ANNA, I KNOW YOU HAVE A NATIONAL HOLIDAY TODAY AND THERE HAVE BEEN DAYS OF VIEWINGS. WE HAVE ALREADY HEARD FROM PRESIDENT AYDIN AS OTHER ROYALS POUR INTO THE CITY OF LONDON FROM AROUND THE WORLD. ANNA: 10 DAYS OF MORNING --MOURNING COMES TO A CRESCENDO, AS WE GET READY FOR THE STATE FUNERAL OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II. IT STARTS IN AN HOUR'S TIME. IT GOES TO WINDSOR FOR ANOTHER PUBLIC CEREMONY, THEN AND MORE PRIVATE SERVICE FOLLOWING -- A MORE PRIVATE SERVICE FOLLOWING THAT. TO SOME EXTENT WE ARE TALKING ABOUT THE FUTURE, THE REIGN OF KING CHARLES III. THAT IS WHERE THE FOCUS IS IN THE U.K.. > > LET'S GET A QUICK CHECK ON THE MARKETS BEFORE WE RETURN TO THE STORY OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II. BEGINNING IN ASIA, IT IS A PRETTY DOWNBEAT DATE. OVERNIGHT, CHINA WAS CLOSED FOR A HOLIDAY. THE INDEX SHOWS JAPAN DOWN. CHINESE STOCKS LISTED IN HONG KONG. THE CHINESE ENTERPRISE INDEX FELL 1.3 PERCENT, TEETERING ON THE EDGE OF BEAR MARKET TERRITORY. YOU HAVE BIG TECH STOCKS LIKE ALIBABA REALLY CREATING A RIGID -- A DRAG BEAR. I HAVE TO POINT TO THE CHINESE YUAN, WHICH IS NORTH OF THAT KEY FIGURE. DESPITE THE FACT THE PPOC SET ANOTHER STRONGER -- IT IS NOT JUST TO THE YUAN WEAKER AGAINST THE DOLLAR TODAY. OTHER ASIAN CURRENCIES ARE, INCLUDING BEGIN. WIDER JAPANESE MARKETS ARE CLOSED TODAY BECAUSE OF A HOLIDAY. MARKETS ARE CLOSED FOR THE FUNERAL OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II, BUT OTHER EUROPEAN MARKETS ARE OPEN INTO TRADING TOWARDS THE DOWNSIDE. THE DOLLAR'S STRENGTH IS BEATING THROUGH. INTERESTING THAT THE EURO IS WEAKER ON THE DAY WHEN WE ARE SEEING GAS COME DOWN SUBSTANTIALLY. FUTURES ARE AT A TWO MONTH LOW. COUNTRIES ACROSS EUROPE ARE TAKING STEPS TO STEM THE GAS CRISIS. VOLKSWAGEN LOWER ON THE DAY, DOWN A 10TH OF 1% AFTER MATT SAID THEY SET THE RANGE FOR PORSCHE. WE WILL HAVE MORE ON THAT IN JUST A MINUTE. MATT: THE INTERESTING THING THERE IS WE WERE LOOKING FOR $85 BILLION, SO $75 BILLION IS LOWER THAN THE MARKET ANTICIPATED. TAKE A LOOK AT U.S. FUTURES. THEY ARE DOWN. LONDON IS CLOSED. WE HAVE ALREADY SAID THAT. A NATIONAL DAY OF MOURNING FOR THE FUNERAL OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II. WE DO NOT HAVE TREASURIES TRADING THEIR. THE LAST TIME -- TRADING THERE. WE WILL OPEN UP IN A FEW HOURS WITH THOSE. THE BLOOMBERG DOLLAR INDEX SHOWS CONTINUED STRENGTH, SO HOVERING AROUND THOSE RECORD HIGHS AND CRUDE COMES DOWN. YOU HAVE CHENGDU OPEN IN CHINA, 21 MILLION PEOPLE ALL OF A SUDDEN ALLOWED TO GO TO GAS STATIONS. BITCOIN DOWN SUBSTANTIALLY, 61%, WELL UNDER 20. A REAL DROP FOR THE OG CRYPTOCURRENCY. KAILEY: THAT IS THE LOWEST WE HAVE SEEN IN THREE MONTHS. I HAD THIS WEEK, OF COURSE -- AHEAD THIS WEEK, OF COURSE, THE QUEEN'S FUNERAL TAKES PLACE TODAY. TOUGH QUESTIONS FROM LAWMAKERS ABOUT EFFORTS TO IMPROVE ESG. WE WILL GET THE FED'S GREAT DECISION -- RATE DECISION ON WEDNESDAY. ITALY WILL BE HEADING TO THE POLLS THIS WEEKEND, SO A LOT GOING ON THIS WEEK. WE HAVE TO MARK TODAY AS A FUNERAL IN THE CITY OF LONDON. ANNA: HALF A MILE OR SO FROM WHERE WE ARE RIGHT NOW, YOU CAN SEE THE HOUSES OF ME, INCLUDING WESTMINSTER HALL. GLOBAL LEADERS HAVE GATHERED IN LONDON FOR THE STATE FUNERAL OF QUEEN ELIZABETH. THE FUNERAL TAKES PLACE IN 55 MINUTES' TIME AT WESTMINSTER ABBEY. HEADS OF STATE ARE ARRIVING. WE ARE WAITING FOR PRESIDENT BIDEN TO ARRIVE. PERHAPS WE WILL SEE HIS ARRIVAL SHORTLY. LET'S TAKE YOU TO LIZZY BURDEN WHO JOINS US FROM CLOSER TO WESTMINSTER ABBEY. THIS IS A MAJOR LOGISTICAL CHALLENGE WITH ALL OF THESE WORLD LEADERS AND MEMBERS OF EUROPEAN ROYAL FAMILIES AND ATTENDED. HOW HAS LONDON BEEN PREPARING FOR THIS EVENT? LIZZY: WESTMINSTER ABBEY HOLDS -- I THINK WE EVEN SAW THEM CARRYING PRESIDENT BIDEN. IT IS A HUGE LOGISTICAL CHALLENGE, NOT ONLY BECAUSE OF THE GUESTS ARRIVING BUT BECAUSE OF THE MILLIONS WHO ARE EXPECTED TO DESCEND ON THE CAPITAL TO GET A GLIMPSE OF HISTORY. IT IS AN ISSUE FOR TRANSPORT. IT IS BIGGER THAN THE 2012 OLYMPICS, BIGGER THAN THE PLATINUM JUBILEE. THE WORRY IS EVERYONE WILL LEAVE THE FUNERAL AT EXACTLY THE SAME TIME. YOU HAVE YOU THROW SUSPENDING FLIGHTS DURING THE TIME OF THE SERVICE, SO AS NOT TO HAVE NOISE EVER HAD. IN TERMS OF SECURITY, HAVING ALL OF THESE HEADS OF STATE AND FOREIGN DIGNITARIES IN ONE PLACE IS A HUGE OPERATION FOR THE METROPOLITAN POLICE. THEY ARE BACKED UP BY POLICE FORCES FROM AROUND THE U.K. AS WELL AS MI5. THEY SAY IT IS THE PROUDEST DAY OF THEIR CAREERS. ANNA: WE ARE JUST LOOKING AT THOSE PHOTOS OF PRESIDENT BIDEN ARRIVING. THIS IS THE FOCUS TODAY. THIS IS VERY MUCH OUR FOCUS. AT THE TIME WHEN THE NEWS OF THE QUEEN'S PASSING WAS ANNOUNCED, WE WERE IN THE MIDST OF HEARING WHAT GOVERNMENTS WILL DO TO TACKLE THE ENERGY CRISIS. THERE WILL BE A BUSY CALENDAR OF EVENTS TO GET THROUGH THIS WEEK. KAILEY: -- LIZZY: INDEED. WE HAVE HAD 10 DAYS OF FOCUSING ON A PERIOD OF NATIONAL MOURNING FOR QUEEN ELIZABETH II, BUT WHEN THIS FUNERAL ENDS THE TRUST GOVERNMENT WILL HAVE TO WALK THE WALK AFTER -- TRUSS GOVERNMENT WILL HAVE TO WALK THE WALK, INCLUDING THE MANY BUDGET. -- MINI-BUDGET. THEY ARE EXPECTED TO MAKE GOOD ON THEIR PROMISE OF TAX CUTS. REALLY, THE QUESTION IS WILL THAT ADD TO INFLATION? WELL THAT ADD TO BORROWING ? IT SEEMS INEVITABLY -- WILL THAT ADD TO BORROWING? IT SEEMS INEVITABLE SO. WE ARE GOING TO GET ANNOUNCEMENTS FROM THE NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE, WHICH IS CRUCIAL ECONOMICALLY, BECAUSE THE GOVERNMENT CAN REDUCE THE BACKLOG OF CASES AND APPOINTMENTS, THEN PERHAPS IT CAN BEGIN TO TACKLE THE HIGH ECONOMIC GAME ACTIVITY RATE. -- INACTIVITY RATE. THERE IS A LOT FOR THE GOVERNMENT TO TURN ITS ATTENTION TO WHEN THIS SAD PERIOD ENDS. MATT: YOU ARE SEEING LIVE PICTURES OF PRESIDENT BIDEN AND THE FIRST IN LONDON TO ATTEND THE WEEN'S FUNERAL -- THE QUEEN'S FUNERAL. PRESIDENT BIDEN HAS UNDERSCORED THE U.S. COMMITMENT TO PROTECTING TAIWAN MILITARILY. HE SPOKE IN A 60 MINUTES INTERVIEW THAT AIRED YESTERDAY. > > THERE IS A ONE CHINA POLICY. TAIWAN MAKES ITS OWN JUDGMENTS ABOUT ITS INDEPENDENCE. > > BUT WHAT U.S. FORCES DEFEND THE --WOULD U.S. FORCES DEFEND THE ISLAND? > > YES. MATT: HE HAS HAD TIME TO HAVE THINK ABOUT IT. WE KNOW THIS WAS KNOW TO GET OFF -- WAS NOT A GAFFE. > > THE REPETITION OF HIS COMMENTARY, THE MOVEMENT AWAY FROM WHAT USED TO BE CALLED STRATEGIC AMBIGUITY, AS FAR AS WOULD U.S. COME TO TAIWAN'S DEFENSE MILITARILY, SEEMS TO BE CHANGING. WE HEARD THAT COMMENTS LIKE THESE THREATENS TO MAKE RELATIONS BETWEEN THE WORLD'S TWO BIGGEST COUNTRIES EVEN WORSE THAN IT IS. THE CHINESE SIDE IS WORRIED THAT SAYING THINGS LIKE THIS WILL ENCOURAGE POLITICIANS IN TAIWAN WHO ARE IN FAVOR OF A PUBLIC DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE TO PUSH FOR THAT. THE RESPONSE COULD SPARK A MILITARY RESPONSE FROM BEIJING. KAILEY: WHAT KIND OF POSITION DOES THAT PUT XI JINPING IN? > > I THINK IT PUTS HIM IN A POSITION OF NOT BEING ABLE TO LOOK WEAK IN ANY WAY AHEAD OF THE PARTY CONGRESS WHERE WE ASK HIM TO SECURE A THIRD TERM IN OFFICE, MEANING THERE WILL BE MORE PRESIDENT -- PRESSURE ON PRESIDENT XI TO RESPOND STRONGLY. WE HAVE NOT HEARD ANYTHING OTHER THAN RHETORICAL RESPONSES TO WHAT PRESIDENT BIDEN HAD TO SAY. OBVIOUSLY THE 2 PRESIDENTS ARE EXPECTED TO MEET AT THE G20 IN INDONESIA. MATT: THAT IS JOHN LIU IN BEIJING. LET'S GET BACK TO BUSINESS RIGHT NOW. VOLKSWAGEN IS LOOKING TO RAISE $9.4 BILLION FOR THE IPO OF PORSCHE. IT COULD BE EUROPE'S LARGEST LISTING IN A DECADE. CHRISTOPH ARE -- OUR FRANKFURT BUREAU CHIEF JOINS US. YOU HAVE BEEN COVERING VOLKSWAGEN FOR LONGER THAN I CAN REMEMBER. WHY DID THEY DROP THE RANGE? WE WERE THINKING THIS WOULD BE AN $85 BILLION IPO. NO THEY ARE GOING IN AT ABOUT $75 BILLION. > > THERE HAS BEEN SOME CONFLATION ABOUT THE EARLY EVALUATION AS RECENTLY AS LAST FRIDAY WE HAD AN ANALYST REPORT THAT WAS LOOKING AT A MUCH LOWER RATE FOR -- THE RANGE THAT THEY CAME OUT NOW IS SITTING RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF WHAT HAS BEFORE. -- WHAT HAS BEEN DISCUSSED BEFORE. KAILEY: CAN YOU REMIND US WHAT VOLKSWAGEN IS GOING TO USE THOSE PROCEEDS FOR? > > THE MAIN PURPOSE WHERE THEY DEFINITELY NEED ADDITIONAL FUNDING ARE WELCOME ADDITIONAL FUNDING IS ALL OF THE INVESTMENT IN FUTURE TECHNOLOGY. VOLKSWAGEN HAS STARTED A PROGRAM TO FILL THE SIX BATTERY CELL FACTORIES IN EUROPE ALONE -- TO BUILD SIX BATTERY CELL FACTORIES IN EUROPE ALONE. GETTING ADDITIONAL RECEIPTS BEYOND THAT WOULD HELP TO FINANCE ALL THESE PROJECTS.