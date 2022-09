00:00

KRITI . REALLY INTERESTING TO SEE THE WAY THAT THE MARKET HAS DIGESTED THE FEDEX NEWS. MAYBE WE WERE EXPECTING SOMETHING BUT THE MARKET RESPONSE HAS BEEN NEGATIVE. KRITI: FEDEX IS A GLOBAL STORY BUT I WANT TO TALK ABOUT HOW IT TRANSLATES TO THE ASIAN SECTION SPECIFICALLY. FEDEX HAS MASSIVE EXPOSURE TO CHINA AND ITS GROWTH MARKET. WHEN YOU'RE TALKING ABOUT A SLOWING ECONOMY, NATURALLY THEY WILL HIT THE ASIAN OUTLOOKS PHYSICALLY AND THAT IS WHERE YOU SEE THE RIPPLES. A LOT OF THE PAIN IS CONCENTRATED IN CHINA BUT NOT IN THE SHIPPING OR TECH SECTOR. THE SHANGHAI SHENZHEN 300 WHICH IS FOCUSED ON THE TECH STOCKS AND THAT REASON -- IN THAT REGION. THOSE SHARES GETTING HIT BY 2.4%. THERE IS A LOT IN THE EQUITY MARKET BUT MORE PAIN IN THE CURRENCY MARKET. I WILL PULL THE TOP FX AND TALK ABOUT THE CHINESE YUAN. WE ARE TALKING PATHS THAT PEAK SEVEN LEVEL, 7.03 EXCHANGE RATE WHICH IS SPEAKING TO THE WEAKNESS. THAT IS NOT REALLY ENOUGH TO LIFT THE CURRENCIES. YOU HAVE THE FLIPSIDE WHEN IT COMES TO KOREA WHERE THERE IS STRENGTH AFTER HITTING 1400 AND THAT IS A RECORD WEAKENESS AGAINST THE DOLLAR. BUT IT COMES DOWN TO HOW SOME OF THESE EXPORTS CURRENT -- EXPORT CURRENCIES HOLD UP. MATT: DEFINITELY ALL EYES ON THE FX. AFTER THE FEDEX WARNING, WE HAD A BIG DROP IN EQUITY TRADING AS WELL. AFTERMARKET AND PREMARKET YOU ARE SEEING FUTURES DOWN .9% AND WE HAD A MORE THAN 1% DROP ON THE S & P TO 3900, JUST OVER. FUTURES ARE COMING DOWN FURTHER AND THE U.S. 10 YEAR DRIVING UP AS INVESTORS LET GO OF SOME OF THE DEBT. CONFLICTING RISK SIGNALS BUT 3.4650 IS STILL A RELATIVELY HIGH LEVEL GETTING CLOSER TO THE RECENT PEAK WE SAW AT 351. THE DOLLAR INDEX GAINS STRENGTH. MAJOR CURRENCIES AROUND THE WORLD, BIG TIME LOWS FOR THE POUND AS ANNA POINTED OUT AGAINST THE EURO, YEN, AND YOU ON. DOLLAR STRENGTH IS PERSISTENCE. TODAY I PUT ETHER INSTEAD OF BITCOIN BECAUSE BITCOIN IS DOWN AND NOT MOVING MUCH. ETHER I FIND MORE INTERESTING. AT 1450 SEVEN IT DROPPED 00 AND PART OF THE REASON IS THE AFFECT FROM THE MERGE COMPLETED WITHOUT ANY DISRUPTION. BUT ALSO GARY COMING OUT AND SAYING A GROUP OF STAKE ASSETS MIGHT BE SET -- SUBJECT TO LAWS AND THAT MUST BE A CONCERN TO THE HOLDERS. ANNE: MATT MILLER REFLECTING -- REPLACING BITCOIN WITH ETHER. IS THIS A SIGN OF THE FLIPENING. THIS IS THE PICTURE ON THE EUROPEAN EQUITY MARKETS, NEGATIVE AND BRIGHT RED DOWN PORT -- DOWN BY 1.7%. THE GERMAN MARKET IS THE CENTER OF OUR CONCERN. THE LONDON MARKET IS HOLDING ITS HEAD UP. THAT IS WHERE SOME OF THE RESISTANCE COMES IN. LET US LOOK AT THE TRADES AROUND FX. HE WE -- HE MENTIONED THE WEAKNESS ON THE POUND. WE ARE TRADING AT THE WEAKEST SINCE 1985, 30 YEARS TO THE DAY THAT WE SAW BLACK WEDNESDAY AND THE U.K., THAT IT WAS WHEN MANY TRIED TO SUPPORT THE POUND UNSUSTAINABLE LEVELS TO KEEP THEM IN THE EXCHANGE RATE. THE POUND DROPPED OUT. TO DATE WE HAVE AN INTERESTING COMPARING CONTRAST SITUATION. ROYAL MAIL AND DEUTSCHE BANK IN RESPONSE -- DEUTSCHE POST, SO THEY ARE FEELING THE SAME UP -- PRESSURE. THIS GOES SOME WAY NOT TOWARDS THE GERMAN STORY WE ARE COVERING AND WE WILL GET MORE DETAILS IN A MOMENT. IT SEEMS LIKE THE GERMAN GOVERNMENT IS STEPPING INTO SHORE UP THE SUPPLIES BY TAKING OVER THE GERMAN PARTS. ON THE GAS SIDE THERE ARE STILL CONVERSATIONS GOING ON. KRITI: CERTAINLY A LOT TO WATCH AND THE FEDEX STORY IS SOMETHING THAT WE WILL BE FOLLOWING. LET US TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT IS AHEAD TODAY, THE QUEEN LYING IN STATE WHILE KING CHARLES THIS -- KING CHARLES III WILL MEET WITH MEMBERS OF THE PARLIAMENT. SINGLE STOP AUCTION -- OPTIONS ARE INCREASING IN TRADING AND VOLATILITY PLUS WE WILL GET THE RUSSIAN RATE DECISION AND IT IS DAY TWO OF THE MEETING BETWEEN VLADIMIR PUTIN AND XI JINPING. AN INTERESTING ALLIANCE TO WATCH AS WE TALK ABOUT THIS GLOBAL SLOWDOWN. MATT: YOU CAN SAY THAT, IT IS LIKE A GLOBAL PARADIGM SHIFT. LET US GET TO NEW -- GET TO THE NEWS OF THE DAY WHICH IS FEDEX, WHICH WAS THROUGH ITS EARNINGS FORECAST AND WORSENING BUSINESS CONDITIONS IN ASIA AND EUROPE. IT FLAGS WEAKNESS IN THOSE TWO REGIONS. DANI BURGER JOINS US FOR MORE BECAUSE IT WAS NOT JUST FEDEX, WE HAD A WHOLE SLEW OF COMPANIES WARNING THAT THIS ECONOMY GLOBALLY IS SLOWING DOWN. DANI: I HAVE TO SAY IF YOU ARE A MACRO TRADER YOU ARE NOT PAYING ATTENTION TO INDIVIDUAL COMPANIES LIKE FEDEX SO IT WAS EXTREMELY NOTABLE REACTION ACROSS MARKETS. FEDEX ITSELF IS DOWN 19% AND WE WENT THROUGH THESE MARKETS, THESE EQUITY MARKETS WHICH ARE TAKING OFF ON THE FACT THAT FEDEX IS WARNING OFF OF THE CONDITIONS. THAT WAS NOT CAPITULATION, THIS IS AN EXTREMELY NERVOUS MARKET READING THE TEA LEAVES AND TRYING TO FIGURE OUT THE FATE OF THIS ECONOMY. THINGS FALLING OFF PRETTY MOMENTOUS LAY. IT IS NOTICEABLE THAT THE BOND MARKET CONTINUED WHAT IT WAS DOING. IT IS NOT SAYING FEDEX'S BAG -- IS BAD AND THE FED WILL PIVOT. NO, WE ARE PRICING A RATE OF 4.5%, AND THE BOND MARKET UNDERSTANDS THAT THE FED WILL WALK THE TALK AND NOW IT IS THE TURN OF THE STOCK MARKET TO CATCH UP WHICH IS PART OF WHAT WE ARE SEEING. THEY REALIZE THAT THE PATENT -- THAT THE CONSEQUENCES ARE A SLOWING ECONOMY SO WE GET THINGS LIKE ALL OF THE COMPANIES YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT. WE HAVE THE PORT OF LOS ANGELES AND SHIPPING'S DROPPING THE MOST. RETAIL SALES YESTERDAY THAT ONCE YOU STRIP OUT INFLATION ARE FLAT. IT SIGNALS THAT THE STOCK MARKET HAS TO DIGEST AND WE WILL GET MORE COMPANY EARNINGS THAT WILL FORCE US TO DO THAT FURTHER. MATT: DEFINITELY WATCHING OUT FOR THE SHIPPERS BUT ALSO GENERAL ELECTRIC AND U.S. STEEL AND ALCOA. IN THE LAST COUPLE OF DAYS WE HAVE A SLEW OF WARNINGS AND AT PORT OF LOS ANGELES STORY IS ONE MORE TO ADD. LET US GET OVER TO GERMANY. THE GOVERNMENT HAS BEGUN WHAT MIGHT BE A SERIES OF HISTORIC TAKEOVERS TO AVERT A COLLAPSE OF THE ENERGY INDUSTRY. REGULATORS ARE SEIZING CONTROL OF A RUSSIAN OIL MAJOR AND GERMAN OIL REFINERIES AND BERLIN IS IN TALKS TO TALK -- TO TAKE OVER TWO GAS IMPORTERS. IT LOOKS LIKE GERMANY IS STARTING TO NATIONALIZE RUSSIAN ASSETS AND OTHERS IN ORDER TO TRY AND STABILIZE THE ENERGY MARKET. > > YES, TECHNICALLY THIS IS NOT A NATIONALIZATION YET, BUT IT IS A PRESIDENT THAT WAS SAID WHEN GERMANY TOOK PART OF A SUBSIDIARY OF GAZPROM, AND THAT IS ONE OF THE COMPANIES ALONG WITH -- THAT THE GERMAN GOVERNMENT IS GETTING SET POTENTIALLY AND TAKING A SHAREHOLDER SHIP OF. GERMANY IS LOOKING FORWARD TO THE END OF THE YEAR WHERE IT IS LOOKING TO END ALL CRUDE IMPORTS FROM RUSSIA AS A RESULT FROM SANCTIONS AND IT IS LIKE IF WE HAVE THIS RUSSIAN INFRASTRUCTURE CAN WE GUARANTEE THAT WE WILL GET THE OIL FOR IT IF IT IS STILL OWNED BY RUSSIA. ANNE: THAT EXPLORE AND'S -- THAT TAKES ON THE BONDS OWNED BY THE RUSSIAN GOVERNMENT BUT THERE ARE A COUPLE OF OTHER BUSINESSES WHETHER THEY WILL BE NATIONALIZED. IT IS COMPLICATED AND IS THAT WHY IT IS TAKING SO LONG? TODD: YOU HAVE A COMPANY THAT IS 78% OWNED BY A FINNISH COMPANY, SO YOU REALLY HAVE AN ODD COMPLEX SITUATION AND YOU THINK ABOUT THE POLITICAL IMPLICATIONS YOU HAVE THE TAXPAYER BEING SUPPORTING AND FUNDING THIS COMPANY THAT HAS BEEN SUBJECT TO RUSTED -- RUSSIAN DOMESTIC ENERGY POLICIES. IF YOU THINK OF GERMANY'S OVERDEPENDENCE ON RUSSIA AND THE RISKS OF THAT THE DYNAMICS FOR THE FINISH -- FINNISH TAXPAYER IS INTERESTING. NOW YOU HAVE BOTH OF THOSE IN LINE FOR STATE OWNERSHIP AND THIS IS A REALLY UNPRECEDENTED STEP OF GERMANY SAYING WE NEED TO SECURE ALL OF OUR SUPPLIES AND DO WHATEVER IT TAKES. KRITI: WE THANK YOU AS ALWAYS. LET US TALK ABOUT RUSSIA. VLADIMIR PUTIN SAYS HE UNDERSTANDS CHINA'S QUESTIONS AND CONCERNS ABOUT HIS INVASION OF UKRAINE LEADING TO HIS FIRST IN-PERSON TALKS WITH XI JINPING. HE ALSO PLANNED "PROVOCATIONS". THE BLOOMBERG EXECUTIVE EDITOR FOR INTERNATIONAL GOVERNMENT JOINS US WITH MORE. THIS IS INTERESTING, A FRIENDSHIP THAT IS ALMOST FALLING APART BUT TO WHAT EXTENT IS IT FALLING APART, WALK US THROUGH THE CRACKS? > > IT IS SORT OF A FRIENDSHIP OUT OF NECESSITY RATHER THAN THE FACT THAT THEY LIKE EACH OTHER OR OUR PARTICULAR ALLIES BECAUSE THEY HAVE COMBINED VESTED INTERESTS IN WORKING TOGETHER. YOU SEE THAT RUSSIA AND CHINA SUPPORT EACH OTHER ON THE GLOBAL STAGE. WHAT WAS INTERESTING IS A SLIGHT ACKNOWLEDGMENT THAT CHINA IS LESS THAN HACKNEY -- HAPPY ABOUT VLADIMIR PUTIN'S ACTIONS IN UKRAINE, NOT THE FACT THAT HE INVADED, BUT SEVEN MONTHS ON THE WAR IS DRAGGING ON AND RUSSIA IS BOGGED DOWN AND PULLING IN ALL OF THESE OTHER COUNTRIES AND KEEPING PRESSURE ON CHINA FROM THE U.S. AND OTHERS TO KEEP RUSSIAN -- SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA EVEN THOUGH CHINA DID NOT SIGN UP. CHINA WILL NEVER CRITICIZE RUSSIA PUBLICLY BECAUSE THEY NEED TO BE SEEM TO BE WORKING TOGETHER BUT THERE IS ACKNOWLEDGMENT IN THE MEETING THAT THERE WAS A SLIGHT EXPRESSION OF CONCERN THAT CAME TO VLADIMIR PUTIN, WRAP THE WAR UP QUICKLY AND MAKE SURE IT DOES NOT SPREAD ANY FURTHER BECAUSE IT IS NOT ACTUALLY THE BEST FOR ALL OF US IF THIS THING DRAGS ON. AND CERTAINLY THE IMPACT IT IS HAVING ON THE CHINESE ECONOMY AND TRADE INVESTMENT, THE ABILITY TO DO BUSINESS WITH RUSSIA AND SO ON IS IMPACTED AS TIME GOES ON. IT WAS AN UNUSUALLY FRANK ADMISSION THAT RINGS ARE NOT SO TERRIFIC BETWEEN THEM. MATT: THANK YOU VERY MUCH FOR JOINING US CAP -- FOR JOINING US, TALKING ABOUT THIS MEETING. WE WILL HAVE MORE LATER ON. PRESIDENT BIDEN SAYS THE U.S. WILL GIVE UKRAINE $600 MILLION IN IT -- IN ADDITIONAL WEAPONS AND AMMUNITION. THIS WILL COME FROM EXISTING U.S. STOCKPILES. EMILY WILKINS JOINS US MORE FROM WASHINGTON, D.C.. RESTOCKING THE UKRAINIANS, SO TO SPEAK. EMILY: IT IS SOMETHING WE HAVE SEEN A LOT OF, THIS IS THE 21ST TIME THAT THE U.S. HAS DIPPED INTO IT STOCKPILE TRYING TO CONTINUE TO HELP OUT UKRAINE AS THEY ARE FENDING OFF A RUSSIAN INVASION. U.S. OFFICIALS HAVE REASON TO BE HOPEFUL. THEY HAVE SEEN WHAT UKRAINE HAS DONE, TAKING BACK A LOT OF RUSSIAN OCCUPIED TERRITORY IN THE NORTHEAST AREA OF THE COUNTRY AND THEY WANT THE MOMENTUM TO CONTINUE WHICH IS WHAT WE HEARD FROM OFFICIALS. AS TO WHY IT IS BEING GIVEN AT THIS POINT YOU HAVE SEEN A LOT OF SUPPORT CONTINUE IN A BIPARTISAN MANNER IN WASHINGTON FOR UKRAINE. I THINK WE ARE EXPECTING TO SEE THAT CONTINUE TO A CERTAIN DEGREE. THERE ARE QUESTIONS ABOUT HOW FUNDING IS BEING SENT, WHAT OVERSIGHT MECHANISMS THERE ARE, BUT THERE IS A SENSE NOW THAT YOU ARE SEEING UKRAINE GAIN THE UPPER HAND IN SOME OF THESE TERRITORIES THAT THE U.S. IMPORT IS CONTINUING TO BE NEEDED. KRITI: WE WANT TO TALK ABOUT THE REAL STRIKE, THE UNITED STATES HAS AVERTED OR POTENTIALLY AVERTED AFTER FREIGHT RAIL COMPANIES AND UNIONS REACHED A TENTATIVE DEAL AFTER 20 HOURS OF TALKS WHICH INCLUDED PRESIDENT BIDEN. THE PRESIDENT SPOKE YESTERDAY. PRES. BIDEN: TODAY IS A WIN FOR AMERICA. TOGETHER YOU REACHED AN AGREEMENT THAT WILL KEEP OUR CRITICAL RAIL SYSTEM WORKING AND AVOID DISRUPTIONS OF OUR ECONOMY. KRITI: SO WE HEARD TALKS FROM THE PRESIDENT AND WE HEARD ABOUT THIS DELAYED TIMEFRAME, WALK US THROUGH THE TIMEFRAME THAT WE HEAR ABOUT WHETHER THE DEAL WILL GO THROUGH. EMILY: IT IS A HUGE QUESTION MARK ON WHETHER THAT WINDS UP HAPPENING. WE HAVE AN AGREEMENT BETWEEN UNION AND INDUSTRY LEADERS BUT NOW IT HAS TO GO TO THE ACTUALLY UNION -- THE ACTUAL UNION WORKERS THEMSELVES. 100 25,000 INDIVIDUALS WHO ARE GOING TO NEED TO RATIFY THE AGREEMENT AND THERE IS NO GUARANTEE THAT THAT IS ACTUALLY GOING TO HAPPEN. A LOT OF THEM HAVE SERIOUS CONCERNS ABOUT WHETHER OR NOT THEY THINK THEY WILL BE FIRED IF THEY NEED TO TAKE TIME OFF FOR MEDICAL OR DR. LEAVE. WE HAVE NOT SEEN THE EXACT TEXT BUT WE KNOW THAT THERE ARE NOT ANY ADDITIONAL SICK DAYS ALTHOUGH THERE IS LENIENCY ON ABSENCE POLITY -- POLICIES. REMEMBER THIS IS A GOOD ATMOSPHERE FOR WORKERS AND A GOOD CLIMATE WITH A NUMBER OF VERY SUCCESSFUL STRIKES AND UNIONS FORMING. FOLKS ARE AWARE OF THIS AND KEEPING IN MIND AS I SPEND THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS LOOKING THROUGH'THE AGREEMENT AND UNDERSTANDING WHAT IT IS AND DECIDING ON WHETHER OR NOT THEY WILL APPROVE IT. SO WE HAVE A COUPLE WEEKS WHEN WE ARE NOT LOOKING AT A STRIKE BUT THIS IS SOMETHING THAT WE ARE WATCHING CLOSELY. KRITI: EMILY WILKINS, WE THANK YOU. LET US LOOK AT THESE STOCKS. IT DOES ACTUALLY COME DOWN TO SOME OF THE TRANSPORTATIONS. WE TALKED ABOUT THIS WITH THE RAIL STRIKE AND I WAS COVERING THIS YESTERDAY AND OVERNIGHT WE GET THE FEDEX STORY. THE SHARES ARE SLUMPING 19%, ANALYSTS DOWNGRADING AND THIS IS SIGNIFICANT BECAUSE IT IS AN ECONOMIC BELLWETHER. IF YOU ARE SHIPPING AND MOVING AND THERE IS NOT ACT -- AT -- ECONOMIC ACTIVITY ANYMORE THAT IS WHAT INVESTORS ARE REALLY REACTING TO. IT IS NOT JUST FEDEX, THERE IS A RIPPLE EFFECTS. LOOK AT UPS SHARES WHERE YOU ARE SEEING PAIN AS WELL. NOT DOWN 19% BUT DOWN 7%. FEDEX AND UPS HAVE HAD DIFFERENT STRATEGIES WHEN IT COMES TO ACTUALLY TACKLING SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES. FEDEX GOT IN FRONT AND SAID WE WILL HIRE MORE PEOPLE AND PAY THEM MORE AND WE DO NOT HAVE THE SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS. UPS TACKLED IT DIFFERENTLY AND SAID WE WILL ACTUALLY GO AWAY FROM BOTH SHIPPERS, CHARGE MORE TO SMALLER CUSTOMERS AND MAKE MORE FOR PROFIT MARGINS AND IN THE LONG TERM UPS IS GETTING THAT REWARD. TODAY THE SHARES ARE DOWN 7% AND YOU CANNOT FORGET THE THIRD MAJOR PLAYER IN THE SHIPPING SPACE, AMAZON. SHARES DOWN 3% AND 2.8% LOWER. AMAZON IS TRYING TO CREATE THE SHIPPING NETWORK BUT IS NOT QUITE THERE AND WHAT IS SIGNIFICANT IS ABOUT ONE THIRD OF PACKAGES GO THROUGH UPS.