Week two of the NFL season is here and here are your fantasy insights for the week. Let's begin with this year's MVP favorite Josh Allen who had the second best week of any quarterback and the third best week of any fantasy player not named more homes. Your Jefferson Allen is the king of NFL primetime. He's averaged twenty four point nine fantasy points in primetime games over the course of his career. And most of any player since 2000 with a minimum of 10 games played. Buffalo's coming off a huge road win versus the Rams and faced the Titans at home on Monday Night Football. Speaking of the Giants sequin Barkley was an absolute beast last week. His thirty three point four points was the best of any running back and the fourth best week of any any fantasy football player. There was also the most rushing yards by a New York Giants running back in a season opener since 1950. The Giants are facing the Panthers in their home opener this week. Remember Chub and Hunt combined for 38 points versus Carolina in week 1. And turning to wide receiver last season's offensive rookie of the year Jamaal Chase picked up right where he left off last year. His twenty eight point nine points versus Pittsburgh in week one was the fourth test of any wide receiver not named Jefferson Cooper. Outers T Higgins injury opens things up a bit wider for Chase and Cincinnati plays on the road against the Cowboys who struggled to get anything going against camp and weak ones. And how can we not discuss the horrific performance by franchise quarterbacks in week 1. Only 6 scored greater than twenty fantasy points in week one. That's the lowest since twenty seventeen and over 50 percent below the three year average. Among those quarterbacks with the fewest fantasy points in week one are some big name starters in fantasy including Rodgers Prescott Stafford and Lance notes. We're not even including terrific Tom Brady who also had just ten point four points in Week 1. And that is your week to fantasy sports update.