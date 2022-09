00:00

Let's talk about some levels and squeeze this in cable starting against the US dollar 113 euro dollar in and around parity dollar China 3 7. Do you think it is some big moves from here or is this kind of it. I don't think it's hit yet. We're thinking ninety five on euro dollar. I mean we've got a horrible winter to come. For Europe. Yeah. You know energy price crisis you know rationing. Is that well Preston up. I think perhaps not everyone in town in an election will the far right get it. You know that's that's perhaps you know the next potential trigger for the euro in just a few weeks time on cable I take it now is one of nine people are out there talking about parity. What we dismiss that you know no I don't think we can dismiss it. It's not our target. But you know it depends very much on the US dollar. So you know these are still nasty numbers to come in. And right now you know I think the dollar strength was sustained until you can honestly answer the question well what else are you going to buy.