00:00

What a day. If you look at the Havens bid and all of the uncertainty in the markets deftly exacerbated by what we're seeing in Russia Ukraine what do you buy now. Well I think you buy caution. Honestly there's so many moving parts. I think it's a time to you know not necessarily dive in. The landscape is changing so radically. If you think about where we were six months ago a year ago in terms of central bank rate forecasts and expectations it's radically different today. And so there's catch up by global central banks. And I think the markets the risk markets are absorbing it. But I do think there's good news on the horizon. I just don't think it's necessarily right at this time. Agree. What exactly is priced in. We know I mean the trajectory is basically the Fed will continue hiking that there will be a slowdown in the economy and yields will move on the back of it. Yes. So I mean the market's pricing you know over 4 percent now in terms of front end rates. So the Fed continues. I think the important shift and what the Fed really wanted to achieve pretty successfully is there were there were rate cuts in the market priced into next year and some of that was a byproduct of cheap hedging. But by and large that was something that the Fed was uncomfortable and quite frankly didn't make any sense. And so the new narrative in the new pricing in the market is that rates need to move higher and they need to stay higher. Whereas just you know a month ago it was. Yeah. Rates are moving higher but they're coming back down. And so I think that repricing has real important implications for risk markets. Greg are you surprised at you know not some of the repricing that we've seen so far but how fast it happens. And does it mean that we could see a lot more volatility or kind of zigzagging a whip sign that we've seen. Yes continuation of volatility. So we've seen heightened vol in fixed income all of last year into this year. Quite frankly we're expecting vol we were expecting vol to subside this year as the typical pattern is once the Fed and central bank start moving volatility starts to come down. But the fact that they're so far behind the curve and they removed forward guidance and they're telling us they're data dependent means that vol is here to stay. So I think this is the world that we live in. It's central bank volatility and geopolitical volatility.