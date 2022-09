00:00

Help me understand how the decision making process led you to raise rates today by 75 basis points. While the inflationary pressure in Switzerland increased. If you look at our inflation forecast slightly different. Even if you include if you include the interest rate hike. So we came to the conclusion that it's the right time to tighten monetary policy and especially to go from negative to positive short term interest rates. Today you mentioned that you expect a sharp rise in energy prices and the risk of second round effects. Tell me are you concerned that the people of Switzerland may be headed into a cost of living crisis. And what can the S & P do about that. Well this is a concern everywhere. I believe we are a little bit fortunate in Switzerland that energy prices play a little bit a smaller role than in many other countries. But of course the increase in energy prices creates a difficult situation for all households especially those with a lower income. While the Swiss National Bank can do not that much in debt. In that respect. But we have lower inflation than abroad also because we let the Swiss franc appreciate over the last 12 months. It is a nominal appreciation helps also to maintain energy prices to some extent in Switzerland. Tell me what is the likelihood that the SNB will raise rates again before your December meeting. Well today we said that we do not exclude that further interest rate hikes are necessary. We do not. We are not very specific when exactly and to what extent. Usually we take our monetary policy meetings at our quarterly meetings. And of course if something really important changes when our inflation outlook will completely change then we have relative freedom also to make decisions between two meetings. And as you consider making that decision what are the key signals that you'll be looking for in the weeks to come. Well it's basically the inflation outlook and the involvement of monetary conditions. So we'll see what happens with interest rates over the next couple of days and weeks we we'll look at the exchange rate and we'll see whether we have information that changes our inflation outlook. But of course also our business cycle outlook. This is these are two key elements that we are considering and that could also then take a change of you with respect to monetary policy. You mentioned foreign exchange rates today. The franc is poised for its largest daily loss since 2015. Did you anticipate this. And to what degree does this undermine your fight against inflation. Well you should not look at the daily fluctuations. You should look really at the fluctuations over a quarter or two quarters maybe even a year. And if you look back 12 months ago I think there was a relatively strong nominal appreciation of the Swiss franc which was exactly one of the reasons why we have lower inflation in Switzerland. Of course we take that into account and we'll see what that means for our next monetary policy meeting. He also said clearly that we are ready to be active on the foreign exchange market. If the Swiss franc would become too strong massively overvalued or when the Swiss franc would become too weak and really pose a risk to price stability. So if we have these options we to have an influence then on monetary conditions. And my last question to this is going to sound a little bit repetitive but tell me a little bit about your thinking for the S & P meetings going forward you know. Are you concerned that you may need to meet before the ECB does because they are expected to raise rates as well. No I'm not concerned. Usually the quarterly meetings are sufficient but then we have all due to new information really on a complete and a complete basis because most of the data's quarterly. But as I said before we have really option also to do a meeting in between or a decision in between. I think we looked look very closely at the data. We look at what is has an impact on our inflation outlook and then take the rate decision for monetary policy in Switzerland with the aim of maintaining price stability over the medium to long term.