00:00

Walk us through it. Well we've all been talking about the Goldman Consumer Unit expansion and how it has grown over the last few years. But this six year old venture is now facing scrutiny from the Federal Reserve. Our sources tell us that officials at the Fed have been conducting a review of the business over the last few weeks and it is very much ongoing. There is no indication of any wrongdoing but it certainly goes beyond the regular business of oversight and is also distinct from what they sometimes do which is industry wide dive into various business areas of interest. This is a very specific look at Goldman and its consumer unit and it's another headache for their CEO David Solomon. Shery Ahn what is the difference between the S.E.C. review and a Federal Reserve review. To be very clear from what we understand right now. This is part of their regular oversight. Fed oversees Goldman Sachs. They're always in conversations with them. But this goes beyond that where they are drilling into this business and making sure that the business and its managers and leaders have complete control over what is going on since the business is still losing money. It was supposed to break even this year. That has pushed out. It has lost more than 4 billion since inception. This year they're set for record losses and that could perhaps explain some of the heightened interest from the Fed. In this case so just elaborate a little bit more of a heightened interest in terms of stability or heightened interest in terms of something else having to do with this. I think it's fair to say when you have a firm like Goldman that really has no real history with the consumer market. It is a storied Wall Street for me. It has dealt in the world of high finance with hedge funds and corporations and governments but never really with consumer. It has grown rapidly in that space. By 2024 it hopes to have four billion dollars in revenue. That is pretty incredible. But at the same time I think regulators would want to make sure that they're doing it in the right fashion and in the right manner. And the fact that they've already missed their own targets in terms of breaking even in profitability that is something that would pick the curiosity of regulators to see how much support is leadership at this bank half from shareholders. One way to look at it this year the stock's down about 13 percent. Middle of the back since CEO David Solomon took over on October 1 2018. The stock's not really done much to close the gap between say the likes of J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley. It price to book. It is still exactly where it was four years ago. That's not a good picture especially when you have a competitor an arch rival like Morgan Stanley doing much better. At the same time in a year when you're expecting earnings to fall roughly 40 percent from the boom times of last year. You will have other parts of the division on other senior leaders at the firm irritated that there is another large unit that is soaking up cash which is likely going to lead to less compensation for a lot of folks and even layoffs down the road in the next few months at Goldman Sachs. That's going to lead to increased grumbling.