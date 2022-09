00:00

Lizzie this is a major logistical challenge with all of these world leaders and members of European royal families in attendance. How has London been preparing for this event. Yes. Westminster Abbey holds two thousand people and we've started to see the buses going past contesting the guests and I think we even saw the beast earlier carrying President Biden. But it is a huge logistical challenge not only because of the guests arriving but also because of the millions who are expected to descend on the capital to pay their respects. Catch a glimpse of history not just here but also in Hyde Park. It is an issue for transport. Transport for London says it's its biggest challenge in its history bigger than the 2012 Olympics bigger than the platinum jubilee. And the worry of course is if everybody leaves after the funeral at exactly the same time. You've also got roads closed and Heathrow Airport causing flights during the time of the service so as not to have their noise overhead. And then in terms of security of course having all of these heads of state foreign dignitaries royals in one place a huge operation for the metropolitan police. So they're of course backed up by police forces from across the UK as well as am I five. And the essay looking on but speaking to police officers who are manning the area. They say it's the proudest moment of their careers.