Do you see through the prism of Columbia economics and foreign exchange see anything like an international upset that we witnessed in 1998 and frankly before that in 1992. Well thank you. I'm delighted to be with you. Let me say on dad that I don't think this kind of crisis. In 1998 it was very much an emerging market crisis. This is a global crisis. Both the slowdown particularly the inflation and the increase in the interest rate which is affecting those very heavily and very importantly sir. I look at the caps the limitation of price increase. We see it on India and there are challenges with the race here in the United Kingdom. We see it in India and Colombia and others talk about it. Given a more global economy the speed of information the transfer of finance can caps be effective in 2023. Well let me say that the major problem that we're getting from the global economy is deflation. But particularly the effect it has had on interest rates. So both domestic interest rates in Colombia as well as the interest rate in global capital markets are very high that the media is pursuing effect. Of course inflation is hard to fight due to the international dimensions of inflation. So for Pacific country it is very tough to fight deflation which is because he says supply inflation right. That man inflation. Central banks are good at managing their man inflation but less so in managing supply inflation. There is a great concern that when the Fed hikes rates by as much as the market is currently pricing minister that it will create some real problems for the rest of the world. And I wonder from your Columbia whether you're taking a look at the dollar market and saying we cannot raise money and that right now at affordable rates. Is that really the situation as you look at your financing needs looking out. Yes. With capital markets they are very expensive for emerging economies today including forced Colombia. So for the time being our international financing is coming from multilateral development banks and official institutions. But so far we have not gone this year. And through the private capital markets we hope to send normal ISE. It sounds like in the near future we'll go back to the market. We expecting to raise about one billion dollars in the private capital markets next year. What does it mean for things to stabilize. Minister does it mean that the dollar stabilizes. Does it mean that the Fed stops raising rates. Does it mean that inflation stops accelerating. Well it really means that the long term interest rates of the US start to fall. They were falling actually before the the recent announcement of the Fed that there would likely increase interest rates again in their next meeting. But before that they were falling. And also the risk markets for emerging markets were also following. But the situation has changed again. But we hope the at one point when the inflation stabilizes in the United States the interest rates for the US particularly long term interest rate which are relevant for us start to fall. Dr Okafor you have been one of the great voices of Colombia through a time in the stereotype that America is a true civil unrest in Colombia. You've moved beyond doubt when the new government in your participation as well. Can you describe the stability in Colombia and what it means for your tourism. So many people have gone to cartooning and the rest of it. Describe the tourism future for Colombia after decades of real unrest. Well let me say that the peace process that took place five years ago has been fairly successful in generating peace in several parts of the country. The current government is involved in in other negotiations that we hope will be successful on it. Let's say they return to peace in many parts of the country has generated effectively what you see is actually a boom of tourism. We hope that it will come back when the world economy recovers because tourism in the world is still a bit depressed. Let's say those recovering. I mean Colombia we would hope to have a noble boom of tourism.