00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] This is not the first time that we've had these sorts of reports. They keep coming back to 10th century. What's going on. Well of course against the backdrop of course of regulatory pressure against the platform companies for alleged anti-competitive behaviors. It looks as though Beijing is sort of behind the scenes forcing companies like Tencent to perhaps unwind some of their vast array of different investments in some of China's once startups. I mean you mentioned some of those companies like May One like Pindell Door Key Holdings. Others even in Asia See Ltd. and others we've already heard you know since last year Tencent was going to start divesting some of its shares and JD DAX as well as. And then there have been a number of different reports coming out since last month that even the chief strategy officer at Tencent had to deny a report coming from Reuters that Tencent was interested to sell at least part or all of its stake in May 1. That's the food delivery giant of China. Then there's others report on September 1st from the Financial Times that Tencent was looking to raise about fourteen and a half billion U.S. dollars in stock divestments this year. Again this is being denied by Tencent. We'll bring up the statement. Essentially Tencent says they have no need to raise funds that there's no need for a timeline for such divestments. And you can see the quote there. We don't have any target amounts for divestments. We have always invested with the goal of generating strong returns for our company and shareholders. Not according to an arbitrary timeline or target. So that's why the ADR is over night for many of these companies that have been potentially in the divestment scope. They paired some of their losses from earlier in the session.