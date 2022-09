00:00

North Korea any progress on getting them to give up their nuclear testing or is that difficult to do. It's difficult. Obviously through multiple presidents going back to the Clinton administration the North Koreans have continued to move forward with their nuclear weapons program. In the course of the past year they have conducted a number of long range missile tests. We have been warning about the possibility of a seventh nuclear test test of a nuclear weapon. And we still think that that is something that is likely to happen in the coming months. We have also indicated to the North Koreans that we are prepared to sit down in a serious way to conduct diplomacy to on a step by step basis work towards the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. So far the North Koreans have evinced no interest in that.