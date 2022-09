00:00

It doesn't seem like central bankers can really do much ahead of this big supersized jumbo hike that I was expecting for the Fed this week as well. Do you think that's fully priced in to markets. Seventy five lives has been priced in fully by the markets. So people are looking at what the dot plot would be saying. That's the key part. And also the press conference of course rather the Guy Johnson well the current price and its let's move it beyond September. Say it's 200 basis points from current levels. Do you think that's fully priced in. Roughly speaking yes. And if you look at a very interesting data point two very interesting data points. So first of all the positioning of investors in equities. So at least in the US for say discretionary funds and systematic funds they're actually at the 10th percentile. It's very low positioning. So people who wanted to get out of equities have already gotten a lead. If you look at the VIX index right the Chicago you know the S & P the fear gauge and it may be a cash indicator. So it went from twenty three to twenty seven on that four percent down day. That was the to me that's a bigger shocker because I bet derivatives background. So I look at Forbes and done it. Surely it should be at 30. It's not 27. It never went above 30. So if you look at earlier this year first half of this year four times it hit 37. So people's fear is there. But the shock value of inflation that we saw back in the first half is not there. And what he would say OK inflation is a fear but it's no longer that shock value that we saw. And why do you think that is. Is it because people are hoping or are at least expecting now some sort of hard landing situation in the US and then the Fed's got to pivot eventually in 2023. Is that's where the expectation you still have for next year. That's one that's one possibility right. That's what people are worried about the over tightening by the Fed. And then there is great slowdown next year. They have to cut as one possibility. And the other one is just people getting used to the narrative saying that oh yeah CPI print was above expectations. It's bad but it's not as bad as what we saw because back at the end of last year people were expecting three twenty five. Right. Looking back everyone's going to be like oh yeah. Well that was one meeting. Well now that we're used to it and now that it seems like the bearishness has been squeezed completely almost here point out of this market it's a time to get in. It's time to get in selectively. Well right. So for example the high dividend using equities because you still have the risk of the Fed over tightening and the market could be you know at best sidelining or coming off. You need some kind of defensiveness. You need some kind of quality and high dividend using stocks globally. It's giving five and a half percent yield. If you look at the statistics in times when the U.S. CPI ISE about 3 percent in these high different yielding stocks actually gives 4 percent return positive versus global equities down 2 percent in those periods. So you want some kind of mix between income and growth. Yeah you're right. You're at equities guy and yet you're talking about developed markets ISE corporate bonds. I know they've actually outperformed stocks a bit of late. How sustainable is that though if the Fed continues to be quite hawkish can spreads continue to stay pretty stable. Well so am I. Is obviously quality bonds and they're yielding north of 5 percent now. So over the past say five to six years you'd think like two and a half. So from the dual perspective is very attractive and you have to possibly possibility of the Fed potentially cutting next year because they have been tightening so much. So there's some defensiveness there in those. Also you're not very far from you know as far as treasuries go. I mean the US two years that at 4 percent you know and obviously it's a balance between what risk appetite you have. But for more risk averse investors there's 4 percent in between. Does that offer proper value at this point too. I don't know. 1 percent 4 percent. I think there could be there could be a little bit more obviously. Let's start with AIG though right. Yeah. The tent. Yeah. So what we're seeing is that we're looking at the I guess the spread of dough with some AIG bonds versus treasuries. We think that you know at this moment in time it gives it gives reasonable value especially in the C.D. roughly medium term duration like four or five years out. Those are the ones that we've seen the best values in energy stocks. You have one of your high conviction points. You still still still do those things. In terms of earnings revision that's there. They're the best performing sector. That's always the ones that people turn to energy. I think the demand is still going to be read to be sticky especially when the winter is coming up. So. Staying with those.