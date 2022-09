00:00

From Bloomberg headquarters in New York I'm Kailey Leinz. And welcome to Bloomberg. The lineup the program that showcases the phenomenal growth in the global sports betting industry with a special focus on the multibillion dollar boom here in the US this week. Baseball fans are getting ready for October with the expanded playoffs. More fan bases are optimistic that this is their year. We'll take a look at the World Series favorites. And we're on to week two of the NFL season. But before you place your bets we'll have a look at how last week's upsets and injuries have shifted the odds. And we'll get the inside scoop from the front office. We'll be joined by the NFL s first female front office executive former Oakland Raiders CEO Amy Trask. This is Bloomberg the lineup. I'm Kailey Leinz and each week I'll be joined by Bloomberg Intelligence is Damien Sass our he'll help us track where the money is going in sports betting. And speaking of the money we talked to our friends over at the American Gaming Association to get a sense of what this year's handle is looking like through July. Fifty point seven billion dollars of 88 percent year on year. But not only are people placing more sports wagers they are actually making more money. If you look at the whole percentage which is what we did with our friends at the AGM. That's the percentage of money sports books keep for every dollar wage. It's down to six point eight percent this year from seven and a half percent last year. That means sports books are making less and the national public is winning more. They must be watching the show. CAC. Yeah they must be. And of course with that data available we try to do some rough estimations around what the handle has been in terms of baseball. About 12 percent of it we think about six point eight billion dollars through July. So with that in mind let's get to our starting lineup a road map of our main focus to kick off the show. We are less than a month away from the start of the MLB playoffs. So we're big on baseball as we are. And we're going to look at the odds tied to the World Series the Cy Young Award for each league's best pitcher and at the MVP race where Aron judge is chasing history. All right. Well let's first take a look at the World Series and specifically how the odds have changed since the All-Star break. Our friends at Sport Radar tell us that the L.A. Dodgers are still the favorites to win at plus 320. But the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves have seen the biggest improvement in their odds since the break. They're down 31 percent and 17 percent respectively. And remember in the case of betting when the odds are going down that's a good thing because it's a shorter shot. Yeah I know another New York team that hasn't done so well. The New York Yankees are the only one of these five teams who have seen their odds deteriorate since the All-Star break. Indeed a lack of hitting is the primary reason. But we're even seeing owner Hank Steinbrenner getting booed at home. They must be paging Matt Carpenter at this point. Yeah that's always a bummer. Now let's take a look at the most recent World Series champions. And three of the last five years we have seen favorites with low odds like the ones we were just showing actually take the title. Yeah. You know and we've seen the Nats in 2019 the Braves in 20 21 they came in at a plus twelve hundred. We've seen some other teams I think this year coming in at a similar level haven't we. We have the cardinals for example at plus nineteen hundred nineteen to one odds. The Mariners are at twenty five to 1 odds to win the World Series. Both teams though have seen massive improvements in their odds since the All-Star break up improving by 53 percent and twenty nine percent respectively. Baseball is a team sport. And yes from a betting perspective there's really only one position that has consistently had an impact on the game. And that position Kelly is starting pitcher. So let's talk about the starting pitcher. We looked at data going back to 2013 and we've seen a steady increase in the number of starting pitchers with at least 25 starts who have earned a profit versus the money line over the regular season. We presently have 30 of 51 pitchers that 59 percent running a year to date profit. That's the highest in the last 10 years. And on par with the figures we saw back in twenty ninth. And it appears to be a structural trend in that as MLB ball pens are deeper starting pitchers no longer are required to make deep starts for their teams to get the win. So let's take a look at the pictures who have bought the most bang for your buck this year. We've got Zack Gallon Martin Perez Logan Gilbert Posey Berrios all the only pitchers to generate a greater than 25 percent our ally in 2022. So essentially you burned at least twenty five dollars on one hundred dollar bet versus the money line every time they pitch. Yeah. What I see here though you look at Zack Allen you look at Martin Perez. Both are playing for bad teams with losing records. They needed only a 64 percent MONEYLINE win rate to get that 25 percent plus return. If you look at someone that cozy various is playing for the Blue Jays it was as high as 74 percent Cal. So clearly you know you've got to see a lot of these guys do a little bit better in order to beat those figures. The true ace is out there the Garrett Coles of the world not so good. They're all money losers here today. And speaking of pitchers let's get over to talk. The Cy Young Award which of course is given to the best pitchers in each league and Major League Baseball won for the American League and won for the National League. So starting in the American League it's Dylan cease in the driver's seat despite the fact that he's playing for Chicago White Sox team that is just above 500 hundred if you do it based on your weapon strikeouts. Justin Verlander and Shane McClanahan should be 1 in 2 if the season ended right now. But their injuries have vaulted seats to the top. Yeah. Shifting to the National League it's been almost had the content all season long. He leads the majors in innings pitched. He has four complete games where no one else even has more than two. Yet his lead over free it and your ISE has deteriorated of late. He's gotten showed that a few of his recent starts. This opens the door for the editor to take some control here. All right. Well let's also talk of the MVP. And of course we've got to start with Aaron Judge. He is chasing history and Roger Maris his American League record of sixty one home runs. But he also leads the MLB in total basis walks runs RB ISE on base percentage slugging percentage. I mean Damian the list goes on. Yeah. The one area where he's not leading the league is batting average but he's not far off. He's making a run at the Triple Crown. He's in third place in batting average just a few points behind leader Louis ISE. And of course he's not the only one. Paul Goldschmidt. It also is a runaway favorite for the National League MVP and he's going for the Triple Crown himself. Yeah that's right. Only once in Major League Baseball history has there been a Triple Crown winner in both the AFL and the NL. But that was Kelly 89 years ago. Quite some time ago. I just want to spend a second longer on Aaron's judge just to give some context around how good this guy is. He has had fifty seven home runs through one hundred and forty three games which is better than Maris and only three behind Thornton McGuire. Yeah. Judge only has 19 games left to try and beat Maris his record remember. Judge rejected a seven year 214 million dollar contract before the season to bet on himself. He's in line to test maybe thirty six million dollars a year next season Kelly. That is just huge money. And of course there's been huge contracts in the NFL as well. We're going to have more on that just ahead. Plus we'll take a look at DAX Prescott's some injury and how it has reshaped the odds for the Super Bowl. We'll show you by how much. Next. This is the lineup. Odds provided by sport radar are subject to change. Welcome back to Bloomberg the lineup. It's time now to talk about the NFL. It's week two and a lot has changed since week one including those Super Bowl ads for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Minnesota Vikings and the Washington commanders they have seen the greatest improvement in their odds after week one for the Vikings. It was because they dominated. Against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in the opener which improves their chances of winning in the NFC North. Yeah Philadelphia and Washington both won games against lesser teams but the improvement is due in large part to the injury to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. It opens door for both teams to take hold of the NFC East and die. Prescott has an influence on the upside but also had an impact on the downside. That's right. Dallas is expected to lose DAX for six to eight weeks after hand surgery but they struggled to move the ball even before that happened. The other two the Jets and the Pats both performed worse than expected in week one. If the deterioration in their odds is largely due to the strong performance of AFC East rivals Buffalo and Miami. Yeah. One colleague told me that Buffalo looked scary. Good. So now let's talk about how you could actually make some money in week two. Kudos to our friends at Sport Radar who helped us crunch these numbers heading into week two. There's two bats that have generated a strong ROIC over the past 10 seasons. The first one betting an 0 on one team versus a 1 in 0 team against the spread. That's right. This trade has generated a ten point five percent return on investment. There are 7 0 and 1 teams this week that fit the bill of which four of them are favorites New England San Francisco to the commanders and Green Bay and three are underdogs the Jets Carolina and the Tennessee Titans. And then the other bet it's taking the 0 1 underdog outright against the spread. That's exactly right. This trade generated a seven point three percent return on investment over the last 10 years again. There are 7 0 and 1 teams that fit the bill this week including the Jets and the Cowboys. Yep. From a spread perspective it's the Falcons. It's the Tennessee Titans. They're getting the most points in Week 2 whereas Carolina in Jacksonville are getting the least points. Speaking of football. Joining us now is the NFL its first female front office executive Amy Trask former Oakland Raiders CEO current CBS sports analyst and also the author of the book You Negotiate Like a Girl. Amy it is so great of you to join us. We're so excited to talk to you. We were just running through week one of the NFL season. Can you just give us your takeaways. What surprised you most in Week 1 what you're looking ahead to in week 2 and beyond as to what surprised me week 1. Really nothing because what one learns about the NFL is to expect the unexpected. The league is built on the concept of parity so that every fan of every team believes that his or her fan can win any given game and can win it all in any given season. So expect the unexpected particularly at the start of the season. Now all of that said nothing surprised me. But if you would like I will share one thing that sort of made my brain explode. Please do. Denver. Seattle. It's one thing to lose a game because your personnel doesn't match up. You know if you don't have corners to cover another team's receivers that's going to happen. If you can't defeat another team's pass rush with your pass protection that's going to happen. But you should not lose a game because your team your coach is not appropriately addressing situational football. And I'm talking about the two shotgun formations on the one yard line or because a poor clock management and I'm talking about the end of the game and the failure to appropriately use timeout. Well let's let's focus on that. The NFL season I mean going into this season we saw some huge free agent acquisitions. Your former team Las Vegas now Raiders signed the bounty items to 140 million contract over five years. Let's take a step back. Put yourself back in the front office. How do you front offices justify the contract value for a player. Well it really depends on the team. There are 32 individually owned businesses. They're individually owned differently operated. And they each have different approaches. The revenue gap between the highest revenue clubs and I'm talking now on an annual revenue basis. The revenue gap between the highest revenue clubs let's say the top four or so and the lowest revenue clubs. Let's say the top the bottom four or so. Although the league tends to divide them into core titles the revenue gap is significant. So there are some teams who are going to say we just can't do a contract like that. There are other teams that have the ability to do big contracts. And then there are teams and I work for this sort of team owner Al Davis who said I don't care if we don't have the money go find it. I'm doing this contract. So every team approaches that different. Well Amy of course you're joining us on Bloomberg. And what we do here is follow the money. So this is a great conversation. And of course what we're doing on this show is following the money in sports betting which is just. Slowly exploded. We talked about that and how it affects players and ultimately the league. Yesterday with Victor Cruz the Super Bowl champion and former New York Giants wide receiver just take a listen to what he had to say about it by no snitch. Someone with that. But I'm just letting you know that guys do it. They have to anticipate that players are gonna gamble and they're gonna place bets. It just is what it is. It's out there. It's happening. How is the NFL then. Police. So Amy I'll pose that question to you. How should the NFL police this. Well I have a different view than Victor and I will share that with you. The league is comprised of good men. The vast vast vast overwhelming majority of players are really really good men who are going to follow the rules. I think the bigger problem for the league is the appearance of impropriety as opposed to impropriety. In other words I don't think my concern is not what is is that there will be impropriety. My concern is how does the league address avoiding the appearance of impropriety. Well then let's tear up the script here. Let's go back to 1983. You know you were an intern working for the Raiders organization. You know you know that was Marcus Allen. That was the Super Bowl year. Fast forward to 87. When you rejoined the Raiders full time Al Davis went out and signed Bo Jackson. That was the year of the NFL strike. I mean how did USC and Berkeley prepare you for that experience for working in that front office with all that Michigan that's going on. I don't think it prepared me specifically. I think it prepared me is the work ethic my parents conveyed to me which is from the time I was very very little work hard work as hard as you can. When you think you can't do any work any harder find a way to work harder. So I think hard work really matters. I got a phenomenal education at Berkeley. My grad school is a terrific education. But look I was always even as an intern I was the first one in the building. I didn't leave the building until the very very most senior people really all the people left at the end of the day. And the other thing is I volunteered to help in any way I could. So I will tell you from the time I was an intern through the time I was a CEO I did whatever I could to help if the ticket phones were ringing off the hook. I go down to the ticket office and I would answer the phone or raiders and I would I wouldn't identify myself but I would take ticket orders the day before games. I would volunteer to alphabetized the will call envelopes. My point is I did that from the start of my career. Allen noticed and I think everybody should do that in their careers. And of course Amy in your career you were a trailblazer. I mean you were the first female front office executive. This is a woman in football. And we have seen the league becoming more diverse in its in executive levels. Just the Raiders for example with Sandra Douglas. Douglas Moore. Morgan a black woman. I'm just wondering what you think she specifically brings to the table what women can bring to the table in the league and kind of your view on diversity both gender and racial in the league. Well I think Sandra is tremendously well qualified for the job. Yes she is a first. But she was also you know she's tremendously qualified. In addition to being first she practiced law at the firm of Covington Burling which is the league's longtime longtime longtime outside counsel Paul Tagliabue. The prior commissioner of the league came from Covington where he was a partner. My point being the league is going to have confidence in her. She's also been on a number of boards including gambling boards in Nevada. So she's familiar with all the nuances and issues relating to betting wagering gambling. She's very well qualified as to diversity as a whole. You know I'm all I'm asked all the time am I excited when someone's hired without regard to race or gender or any other individuality which has no bearing on whether one can do a job. And my answer is always well yes I'm excited. But what's going to be really exciting is when these are no longer topics because everyone does what l did when he hired me. Decades and decades and decades ago before these were even topics that were being discussed he hired without regard to race and gender and other individuality which have no bearing on whether one can do a job. Thank you so much to former Oakland Raiders CEO and current CBS sports analyst Amy Trask. Of course she is also the author of You Negotiate Like a Girl. So make sure to check out that book and watch our full interview with her on the show website listed below. And coming up we branch out from the NFL with a look at the championship odds for rugby the NHL and college football. This is the lineup on Bloomberg. Odds provided by sport radar are subject to change. Welcome back to Bloomberg the lineup. I'm Damien Sass. Our week two of the NFL season is here and here are your fantasy and sights for the week. Let's begin with this year's MVP favorite Josh Allen who had the second best week of any quarterback and the third best week of any fantasy player not named the homes or Jefferson Allen is the king of NFL primetime. He's averaged twenty four point nine fantasy points in primetime games over the course of his career. Most of any player since 2000 with a minimum of 10 games played. Buffalo's coming off a huge road win versus the Rams and faced the Titans at home on Monday Night Football. Speaking of the Giants sequin Barkley was an absolute beast last week. His thirty three point four points was the best of any running back and forth this week of any team any fantasy football player. It was also the most rushing yards by a New York giant running back in a season opener since 1950. The Giants were facing the Panthers in their home opener this week. Remember Trevon Hunt combined for 38 points versus Carolina in week one and thirty two wide receiver last season's offensive rookie of the year. Jim RTS picked up right where he left off last year. His twenty eight point nine points versus Pittsburgh in week one was the fourth test of any wide receiver not named Jefferson Cooper Adams T Higgins injury open things up a bit wider for Chase. And Cincinnati plays on the road against the Cowboys who struggled to get anything going against camp and weak ones. And how can we not discuss the horrific performance by franchise quarterbacks. And we've won only six score greater than twenty fantasy points in week one. That's the lowest since twenty seventeen and over fifty percent below the three year average. Among those quarterbacks with the fewest fantasy points in week one are some big name starters in fantasy including Rodgers Prescott Stafford and Lance notes. We're not even including terrific Tom Brady who also had just ten point four points in Week 1. And that is your week to fantasy sports update. All right Damian let's look outside of the NFL now with a rundown of the odds you need to know in the betting futures market. Starting with a sport with some similarities to American football rugby. We're taking a look at the odds for the rugby championship. And it's the New Zealand All Blacks who are currently favourite to win it all at minus 175. After edging out a victory against Australia on Thursday morning the Wallabies lost means that their odds have now dropped to a 100 to 1. Now the longest shot for the championship. South Africa's Springboks are currently in second followed by Argentina moving to the ice now ahead of the NHL pre-season beginning next week. We're taking a look at the odds for the Stanley Cup. Last year's champs the Colorado Avalanche are the repeat favorites currently at plus 450. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes are both at 10 to 1 odds are plus 1000 with the Florida Panthers close behind. And finally college football which has seen an exciting start to the season with several big upsets. As for how that's influenced the championship odds the Georgia Bulldogs looking to defend their national title are currently favored at plus 1 80 while Alabama after barely eking out a win against Texas last week has seen its odds drop to plus two hundred. Then comes Ohio State while Clemson is looking at longer odds. But the most shocking college football story has to be Notre Dame Damian. It is just the third team since 2000 to start the season 0 1 2 after being ranked top five in the preseason AP poll. Yeah Notre Dame is now unranked for the first time since September 20 17 snapping a streak of 80 consecutive poll appearances. Notre Dame's national championship odds have moved from plus 4000 in the preseason to plus 100000 essentially. Kelly there off the books for it all. All right. Let's turn to golf now and the President's Cup. A series of matches between a team representing the US and an international team representing the rest of the world minus Europe. Team USA has won each of the last eight presidents cups and gotten eleven and one to one. Overall the last international team to win was back in 1998. Yeah the president's cup this year takes place in Quail Hollow in North Carolina. And in seven presidents cups hosted by the U.S. the USA is seven you know winning by an average score of 19 to 13. Look the president's Cup roster is heavily skewed this year in favor of the USA. But from an earnings and from a win perspective U.S. players have earned eighty one million dollars versus just 38 million just 38 million for the international squad. And U.S. players have won 19 events this year count versus just five for the international. Yeah. Just everything is relative. And finally with the WNBA finals underway we want to recognize one player. He was not in the game but is one of the league's biggest superstars of all time. Sue Bird. Yeah widely considered to be the greatest point guard in WNBA history. Sue Bird officially retired earlier this month. The Seattle Storm's elimination from the playoffs. Yet while she didn't get the cute claim the title this season Bird is still a four time WNBA champion a 13 time All-Star a five time Olympic gold medalist and a two time CWA champion. Oh by the way she's also the career leader in WNBA assists and games played. The numbers speak for themselves but I'll just echo the words of Steph Curry legend. Take a bow. Sue Bird and another athlete who deserves to take a bow. And we'd be remiss not. To recognize Roger Federer the Swiss tennis great announced his retirement Thursday morning after a stellar 24 year career. Yeah a career that saw him play in over fifteen hundred matches and win 20 grand slams. Next week's Labour Cup in London will be his farewell tournament. And we'll be following that with you on our next episode. Great tease Damien. That wraps it up for Bloomberg the lineup this week. But make sure you tune in next week. And if you missed anything in this show you can re watch it. And all of our content at our show Web site listed below. I'm Kailey Leinz alongside Damian Sass our. Have a great weekend everyone. And good luck. This is Bloomberg.