KAILEY WE ARE BACK TO THE SAME THEMES AROUND THE STRENGTH OF THE DOLLAR. KAILEY: IT IS SO INTERESTING BECAUSE WE HAVE SEEN A LOT OF EQUITY ACTION INCLUDING IN ASIA WHERE STOCKS WERE DOUBT BROADLY. THE MSCI ASIA PACIFIC INDEX WAS DOWN. THE STORY HAS NOT BEEN EQUITIES, INSTEAD IT HAS BEEN IN FOREIGN-EXCHANGE. ON THE SUBJECT OF THE BOND MARKET, WE SAW THAT MONSTER MOVE IN TREASURIES YESTERDAY, UP 18 BASIS POINTS ON THE 10 YEAR AND YOU SAW FOLLOW-THROUGH IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND. IN AUSTRALIA THE TWO YEAR YIELD UP A WHOPPING 25 BASIS POINTS, A MOVE OF MORE THAN THREE STANDARD DEVIATIONS. THE BIG NEWS YESTERDAY WAS INTERVENTION TO STEM THE WEAKNESS OF THE JAPANESE YEN FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 1998 ON THE PART OF JAPANESE POLICYMAKERS. TODAY THE DOLLAR GAINING BACK STRENGTH AGAINST THE JAPANESE YEN. BACK UP AT 142.83. IT ECHOES WHAT WE HEARD YESTERDAY THAT INTERVENTION ONLY WORKS IF YOU HAVE BUY-IN FROM OTHER ENTRIES LIKE THE U.S. AND THE FUNDAMENTALS ARE NOT POINTING IN THE OPPOSITE DIRECTION AND FOR THE JAPANESE YEN THEY ARE. IT IS BROAD DOLLAR STRENGTH, INCLUDING THE CHINESE YUAN, DESPITE THE PBOC SETTING A STRONGER-THAN-EXPECTED REFERENCE RATE, STILL A WEAKER THAN EXPECTED CHINESE YUAN. KRITI: THE DOLLAR STRENGTH REFLECTED IN U.S. ASSETS, PRESSURES ON FUTURES. I WANT TO LOOK AT THE BOND MARKET. I WILL ARGUE A LOT OF THE ACTION IS A FUNCTION OF WHAT YOU ARE SEEING IN TREASURIES. THAT IS WHY WANT TO LOOK AT THE TWO YEAR YIELD INSTEAD OF THE 10-YEAR GILTS. AS WE START TO SEE ECONOMISTS FOLLOW THE LEAD OF BLOOMBERG ECONOMICS CALLING FOR A 5% TERMINAL RATE. THE TWO YEAR YIELD GETTING HIGHER AND HIGHER. 4.15 ONCE AGAIN, ANOTHER RECORD HIGH TO YIELDS GOING BACK TO THE EARLY 2000S. YOU START TO SEE LIQUIDITY FADE OUT A LITTLE BIT. KEEP AN EYE ON THE TWO YEAR YIELD. HOW HIGH CAN IT GO, ESPECIALLY WITH THE BOND MARKET AND EQUITY MARKET SELLOFF. THE BLOOMBERG DOLLAR INDEX UP .5%. THE REVERSE EFFECTS ARE BRENT CRUDE TRADING WITH AN 88 HANDLE, DOWN ABOUT 2%, PRETTY IN-LINE WITH THE RISK YOU ARE SEEING THIS MORNING. ANNA: NERVES ABOUT THE GLOBAL ECONOMY. THIS IS BEEN WEEKS IN THE MAKING, THE WEAKNESS IN OIL MARKETS. EUROPEAN STOCKS WORSENING AS WE GO THROUGH THE EUROPEAN SESSION. THE CAC 40 AND THE DAX BOTH DOWN .9%. WE HAVE BEEN DEALING WITH A LOT OF NEW HEADLINES FROM WESTMINSTER FROM THE NEW U.K. GOVERNMENT TALKING ABOUT WHAT THEY WANT TO DO ON THE FISCAL SIDE. I PUT THE POUND IN MY GRAPHIC TO SHOW YOU, 1.1192, DOWN .6%. WE HAVE SEEN NEW INFORMATION ABOUT THE AMOUNT OF BORROWING, WE SEE MORE TAX CUTS COME IN THROUGH THAN HAD BEEN EXPECTED. WE DID JUST WITNESS A BIG SPIKE IN THE 10-YEAR GILTS YIELD. THIS IS THE POUND REACTION. THE EURO IS UNDER PRESSURE, DOWN .7%. WE ARE THINKING ABOUT WHERE THE DOLLAR STRENGTH IS BEING CONDUCTED. EURO AT LEVELS WE HAVE NOT SEEN SINCE 2002. BRENT CRUDE ALREADY MENTIONED AND CREDIT SUISSE DENIED REPORTS BY OTHER MEDIA ABOUT WHAT THEY ARE PLANNING TO DO IN THEIR STRATEGIC REVIEW. WE ARE SEEING AN ALL-TIME LOW IN THE SHARE PRICE. A LOT OF UNCERTAINTY ABOUT THE STRATEGY OF THE BUSINESS AS WE WAIT FOR ANOTHER FEW WEEKS BEFORE WE GET FURTHER DETAILS. LET'S FOCUS ON WHAT WE'VE BEEN HEARING FROM WESTMINSTER. THE U.K. CHANCELLOR HAS JUST BEEN SPEAKING, STILL SPEAKING, JUST FINISHED. HE HAS BEEN MAKING THE ANNOUNCEMENT ABOUT THE GOVERNMENT'S ECONOMIC GROWTH PLAN. BLOOMBERG'S LIZZY BURDEN JOINS US WITH MORE. WHAT STOOD OUT TO YOU? LIZZY: IT FELT LIKE A FULL BUDGET EVEN IF IT IS NOT CAUSED ONE -- EVEN IF IT IS NOT CALLED ONE. THE ENERGY CRISIS AT THE HEART OF THE COST OF RIBBING CRISIS. THEN HE MOVED ON TO THE TAX CUTS. HE IS SHOWING THE GOVERNMENT IS TRUE CONSERVATIVE DESPITE THE ENERGY BAILOUT AND PUTTING THE NEW GOVERNMENT STAMP ON THE ECONOMY. HE SAYS THERE ARE GOING TO BE MORE UPDATES BUT THEY ARE LISTING THE BONUS CUTS AND CAP -- AND SCRAPPING THE CORPORATION TAX RISE. THAT IS GOING TO PLOW 19 BILLION POUNDS BACK INTO THE ECONOMY. HE REVERSE THE PAYROLL TAX RISE AND RAISED PROPERTY TRANSACTION TAX THRESHOLDS. THERE IS AN INCOME TAX BROUGHT FORWARD AND HE SCRAPPED ALCOHOL DUTY RISES. A BIG FOCUS ON GROWTH IS THE MESSAGE KWARTENG WANTS TO CONVEY BUT THERE COULD BE A HANGOVER. KRITI: A KEY THEME IS THIS DIVERSIONS BETWEEN THE MONETARY AUTHORITIES AND THE FISCAL AUTHORITIES. HOW'S THE GOVERNMENT GOING TO AFFORD ALL THIS? LIZZY: WHAT WE HAVE LEARNED IS THE U.K. IS PLANNING ALMOST 200 POUNDS OF GILT SALES THIS YEAR. KWARTENG SAYS THE FULL COSTS WILL COME OUT LATER BUT HE ESTIMATES IT WILL COST 60 BILLION POUNDS FOR THE ENERGY PACKAGE IN ITS FIRST BONDS BUT HE EXPECTS THAT TO COME DOWN AS THEY NEGOTIATE WITH SUPPLIERS. THIS EVENT IS NOT ACCOMPANIED BY A FORECAST FROM THE OFFICIAL FISCAL WATCHDOG, THE OFFICE OF BUDGET RESPONSIBILITY. WE HAD A CHAIRMAN CALL FOR THAT TO HAPPEN BUT KWARTENG SAYS NO. THE DEBATE CONTINUES AS LOTS OF ECONOMISTS HAVE RAISED THEIR CONCERN ABOUT HOW MUCH THESE SESSIONS WILL ADD TO AN ASIAN AND WHETHER THEY WILL BOOST -- WILL ADD TO INFLATION AND WHETHER THEY WILL BOOST MUCH IN THE BORROWING THIS WILL ENTAIL. KAILEY: THANK YOU FOR JOINING US ON THE BREAKING NEWS. MASSIVE REACTION IN THE BOND MARKET. THE 10 YEAR U.K. GILT YIELD UP SIX BASIS POINTS. IT HAS BEEN A WILD WEEK, INCLUDING A BLITZ OF INTEREST RATE HIKES AND IS UNLIKELY TO MARK THE END OF A CAMPAIGN BY CENTRAL BANKS TO CRUSH INFLATION. INVESTORS. HAWKISH CENTRAL BANKS WILL DRIVE ECONOMIES INTO RECESSION. > > I THINK WE ARE NOW AT A POINT WHERE EVEN A SIGNIFICANT RISE IN INTEREST RATES AND YIELDS ACROSS THE YIELD CURVE SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEARS, THE EQUITY MARKET IS FOCUSED MUCH LESS ON AN ASIAN AND YIELDS THAN IT IS ON EARNINGS. KAILEY: BLOOMBERG'S DANI BURGER JOINS US FOR MORE. GOLDMAN SAYING MAYBE THINGS WILL BE WORSE THAN WE THOUGHT. DANI: GOLDMAN IS KIND OF PLAYING CATCH-UP ON THIS. JAN HATZIUS UPGRADED HIS VIEW FROM 75 BASIS POINTS FROM THE FED BEFORE THEY FELL 50. THE EQUITY TEAM THAT GOLDMAN NEEDS TO PLAY CATCH-UP. I DO NOT NEED THAT AS -- I DO NOT MEAN THAT AS JUST A DIG AT GOLDMAN. EVERYBODY IS PLAYING CATCH-UP WITH THE FED. GOLDMAN'S CALL FOR YEAR END IS 3600. THEY ARE SAYING LOOK AT WHAT REAL YIELDS HAVE DONE. I HAVE A CHART OF THE PRICE TO EQUITY RATIO FOR THE S & P AND THE 10 YEAR REAL YIELD. IT IS INVERTED, BUT BASICALLY TO SHOW THESE THINGS USUALLY TRACK EACH OTHER. WHEN THE DISCOUNT RATE IS GOING HIGHER YOU HAVE TO DISCOUNT FUTURE CASH FLOWS. THE S & P 500 NEEDS TO PLAY CATCH-UP WITH HIS HUGE SURGE WE HAVE SEEN IN THE REAL YIELD. EQUITY INVESTORS ARE BEHIND. THEY HAVE TO NOT JUST FOCUS ON INFLATION, BUT WHAT THE PART ENVIRONMENT MEANS FOR EARNINGS. AS YOU POINTED OUT, THE REST OF THE MARKET, WHAT A WEEK OF DIGESTION IT HAS BEEN. CONTINUING TO SEE RECORD STRENGTHEN THE DOLLAR, THE LONGEST RUN OF GAINS FOR THE U.S. TWO YEAR YIELD -- I MEAN THE U.K. TWO YEAR YIELD. ACTING KIND OF CRAZY AT THE MOMENT BECAUSE OF WHAT WE ARE HEARING FROM PORTRAYING. -- FROM KWARTENG. EQUITY INVESTORS NEED TO PLAY A GAME OF CATCH UP. KRITI: LET'S GO FROM THE EQUITY MARKET TO ITALY. ITALY GOES TO THE POLLS BRINGING FRESH UNCERTAINTY FOR INVESTORS ALREADY THREADING -- ALREADY FRETTING OVER RISING INTEREST RATES. BLOOMBERG'S FRANCINE LACQUA JOINS US NOW FROM ROME. I AM PRETTY SURE SHE WAS IN NEW YORK 40 HOURS AGO. HOWEVER WE SET UP GOING INTO THIS ELECTION? FRANCINE? FRANCINE: THE TIME DIFFERENCE IS ON MY SIDE. IT IS PRETTY CLEAR IT WILL GET A RIGHT-WING COALITION WITH THE MAJORITY MAKING GEORGIA MALONEY PRIME MINISTER. EVERYTHING WILL CHANGE. SHE HAS TRIED TO ENSURE THE MARKETS AS MUCH AS WE CAN AND SAY I WILL STICK TO THE PLAN PUT BY MARIO DRAGHI, WE WANT THOSE 1.9 BILLION EUROS THAT THE EU WILL DECEMBERS IF THEY STICK TO THE PLAN. THEY WILL NOT SPEND TOO MUCH AND THEY WILL PLEASE THE MARKET. THERE IS UNEASINESS BECAUSE THERE IS A LOT THE MARKET IS QUESTIONING. SHE IS A EURO SKEPTIC BY NATURE. SHE IS NOT SAID ANYTHING BAD ABOUT THE EUROZONE SO FAR. WHAT IF ONCE SHE COMES INTO POWER SHOULD BECOMES THE GEORGIA MALONEY WE SAW FOUR YEARS AGO? THAT IS THE REST. ANNA: THAT IS WHAT THE MARKETS ARE FOCUSED ON, THE RELATIONSHIP WITH THE EU. FRANCINE: I THINK THEY ARE FOCUSING ON THE RELATIONSHIP WITH RUSSIA, WHETHER WE WILL SEE A BREAK AWAY FROM WHAT MARIO DRAGHI WAS SAYING ON UKRAINE. HE FAMOUSLY SAID YOU HAVE TO CHOOSE BETWEEN PEACE AND AIR CONDITIONING. WHAT HAPPENS WITH THIS NEW GOVERNMENT IF WE GET INTO CALLED MONTHS. YOU ALSO HAVE TO LOOK AT THE FISCAL PLANS. ITALY HAS ONE OF THE HIGHEST DANCE IN THE EURO ZONE. WE MENTIONED WHAT THE PLAN IS FOR THE RECOVERY FUND. THAT MEANS WE HAVE TO STICK WITH 55 POINTS THAT MARIO DRAGHI HAS PROMISED. IF THERE WERE TO BE A WIDENING OF THE SPREAD BETWEEN ITALIAN BTP'S AND GERMAN BUNDS DOES -- THAT IS ONE OF THE TOUGHEST QUESTIONS TO ANSWER RIGHT NOW. KAILEY: FRANCINE LACQUA REPORTING FROM A BEAUTIFUL ROME. NOW TO ANOTHER COMPANY STORY WE ARE WATCHING THIS MORNING. FEDEX CUTTING FLIGHTS AND CLOSING OFFICES AS IT SEEKS TO SAVE AS MUCH AS $2.1 BILLION TO TACKLE CHALLENGES INCLUDING SLOWING DEMAND OF A TIGHT LABOR MARKET. THE COMPANY REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS AFTER THE BELL AFTER LAST WEEK, SUFFERING ITS WORST ONE-DAY DECLINE IN MORE THAN 40 YEARS AFTER IT FLAGGED SLACKENING MACRO ECONOMIC CONDITIONS. AS TO HOW THAT IS TRADING INTO THE STOCKS, IT IS NOT YET TRADING BEFORE THE BELL. ONE TO WATCH AS THAT OPENS UP