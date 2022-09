00:00

Now the negotiations with Iran to re store if that's the right for the nuclear agreement is ongoing. It's been going going for quite some time. You see any resolution of that in the near future. Not in the coming days. The Iranians have come back with a set of counterproposals which we are still taking a look at. But it doesn't suggest that an agreement is imminent right away. That being said we do believe that there still is a pathway to a compliance for compliance returned to the JCP away. We will continue to work on that with our partners particularly our European partners. And if Iran is prepared to do its part to get back into the JCP away we stand ready to do so.