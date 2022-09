00:00

You come every year. Every year. I have a box. I've had it for I guess 30 some odd years maybe more. How do we get a box pay. That's what I thought you were going to say. Now you don't have to share it. Well this year. Yeah. You know every every once in a while something comes along like a Serena and it just blows it out of the water. So did you think 25 30 years ago when you were negotiating the construction of Arthur Ashe Stadium that you would have an event that the U.S. Open would be like this. Someone I mean look Serena was she was playing that. She had a pretty remarkable remarkable. Twenty five years. Yeah. You know it's interesting. I was sitting in my box and saying I want to represent this organization. That's going to be this is the biggest things ever happen in New York. And at that time David Ingles was mayor and he wanted this stadium. Dave was an incredible tennis enthusiast and really backed young tennis players particularly black tennis players. And they would talk about leaving the city because they didn't have a big enough facility of the U.S. Open. And I said I got to get involved. And I made a couple of calls. I was fortunate. And they retained me my firm. And we spent the next three years getting the provisions because it's interesting. This is park land. And anything that happens in park land requires the community board involvement. This borough president the city council the legislature and the governor because you're alienating the park property. It has to go through the state legislature. None of this was here. Well no. Just the one right there. Louis Armstrong was right to. God. It was all about Arthur Ashe. Yeah. There were a lot of it was 16 courts that got him every 48 weeks a year. Average people juniors seniors are using these the best courts in the world. So it's fantastic. But they needed more room. So it was it was a negotiation. It was three years. Part of it is what we're seeing here today. Well these people out here would just hope day passes. It was required that they would have a minimum day passes for people who can afford the seats in the stadium. And if I can't I love to tell you. Sorry about ISE rash. Oh please. So we had to go to the community planning boards that circle and involved with the Flushing Meadows counterpart and author has said he wanted to come and and convince them that it was the right thing to put this stadium here in this park. And he told the story of him growing up in Richmond Virginia where he's playing in a public park. And he was mentored. He would never have been able to be who he was in tennis. Had it not been for a public park. And when he won the U.S. Open at the West Side Tennis Center in Forest Hills in 67 he couldn't be a member of that club. So he won the open at a club that he couldn't be a member of. And he would tell that story of this kid growing up. And anybody who had any doubts that this facility belong in this park that ended it. It was incredible. And he's such a gentleman. And so. And to be here in this stadium named after him. Seeing Serena playing last night you know I got to tell you it's thrilling. And it is the best deal of any any arena in the country. The money that comes to the city with no expense of the city. I wanna make sure I understand this. Arthur Ashe died in 1993. Yes. So this was this. That's planning for this. Was that long ago. Yes it was 1990. It was. No he didn't die in 93. 93. Yeah. David Ingles man from 89 to 93. Yeah. And it was his final act that this that did not sign a stadium. And it was also was out there already suffering. But you couldn't tell. And it had been. Exactly. You make a lot of memories of being there. But the question was did he ever think we'd be like this. I never doubted it would be incredible. That I think would be multi incredible. This is it. So you talk about three three years of negotiations three years. So was that what was the most difficult part of that. I can only imagine because major cities are very protective of the park land space as they should be. Right. Should be. Because that is it is open to all communities. And it's just important to have this open space. What was the toughest negotiating point. The toughest. And it was the craziest because there was definitely a group on the board of USDA that didn't think that you knew your audience was the forum for the U.S. Open. It took him Atlanta. We're talking about Chicago certainly not New York. And you know they didn't like who sat in the bleachers whatever whatever the reasons were. And they wanted to leave. They were an excuse to leave. So the issue then became the fly. The planes that land at La Guardia a stone's throw from his tennis stadium. Now I happen to be a pilot to my pilot's license and I know a lot about flying. And I kept saying well you know what he did to you. This isn't a big issue. But they said this is a big issue. So at the time our motto was the United States senator. He actually held up the appointment of the head of the FAA which the Senate has the right to do until they agree that the planes would not fly over during the tournament. And the interesting thing is it was a mayoral election Giuliani was running aided the state and aided Dinkins obviously and said did this. He said there is a lot of history that said that this this would this would be a safety factor. Anybody who flies it was my point when the guy in the tower tells you where to fly you fly the U.S. Open because in a ton of money that city doesn't it. The latest assessments I heard was about 700 million dollars come in for the two weeks of the open and the money said pointing at the gate the money that spent in the restaurants and money that's spent in hotels all these ads etc. This city gets a piece of everything that was negotiation. They get a piece of the television money a piece of the mayor's at the negotiation from day one there. That was part of the deal. And that was one of the reasons that that held it up a little bit because it was a big money thing. But in no it was important to the USDA is how much they gave away but found a lot of money and it was certainly worth it. And today looking as it's been said by many looking at any stadium in the country this is the most profitable to any municipality without a heart any hard money being put in. That's remarkable because the tournament is two weeks a year. Exactly. So how does that. So it's so much better than football stadiums and other parts of the country. Yes. And if you look at what they pay they have all their maintenance is taken off like Citi Field Yankee Stadium whatever. Of course they take it off your rent. This is a net net lease. USDA runs it 52 weeks a year. They close it down for the four weeks a week after week after week before we have to pay for everything all year round. City gets a piece of everything.