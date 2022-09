00:00

We say these same themes really confounding central banks just about everywhere except for of course the likes of that paper. I see what's a misstep here. Should we be waiting longer for that transmission of tighter monetary and financial conditions to play out. Or is that risk of entrenched expectations for higher prices. The bigger risk here. Good morning Heidi. Great to be back with you. The policy misstep I would start with the fact that the inflation that we're seeing in the global economy is largely supply driven. So cost push. It's kind of inflation that central banks are really not apt to deal with and yet they must keep moving. And so we've got this very toxic cocktail now of as we enter the final quarter of 2022 where the macro outlook remains extremely challenged. It's characterized by high inflation supply driven as well as a weaker economic growth put together that stagflation. And that's challenging because historically that is the most difficult regime for risky assets. And adding insult to injury for financial markets. You have central banks now amplifying the recession dynamics by deliberately tightening financial conditions into this material growth slowdown. And then not to mention the fact that you have you differentials creating just his strength in the U.S. dollar. How much of a headwind is that for Asian equities in emerging markets. It's extremely challenging. Context is important here and that is that the sell side where consensus has had a systematically bearish U.S. dollar bias for the longest time. So if you go back to the middle of 2020 for instance you had very highly publicized calls for the DAX Y to drop 30 percent and now you've got the DAX Y significantly outperforming that by about 80 percent. So relative to market expectations the US dollar has surprised significantly to the upside as the global economy remains extremely challenged as collateral calls stopped proliferating and a stronger U.S. dollar is extremely difficult for emerging markets first and foremost and then for Asia. When we look around the traps those most exposed to liquidity risks us emanating from a stronger U.S. dollar largely concentrated in the likes of China for instance really does stand out. What's your outlook for the renminbi when you have it that that seven level against the U.S. dollar. But at the same time you'll have it at that 13 year high against a quarterly one. Twenty nine year high against the yen. Yes. So the weakness that we're seeing in one and the Japanese yen are particularly meaningful for China given the export similarity of those economies. And so China is losing a lot of competitiveness to Korea and to Japan. And that really does keep pressure on PBS Sea to allow for at least some kind of gentle depreciation. We're seeing Dollar China rising as you mentioned above 7. But bear in mind that on a basket basis remember is actually pretty stable year to date. So that really does underline that loss of competitiveness domestically. The Chinese economy is is under a lot of pressure. It's not just Covid 0 it's exposure to supply shortages. It's the continued deterioration in the property sector its continued capital outflows. And most importantly it is insufficient policy support given that the challenges that China faces. And so as a result of that we're seeing growth differentials continuing to narrow out of the renminbi favor as Chinese growth forecasts continued to be cut. Are you factoring in any political geopolitical risks especially as we head towards a party Congress not only in China but also we have midterm elections in the US nearly at the same time. Exactly right. So multitude of geopolitical risks. Of course we've got the Ukraine crisis percolating in the background. But absolutely we're watching the headline risk as we progress to the party Congress as well as the midterm elections. And certainly rhetoric from from both sides is is far from warm and fuzzy. And so that definitely remains and remains a risk. I see you mentioned you didn't think there was enough policy support coming from China. What more can they do that's effective and productive given that we see the loan demand side just so weak. There's really very little that PBS can do. One of the main sticking points is if you look at the credit intensity of GDP in China it is literally off the charts where we're looking at 55 renminbi worth of credit required to generate one extra renminbi worth of GDP. And that compares to a ratio of about 4 to 1 through the pandemic around about three to one in the period between the global financial crisis and the pandemic. And almost one for one if you go back to pre GFC. So there's a significant deterioration in credit. And if credit efficiency in China which really makes the. PBS a very difficult. And of course loan demand remains exceptionally weak. So it's it's a very tricky time at the moment and it's very difficult to see a light at the end of the tunnel.