I'm Caroline Hyde welcome to Bloomberg triple take. We have one key topic we split into three unique angles and today we are focused on the seventy seventh U.N. General Assembly called Ungar over here. World leaders from around the globe gathered all right here in New York making traffic a nightmare right of course for the first time in person since before the pandemic actually began. There's a long list of critical global crises to be discussed of course. This year's theme A Watershed Moment Transformative Solutions to interlocking challenges remain. Blimey are those challenges that can fast. Yeah it's an interesting way of putting it. I mean you can make an argument that this is actually one of the years where maybe this gathering really does matter given the war in Ukraine and more importantly all of the ructions we've been seeing with regards to commodity prices whether we're talking about energy or inflation we're going to hear in just the second year from Qatar's foreign minister. The interesting conversation here of course with all the focus on energy supply and more importantly energy demand as well. We're also going to talk about just the global agenda. Obviously a lot of focus on climate change and some other issues that need global cooperation. Is it there. Can you sort of take all these nations that all have sort of different sort of objectives and bring them together under sort of one sort of mission. It's a question we're going to try to answer and then we're just going to talk about the efficacy of the U.N. its relevancy here as we head into the seventy seventh great general meeting here. I want to go back though to the energy story because this is a lot of talk. We heard from Gutierrez a little bit earlier who talked about food inflation and more importantly he talked about energy inflation. This is a year that we're going to go down as one of the most volatile when it comes to energy markets particularly when it comes to natural gas. You can see the orange line there. Those are your front month futures right now over in the Netherlands. Give you a sense here of just how wild and volatile things are as Europe right now tailor really tries to shore up Germany's or of course making moves to try to privatize a little bit of its industry. Other nations in Europe may be looking to do the same. Greece set up Romania. And I'm really pleased to say we can go back to U.N. Plaza where our very own Annmarie Horden and of course standing by with the Tory foreign minister. And Marie take it away. Thank you so much Taylor. And thank you so much. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani for joining from our television at the U.N. General Assembly. Thank you. It's the U.N. General Assembly that you have world leaders gathering here. But really this meeting is shaping up to have two focuses. One of course Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But the implications of that most notably energy security. And on Sunday Chancellor of Schulte is going to be making his way to Doha. They need more LNG. Are you planning to announce any contracts or long long term deal with Germany this weekend. Well first of all thank you for having me here today. All of us. We are watching what's happening here this year and the U.N. General Assembly. And we see the consequences of what's happened with the Russia Ukrainian war and what's happening around the world and the economic situation. Energy poverty is one of the issues that needed to be addressed. Of course the food security and other issues as well. Just you know we have to highlight that energy poverty is not only a result of that. I should claim water. But it's really beyond this underinvestment and energy sector for a long time. Some policies that took place trying to stop investing in hydrocarbons or opening power power generation using exacerbate it. Yeah right now I think with the situation of the world's just made it was as thought that I thought it has been a reliable energy source for all I talk that we've been dealing with our partners in a long term contracts not negotiations that are taking place between other energy and commercial entities. And in Germany the state of the negotiations still ongoing. We don't know if they're going to reach a deal from now until a week or not. It's not clear yet. And this issue remains with them as a policy of the state of Qatar. We are trying our best to help in providing Europe or countries in need of energy with whatever capacity we have when it comes to Germany. The talks the report are so that what our WB and unipolar. How close to an agreement are we away from that. Well I cannot comment on the negotiations that I know because it's ongoing between two commercial entities. And really it's has nothing to do with the government at this stage as a government. There is a general policy to try our best to help. But then the terms of the negotiations and the way the negotiations are conducted are totally independent from the government. What are the issues. We heard that the German officials are saying that they've been a bit contentious. Is it because of long term contracts. Well honestly it's it's really a commercial deal and the commercial negotiations between those entities. I cannot comment on them nor what I know I know about the dynamics of the negotiations and how they are ongoing. But I know that the practice of the state of Qatar and other energy in their contract smelly. We are focusing on the long term conflict because it's assure both the buyer and the supplier of sustainability and the supply of energy. So generally you have to take a long term contract. I don't know if this is the term of the negotiations right now that they are discussing tomorrow. Abraham race is gonna be speaking at the U.N. He's met with his Iranian counterpart Robert Malley. What are you hearing from Tehran. Is there going to be a deal. Well you know in the last couple of weeks we are hearing some statements which are not so optimistic about reaching a deal. We are talking to all the parties and we are trying our best to play a constructive role in this negotiation. All the parties that we are we have engaged with in the past few few days actually. We heard the positive intentions from them. They want to enter a deal they didn't reach yet an agreement. And I believe that when the parties get together and they can find the common ground for these areas of disagreement they can reach a deal. Either believes in the importance of having this deal back because it should address the concerns of everyone. And we think that we'll just you know it will destabilize the region. And for us you've heard this for a year. We've heard this for a year. These prolonged talks. Do you think Iran really wants a deal. They just want to prolong the status quo. What I'm sure the Iranian foreign minister can answer he will much better than me. What we are hearing from them. They want to have a deal. They have some concerns that needed to be addressed. And this has been taking place throughout the negotiations. What we believe is important is to have a deal in place to have a nuclear free region. And we don't want to see an autumn embrace happening in the region. The absence of the data is just making the region more dangerous place and this is something that doesn't want to see. I'd be remiss not to ask you about what's going on on the ground to day in Iran. There are deadly protests as a public backlash over the killing of this 22 year old who was detained by this quote unquote more talent morality police because of her headscarf. You are Iran's closest ally in the region. Do you have a message for them about these mandatory job loss. Well first of all we are opposing using violence by security forces against any civilian without one element ornament. This is a major domestic issue. We don't normally we don't interfere in domestic issues with countries our relation with Iran based on a good neighbor that and we should co-exist and live together. And we are trying our best to you as this relationship and favor of the stability of the region and the security of the region. When you talk looking at the region and also communication to the United States in your region you've been this interlocked with Afghanistan most recently for a prisoner swap. Secretary Blinken was saying you its source for that. Qatar is also still has Afghan refugees. They're dealing with in terms of trying to facilitate their transfer to nine states. What is the state of play. How many Afghans are still left in Doha. The evacuation is still ongoing. We are appalled that we've been able to help and facilitate for evacuating more than 80000 Afghans right now. There are a few thousand set on 3000. They are still in Doha but the evacuation process is ongoing and still there. I'll take it. There is no time specific time line for the evacuation to stop itself. And also those evacuees who are waiting to be processed. There is a timeline that we are dealing with each government who is going to receive them. We believe that instead of focusing only on the evacuation and really seeing the consequences of what happened in Afghanistan go and address the root causes and what's happened. And we see we try to resolve this deterioration that's happened in this situation in Afghanistan with the humanitarian situation or the economic situation. We believe the international community should come together and should put this serious of conditions that needed to be complied with by the Afghan the current Afghan leadership in order to be able to deal with them and to have a clear way forward. Sheikh Mohammed thank you so much for your time. Romain that was a cutter's foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani and he has a big meeting coming up this weekend in Doha with the German chancellor Olaf Schultz as they try to ink an LNG deal. Yes something we're all going to be keeping an eye on. And Marie and of course are all keep an eye on what's going on here in New York at the U.N. where the country for foreign minister is. A lot of other folks. Also right now are out over at the United Nations and maybe not at the United Nations itself. There's been a lot of talk here about the relevancy of the U.N. and the big gathering here. Let's bring into this conversation right now our next guest here for our second take. And let's bring into the conversation Ian Marlowe joining us right now to talk a little bit more about what's going on. Is this relevant. Yes. I mean I think what all these meetings in New York right now are unfolding at a time where Russia is accelerating its assault on Ukraine. It's holding what the NATO head has called sham referendums and territories that it's that it helped that it still holds after this Ukrainian counter-offensive. I think everyone here on the sidelines of the U.N. people we've been speaking to are just having these discussions about Ukraine. And they are repeating the same stuff they've been telling Russia for the last several months. And with Putin not coming to the to the General Assembly this week that's a lot of noise to some extent. There's a lot of criticism of Putin of Russia. Why didn't he come. I mean I feel like everyone else's here. I mean not to throw him in a basket but there are a lot of other world leaders here that don't necessarily have the best relationship with the rest of the world right now. And they're still here. Yeah I think I mean Lavrov the foreign minister has has has comment. He's probably going to get an earful at some of these summits particularly later this week when they discuss the Ukraine crisis in the Security Council. But I think they're their attempt to show to shore up the rest of the world against the west. It hasn't really worked. And the U.S. has been leading this effort to sort of push back against Russian disinformation on Ukraine on the global food crisis for for several months now. And I think U.S.. Officials are telling us that it's working. I think a lot of these developing nations now are coming around. We saw India. We saw China offer some kind of veiled criticism to Putin in this Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting earlier this week. So get under the skin of what happens on First Avenue and fortieth or whatever it is on the U.N. posit for the next few weeks. Is it the key conversations happen outside of the come of the overall speeches. And that's where the process will be made. That's where the actual movement will be made. Absolutely. I think it's not just that they're happening outside of the U.N. themselves. Some of the issues that that are being dealt with whether it's Taiwan whether it's the Iran deal some of these deals some of these subjects aren't even falling under the U.N. sort of rubric. I think there's a lot of. We saw the French president today meet with Iran's leader. There's a lot of backchannel talk about Taiwan at the moment and those rising tensions. You know everyone's watching these issues that the U.N. either can't address won't address or there's you know veto wielding permanent five members who are going to obstruct. I love this. Russia's on that permanent Security Council. Right. The irony of this. Yeah. You have one you know a veto wielding member invading another. And you know they will point out that that's not the first time that's happened. The Iraq war. The Security Council in general. If if the great powers disagree or if a veto wielding member chooses to act out there's very little the U.N. and the Security Council in particular can do. I want to thank you so much for taking some time to sit on set with us amid all the meetings that you're gonna be having while in town in Moscow usually in Washington right here in New York with us for a moment. Coming up we've got off the take. We're really gonna get under the skin of what the public perception of the United Nations is. Is it effective. Why. If people do think it is sonnet Frisbees can be with us. Lead geopolitical risk analyst for the EMEA. I'm running consult discipline. Welcome back to Triple Take on Bloomberg. Today we're focused on the U.N. General Assembly UNGA. This year's theme interlocking challenges. So far we've heard from Qatar's foreign minister and his nation's role in the global energy crisis. And we spoke about the wider global agenda at this year's meeting. Now we turn to our third take and that's a little bit of a deeper dive into the relevancy the efficacy of the United Nations itself. Taylor the Morning Comms Council has some data looking at public perception. What does it tell you. Yeah I mean this is interesting remain and it's not probably a one to one correlation of how it's viewed versus the effectiveness but we can sort of glean the effectiveness based on maybe a little bit of how it's viewed by the public. And frankly the numbers don't look good. And Caroline Hyde UK it's only about half the population sees the U.N. viewed in a favorable light. Frankly the numbers get a lot worse. The U.S. only 47 percent. China and Russia of course. Maybe that makes sense. Only view it is really 20 to 40 percent favorably. The interesting standout of course is India that Caroline Hyde a lot of this goes to the lack of power that they actually have. We just had a great conversation with our previous guest saying that if there is a country that has veto power the U.N. doesn't can't do anything. Really interesting nuances to all of this conversation. And we want to go to all the people behind the surveying sonnet Frisbee League geopolitical risk analyst for EMEA of Morning Consult who has been running surveys in particular of adults within these countries 27 of 43 countries who say overall expressed favorable views of the United Nations. But where does that start to fall apart. Parts on it. Yeah. Thank you so much for having me. So as you mentioned I would push back a little bit about these not being high numbers. People can be quite negative as I'm sure you know. So the fact that 27 of 43 countries have overall favorable views of the United Nations heading into this General Assembly meeting I think is actually is actually the story as you pointed out. You know Russia at the very bottom of the data set was only 23 percent of Russians having favorable views of the U.N.. And I think that makes complete sense with recent events. I mean Russia was reprimanded in the U.N. It was then suspended from the U.N. Human Rights Council back in April. And Zelinsky is going to be allowed to actually speak in absentia to the General Assembly which is typically not allowed. So I think there's no surprise as you said in Russia being at the very bottom of the pack. How do you view the U.N. is I guess being political in terms of speaking out about some of these human rights or or national security issues but also sort of being above its times and being able to focus sort of on the big picture without getting in the nitty gritty. And is that where sort of the effectiveness is getting lost. Well the U.N. is political right. In some ways I like to think of the U.N. General Assembly as the Super Bowl of international affairs. You mentioned before that people can have all of these dozens of meetings sort of on the sidelines. And part of the benefit of those meetings especially for smaller countries is you can tie a bunch of issues together that perhaps normally you would have to go to many many different international fora to engage on. So you know of course the U.N. is political. What I think is really important to remember is because it's the largest multilateral organization with over 190 members. It's the one that can really generate a quorum on many of these issues that cut across so many countries like climate change like health. So you know I think we're going to see a lot of talk on food security a lot of talk on health. We're going to see countries like the US trying to tie that all back to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and really try and convince some of those smaller and especially developing countries that the Russian invasion is to blame for a lot of the other major issues that we see like energy markets and food and security. So sign it though. There's still I guess a lot of agita at least here in the United States. And I'm talking in political circles itself about not only the U.S. purpose but more importantly the United States support of the U.N.. Do you think. Based on what we know about politics today in this country that there could be a genuine risk that the United States if not pulling out of it at least would not be as actively supportive of the U.N. going forward. Well sure. We actually also have a tracker that looks at the attitudes of Americans towards various foreign policy issues. And one of the questions that we ask is do you favor more about the same or less engagement in international organizations like the U.N. and what we see as a real political split in the US. So we see Democrats overwhelmingly supporting more engagement in the U.N. and we see Republicans actually a bit ambivalent sort of split evenly between preferring the status quo and actually wanting a little bit less engagement in the United Nations. And so I think as we're approaching midterms obviously the executive has a lot of power in international affairs. So I don't think we'll see a sea change immediately. But Congress has the power of the purse. And so Congress could in fact choose to allocate resources a little bit differently to the U.N. or perhaps decrease that allocation. Really appreciate your time and perspective as we kick off sort of these big U.N. team meetings of course underway sonnet frisbee league geopolitical risk analyst for EMEA over there at morning consult and stick with us because coming up a final take. This is Bloomberg. Welcome back to Triple Take. Time now for our final take. 