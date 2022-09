00:00

One percentage move by the Fed possibly next week. I mean that must instill fear in your clients ISE. So the key question when we look at the markets is what has already been priced in. So if we look at the banks drawdown that we've had the maximum drawdown in terms of the equity downdraft we were down about 24 percent high to low in the S & P 500. So to a certain extent that has already priced in a recession. So if the Fed continues whether it's exactly 75 or 100 and whether the next hike is 50 basis points then 25 when we look at these numbers we're saying the goal is to slow down the economy. Our base case is that they avert a recession. And in that case that's a mistake. You know there's an incredible range of economists with different numbers many of whom we respect a huge amount. So at one end of the spectrum you have people like Jason Furman former chair of the Council of Economic Advisers for President Obama. At the other end you have a former colleague of far as Bill Dudley former vice chair of the FOMC. One is a 25 percent probability of recession. The other is at 60. So there is a huge spectrum from very well informed people. So our base case is somewhere between 45 and 55 percent through the end of twenty twenty three. That's not enough to make a decision to go underweight equities when you've already had such a downdraft. This does not leave the U.S. as something of a safe haven then. That analysis we have had an investment theme of U.S. pre-eminence. Just to give you a really incredible statistic if you look at the returns for the S & P 500 since the trough of the global financial crisis it's up about 16 percent. Then you look at eurozone you look at U.S. UK equities they're about up 8 percent annualized. And then China at 7. You might look at those numbers and say that's not a big difference compounded over 13 years. U.S. equities are up about 750 percent. So if you have one hundred dollars one hundred pounds one hundred euros that would be worth 750 dollars. Then you're talking about. Actually it's up 650 percent to about 700 750 dollars. Then you look at if you had invested in let's say European stocks UK stocks that would be about 300 and Chinese equities only up to 50.