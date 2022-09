00:00

Lizzy the prime minister on a trip of course to New York first in that role. What are we expecting to see from her. Well even before we see her speaking to Joe Biden we've seen her courting controversy with remarks to the broadcasters. She's admitted that her tax cut plans are going to hit the well. They're going to benefit the richest initially even if she hopes that they'll boost growth in the long term. So in this mini budget that we're expecting on Friday we're expecting a cancellation of the planned rise in corporation tax. The Times of London this morning reporting that she's going to cut stamp duty the property transaction tax under expecting quasi quasi hanging to lift the cap on bankers bonuses. So Joe Biden made comments saying that he doesn't agree with trickle down economics but trust his team has said they were directed at her. Nonetheless she says that she doesn't mind being unpopular and making the difficult decisions as long as it makes the economy grow. Some more spending scrapping tax tax rises. Of course the logical follow on is can the UK government afford this. Well we've just had the public borrowing figures out from the Office for National Statistics this morning and they showed that public borrowing was twice as high as was expected in May. And that's because of the higher interest rates pushing up borrowing costs. We've also had concerns about the bill from the Treasury Select Committee chairman Mel Stride. He wrote to quasi crossing the chancellor urging him to allow the fiscal watchdog the Office for Budget Responsibility to do its sums on how much all of this is going to cost. Trust this team says there isn't time but the PR insists that it can at least do some initial sums before this mini budget on Friday.