00:00

We've been talking then about this potential bailout for for quite a while. Why is it going ahead now. What are the details. Well in many ways this was inevitable unipolar we've been told was losing about one hundred million euros a day. That's after Russia basically shut off the spigot of gas. They were the biggest importer of Russian gas. And essentially the German government realized they had to step in they had to step in quickly. Just to underscore how quickly they felt they had to move. Chancellor Sholz of course is in New York right now. He's at the U.N. General Assembly and they announced it this morning without the chancellor being in the country feeling they had to take action now to rescue Juniper and make sure that the company stayed afloat. Ted what's the reaction been in Germany. Well the German public obviously is very concerned. At the same time as this nationalization of UNIFIL which is going to cost billions and billions. And we don't know exactly how much will have to be poured in in the coming months. They're putting in 8 billion today for the nationalization that comes on top of much a large amount that they've already given to it. But on top of this there is a very controversial gas levy that's about to be put in place in Germany where people will have to pay more for their energy. So people obviously are very angry about that. And there's a lot of question whether that levy is even going to happen.