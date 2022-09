00:00

So what is the China explosion. One wants right now. Well I think we all understand that China currently is facing a few challenges. You know name it property. The Covid restrictions they have. We have a weakening of global economy that would affect this export growth. So all this is going to sort of pooh the market or suppress the market despite the valuation is already very attractive. There's this kind of this decoupling of onshore and offshore. We heard from gas have said you know we're starting to see hedges be unwound in the Asian market versus offshore where there's still a net selling. Do you think that continues. Yes. Because the investor base is very different. Right. I mean offshore we have mainly international investor institutions account for 50 percent. They would look at fundamental but they also understand the sentiment. If you sort of look at Asia onshore market I do while 10 percent less than 10 percent or international investor and a lot more retail investor. So that how these and also the basket is different offshore. You have many of the new economy onshore. You have banks domestic related to local consumption you know that sort of difference that make them perform differently. And of course sentiment is a big thing right. Also people do not feel how the outside. I see China offshore. Yeah. Practice. Yeah. Well we're talking right now. Well where do you want to be. If I had it. I mean it's not like they're mutually exclusive right. Where would one most want to be in the event of a recovery of course next year assuming we do get a strong recovery in 2023. And when do you get when you start positioning for that. OK. First assuming by 2023 gradually some of these Covid-19 restrictions sort of being taken away. Also China economy going to have a better growth in 2023. The rate tights you know already all happened in our so. So sort of we are all more stabilized at depth to a new world. So that will break international rest up. Back to China. Thinking about OK. Yes. I think some of the risk I can understand I can do a bit of guesstimate how sort of valuation it is you know that will bring a brighter or better prospect for the off shore. And plus of course of course correctable compared to onshore. So on a base cases you will find that offshore should have slightly more upside or actually more upside compared to onshore. When. Well I think after party Congress or do you make it that in fact this is actually a contrarian call. I think people have too much hope on the upcoming party Congress. You know it happened in the past but not this time. Investors have been disappointed a few times this year. I mean the number of times couple of shows come and say yeah we're going to support the economy. But you know it didn't happen the way that we want to envisage. So probably you need to wait till March 2nd quarter next year to see like all the factors you know being here to be supportive. But of course maybe the market could move ahead but definitely not. Probably not in October this year when we have the party Congress. Do you think by March we'll see a bit more light at the end of tunnel for property. In fact you should expect even after all Tobar the government will put in local governments would resume a lot of constructions of the project. They would do more things to support people thinking about buying a property for their own use but for it to translate into new start improving land sales improvement and eventually investment in property. That takes time. Right. I mean developers are still working on how I need to get rid of my inventory. Too early to think about. I want to buy a piece of land. Right. Right. And you've covered it for a long time. Yeah. So what would be the next thing you need to see. We don't have to wait all the way because by the time the news flow completes itself then you're late to the rally. Yes. OK. Right now let's look at the data. We have new stock down 46 percent. Where property sales then still down 25 26 percent year on year. So you need to have. Hopefully we see fourth quarter property sales be down to a kind of mid teens 20 percent new start gradually improving and then moving into first quarter. I think the numbers at least. Easy fact wise she looks better. I think that that's sort of important. Even the property sector is very small on overall basket. But there's still important. What a sentiment.