic rate of income tax along with all the spending that you would do on public services. How would you afford all of that without adding to borrowing. Well I've been very clear lazy as I say that we were to fund day to day spending through tax receipts and that means difficult decisions. But that is the honest way and the responsible way to manage our public finances and will give us the room to invest in those industries and jobs in the future through our National Wealth Fund. Now the backdrop to this conference of course is the strike at the Port of Liverpool. Workers aren't happy because they aren't getting pay rises in line with inflation. Your deputy leader until Arena has said that she would repeal all the government's anti worker legislation. Would you agree with that or do you admit that your party hasn't made its mind up on how it handles strikes and unions. Well I totally understand why working people are taking industrial action to protect their pay and to protect the jobs. That's what we need to get a grip of inflation now. The best thing that labor politicians could do to get a fair deal for work. This is to get a Labor government and that's why I'll be setting out plans to do exactly that in our conference today. But look the government are having a bonfire of workers rights. They are undermining workers rights. And again I'm not surprised that there is this industrial action. We didn't have this sort of industrial action. Last time we had a Labor government because the last Labor government respected working people respected the trade unions that represent them has a very different approach from what we see under this Tory government today. But the flipside of all this strike action is a cost disruption. The whole point of strikes arguably that is this is the worst time to be having it. We need to have economic growth. The supply chain disruption could up to inflation. Shouldn't you get tougher on the unions. Would you get tougher on the unions like less trust. Well what is Liz just doing. She is fuelling the fans of the flames of this dispute. I'm adding to the problems. We want workers at work. Workers want to be at work earning a wage. But the government's lack of respect for working people is driving them. So this industrial action we didn't have this sort of industrial unrest when Labor was last in government because we showed respect towards working people. We need to get a grip of inflation. The government's package on Friday did the exact opposite pushing up inflation rather than trying to get it under control. Workers want a pay rise because they're seeing their wages failing to keep up with the rising cost of living. That is why we must deal with inflation to help protect the living standards of ordinary ordinary working people around our country. So you say that they want a pay rise in line in line with inflation. Would you give that to public sector workers. Well we need to grow the economy but also we've got to get a grip of inflation. The reason why there are pay demands such high levels is because inflation is at a 40 year high. So the most important thing is that we have a serious plan to grow the economy and a serious plan to get a grip of inflation. We don't have either of those from the government and that is why people are so unhappy with the direction we're going in. Rachel Reeves shadow chancellor of the Exchequer thank you so much for joining me later on in the day. Rachel Reeves is going to present her plan for how she's going to grow the economy through investing in green measures. We'll be listening out for that later. Francine noon London time. Yeah. Lizzie thanks so much great interview. They're of course trying to figure out exactly how Labor will position itself and the battle lines going ahead. Now let's look at that. I'm transfixed actually. What was happening. Other news guilds but the pound traders ramping up bets of the pace and size of interest rate hikes by the Bank of England after the pound crashed due to fears over the new UK government's fiscal policies to break down the latest market action. Let's bring in Bloomberg's Dani Burger. Danny transfixed. I say everyone's can't really believe what's happening. I know. And here's the crazy thing Francine. Is the pound just down less than 1 percent now. These are quite the whiplash moves. We have that flash crash earlier over Asia hours which makes sense. Liquidity is really thin. Cash markets for bonds weren't open yet. So that review release valve for anxiety around the UK after causing courting talked about more tax cuts the twin deficits. That's how it played out. But this remarkable rally yes we're still down. But again we have climbed back a significant amount of these losses. And a lot of that is because the carnage instead of the affects market is now playing out through the bond market. This is bar shock type levels. When you get yields across the board surging in the U.K. by more than four beat 40 basis points for most of the front end here nearly 50 basis points for the two year yield at a 20 10 high. Part of this part of the reason that Sterling is doing better than perhaps is expectations that the Bank of England is going to get really aggressive. You get yields high enough and that can entice foreign buyers back in. So what would be levels which you can entice foreign buyers. A 150 basis points currently is what's priced in for November but perhaps that's not enough. Perhaps you need inter meeting hikes is something George Share Bayless over at Deutsche Bank has been advocating for saying it's not just that but it's also Kutty. You've got to put it back into the market. Essentially you need to put stability and credibility back in the ISE talking to Martin. Earlier Francine who said nope it should be be a week and fiscal government a line going full in on this trajectory and this hope for growth. I'd say Danny I'm kind of obsessed with the yield curve. I mean I know a lot of people are always obsessed. But if you look at it I mean it's the first time in eight years that the U.K. 10 year yield is above the U.S. and you yield. Let's just think about this for a second. And it was really huge repricing for the gills. I mean the curve across the board really was almost discriminatory. It's true. But I think that's an excellent point. Francine the spread between the U.K. and the U.S. because you have to ask the question what sort of yield premium. What's your risk premium. Are traders going to demand in order to jump in and buy this gilt market. Surely it has to be more than the US we're seeing. That's what it's being priced in at. But it's some to some degree. Francine is just just rearranging deck chairs. Annual debt for the U.K. has now ballooned to sic over 200 billion pounds because interest rates are going up. It's getting more expensive to service the debt. Is there that full faith and credit there might not be a risk premium high enough to actually entice investors back in. Danny thanks so much for Dani Burger there was with the crazy or at least interesting. If I were so British that I couldn't say something too dramatic. The interesting British man now George Amanda Lang he has won a clear majority in Sunday's Italian election. Joining us now to talk about all of this is Manuela kind of Gulati member of Lichtenstein Academy Foundation. We thank you for joining us. I mean there's so much going on elsewhere that we kind of forget that we have a new government in place. And actually not many people know what George Amanda Lang stands for. She says one thing to the international press another in her rallies here in Rome. What will she do fiscally. Well Jim it only was quite clear on the fiscal point of view. Rogers of Italy. Fiscal policy is quite a right to run. The sole aim of branches of Italy's to cut down taxes and therefore to cut down taxes. I mean look at the U.K.. They cut taxes. Well it is an interesting question because everybody knows that Italy is quite a tight fiscal space. Fiscal capacity. So this is this is the challenge for Georgia Melanie because if she wants to cut down taxes she also to be very careful to cut down spending. And this is of course the challenge because in Italy it's not very easy to cut benefits. Do you think she'll be calibrated in trying to you know if she cut somewhere she takes elsewhere. Yes. You know to to. I mean to pay attention to the balance sheet. Of course it's not easy. And in the financial situation Italian financial situation. To cap taxes because. I mean debt to GDP ratio is absolutely high. And so Italy's absurd from the European Commission. And so I think that George had been only will be I mean very onto the last of the Rosalind Chin she chooses as finance minister. Are we expecting a market friendly international or type of finance minister. That's another challenge because if Judge Maloney wants to I mean not to too broke with Mario Draghi his legacy. So presumably she could select market friendly minister. Is that what she'll do to reassure Europe that yes she will you will stay the course. Well my opinion is that she is a she's rational in demand. And I don't know what Judge Maloney is going to do of course. But I presume that she really wants to see that. She doesn't want to break the European Union down. I mean she wants to seem in line nine in a certain sense with Mario Draghi as governor. So if you're looking at this from Eagles let's look at the Italian economy and what the prescriptions here are to fix and to get back on track. What would you be putting in place. Well it is difficult to say. I mean what happened yesterday was quite a very strong result not only for Italy but for the entire European Union. And you know during the electoral campaign. So she's. But she's considered. Right. Far right. I mean I don't know. You know she has a clear mandate but I don't know if Europeans are now looking and saying finally we have someone who's you know has in the past been quite belligerent towards Europe. Yeah. Well I mean both the European Union and the financial markets I believe that the Greeks memory. And so the great challenge is also to me to reconsider the semantic if you pass me the word the semantic of his political position. I mean just in order to say I'm far. Right. All right. And this is the Reid challenge in my opinion because a being defined right for financial markets and the European Union means mean something being right some more conservative means something else says the British say the proof is in the pudding. When do we know that pudding is in the next couple of months where she'll stick or not to the euro plan. Or what are the two three policies that we need to watch out for. You're absolutely. I believe that Dow Jones Maloney is going to to the first chancellor and delight over the next days. And it will be a very important choices for what. For European Union and financial markets. And well we have a budget low over the next days. And this will be the first. The first challenge. Yes. But of course it could take. One or two weeks Rachel had to try and form a government so we'll see how that goes. Matt Miller thank you so much. Unwilling. Can you get out either a member of that list Einstein Academy Foundation. Now some breaking news from the OCD. It's cutting almost all of their growth forecast for the G 20 next year. Not great news. I know already it's raining and we have the pound imploding but they were actually saying that all of them are being cut down. Indonesia the only member with a slightly better outlook but all of them actually quite significantly lower. Now let's get straight to the Bloomberg business flash. Here's Lee Unger. Hi Leon. Hi Francine. Unilever says CEO Alan Jape has informed the board of his intention to retire at the end of 2023. Jay leaves after five years in the world and more than 35 years at the consumer goods giant which has said it's facing unprecedented levels of inflation recently. Now Shell is to exit its two offshore wind projects an island leaving simply Blue Group in search of a new partner. Offshore wind developers simply Poo says it remains committed to completing the sites off the coast of Cork and Claire. The projects aim to deliver a combined two point six five gigawatts of floating wind power for Ireland. Now China's construction bank is setting up a four billion dollar fund to buy properties from developers as policy makers step up efforts to contain a real estate crisis. The bank says the fund will invest in existing assets of property developers and renovate them into rental housing. CCP says the funds will last for 10 years with a possible extension. And that's your Bloomberg business flash. Francine. Thank you so much Liane. Coming up sterling crash. The pound plunges to a record low of Trump's quasi Gauteng vows to press on the tax cuts. Also gilts on the move are Dani Burger flagging the UK to your yields. Now up 51 basis points. A lot of people and a lot of trading floors will probably have to be sedated. That will go through what happens with the UK. Next to this is Bloomberg. Economics and finance politics. This is Bloomberg Surveillance or edition of Francine Lacqua here in Rome. Now the pound also hovering near a record low after a frantic 20 minute selloff this morning by traders. Let's also look at yields that I have to say they're off the cliffs. The U.K. 10 year yield above 4 percent for the first time since 2010. Joining us now is Bloomberg Surveillance and David Finnerty. Thank you both for joining us. I have a million and one questions. Let's start with David. David what happens to Sterling now. Does it go below one dollar. And what does it mean for government policy. I think the key thing for Sterling in the near term is these expectations for the Bank of England to raise rates. You look at the markets already factoring in their raising rates by up to 160 basis points at the next meeting alone which is in November. Now of course they may act before they may not. So I think if they don't. The key thing is the rhetoric. They come out because masks expecting this. If you don't deliver the market be very disappointed very quickly. NYSE earnings sell off said the Bank of England. Any rhetoric has to be very hawkish. We have Hugh Peel the the main economist speaking tomorrow. And Mark has better continued to signal that they're going to do something. If that doesn't happen I think this market expectations on wound quite quickly and something comes under pressure very quickly. So Phil I know you look at this. You almost minute by minute how problematic first of all is it for the Bank of England to almost go against government policy. I mean there's zero coordination here. Do the two sides regroup and rethink the way forward. Well actually we had Gerard Lyons I'm sorry we had to we had to go to sell. Sell. I'll drink first. We had Gerard Lyons who's the one of the sort of external advisors to the government on Bloomberg Real Yield this morning. And he he was pointing out that this is a new economic framework. So I don't think there is going to be this kind of policy coordination of you know we're going to go easy on fiscal measures to stop any inflationary pressure so that the bank doesn't need to raise rates. It's not. It's very much that the plan is to provide fiscal support for households et cetera and then get inflation under control with the Bank of England. So it it's it feels like the markets are resetting to a new political reality in the U.K.. And that was really drawn into focus at the budget which was not unexpected. The measures were not unexpected. But as soon as it becomes real it becomes tangible. So Philip Aldridge what happens now. Does the Bank of England go aggressively and what does that do to the economy or does the government tamper down what they've been saying. I think. Well first of all I think to try to stabilize markets the quasi quoting the chancellor is probably going to have to provide some more more information on the fiscal rules that he's he's talked about. So there's got to be the sense that the government is is going to have some kind of fiscal credibility. There is going to be some you know public finance those framework in place which we haven't actually got yet. He just couldn't have talked about it loosely. And what the bank is clearly going to do is is there going to be raising rates now quite aggressively. We had the half point rate hike last week. It would be quite shocking if they would send a signal of panic if they had to intervene in markets in between meetings. So before November. But by November I mean you know we're looking at 100 basis point increase potentially in November because they're going to have to move faster than expected. David Finnerty do you think the government has just gotten market reaction wrong. So it depends what the market is looking for. Certainly I don't think a quite judge the market reaction at all. I mean the Mark Gurman into a mini budget everyone was expecting you know some giveaway shall we say. But the size of it really did surprise the markets. I think it surprised the Bank of England. You could argue because if you know this the question would be why they don't rate raise rates by 75 basis points last week rather than 50 basis points. So there's a big discrepancy going on here and particularly then adding fuel to the 5 percent more rate cuts may be coming over the weekend. The market obviously doesn't like this and the sell off is reacting to that. Another catch is for the Bank of England is hands force because it's been expected to raise rates by so much. Now if it doesn't deliver then again this only gets sold. So Bank of England in a bit of an awkward scenario at the moment. Yeah. Awkward. That's so British. So understated. Thank you both for joining us. Phil Aldrich and David Finnerty. Now we'll have of course plenty more from the U.K. shortly. Let's also now bring in Lizzie Borden who joins us from the Labor Party conference in Liverpool. So Lizzie you also spoke to the shadow chancellor. What did we learn. Yes well she was making a clear pitch to our jihad or audience the financial markets that her Labour Party would be more credible in terms of handling the UK economy. She's calling for credibility which echoes the call from economists like Simon French. Remember the pan more good. And remember the fiscal event on Friday was not accompanied by a forecast from the official fiscal watchdog the Office for Budget Responsibility. Even though the FBI said that it had time to make a quick assessment of the economic impact crossing said that that's coming later in the year. And so apart from the fact that these tax cuts. And we know now that that more coming down the pipeline because Crossing said sorry over the weekend what's offensive to markets is the amount of borrowing and there's credibility point. So Rachel Reeves really trying to hammer that home just just now. Does he think so much to a burden there with the very latest of course from Liverpool. Coming up we'll have more on the U.K. and pound plunging including what sectors. Of first we should be closely watching after the fallout. Also watch out for guilt. This is Bloomberg. Economics finance politics. This is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition on Francine Lacqua here in Rome. Now let's get straight to the Bloomberg first reviews. Here's the guarantee highly on. Hi Francine. The pound has plunged to a record low against the dollar after the UK chancellor doubled down on tax cut plans. The decline follows the release on Friday of Quasi Plantings Growth Plan which detailed the biggest tax giveaway in half a century. Asked about tax cuts over the weekend he told the BBC there's more to come. Now Giorgio Moloney has won a clear majority in Italy's election setting herself up to become the country's first field female prime minister. According to projections her right wing alliance which includes Matteo Salvi NIKKEI League and Silvio Berlusconi's former Italia took about 43 percent of the vote. That would give the bloc at least 114 seats and a majority in the Italian Senate. A number of small protests have broken out in Russia against President Pickings conscription plans. This as fears grow that the Kremlin may bounce some men from leaving the country over the weekend. People waited for hours and long lines at land crossings including Finland Kazakhstan and Georgia. Moscow attempted to reassure citizens saying some will be exempt from being forced to join the army. A new poll over in the US says Democrats want the party to replace President Biden as its 2024 nominee. According to The Washington Post ABC News poll just 35 percent of Democrats and Democrat leaning independents want the president to be nominated. Meanwhile 47 percent of Republicans and Republican leaning independents want former President Donald Trump to be the party's nominee. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than one hundred and twenty countries. Emily Chang. This is Bloomberg Francine. Jason Kelly thanks so much. Now let's have a look at pound because I'm getting a couple not many but a couple of Twitter messages saying why are you still implying that pound is imploding. It's off the lows. Yes sure it is. But let's look at what happened overnight. Now this was a very violent move. And I would suggest as a Bloomberg copy says the greatest turmoil in U.K. markets. There's now calls mounting for an emergency hike. Let's just remember pound also tumbling to as low as 1 0 3 5 0 0 an all time low. Now we have seen the pound plunge on the new UK chancellor's words. That's in the last couple of hours we've seen yields surge on the latest comments. Let's take a look at how the sectors have been performing. To help us analyze all of this is J.P. Bernhard from our stocks team. So J.P. what are you looking at. Well I mean we've seen a typical reaction to a move in the country's currency today and also on on Friday. So if we look at the U.K. market we see that the bigger index the footsie one hundred is doing okay. Is it barely. It's pretty much flat right now. It was a little bit in the green earlier today. But we see the wider 50 250 which has the mid and small caps in there doing poorly down 1 per cent. So this is because we have much more export orientated stocks in the bigger index. So we see in their industrials consumer staples to consumer discretionary doing pretty well because they will be able to sell the products cheaper into Europe and on the globe with the pound plunging while on the other hand the small caps you see pretty much the opposite. You see health care you see real estate of course going down you see utilities going down. And both sectors are very sensitive to to rate at the right level and with their yields searching in U.K. gilts. That's that's not good for those sectors. Yeah so JP are you also looking of Christmas as you said a huge difference in the footsie to 60 under Footsie 100. If the VIX hides what does that mean for sectors if they're hiked aggressively even more than they have so far. Yeah of course. I mean it basically will expand the story that we are seeing right now that you see like those very rate sensitive sectors like especially real estate and utilities being being under pressure. It might be good for financials because the rate level is is probably increasing the net interest income. But financials are also very sensitive to to RTX movements. So it's probably not the greatest thing for them to have. I also like to have a nice story out there just morning like in general that we see like operations across Europe facing the highest costs for refinancing that debt. So if they hike aggressively that won't be will be nice for UK companies. JP thanks so much as always. JP Morgan there with the latest on UK markets. Bloomberg Surveillance EARLY EDITION continues in the next hour. Matt Miller and Kailey Leinz New York Anna Edwards is here in London. Of course a lot of the focus will be on U.K. bonds plummeting after traders ramp up bets on the scale of interest rate hikes by the Bank of England. This is Bloomberg. There is a lot of market turmoil. The uncertainty is something that is just continues to weigh on markets. We're very much in flux now. At the end of the day it comes back to the dollar. I think the UK is behaving a bit like an emerging market turning itself into a submerging market. This is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition with Anna Edwards Matt Miller and Kailey Leinz. It's 10:00 a.m. in London 5:00 a.m. in New York and 5:00 p.m. in Hong Kong. Top stories today. The pound sinks to an all time low. Monkeys react after the British government vows to press on with more tax cuts. An historic election in Italy. Georgia Moloney is set to become the country's first female prime minister and will lead the most right wing governments in the country since World War 2 and the high price of war. The OPEC slashes its global growth projections for next year due to the fighting in Ukraine and the impacts of high energy prices. We'll be speaking to the OPEC these acting chief economist this hour. Welcome to Bloomberg Surveillance Edition. I'm Anna Edwards in London with Matt Miller and Kailey Leinz in New York. And it is here in the UK Kelly that a lot of the market attention is focused. And through the Asia session we certainly saw a lot of focus on the pound. Yeah. You've seen a lot of focus on any UK asset for both today and of course Friday which was really quite dramatic. And I would note that it was quite dramatic in Asia overnight not quite as dramatic as what you are seeing where you are Anna. But nonetheless when you look at GM and that function on the Bloomberg terminal there is literally all red. Not even a single green rectangle or and you're starting to see some when it comes to equity futures on the far right side of this. If you are looking at on your terminal. But for our listeners on radio largely it has been a down day for Asian assets. You were down in Hong Kong with China big losses in Japan and South Korea and Taiwan. You had losses of more than 3 percent and you had a lot of down pressure on bonds as well. Of course that is something that really originates in the UK. But you saw bond yields moving higher across across the Asia Pacific commodities down on the day palm oil iron ore all under pressure. And of course it all comes back to that foreign exchange story. Every single Asian currency weaker against the US dollar today. That includes the Japanese yen the Chinese yuan despite China trying to make it more costly to bet against the yuan in the derivatives market. And the South Korean won the big underperformer in today's session. It is actually at its lowest level weakest level since 2009. On that stronger dollar map. All right Kelly. We are seeing big red arrows here as well. Actually not big red arrows but we did see such big red arrows on Friday. And the cash trade that futures looking set to fall even further is very bearish for this market. Right now futures are up only one tenth of one percent but we fell to thirty six ninety three in the cash trade on Friday. I want to point out that the median estimate for a year and finish at the on the S & P this year is forty three hundreds. So we need to rise basically another 15 to 20 percent to get to that level. We don't have much time left in 2022. It's likely that you'll see those estimates coming down. The Bloomberg Dollar Index is one of the main reasons here. Another all time high in the chart really just goes parabolic at the end of last week. So thirteen forty four is the level we're looking at. And for so long we were flirting with highs of 13 13. You can see we just jumped 30 basis points from there. Right now the U.S. 10 year he had also soared on Friday. Coming up even further today another eight basis points. So 376 almost 377. It's huge in the two year old course way over 4 percent. And IBEX crude coming down below eighty dollars for I think the first time since January basically. So these asset moves have been really volatile and and a lot of it has to do with the mini budget that quasi qua tank came out with on Friday. Yes. That they described as a mini budget didn't fail so many in its delivery. More maxi budget does. Our colleague has been pointing out. This is a mixed picture then that we have across the European equity markets right now the 50 100 underperforming the performance on small cap stocks which have less global dollar earning potential. Of course that looks worse today because some of the large names in London flattered by the weakness in the pound the footsie mid gaining over in Italy suggesting perhaps the market more concerned about what is going on in the U.K. We'll see this in the affects markets as well than by what's going on in in Italy politically. Let's have a look at that Italian story then. This is the footsie made up by one point two percent this morning. We see some of the infrastructure plays in Italy a bit of a sense of relief that things may be a plan that panned out as the Monkees had anticipated them at least to be. And we have also heard from George Meloni talking about governing with responsibility. The U.K. government though has continued to talk about tax cuts and focusing on growth at a time of inflation and high debt. And that has continued to concern the markets. We did down to one is three on the pound against the US dollar. And all of the talk is about whether we get to parity on cable that was doing the Asia session. We've clawed back some of that as European traders have got back to the desk to now back up at 1 0 7. It's still an option as positioning I should say is a little more muted than piracy. But certainly that is one of the areas of conversation. And here we have the pound selling off against the euro as well. So the euro continuing to gain despite that victory for a far right alliance over in the Italian politics. Despite that the markets very much more. On what's going on in the UK and this is a clear example of that up by 53 basis points on two year yields here in the UK this morning. Yeah let's get to those moves that we've seen in the UK. Really our top story today the pound as Anna mentioned again falling at one point to 1 0 3 an all time low against the US dollar gilts crashing after the UK government vowed to press on with even more tax cuts. We've got team coverage for you. Bloomberg's Lizzie BURDEN is at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool and Bloomberg's Dani Burger is covering the market reaction from our studios in London. Let's start with Lizzie BURDEN in Liverpool. Lizzie is there a chance of an intra an emergency hike from the Bank of England as we see the pound plunge. Well traders are pricing for their pricing for 150 basis points of hikes by November implying that we're going to get an interim eating hike even before the polls fall today. Which of course is caused by the Chancellor quasi quieting saying that he's going to add to the fiscal package from Friday with even more tax cuts funded by borrowing. Even before all this on Friday an unlisted Deutsche Bank was saying that the Bank of England does need to step in if it's to regain credibility. There are also questions about whether the Bank of England is going to reverse its or pause its active gilt sales to avoid overwhelming the market. But really the question for Andrew Bailey is after all the criticism of monetary tightening financing. Is he going to want to relax fiscal policy in this way and be accused of taking his eye off inflation. Really. He may not want to add to the panic but that panic is already there. Okay. Certainly seeing that in some asset classes today Lizzie and you're in in Liverpool of course because the opposition Labour Party is meeting there trying to formulate their line of attack to oppose the Conservatives fiscal announcement. How are they trying to present themselves. Well we've just spoken to the shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves appealing to the financial markets saying that they would present a more credible offer to the financial markets Keir Starmer the opposition Labour leader over the weekend has said that he would not go ahead with the cut to the top rate of income tax. But that was the rabbit out of the hat on Friday from the chancellor quasi crossing. But he would continue testament with the cuts to the basic rate of income tax as well as spending on public services. To the big question at these conferences. How are you going to pay for all that. They also need to set out a clear broad vision for how they would govern. And of course there are divisions in the Labour Party right at the top. We're here in Liverpool where strikes are happening at the polls and at the top of the party divisions over how they would handle strikes and unions. It's an open goals against Olmert but he's got to sort out the issues in his party first. All right. Bloomberg Surveillance Burdon reporting from Liverpool thank you so much. And Lizzie will be joining us again later this hour with patent fat and shadow chief secretary to the Treasury. Now let's get more on the market reaction to what's going on in the U.K. Bloomberg's Dani Burger has more on the fallout. And Danny I keep looking at these charts of U.K. assets wondering if these are really intraday charts. The moves are remarkable. It is extreme whiplash especially looking at something like sterling at one point cratering to an all time low falling more than four and a half percent in the Asia market session. But now at the moment the pound versus the dollar is weaker by only seven tenths of one percent. It's not even down one whole percentage point even more. And a lot of this is because during the Asian session it was really only sterling that served as the release valve of this concern on the state of the U.K. economy. But with the cash market and bonds up and trading that is where we're seeing the pain. This is a crisis of the bond market really centred around this idea that at the moment debt servicing costs have tripled to an all time record. There's concern there with how the government is going to fund itself. I mean 55 basis points worth of gains in the two year yield. This is financial crisis level moves. We haven't seen gains of this since 2009. It's bar shock. That's the kind of feeling we're getting from this bond market. Now part of it is an aggressive pricing from the B A we lazy. We're just going over this this idea that they need to entice foreign buyers in. About a third of foreign buyers own the gilt markets. You need to do something dramatic to get them back in. But at the same time is it just rearranging deck chairs. Because we have this issue of the government funding itself. I was talking to Martin Moloney of Alphabet who basically said the government and the bill we actually need to work in tandem. They need to be pro-growth together. Otherwise they're just kind of opposing themselves. And it's going to be difficult again to get foreign buyers interested in and help back this new fiscal policy. All right. The value at risk call is I think really interesting. The question is are we going to start seeing hedge funds blow up as a lot of them could have been on the wrong side of these trades. Danny thanks very much. And thanks to Lizzie as well to talk with her later. Now Italy is on track to name its first ever female prime minister. Georgia Maloney won a clear majority in Sunday's election. That sets her up to head the most right wing government since World War Two. Maloney spoke yesterday at the Liberty Maria Tadeo. It seems clear to me that what came out from the first projections is that Italians in these general elections have expressed a clear indication that they want a center right government led by brothers of Italy. Bloomberg's Francine Lacqua joins us now from Rome. So Francine take us through the results and tell us as well. What does it mean the most right wing government. How do we gauge that. Yes so we get to buy policies and good morning to you. We gauge by policy as we gauge of course her stance on LGBTQ community rights. We gauge on immigration. Some of the things that she said is certainly Italy first. And this is I think the concern for the markets. First of all we have the first female prime minister. She hasn't been given of course a chance to form a government yet. But given her large win yesterday it looks very likely. She is also in her policy is a bit of an enigma wrapped in the mystery because markets have been hearing what they've been told by her and her insiders which is basically that she wants to stick to the fiscal rules. She doesn't want to rock the boat. She will comply with the EU. But she also has to find money to try and alleviate the cost of living crisis which is huge here in Italy. At the same time because of some rhetorics coming from this far. Right including her saying that actually she certainly didn't disagree on certain policy with Viktor Orban of Hungary. There is a question mark on whether she's ready then to fight with the EU. I have to say the market for a pretty placid it looks like they believe her to her words that she will go forward stick to reforms initiated by Draghi and get that one point nine billion euros of money by the EU in December. Yeah Francine she seems to be talking about behaving responsibly about fiscal responsibility the action the focus. But Marcus is in the U.K. of course today when it comes to these two European political stories. So how instructive is what's happening in Britain too easily with its large debt pile and with markets watching their focus on responsibility. Well because I know. And good morning to you of course. The polls were largely right. In Italy I have to say we've been texting with a lot of the sources in government outside government people here on set and they've been saying wow look at the U.K.. Maybe this is a warning shot for Georgia. Madonna and her governments remember Georgia Maloney would not govern alone with her center right alliance which includes Silvio Berlusconi and Liga. But they haven't done as well as expected. And so some of the promises that they made in terms of of course tax cuts in terms of spending more may have to be revisited in the light of what's happening to power. Now these are two very different economies. And if you look at Italy they don't really have any fiscal maneuvering. Their debt pile is huge. And the they done these agreements with the EU. So I've had more and more people coming on said saying wow look at the pound. First question is can you still afford an espresso. If you're coming from London the second one is of course may be Georgia Maloney is looking at what's happening in the U.K. and giving perks to your home how much she can push fiscal spending. All right. Bloomberg's Francine Lacqua reporting from Rome. I hope you can get an espresso before you join us again later this hour. Before an interview with Fabio head of research at Anima. But before we get there let's get back to the US markets now and take a look at some stocks moving in premarket trading. Two of the big movers to the upside are U.S. listed Macao casino stocks stocks that have companies that have big operations in Macao after it said that tour groups from mainland China could resume as early as November. So that would give a big lift to players like Las Vegas Sands which gets about 60 percent of its revenue from its Macao operations. It is up about seven point seven percent. While Wynn Resorts also a big power player in the gambling on Clave is higher by nearly 7 percent. Another group of stocks not doing as well this morning though include anything tied to commodities as you are seeing a little softness in the commodity complex in part due to the stronger dollar in part due to just growing concerns around demand as there is a deteriorating growth outlook that remains the Energy Select Sector Spider ETF which is essentially a gauge of how the sector overall will do come the opening bell in just about four hours and 15 minutes time is down about half of 1 percent before the bell. Okay Katie. Lots to talk about then with Mark Hatefully CIO at UBS Global Wealth Management. What is his his appetite for UK assets this time. What does he make of the big moves we're seeing higher in U.K. yields. And later this hour. Paying the price of. The OED slashes its global growth projections for next year. We will speak with the organization's acting chief economist. That conversation coming up shortly. This has been. I think the UK is behaving a bit like an emerging market turning itself into a sub emerging market. It would not surprise me if the pound eventually gets below a dollar. If the current policy pay ISE is maintained. Larry Summers their former U.S. Treasury secretary speaking with Bloomberg David Westin on Wall Street week. Mark Hateful a CIO at UBS Global Wealth Management joins us now. Mark I'd love to know what you think of Summers characterization of the UK economy. He says you know since we've had Brexit we've had policy fiscal policy and monetary policy mistakes that seem to make the UK look like an emerging market. Do you agree. Well if we're gonna start with you know an economist and economic theory let's start at the top and say what's going on in the UK. Probably proves that this modern monetary theory is hogwash and it doesn't work. Certainly you know post Brexit I think you were doing a comparison with Italy. You know Italy still part of the euro and the European Union. But nobody really needs to invest in the UK as a global investor. We don't need to invest in the UK. And you're you're seeing that play out in these markets. And the other thing we're seeing play out you know as as now we've gone away from negative rates and the tide has come out a little bit. You know we're seeing the way that this really starts to play out in currencies in particular. And that's going to be a real feature of the of the world ahead of us. So that's the macro. But then I'd say on the micro when we aggregate up our stock exposure towards things like value towards things like like energy we actually have a lot of stocks in the UK because as you've said you know the footsie the larger cap stocks are getting much of their revenues from outside of the UK. And so that might be a place for UK investors to look to hide from some of this turmoil. I wonder if you know the UK has a lot of prestige. We care about the UK story more than we care about bigger economies like Germany because I guess they speak the same language as we do. They used to be a huge naval power and so many bankers love living in London. Did they lose that. Has that all come out of the price now with the pound at 1 0 7. Well you know I'm not going to bet against London which is you said many people around the world have an enormous affinity for. But you know just look at what has happened to the price of real estate in say Frankfurt or in Amsterdam. And you get to a little bit of an answer to your question in the relative rebalance for bankers and financial centers the financial center of Europe. You know as we go forward. Mark good to speak to you today. Do you think the Bank of England needs to come forward with some kind of emergency rate hike. And what would the right size if they're thinking about it what would the right size of such a move be too small and it risks underwhelming to large. Does it look like panic and and do damage to the economy. What what would go through your mind. Well first that they're in a extremely difficult spot. I'm not sure. Look there's no one right answer because as you've pointed out and as many people have pointed out this is an interplay of various forces that should probably in some ways align first and then act act later. And that hasn't been happening. So what. As I said you know we can't predict exactly how they're going to try to navigate this. So we want to look for the areas those companies that are getting their earnings from outside the UK and in bed on the sides of this where we're a little more sure of what the outcomes are going to be. And more broadly some of the things you're looking at in terms of market strategy at this point Mark you're talking about positioning for security and that's not just defense that's security around all things around environment around food security technological security. Where are the opportunities there. Well look that's that's absolutely true. And I think over the longer term looking towards sustainable sources of energy you know that's if you look at China. That's that's clear government policy supporting that area area of the market. If you look at what's going on in the U.S. there's more government support for that same thing in Europe. And so over the longer term that kind of security is going to be a key role for investors who are looking to bottom fish a little bit for us. Now security absolutely involves energy. And you know it's going to be a very interesting year for Europe as as these gas supplies start to run low and say February March. You know the I think that Mr. Putin is looking to test that unity in Europe. And that's going to that's going to be a critical juncture as we go forward over the next six months. How much security or safety are you looking for in cash Mark. Well I think that you know we've got a new world now where you can actually get something over of a return on bonds and so we are overweight high grade bonds here in the sense that we think it can provide some cushion and ballast in a portfolio in these turbulent times. We're overweight. The dollar and the Swiss franc is as safe haven currencies. I think Switzerland has the capacity to end the will to meet inflation. And the U.S. you know is in this scenario where because there is inflation but there still is a lot of growth. The Federal Reserve can and will speak very hawkish early going forward and continue to act. And then the dollar in here of course has that geopolitical hedge in the sense that the U.S. remains independent of the energy woes that are going on in Europe. Yeah. And we just continue to see the dollar going from strength to strength at the same time that we're seeing rates climb higher and higher. Many of us thought the high of the year may already have been in on treasuries. Clearly it was not where it three seventy seven almost. This morning is our year end forecasts forecast still three and a half. And what gets us back down there when the trajectory all around the world seems to be yields up. Well you're right. I mean I think that we see some some breaks on how high this can go obviously. There's there's many factors in flux. But you know if inflation starts to roll over and some of these Fed rate hikes start to take effect which we will we've seen you know we've seen areas of weakness starting in the United States say around housing. And as that has an impact that should slow even further expectations for future inflation and also expectations for how much growth is going to be on the other side of these Fed hikes. And so both of those can act as a brake on how high the tenure goes. We saw the market. The S & P dropped to less than thirty seven hundred mark on Friday. That means we have to climb more than 16 percent to get to the median estimate. That strategist hat for the S & P at year end. Do you think we're going to start seeing those estimates come down or is it likely that stocks can rally back up that high by the end of 2020 to. Well I'm very pleased that we we've for some time taken the under on that we're at thirty nine hundred at the end of the year which admittedly today seems optimistic. Look I think that this goes you know whether it's CPI print or other data point by data point around what the Fed is going to do. This this Federal Reserve is not driven in a formalistic mechanic way on their on their next moves. And so that creates a lot of speculation and flexibility how they are what their reaction function is to every data point. Now we've we've seen that as this inflation has persisted. We think the risk of of inflation and a soft landing has come down a bit and that's reflected in our end of the year pricing. All right. Well we have just about three months to go. Mark High Flyers CIO of UBS Global Wealth Management thank you so much for joining us. And later this hour we will talk about paying the price of the war in Ukraine as the ECB slashes its global growth projections. We'll speak with acting chief economist next. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Surveillance Edition. He is one you need tonight. The pound sinks to an all time low. Markets react south to the British government vows to press on with more tax cuts. An historic election in Easily Georgia. Maloney is set to become the country's first female prime minister and will lead the most right wing government in Italy since World War Two and the high price of war. The OED slashes its global growth projections for next year due to the fighting in Ukraine and the impacts of high energy prices. We will speak to the OED acting chief economist next. Welcome back to the program everybody. I'm Anna Edwards in London Matt Miller and Kailey Leinz in New York. And Matt. Of course risk assets here in Europe under pressure. Quite a lot of contagion from the U.K. story. Yeah absolutely. And although you see some pockets of green there in terms of the equities trade that is not what we see here. S & P futures continuing to fall now further. Remember just 30 minutes ago we were off one tenth of one percent. Now we're down about six tenths of one percent in this after closing below thirty seven hundred and the cash trade on Friday. So big concerns in terms of risk assets continuing into the start of this week. Part of the reason is the Bloomberg dollar index right now at thirty thirteen forty four. Remember we are pushing around 13 13 for an all time high. Now we've just gone parabolic here. And it's surprising to me that even with this huge gain in the dollar index you don't see a bigger drop in Bitcoin. I. I saw it a second ago but it's gone now. In any case Bitcoin nineteen thousand one hundred dollars. It doesn't matter as much as these other assets. These are more important obviously to focus on for the broader market. The 10 year yield up to 377 unbelievable moves. It's not just U.K. assets that are getting whipsawed around or rather just moving violently in one direction U.S. assets as well. I mean these yields are incredible. Name X crude as well below 80 dollars a barrel for the first time since I believe January maybe February. But the first time since the beginning of the year. So this shows real concern that the demand side of the equation is going to come under real pressure. Kelly what you see in terms of the pre market movers. Well to your point on demand concern in commodities you are seeing some commodity sensitive stocks under pressure in premarket trading including in the energy complex. Conoco Phillips is down right now by about four tenths of 1 percent while Freeport Macquarie and a material stock is down by about 1 percent. There are some big gainers out there this morning though including U.S. casino companies listed here in the U.S. but have big operations in Macao. The likes of Las Vegas Sands which gets about 60 percent of its revenue from Macao is up about six point eight percent while Wynn Resorts is up 6 percent. Of course the news there is that Macao has said tour groups from mainland China may begin resuming again come November into. And let's have a look at the European picture then nervousness around at risk assets down by six tenths of one percent on the stock 600 say earlier optimism around the footsie mid certainly being eroded a little bit with steel pulse to see if that is one where we were green. Broadly speaking though we all weak across European stocks. Nervousness about the fiscal picture in the UK. That's the the main points of concern right now. One of 754 on the pound it went down as low as 1 to 3 a new all time low post. This realisation for the pound. That was during the low liquidity of the Asia session. It's clawed its way back a bit but still off by one percent. And here's another illustration of that move in UK assets. And we're down on the pound. U.K. yields going higher on a 50 basis point jump in the two year and yesterday. That is just in one day. Absolutely remarkable moves. And we've also gotten some moves from the NYSE and it has slashed its global growth forecasts for next year saying the world has been jolted by the war in Ukraine. The Paris based organization says the global economy will expand just two point two percent in 2023. That's down from its previous forecast of two point eight percent. And it also says that inflation will still have a six handle for the G 20 economies next year. Joining us now to discuss is the OSCE acting chief economist Alvaro Pereira Alvaro. Thank you so much for being with us. You say in the report that due to those persistent inflationary pressure central banks need to continue hiking interest rates. At the same time supported fiscal policy is needed to help cushion the blow of higher energy cost. What is the proper balance of that given we are seeing today the impact of fiscal policy plans in the UK. Absolutely. Roiling assets across the board. Good morning. Well our forecast certainly is a challenging one because we are forecasting a significant slowdown of the economy to save the United States going to zero point five percent next year. The euro area growing zero point three percent and still a slowdown in China this year. Next year recovering a little bit. But still you know globally we're talking about a significant slowdown. We believe that right now the priority has to be for sure bringing inflation down. It's crucial because real incomes are going down quite significantly and delaying adjustments would only mean that we are going to have a problems on the line and probably even bigger adjustments to be made. So with this way we say we say very clearly that first of all monetary policy should continue to tighten in the advanced economies also in the emerging markets. It's crucial that it's still early to it to to undo the tightening that took place of it earlier. So likely they'll have to continue to tighten a little bit. And together with this it's crucial that fiscal policy works hand-in-hand with monetary policy so that fiscal support this targeted and temporary but also without leading to a substantially further stimulus into the economy because a lot of a lot of economies have high debt levels and it's not prudent to do so well. And of course there still remains a big energy question hanging over both monetary and fiscal policy makers. How do you model out the uncertainty around energy in economies like Europe and what kind of downside risk opposed to growth and upside risk it could pose to inflation. Well we have a scenario in fact that calculates that. So what we first of all it's important to realize especially for Europe what are we talking about. So just to give an idea storage levels right now in Europe are about 90 percent and most countries. But that starts levels. The capacity is only one hundred and ten billion cubic meters whereas an average consumption during winter is about 290 billion cubic meters. So we're talking about the substantial gap. So even though many countries are trying to bring more supply to the fold this likely will not be enough. So what do we calculate is that we need to reduce demand between 10 and 15 percent in Europe in order to avoid gas disruptions. But we have a scenario that show exactly that. If we have gas disruptions and energy prices especially gas prices go up by 50 percent what is the impact for the world economy. Well we calculated that for Europe for example a growth would be even lower would be one point three percentage points lower than the already very low zero point three percent growth forecast that we have in our central scenario. So basically Europe will be in a big recession or at least in a recession. On the other hand we would have additional inflation of about one point five percent in Europe and in fact around the world zero point five percent more. So we're talking about the scenario in which we if we have big energy disruptions we would end up with even less growth than likely a recession in many countries at the same time more inflation. Okay. Good to see you IRA. There are clearly big global forces at work here. There's also domestic decision making to be done. We sit here a couple of days a few days after a big announcement from the U.K. on the fiscal side. How concerned are you about the trajectory of U.K. fiscal policy. Well first of all we because the mini budget came on Friday and this was not still incorporate and we don't know all the parameters. This was not incorporated in our forecast. So I should say that that is important to say. Secondly we believe that we reiterate our policy message. I think monetary policy needs to tighten now. And just even idea right now we calculate that 80 percent well inflation is growing at oil prices are growing at more than 4 percent. Eighty percent of all goods and services in the UK which is higher than the euro area or a higher percentage than than in the United States. And on top of this we believe that is quite important. That as I said monetary policy works hand-in-hand with fiscal policy. So we reiterate the message. We believe that is quite essential going forward because otherwise the adjustment and inflation rising would be likely high. Although Alvaro we see it seems to me around the world monetary policy working at cross purposes with fiscal policy in Japan in the U.K. in the U.S. it seems that central banks are trying to make up for government moves. Well we believe that again we reiterate our message that we understand what is at stake here. We also understand for example in many countries not only in Europe but also in Asia. Energy prices are going up fairly dramatically. So there is the need to support especially vulnerable households and potentially some some sectors. But we think that is very important. If we would get want to get the job done as quickly as possible without big disruptions down the line is absolutely essential that monetary policy and fiscal policy work hand-in-hand. But you know give an example. Japan right now is a bit different case because Japan inflation even though is rising a little but still very low level right now. So we understand the position of Japan. Of course other countries like China they don't have a lot of inflation right now. So their fiscal stimulus is working its way and it will work its way a little bit in next year. So it really depends on specific economies. But overall we're in many countries around the world. Monetary and fiscal policy should work hand-in-hand so that we are not able we don't get into a situation in which things get a bit more uncomfortable for all of us. Thank you so much Alvaro good to see you. OCD acting chief economist Alvaro Pereira thank you for your time. Coming up on the program a new government in Italy. George Meloni is set to become the country's first female prime minister as Italy tax once again to the right. We're live in Rome next. This is. This is Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. You're looking live at the principal room. Coming up later today an interview with the president on the United Nations General Assembly. That's at 630 p.m. New York time. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition on Matt Miller Kailey Leinz in New York. Anna Edwards with us out of London Georgia. Maloney has won a clear majority in Sunday's Italian elections setting herself up to become the country's first ever female prime minister. Let's get back to Bloomberg's Francine Lacqua in Rome Francine. Hi Matt. So this will then depend on what Dow Jones uses as coalition for the moment she gave one speech after her victory. It's almost 95 percent sure that she becomes prime minister. And she was saying we need to stay the course to ask all about this coalition building and what her priorities will be for the budget. We're joined by several voices head of research at Anima. Fabulous. Thank you for joining us. If you're in Germany shoes right now what kind of clear message would you give to markets. But I think the market the message for markets is very simple for the time being. The Finnish shirt. Just in a stare a little bit on the side. Let's see how things develop after we learn something very important there from the results of the election of last night. So the centre right that won the election fine but the composition of the coalition that will leave Italy for the coming year is on the march and the lesser sovereignties than it was before. Because if under one hand we have for George Amanda Lang it brother of Italy. Right. Maybe we have leaguer who did very poorly in the in the in the election. So on the margin I think it is this coalition is likely to be more from Europe than the market had expected. Fabio. Yep. The problem is that they need to square the circle of. There is a huge cost of living crisis so they need to give money to the people that need it most. But they've also promised tax cuts. Yes that is correct. That is good. You know I think that they will try to do some of the fiscal easing that it promised during the electoral campaign. In a way they had the room to find the resources needed to find the samples of those measures for his stuff. You know the entire center right coalition is very much against the reef to ditch it. They did not set the universe up income. That costs a lot of money to study every year. Something like you know 10 billion. If you cut that measure then you have space to do something to deliver on some of the promises you made. You know the status quo. Labor. I think it's important also to bear in mind that what Judge Amanda Lang has been saying Judy the electoral campaigns she doesn't want to have a confrontational approach with you. She said for instance. Different to try and make deals have been shattered. Well I'm not in favor of expanding the budget because I'm well aware that he has his own issues with debt. You know I think these guys they know about nobody whether they need the protection from the ECB to be protected to be eligible to foot the TPR program. This utility must comply with FEMA our policies this milestone in time. And also must have some public funds. Fabio this is I think an important point right because a lot of people have been saying center right. We see that in a lot of European nations with no problem. Indeed core nations like Holland and Germany have had center right coalitions. Others have said the most right wing you know majority since World War 2 which sounds scary. It sounds like Hungary or Poland right. They've had real problems with the EU. Which is it. And how is the EU going to deal with this government. Well I think the EU would be very problematic as much as each telling would be better. But I think you know so long as Italy complies with the request of Europe in particular with my son and the target of the RTS I think that you know that relationship would be it would be decent going in to the budget that might be announced some months some fashion. But at the end of the day I think that this extension will be it would be fixed that for one very simple reason it's John Tucker admit only looks around herself. So she finds two guys. That's a good bet Connie. And my personal belief will try in the past you know to be confrontational with Europe. And actually you know it didn't really work out to be what their political career. All right. Fabio thanks so much for joining us. Really interesting stuff. Great to get your insight. Francine Lacqua as well. Excellent coverage there from Rome. We will continue to cover the Italian election results but we're also going to focus in on the U.K. Pat McFadden the shadow chief secretary to the treasury joins us after the mini budget that we saw released from conservatives. Kweisi Qua Tang on Friday drove the pound down at one point to a dollar three the lowest ever. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. I'm Anna Edwards in London with Matt Miller and Kailey Leinz in New York. Let's get back to me IBEX Lizzie Burton who joins us from the opposition Labor Party conference taking place in Liverpool against the backdrop of market volatility. Then Lizzie and you're joined by Pat McFadden from the Labor Party. Indeed I am. Thank you your honor. Part thank you very much for joining me and making time for me. Partner. Father. Chief Secretary. Shadow chief. Tax free to the Treasury. The pounds tanked this morning after the chancellor quasi crossing announced that he's going to do even more tax cuts on top of all the fiscal announcements on Friday. What lesson does your party draw from this experience in markets. Will it be instructive as you set out your plans for spending and borrowing. Well we were very concerned on Friday about the scale of the package and the fact that it was entirely to be funded through borrowing at a time when inflation was already high and there was already pressure in the Bank of England to raise rates. Both the package itself under chancellors comments since then appear to have resulted in this very adverse market reaction where the pound to use your word is tanking. And there's another effect also playing out which is that the cost of gilts is increasing. No. 4 percent in markets this morning and very significantly ahead of where we were a short time ago. So not only are we increasing borrowing but we're making the cost of servicing not borrowing more expensive. This is a risky time for the UK. So what level of yields is needed to attract foreign investors to UK markets. Well I wouldn't pick a number but what I would see is people need to have confidence and stability. And what we've got is instability. We had a chancellor who stood up on Friday and took everything that the Tories have said for the last 12 years about debts and deficits and set fire to it in public and described it as resulting in a vicious cycle of stagnation. So you had this huge policy flip flop which was not accompanied by a report from the Office of Budget Responsibility to let us see what the overall macro effects of that would be. You had the sacking of the permanent secretary and you've got this tug of war going on between the government and the Bank of England. The metaphor that's been used is the government. Putin is built on the accelerator the bank. Putin is still on the brake. That doesn't lead to a stable situation. So crazy crossings backing the financial sector. He wants to achieve 2.5 percent annual growth. He's lifting the cap on bankers bonuses to stop the exodus to Europe. What's your offer to the city. Well I used to be the Labour Party's spokesperson on city matters. And I think the financial services sector is hugely important to our economy. It's a huge wealth generator. It's a huge source of tax revenues huge source of employment. And it also gives us an edge that many countries in the world at Dawn Harbor. So I just wish there had been a modicum. Of concern for the importance of that sector when the government forgot all about it when it negotiated its breaks it had a trade agreement completely leaving the sector not making any priority of it at all. I'm not showing any concern for its market access in future. So I do think the sector is important but I think the importance of the sector is about more than things like the bonus levels of the richest people working in it. So we've got pay offs in UK assets. The eyes of international investors are on your party to see what you might offer as an alternative. What do you tell international investors that you stand for. Well I think as the markets are reacting to what the government has done the public will look more to the Labour Party. So this week is a really important week for us and we want to ensure the public that they can trust the Labour Party to run the country responsibly. So when we announced policies we'd like to see how they'll be paid for. We like to have a balance between the tax revenue raised and the borrowing that any government has to do to fund things in a more balanced way and also to project institutional stability. This is hard to quantify but it's really important for countries. I think the conservative government has played fast and loose with our institutional stability. We're going to need more of that in the future. Parliament Friday and shadow chief secretary to the Treasury. Thank you so much for joining me. I know. Back to you. Lizzie thanks very much. Thanks Elizabeth. The Labor Party conference and its impact. Pat McFadden there at really something to look at the moves that we're still seeing in these bond markets gilt yields on the rise. And Matt you were mentioning what's happening with treasuries. So sort of linked not linked these stories. Of course this is having ripple effects across the Atlantic and around the world. Yeah absolutely. And the question is does it continue. If so do we see some big blowups. I mean these moves have been absolutely massive in assets Kelly that are traditionally very stable rates. So if you take the other side of that you may not expect to blow up. It's just anything but stable. The two year gilt yield is about 100 basis points higher today on this Monday than it was at the end of the day Thursday. And it is just astounding. Yes that is it for the early edition. More surveillance is ahead. Tom John and Lisa will keep their eyes on the markets and all of those markets on the move in response. They simply.