'Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition' Full (09/16/22)

> > UKRAINE SHOULD GET ALL THE MILITARY MATERIAL THEY NEED BECAUSE THEY HAVE PROVEN IF THEY HAVE THE MILITARY CAPABILITY, THEY DO DEFEND THEMSELVES. WE KNOW THEY ARE FIGHTING THIS FIGHT NOT ONLY FOR THIS BRAVE NATION BUT ALSO FOR US. > > THE FACTIONS ARE WORKING. WE HAVE BEEN CLEAR ON THE RUSSIAN ECONOMY. THE LATEST STEPS TO DISCONNECT THE FINANCING OF THE WAR IS WHAT IS IMPORTANT AND WHAT CAN BE ACHIEVED WITH SANCTIONS. I THINK EUROPEANS ARE WILLING TO DO A LOT. > > THE EURO AREA IS FACING A CHALLENGING OUTLOOK. EQUITIES EXTENDING DECLINES TODAY, THE INDEX OF GLOBAL STOCKS TRACKING THE WORST WEEK SINCE JUNE. THIS HAS TO DO WITH HIGHER YIELDS THAN WHAT WE ARE SEEING IN THE DOLLAR. IT IS ALL ABOUT AN OVERSIZE FED HIKE. IS THERE A CHANCE WE GET A 1% MOVE? EUROPEAN STOCKS UNDER PRESSURE, AND SIMILAR PRESSURE ON THE S & P STOCKS FUTURES IN THE U.S. IN EUROPE THE MAIN STORY IS IN THE U.K. THE FTSE 100 DOWN 0.2%. THIS IS A STORY OF WHAT WE ARE SEEING IN LONDON WITH THE NEW CHANCELLOR TRYING TO KICKSTART. IN GERMANY, FIRST OF ALL TRYING TO NATIONALIZE ENERGY IMPORTERS AND TAKING OVER A SUBSIDIARY IN GERMANY. WE ARE SEEING PRESSURE ON STOCKS OVERALL, FEDEX FALLING 18% PRETRADE AFTER YESTERDAY IT WITHDREW IS 2023 EARNINGS FORECAST. SOME SAY THIS IS A BELLWETHER OF THE KIND OF ECONOMY WE COULD SEE. MARKETS ARE IN A RISK OFF MOOD AS INVESTORS REFLECT ON OUTSIDE FED HIKES IN THE GROWTH OUTLOOK. INFLATION AND ENERGY CONCERNS DOMINATE. UNCERTAINTY REMAINS HIGH AND CONFIDENCE IN THE EURO AREA IS FALLING. > > THE REBOUND IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2022, THE EURO AREA IS FACING A CHALLENGING OUTLOOK. WE EXPECT GROWTH TO SLOW DOWN SUBSTANTIALLY. PANDEMIC RESTRICTIONS WILL LOSE STEAM IN THE COMING MONTHS. TOM: WE ARE JOINED BY CRAIG ERLAM, SENIOR MARKET ANALYST, OANDA EUROPE LIMITED , AND KRISTINE AQUINO FROM OUR MARKETS TEAM. DEFINITELY A RISK OFF MOOD, WHAT COMES NEXT? KRISTINE: THE QUESTION BOILS DOWN TO WILL THE DOLLAR DOMINATE THE REST OF THE YEAR? IT HAS DOMINATED THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR AND NOW WE HAVE CITIGROUP SAYING IT IS THE ONLY PLACE TO HIDE IN THIS ENVIRONMENT. YOU HAVE TO AGREE BECAUSE OF WHAT WE HAVE SEEN SO FAR IT IS A STORY OF THE FED BUOYING THE DOLLAR AND LEADING THE WAY WITH THOSE RATE HIKES. THEY ARE NOT EVEN DONE YET, THE QUESTION OF 75 OR 100 NEXT WEEK IS ON THE TABLE. COMPARED TO WHAT EVERYONE ELSE HAS BEEN ABLE TO DO IS MUCH LESS. TOM: ARE YOU EXPECTING 100 BASIS POINTS? THIS MEANS THE ECONOMY COULD REALLY BE IN TROUBLE. CRAIG: I THINK 100 BASIS POINTS MAY BE A STEP TOO FAR AND THE FED WOULD RATHER GO WITH 75 AND LEAVE THE OPTION OF 75 ON THE TABLE AT THE FOLLOWING MEETING, THEN TAKE A GRADUAL APPROACH. TWO WEEKS AGO WE WERE EXCITED ABOUT THE DATA, WE HAD A GOOD INFLATION REPORT AND A GOLDILOCKS JOBS REPORT. 50 BASIS POINTS WOULD HAVE BEEN FAVORED FOR THIS MEETING. THE FED WILL NOT WANT TO PUT TOO MUCH EMPHASIS ON THIS, 75 IS A STEADY STEP. THIS INFLATION NUMBER WAS A BLIP ON THE ROAD BACK TO A MORE SUSTAINABLE LEVEL OF INFLATION, OR A SIGN OF MORE WORRYING THINGS TO COME. FRANCINE: FEDEX BASICALLY SAYS LET'S THROW THE GUIDANCE OUT THE WINDOW BECAUSE IT COULD GET UGLY. GOLDMAN SACHS SAYING EVERYTHING WILL BE FINE. HOW MUCH MORE OF A CORRECTION WILL WE SEE? KRISTINE: IT LOOKS LIKE A LOT MORE. RAY DALIO DID THE MATH, IF THE FED LIFTS ABOUT 4%, WE COULD SEE 20% OF CORRECTIONS IN EQUITIES. IT IS HARD FOR INVESTORS TO WRAP THEIR HEADS AROUND, AT THE MOMENT THE DATA ON INFLATION AND JOBS IS WHAT CONSTITUTES THE FED MANDATE, THAT IS ALL GIVING THEM THE GO SIGNAL TO GET A HOLD OF THIS TIGHTENING PROCESS AND CLEAR THE WAY FOR THAT. THE FLIPSIDE IS WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO THE ECONOMY. THIS IS WHAT INVESTORS ARE STRUGGLING TO PREPARE FOR, THAT RECESSION IMPACT. HOW HARD OR SOFT WILL THE LENDING BE? FRANCINE: WHAT IS THE ONE QUESTION, CRAIG, YOU WANT TO KNOW ABOUT? CRAIG: I THINK WE WILL REBOUND LATER THIS YEAR IN THE NEXT EBOLA MONTHS COULD BE CHALLENGING BUT LATER THIS YEAR WE WILL SEE SUSTAINABLE SIGNS OF INFLATION STARTING TO ABATE. MOST CENTRAL BANKS WILL TAKE THE FOOT OFF THE BRAKES AND GIVE INVESTORS MORE CONFIDENCE. THERE COULD BE A FEW NASTY SURPRISES IN THE NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS. FRANCINE: THE DOLLAR IS THE ONE THING THAT WILL MAKE OR BREAK A MARKET, WILL WE SEE THE MOST INVERTED YIELD CURVE EVER, AND WHAT DOES THAT MEAN TO MARKET PSYCHOLOGY? KRISTINE: WE SEEM TO BE HEADING THAT WAY. I WILL REPEAT WHAT I HAVE SET ON THE SHOW A FEW TIMES NOW, IT IS NOT SO MUCH THE INVERSION WE FEAR BUT WHAT HAPPENS AFTER THAT. FRANCINE: THE 10 YEAR MAKES ME PANIC. KRISTINE: THE PANIC COMES FROM THE QUESTION THAT THIS INVERSION, WHAT HAPPENS NEXT AND WHEN IT REVERSES FROM THAT AND WE SEE LONGER-TERM RATES IN THE ECONOMY RISE ALONGSIDE WHAT WE SEE ON THE SHORT END. THAT IS WHAT WILL INFLICT PAIN AND TIGHTENING OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS, LONGER-TERM RATES RISING. FRANCINE: YOU ARE SO STOIC, ARE YOU PANICKED OR ARE WE STEADY AS WE GO? CRAIG: I THINK THERE IS VOLATILITY THE NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS BUT ONE THING WE SEE IS MARKETS ARE ESSENTIAL TO OVERREACTING AT TIMES, AND WE UNDER REACTED THE LAST COUPLE OF WEEKS AND WE ARE GOING INTO A PERIOD OF SLIGHTLY OVERREACTING. THE DATA WILL TELL US EVERYTHING. THE PATH WAS FULL OF NASTY SURPRISES, AND I DO NOT THINK IT WILL BE STRAIGHTFORWARD AS MANY HOPED EARLIER THIS YEAR, EVEN THIS MONTH. I DO NOT THINK IT WILL BE AN EASY RIDE THE NEXT FEW MONTHS. IF WE SEE A FEW INFLATION NUMBERS A LITTLE MORE POSITIVE, IT WILL SHOW THE RATE HIKES ARE WORKING. IT TAKES TIME TO FILTER THROUGH TO THE ECONOMY. WHAT IT DOES NOT WANT TO DO IS CORRECT ONE POLICY MISTAKE WITH ANOTHER POLICY MISTAKE IN THE OTHER DIRECTION. IT WILL BE AWARE OF THE FACT THAT HAS THE POTENTIAL TO RISE SUCH AN AGGRESSIVE RATE INTO A QUITE SEVERE RECESSION. FRANCINE: THANK YOU, CRAIG ERLAM , SENIOR MARKET ANALYST, OANDA EUROPE LIMITED AND KRISTINE AQUINO. IT IS UNCLEAR, NO CONSENSUS ON THE NEXT SIX MONTHS. COMING UP, CHINA SHOW SIGNS OF RECOVERY BUT IS IT ENOUGH TO ALLAY CONCERNS? QUEEN ELIZABETH'S COFFIN LIES GUARDED. SILENCE AND WESTMINSTER HALL BROKEN ONLY FROM THE SOUND OF BOOTS. THE QUEUES ARE ENORMOUS AND THE OUTPOURING OF SUPPORT IS QUITE TOUCHING. CHINA'S ECONOMY IS SHOWING SIGNS OF RECOVERY WITH INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION, RETAIL SALES AND INVESTMENT GROWING FASTER THAN ECONOMISTS EXPECTED LAST MONTH. TOM, THANK YOU FOR JOINING US. BECAUSE OF THE BREVITY OF TV, WHAT ARE YOU MOST WORRIED ABOUT RIGHT NOW? TOM: WE DID SEE A SLIGHT PICKUP IN THE DATA TODAY, BUT IT IS SMALL. GROWTH IN CHINA IS STILL WEAK. THE BIGGEST CONCERNS ARE STILL THE FACT WE HAVE SPORADIC CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWNS ACROSS THE COUNTRY, AND PROPERTY SALES CONTINUE TO WEAKEN. WE HAVE SEEN THE BIGGEST FALL YEAR ON YEAR, AND WE SEE THE PROPERTY SLOW DOWN COMING OUT. AS LONG AS THOSE CONTINUE, YOU WILL NOT REALLY SEE CHINA'S GROWTH PICKING UP STRONGLY. FRANCINE: THERE WAS A LOT OF CONCERN THAT POLICYMAKERS IN CHINA WILL NOT STEP IN TO DO MORE TO SUPPORT THE ECONOMY. WE DID SEE THAT IN THE LAST FEW DAYS, IS IT A NEW CHAPTER IN THE CHINESE ECONOMY? TOM: THERE HAS BEEN A NEW CHAPTER IN RECENT YEARS WHICH HAS BEEN TELEGRAPHED CLEARLY BY BEIJING, WHICH IS THERE WILL BE NO MORE FLOOD LIKE STIMULUS, AND WHAT WE HAVE SEEN THROUGH THE YEARS IS A DRIP OF MEASURES THAT HAVE BOOSTED INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT, AND NOT MUCH HAS GONE TO HOUSEHOLDS. THAT HAS PUT A FLOOR UNDER GROWTH BUT IT IS NOT LEADING GROWTH TO REBOUND WITH BIG DRAGS FROM COVID AND PROPERTY. I DO NOT THINK THAT WILL CHANGE. WE ARE LOOKING AT A U-SHAPED RECOVERY, AND WE ARE AT THE BOTTOM OF THE U FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE. FRANCINE: WE ARE ALSO GETTING BREAKING NEWS OUT OF THE ECB SAYING RATE HIKES GOING FORWARD. THERE IS A GROWING RISK, HE BELIEVES, A RECESSION IN THE EURO AREA. WE ARE JOINED BY CRAIG ERLAM, SENIOR MARKET ANALYST, OANDA EUROPE LIMITED, WHAT DO YOU DO WITH CHINA RIGHT NOW? I THINK WE ARE HAVING TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES WITH CRAIG ERLAM. WE WILL DO A MARKET CHECK, THERE IS A LOT GOING ON. WE HAD A TERRIFIC BRIEFING FROM OUR WESTERN ECONOMY TEAM ABOUT PITFALLS GERMANY HAS TO DEAL WITH. DOLLAR STRENGTH IS THE NAME OF THE GAME, THAT IS WHAT WE SAW THE LAST 5-6 WEEKS. THE SLIDE IN STOCKS IS DEEPENING, GLOBAL STOCKS ON TRACK WITH THE DOLLAR -- WE WILL HAVE 20 MORE ON SOME OF THESE MARKETS. WE LOOK AT CURRENCY, ASSETS, AND THE U.K. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ > > I AM ENCOURAGED BY THE FACT THAT ALL CENTRAL BANKS HAVE REAFFIRMED CLEARLY THEY ARE ANCHORING EXPECTATIONS AT 2%. GETTING CONTROL OF EXPECTATIONS IS THE GAME. FRANCINE: TALKING ABOUT THE CHALLENGES FACING CENTRAL BANKS ON REGAINING CONTROL OF INFLATION EXPECTATIONS. WE ARE BACK WITH CRAIG ERLAM, SENIOR MARKET ANALYST, OANDA EUROPE LIMITED. WE SEE A LOT GOING ON IN GERMANY FROM THE ENERGY IMPORTERS, HOW WORRIED ARE YOU ABOUT EUROPE? CRAIG: I AM CONCERNED. WE HAVE A DIFFICULT SITUATION AHEAD. COUNTRIES ARE TRYING TO PROTECT HOUSEHOLDS BUT THE GREATER RISK IS THE ACTUAL FLOW OF ENERGY TO THE BLOC. A LOT OF EFFORT HAS GONE INTO TRYING TO BUILD UP STOCKS AND ENSURE SUPPLIES OVER THE COURSE OF THE WINTER. WHEN YOU ARE HANGING ON THE WEATHER AND THE KREMLIN, THAT IS OF A CURIOUS POSITION TO BE IN. THERE WILL BE DIFFICULTIES OVER THIS WINTER WITH UNCERTAINTY HANGING OVER THE EURO AREA. IT WILL HAVE A DAMPENING EFFECT ON THE ECONOMY, ON TOP OF THE FACT THE EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK WILL HAVE TO RAISE INTEREST RATES AGGRESSIVELY TO COUNTER INFLATION. THE EUROPEAN ECONOMY IS MORE FRAGILE. FRANCINE: IS IT ALREADY PRICED INTO THE EURO? THE CONCERN IS WE ARE SEEING WHAT COULD BE MORE POTENT FRIENDLY AND COULD SPLIT -- PUTIN FRIENDLY, AND COULD SPLIT THE EUROPEAN COUNTRIES? CRAIG: I THINK THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR FURTHER DECLINES BECAUSE IT IS NOT ALL BAKED IN AT THIS POINT. IT COULD HAVE A DAMPENING EFFECT ON THE CURRENCY BUT I DO NOT THINK THE BAD NEWS OF THE REALITY IS FULLY PRICED IN. WE WILL NEED TO RELY ON A WARMER WINTER PERIOD, AND HOPE FLOWS KEEP GOING. IF WE GET INTO THE EARLY PART OF NEXT YEAR AND THOSE STORES ARE HOLDING UP AND ENERGY FLOWS CONTINUE, WE WILL SEE SOME PRESSURE ALLEVIATE. IN THE TERMS OF RISING RIGHT WING PARTIES, WE CANNOT IGNORE THE BROAD CONSENSUS THROUGHOUT EUROPE IS PRO-UKRAINE AND AGAINST THE WAR. REGARDLESS OF THE PARTIES WE MAY SEE, PUBLIC OPINION IS STRONGLY AGAINST WHAT IS HAPPENING. FRANCINE: THE POUND IS ALSO SLIDING, BREACHING THAT $1.14 FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 1985. HOW WORRYING IS THIS? CRAIG: I FIND THE POUND INTERESTING BECAUSE OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT AROUND THE PRICE CUT ON ENERGY BILLS. THAT MAKES A SUBSTANTIAL DIFFERENCE. WE ARE NOT LOOKING AT A LONG RECESSION THAT WAS PREVIOUSLY FORECAST BY THE BANK AND INVESTMENT BANKS. WE ARE LOOKING AT INFLATION NOT RISING AS FAR AS IT WAS EXPECTED TO BUT AT THE SAME TIME WE EXPECT MORE RATE HIKES BECAUSE A MORE SUSTAINED INFLATIONARY RUSHERS -- INFLATIONARY PRESSURES. THERE COULD POTENTIALLY BE A POSITIVE FOR THE POUND GOING FORWARD, IT MAY NOT DO AS BADLY AS IT OTHERWISE WOULD HAVE. THE BANK OF ENGLAND WAS RAISING RATES AGGRESSIVELY BUT IT WAS THE IDEA OF THE ECONOMY THAT WOULD PERFORM SO MUCH WORSE THAN OTHERS THAT WAS DRAGGING THE POUND LOWER. IF THE DOLLAR LOSES SOME DOMINANCE, THE POUND COULD BE ONE OF THE CURRENCIES WITH THE POTENTIAL TO OUTPERFORM THE EURO. FRANCINE: THANK YOU SO MUCH, CRAIG ERLAM, SENIOR MARKET ANALYST, OANDA EUROPE LIMITED. LET'S GET TO THE BLOOMBERG FIRST WORD NEWS. > > GERMANY SAYS IT IS TAKING CONTROL OF LOCAL UNITS INCLUDING THREE OIL REFINERIES AS THE COUNTRY COMES TO GRIPS WITH AN UNPRECEDENTED ENERGY CRISIS. BLOOMBERG HAS LEARNED BERLIN IS IN ADVANCE TALKS TO TAKE OVER UNIPER AND TWO OTHER GAS IMPORTERS. IT COULD INJECT BILLIONS OF EUROS INTO THE COMPANY THROUGH A CAPITAL INCREASE. VLADIMIR PUTIN SAYS HE UNDERSTANDS CHINA'S CONCERNS ABOUT HIS INVASION OF UKRAINE MEETING IN UZBEKISTAN FOR IN PERSON TALKS WITH XI JINPING. PUTIN SLAMMED WHAT HE CALLED PROVOCATIONS BY THE U.S. AND ITS ALLIES IN THE TAIWAN STRAIT. THEY HIGHLIGHTED THE STRENGTH OF TIES BETWEEN BEIJING AND MOSCOW. PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY SAYS A CITY RECAPTURED FROM THE RUSSIANS IN THE RECENT COUNTEROFFENSIVE. THE U.S. IS GIVING UKRAINE ANOTHER 600 MILLION DOLLARS IN ADDITIONAL WEAPONRY FROM U.S. STOCK PILES. SECRETARY BLINKEN SAYS THAT BRINGS THE TOTAL AMOUNT TO ALMOST $620 BILLION. DELIVERING BAD NEWS, FEDEX PULLING ITS OUTLOOK AFTER WARNING OF ECONOMIC HEADWIND AS THE STOCK SINKS ON THE S & P 500, THE LOWEST SINCE JULY. VLADIMIR PUTIN ACKNOWLEDGED CHINA'S CONCERNS OVER UKRAINE. SIGNS OF RECOVERY IN CHINA'S FACTORIES AND SHOPS. PROPERTY CONTINUES TO WEIGH ON THE ECONOMY. THE BIG STORY ON THE ANNIVERSARY OF LACK WEDNESDAY, THE POUND REACHING THAT 1.14 LEVEL FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 1985. EQUITIES EXTENDING FROM DECLINES TODAY. WE ARE ON TRACK FOR THE WORST WEEK SINCE JUNE. URSULA VON DER LEYEN HAD HER THIRD VISIT SINCE RUSSIA INVADED UKRAINE. SHE SAID MILITARY AID WILL BE THE TOPIC OF A SPECIAL EUROPEAN CONGRESS. > > UKRAINE SHOULD GET ALL THE MILITARY MATERIAL THEY NEED BECAUSE THEY HAVE PROVEN THAT IF THEY HAVE THE MILITARY CAPABILITY, THEY DO DEFEND THEMSELVES. WE KNOW THEY ARE FIGHTING THIS FIGHT NOT ONLY FOR THIS BRAVE NATION BUT ALSO FOR US. IT IS A QUESTION WHETHER AUTOCRACY WILL PREVAIL AND DOMINATE, OR WHETHER DEMOCRACY WILL WIN. I AM CONVINCED DEMOCRACY HAS THE STAMINA TO WIN. WHATEVER UKRAINE NEEDS TO DEFEND ITSELF SHOULD BE GIVEN TO UKRAINE. THE RECONSTRUCTION OF UKRAINE NEEDS MANY HELPING HANDS. WE HAVE DISCUSSED TODAY HOW WE CAN CREATE A PLATFORM WHERE THE MANY FRIENDS UKRAINE HAS, NOT ONLY IN THE PUBLIC SECTOR IN GOVERNMENTS BUT ALSO THE PRIVATE SECTOR, CAN CONTRIBUTE TO THE RECONSTRUCTION OF UKRAINE. WE WILL HAVE A FIRST RECONSTRUCTION CONFERENCE ON OCTOBER 25 IN BERLIN WITH THE G7 PRESIDENTS WHERE WE WILL DISCUSS WITH EXPERTS HOW TO MOST EFFECTIVELY ORGANIZE THE RECONSTRUCTION. THAT, AS THE EUROPEAN UNION, WE ARE WILLING TO TAKE THE RESPONSIBILITY TO ORGANIZE THE PLATFORM FOR THE DIFFERENT FUNDINGS CAN JOIN THE PLATFORM AND INVEST IN THE FUTURE OF UKRAINE. FRANCINE: THAT WAS EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT URSULA VON DER LEYEN. VLADIMIR PUTIN HAS ACKNOWLEDGED XI JINPING EXPRESSED QUESTIONS AND CONCERNS OVER THE UKRAINE MORE. THE MEETING TOOK PLACE IN UZBEKISTAN, THE FIRST SINCE THE INVASION. THANK YOU FOR COMING ON. THIS WAS AN AMAZING SUMMIT, THE FIRST TIME THEY MET IN A LONG TIME, AND THEY ARE FRIENDS BUT THERE WERE QUESTIONS ABOUT WHAT WAS SAID BEHIND CLOSED DOORS. > > THEY SAT DOWN TOGETHER FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE BEFORE THE WAR. IT WAS INTERESTING TO SEE THE DYNAMIC. XI JINPING CALLED VLADIMIR PUTIN OLD FRIENDS AND THEY TALKED ABOUT MUTUAL AREAS OF SUPPORTING EACH OTHER ON THE GLOBAL STAGE BECAUSE THEY HAVE AN INTEREST IN DOING SO. CHINA NEEDS RUSSIA'S BACKING IN THINGS AND IT SUITS THEM TO PRESENT THEMSELVES AS A BLOC AGAINST THE U.S. BUT CHINA IS UNHAPPY WITH THIS WAR AND HOW LONG IT HAS GONE ON FOR AND HOW MESSY IT HAS GOTTEN. THERE ARE QUESTIONS IF RUSSIA IS STRUGGLING ON THE GROUND, IF ITS ECONOMY IS STRUGGLING, DOES CHINA NEED TO SUPPORT RUSSIA MORE ECONOMICALLY. THEY CAN'T SEE A MESSAGE FROM CHINA TO WRAP THIS UP SOONER THAN LATER FOR THE COLLECTIVE GOOD. FRANCINE: WHAT DOES IT TELL US WE WILL SEE IN THE NEXT SIX MONTHS? > > PUTIN IS MEETING WITH MODI TODAY, IT IS A INTERESTING MUTUAL-ISH ROLE, AND PART OF THE QUAD DEALING WITH THE U.S. INDIA HAS NOT CRITICIZED RUSSIA HEAVILY FOR THE INVASION OF UKRAINE AND IT HAS BEEN BUSINESS AS USUAL, BUYING ENERGY AND TRADE. AND SOMEHOW NOT BEING CRITICIZED AS MUCH AS OTHER COUNTRIES. THE U.S. AND EUROPE DANCED AROUND CRITICIZING INDIA FOR THIS BECAUSE INDIA IS A DEMOCRACY AND IS ONE OF THE GANG. IT IS INTERESTING TO SEE MODI SITTING DOWN WITH PUTIN TODAY. TOM: WHAT DOES THIS MEETING IN UZBEKISTAN TELL US ABOUT ANTI-U.S. SENTIMENT ACROSS THE WORLD? > > IF YOU LOOK AT PHOTOS OF WHO IS STANDING NEXT TO WHO AND WHO IS LOOKING AT EACH OTHER, TURKEY AND RUSSIA HAVE BEEN SOMETIMES FRIENDS, SOMETIMES RUBBING UP AGAINST EACH OTHER, AND AS TIME GOES ON AN INCREASED INTEREST BECAUSE ERDOGAN NEEDS TO GET REELECTED SOON. RUSSIA COULD SUPPORT HIM IN THAT ENDEAVOR THROUGH TRADE AND INVESTMENT. RUSSIA WANTS TURKEY AS A FURTHER BLOCK TO THE U.S.. FRANCINE: THE OTHER QUESTION IS WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH THIS MONEY GOING TO UKRAINE. PRESIDENT BIDEN PLEDGED A LOT OF MONEY, AND WE SAW THE SUPPORT FROM THE EUROPEAN COMMISSIONER YESTERDAY. IS THERE A WORRY WE ARE GOING INTO ELECTIONS IN ITALY THAT THERE WILL BE A MESS IN EUROPE? > > THAT IS THE BIG QUESTION AND HOW VLADIMIR PUTIN CAN GET THE MOST TRACTION. HE LIKES TO SOW DISARRAY, AND HE IS CAUSING THAT WITH ENERGY CRISIS IN EUROPE. THEY ARE LESS WILLING TO SEND MONEY WITHOUT CONDITION IN TERMS OF AID AND WEAPONS BECAUSE THE WEAPON SUPPLIES ARE RUNNING LOW. THEY ARE RUNNING OUT OF AMMUNITION AND YOU HAVE TO PAY PRIVATE COMPANIES TO GET MORE. THERE ECONOMIES CANNOT AFFORD IT. THEY HAVE BEEN REALLY SUCCESSFUL WITH THE FIGHT ON THE GROUND BUT THE QUESTION IS IN ANOTHER 6-9 MONTHS, WILL THEY BE WILLING TO DO SO? FRANCINE: LET'S GET TO THE BLOOMBERG BUSINESS FLASH. > > FEDEX SHARES HAVE SLUMPED IN EXTENDED TRADING AFTER THE COMPANY WITHDREW ITS EARNINGS FORECAST ON WORSENING CONDITIONS. THE PACKAGE DELIVERY GIANT FLAGGED WEAKNESS AND HAD PRELIMINARY RESULTS THAT FELL SHORT OF WALL STREET'S EXPECTATIONS. THE MARKET IS CONCERNED ABOUT THE BROADER ECONOMY. NEW REPORTS SAY THE GLOBAL ECONOMY MAY FACE A RECESSION NEXT YEAR DUE TO AGGRESSIVE MONETARY TIGHTENING. THE STUDY SHOWS INVESTORS EXPECT CENTRAL BANKS TO RAISE GLOBAL POLICY RATES TO ALMOST 4% NEXT YEAR. IT CALLS ON POLICYMAKERS TO FIGHT INFLATION BY BOOSTING PRODUCTION INSTEAD OF REDUCING CONSUMPTION. ETHEREUM HAD A KEY UPGRADE MARKING THE CRYPTO WORLD MOST AMBITIOUS SOFTWARE UPGRADE TO DATE. CALLED "THE MERGE," IT MAKES THE BLOCKCHAIN MORE EFFICIENT AND ABLE TO SCALE UP. THAT IS YOUR BLOOMBERG BUSINESS FLASH. FRANCINE: WE WILL TALK A LOT MORE ABOUT ETHEREUM, AND THINGS WE HAVE BEEN WATCHING OUT FOR. THINGS ARE RUNNING SMOOTHLY FOLLOWING THE UPGRADE WHEN WE SPOKE AFTER THE MERGE WAS COMPLETED. > > SO FAR, EVERYTHING IS A SUCCESS. WHAT WE WILL SEE OVER TIME IS NEARLY 100% PARTICIPATION AND A HEALTHY NETWORK IN THE COMING WEEKS AND MONTHS. > > LOOKING OUT LONGER-TERM, WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO BE WATCHING FOR? ARE THERE ANY POTENTIAL RED FLAGS THAT YOU WILL BE LOOKING OUT FOR? > > YES, WITH THESE UPGRADES, IT IS IMPORTANT THEY ARE ONLINE. IT IS A HARD THING TO DO. WITH THESE UPGRADES, THEY ARE SO COMPLEX, A LOT OF THINGS COULD GO WRONG. WE DO MAKE SURE THINGS ARE WORKING WELL BEFORE THE UPGRADES. WE STILL HAVE THE SAME TIME AS BEFORE. IT IS A MUCH SMOOTHER BLOCKCHAIN . WE ARE MAINTAINING THAT SPACE ONLINE, PARTICIPANTS ARE STAYING ONLINE, THE NETWORK IS STAYING HEALTHY. EMILY: HOW DO YOU KNOW WHEN THIS WILL BE SUCCESSFUL? THE PRICE ACTION TODAY WAS NOT THAT GOOD, IT WAS DOWN TODAY, BUT YOU DID SEE IT RISING SIGNIFICANTLY UNTIL THIS POINT BEFORE YOU HIT -- BUT WHEN YOU SEE THE BENEFIT OF THE NEW ECONOMY IN THE SYSTEM? > > WE ARE SEEING THE BENEFITS TODAY. THE ENERGY EFFICIENCY WE REALIZED, 99.9% MORE EFFICIENT MODEL, SO WE ALREADY SEE THAT BENEFIT. IN PRINCIPLE, ETHEREUM IS WORKING NOW AND SUCCESSFUL NOW, AND IT IS RUNNING SMOOTHLY. GERMANY IS TAKING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL MAJOR'S LOCAL UNIT AS OLAF SCHOLZ REACTS TO THE UNPRECEDENTED ENERGY CRISIS PART BY THE INVASION OF UKRAINE. BERLIN IS IN ADVANCED TALKS TO TAKE OVER UNIPER AND OTHER GAS IMPORTERS. THERE IS SO MUCH GOING ON, WHAT ARE YOU WORKING ON NOW? WHERE DO WE START? > > GERMANY IS TAKING -- GETTING TO A POINT WHERE IT NEEDS TO START SECURING ITS ENERGY SUPPLIERS NOT JUST FOR WINTER BUT FOR THE LONG-TERM. GERMANY WANTS TO STOP IMPORTING RUSSIAN OIL BY THE END OF THIS YEAR. SOME OF THESE REFINERIES IT SEIZED CONTROL OF BROUGHT UNDER ITS TRUSTEESHIP, A LOT OF THE OIL COMING FROM RUSSIA WILL STOP. THE CHANCE OF NOT GETTING ANY OIL IF STILL CONTROLLED BY RUSSIA IS SLIM. THE GOVERNMENT IS THINKING STRATEGICALLY HOW TO SUSTAIN THESE INDUSTRIES INTO THE FUTURE AND SECURE ENERGY SUPPLY. ON THE GAS POINT, HUGE GAS COMPANIES HAVE BEEN SUFFERING OVER THE PAST SEVERAL MONTHS, PROBLEMS WITH CREDIT AND TRADING , REALLY SHAKEN BY THE PRICE THIS YEAR AND THE TRIMMING AND RUSSIAN FLOWS. THE GERMAN GOVERNMENT IS SAYING TWO OF THESE COMPANIES WERE ORIGINALLY OWNED BY RUSSIA, AND THE OTHER ONE OWNED BY THE FINNISH. THEY SAID THEY NEED TO BRING EVERYTHING IN-HOUSE. FRANCINE: THERE IS ONLY ONE GAME IN TOWN, WHAT IS THE RENEWABLES MIX IN THIS? THE TIMELINE DOES NOT WORK. > > THAT IS WHY WE ARE SEEING GERMANY SAYING TWO BIG POWER USERS, GO BACK TO COAL FOR NOW FOR THIS WINTER SO WE CAN SECURE SUPPLIES OVER THE WINTER AND REDUCE YOUR DEMAND IS MUCH AS YOU CAN. THEY ARE ESSENTIALLY PUTTING ON PAUSE THIS TRANSITION, AND IN THE BACKGROUND THEY WILL RAMP UP STABLE BASELOAD, LOW CARBON SOURCES LIKE NUCLEAR IN OTHER COUNTRIES, HYDROPOWER, HYDROGEN, AND THINKING ABOUT HOW THESE TRANSITION FUELS CAN BOOST THIS TRANSITION FASTER ONCE WE GET OVER THIS WINTER. FRANCINE: DO YOU WORRY WHOEVER COMES IN POWER IN CERTAIN COUNTRIES THAT THE NARRATIVE WILL CHANGE? ARE THEY BECOMING MORE FROM THE WITH RUSSIA AGAIN? TODD: RUSSIA HAS SHOWN ITSELF AND UNRELIABLE SUPPLIER. GAZPROM, THE GERMAN INFRASTRUCTURE IN THE WHOLE OF EUROPE SAW THAT AS THE LINCHPIN OF EUROPE'S ECONOMY, AND NOW THEY ARE LOOKING INWARDS, HOW CAN WE BRING THE SUPPLY IN DOMESTICALLY AND BE ENERGY INDEPENDENT? FRANCINE: THANK YOU SO MUCH. SCORCHING HEAT AND TORRENTIAL RAINS AS CLIMATE HE PUSHES WEATHER DISASTERS TO THE EXTREME. BEHIND THE CHAOS, IT COULD MEAN $1 TRILLION IN DISASTER DAMAGES BY THE TIME 2023 WRAPS IT UP. OUR ASIA AGRICULTURE REPORTER -- GOOD MORNING -- HOW RARE IS IT TO HAVE THREE IN A ROW? > > GOOD EVENING. LA NIÑA IS A NATURALLY OCCURRING WEATHER PHENOMENA THAT HAPPENS WHEN THE TEMPERATURES OF THE OCEAN IN THE PACIFIC NEAR THE EQUATOR DROP A FEW DEGREES. THAT CAN HAVE A HUGE EFFECT IS START A WAVE OF WEATHER PATTERNS THAT CAN BRING DROUGHTS TO SOME AREAS AND INTENSE RAIN TO OTHERS. IT IS UNCOMMON TO HAVE IT THREE TIMES IN A ROW, WE HAVE ONLY HAD THAT HAPPEN TWICE. IT IS A VERY UNUSUAL OCCURRENCE. FRANCINE: WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT WHAT IMPACT THIS WILL HAVE? AND WHAT ARE THE PLACES THAT WILL BE MORE IMPACT? > > NOWHERE IN THE WORLD WILL BE UNAFFECTED BY LA NIÑA. IT AFFECTS THE COMMODITY MARKETS IN A WAY THAT IS HARD TO FATHOM AND QUANTIFY. ONE WAY TO THINK ABOUT IT IS THE FACT IT WILL COST $1 TRILLION BY THE END OF 2023 IN TERMS OF INSURANCE DAMAGES, BUT THE OTHER ASPECT IS HOW IT WILL AFFECT COMMODITY MARKETS. IF WE LOOK AT THE U.S., CALIFORNIA IS IN SEVERE DROUGHT THAT IS AFFECTING FARM REDUCTION, AND THAT IS THE BIGGEST FARM PRODUCING STATE. DROUGHTS ARE AFFECTING CORN ACROSS THE U.S. IF YOU GO TO SOUTH AMERICA, BRAZIL AND ARGENTINA, HUGE AGRICULTURAL PRODUCERS, SOME COMMODITIES WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE HEAT INCLUDE COFFEE, ORANGES, SUGAR. IT IS NOT JUST FOOD. IRON ORE MINDS ARE DISRUPTED BY THE HEAT. IF YOU LOOK AT AUSTRALIA, WE HAVE HAD TORRENTIAL FLOODS THAT HAS GONE ON NONSTOP. THAT COULD WIPE OUT CROPS LIKE WHEAT, MUCH NEEDED IN THE WORLD RIGHT NOW GIVEN THE BLACK SEA CRISIS. IT AFFECTS EVERYTHING. FRANCINE: THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR YOUR GREAT REPORTING. COMING UP, THOUSANDS HAVE COME TO LONDON TO PAY THEIR RESPECTS FOR QUEEN ELIZABETH II, ENGLAND'S LONGEST REIGNING MONARCH. AT WESTMINSTER CASTLE, THE U.K. REMAINS IN A. A PERIOD OF MOURNING. IT IS INTERESTING TO COMPARE THIS TO 1952 WHEN THE QUEEN'S FATHER DIED, IT IS ALMOST THE SAME IMAGES. IT SHOWS HOW POPULAR THE MONARCHY IS AN OUTPOURING OF AFFECTION AND RESPECT FOR THE QUEEN. FRANCINE: THE ECONOMY HAS CHANGED A LOT, OR HAS IT, GIVEN THE PRESSURES WE SEE ON STERLING? LIZZY: THE WORST DAY SINCE 1985, A LANDMARK FOR THE ANNIVERSARY OF BLACK WEDNESDAY TODAY BECAUSE OF THE RETAIL SALES WORSE THAN EXPECTED. 1.6% DECLINE. YOU HAVE THE COST OF LIVING CRISIS TAKING A BITE OUT OF SPENDING POWER. FRANCINE: IT WILL CONTINUE, AND IT BRINGS ME BACK TO THE MARKETS AND HOW YOU CANNOT GET AWAY FROM THEM BUT MARK CARNEY SAYING -- > > EVERY FX TRADER IN THE MACRO BACKDROP LOOKING AT THE ECONOMY AND HOW EFFECTIVE THEY ARE, NOT HOW MUCH THEY RAISED RATES HOW EFFECTIVE ARE THOSE RATE COMBINED WITH DIFFICULT CHALLENGES IN THE ENERGY CRISIS. THE POUND IS NOT LOOKING POSITIVE IN THAT REGARDS. NEXT WEEK WE HAVE THE BANK OF ENGLAND RATE HIKE DECISION AND HOPEFULLY WE CAN SEE AN AGGRESSIVE TONE THAT CAN MIMIC THE FED. THEN WE HAVE THE FISCAL SUPPORT PACKAGE ANNOUNCED FROM THE GOVERNMENT AS WELL. FRANCINE: SO MUCH TRYING TO KICKSTART THE ECONOMY OF LONDON. LIZZY: IT IS A BOLD STATEMENT TO REMOVE THE CAP ON BONUSES AND MAKE LONDON MORE ATTRACTIVE POST-BREXIT. YOU CAN DEBATE IT EITHER WAY. ANDREW BAILEY SAID IT IS SOMETHING HE POTENTIALLY LOOKS AT AGAIN. FRANCINE: WE HAVE THE STORY ABOUT WHAT IS THE PRESCRIPTION FOR HOW GOVERNMENT SHOULD LOOK AT AND DEAL WITH THE FALLING POUND? NOUR: MONETARY AND FISCAL POLICY NEEDS TO WORK HAND-IN-HAND, AND THAT IS SOMETHING THE BANK OF ENGLAND CAN DO, THEY ARE RAISING RATES, INDEPENDENT FROM THE GOVERNMENT. THOSE ARE IMPORTANT FACTORS FOR TRADERS. YOU HAVE THE FISCAL PACKAGE THAT COULD HELP THE ENERGY CRISIS THIS WINTER. THERE IS A FINE BALANCING ACT AND WE CAN POTENTIALLY SURVIVE THIS THE NEXT SIX MONTHS FOR SURE. FRANCINE: THANK YOU SO MUCH. > > UNQUESTIONABLY FUNDAMENTALS FOR THE BROADER ECONOMY HAVE WEEKEND. > > WHEN GERMANY BEGINS RATIONING ENERGY PEOPLE WILL REALIZE THAT THE TRADE BALANCE IS GOING NEGATIVE. KRITI: FEDEX IS A GLOBAL STORY BUT I WANT TO TALK ABOUT HOW IT TRANSLATES TO THE ASIAN SECTION SPECIFICALLY. FEDEX HAS MASSIVE EXPOSURE TO CHINA AND ITS GROWTH MARKET. WHEN YOU'RE TALKING ABOUT A SLOWING ECONOMY, NATURALLY THEY WILL HIT THE ASIAN OUTLOOKS PHYSICALLY AND THAT IS WHERE YOU SEE THE RIPPLES. A LOT OF THE PAIN IS CONCENTRATED IN CHINA BUT NOT IN THE SHIPPING OR TECH SECTOR. THE SHANGHAI SHENZHEN 300 WHICH IS FOCUSED ON THE TECH STOCKS AND THAT REASON -- IN THAT REGION. THOSE SHARES GETTING HIT BY 2.4%. THERE IS A LOT IN THE EQUITY MARKET BUT MORE PAIN IN THE CURRENCY MARKET. I WILL PULL THE TOP FX AND TALK ABOUT THE CHINESE YUAN. WE ARE TALKING PATHS THAT PEAK SEVEN LEVEL, 7.03 EXCHANGE RATE WHICH IS SPEAKING TO THE WEAKNESS. THAT IS NOT REALLY ENOUGH TO LIFT THE CURRENCIES. YOU HAVE THE FLIPSIDE WHEN IT COMES TO KOREA WHERE THERE IS STRENGTH AFTER HITTING 1400 AND THAT IS A RECORD WEAKENESS AGAINST THE DOLLAR. BUT IT COMES DOWN TO HOW SOME OF THESE EXPORTS CURRENT -- EXPORT CURRENCIES HOLD UP. MATT: DEFINITELY ALL EYES ON THE FX. AFTER THE FEDEX WARNING, WE HAD A BIG DROP IN EQUITY TRADING AS WELL. AFTERMARKET AND PREMARKET YOU ARE SEEING FUTURES DOWN .9% AND WE HAD A MORE THAN 1% DROP ON THE S & P TO 3900, JUST OVER. FUTURES ARE COMING DOWN FURTHER AND THE U.S. 10 YEAR DRIVING UP AS INVESTORS LET GO OF SOME OF THE DEBT. CONFLICTING RISK SIGNALS BUT 3.4650 IS STILL A RELATIVELY HIGH LEVEL GETTING CLOSER TO THE RECENT PEAK WE SAW AT 351. THE DOLLAR INDEX GAINS STRENGTH. MAJOR CURRENCIES AROUND THE WORLD, BIG TIME LOWS FOR THE POUND AS ANNA POINTED OUT AGAINST THE EURO, YEN, AND YOU ON. DOLLAR STRENGTH IS PERSISTENCE. TODAY I PUT ETHER INSTEAD OF BITCOIN BECAUSE BITCOIN IS DOWN AND NOT MOVING MUCH. ETHER I FIND MORE INTERESTING. AT 1450 SEVEN IT DROPPED $100 AND PART OF THE REASON IS THE AFFECT FROM THE MERGE COMPLETED WITHOUT ANY DISRUPTION. BUT ALSO GARY COMING OUT AND SAYING A GROUP OF STAKE ASSETS MIGHT BE SET -- SUBJECT TO LAWS AND THAT MUST BE A CONCERN TO THE HOLDERS. ANNE: MATT MILLER REFLECTING -- REPLACING BITCOIN WITH ETHER. IS THIS A SIGN OF THE FLIPENING. THIS IS THE PICTURE ON THE EUROPEAN EQUITY MARKETS, NEGATIVE AND BRIGHT RED DOWN PORT -- DOWN BY 1.7%. THE GERMAN MARKET IS THE CENTER OF OUR CONCERN. THE LONDON MARKET IS HOLDING ITS HEAD UP. THAT IS WHERE SOME OF THE RESISTANCE COMES IN. LET US LOOK AT THE TRADES AROUND FX. HE WE -- HE MENTIONED THE WEAKNESS ON THE POUND. WE ARE TRADING AT THE WEAKEST SINCE 1985, 30 YEARS TO THE DAY THAT WE SAW BLACK WEDNESDAY AND THE U.K., THAT IT WAS WHEN MANY TRIED TO SUPPORT THE POUND UNSUSTAINABLE LEVELS TO KEEP THEM IN THE EXCHANGE RATE. THE POUND DROPPED OUT. TO DATE WE HAVE AN INTERESTING COMPARING CONTRAST SITUATION. ROYAL MAIL AND DEUTSCHE BANK IN RESPONSE -- DEUTSCHE POST, SO THEY ARE FEELING THE SAME UP -- PRESSURE. THIS GOES SOME WAY NOT TOWARDS THE GERMAN STORY WE ARE COVERING AND WE WILL GET MORE DETAILS IN A MOMENT. IT SEEMS LIKE THE GERMAN GOVERNMENT IS STEPPING INTO SHORE UP THE SUPPLIES BY TAKING OVER THE GERMAN PARTS. ON THE GAS SIDE THERE ARE STILL CONVERSATIONS GOING ON. KRITI: CERTAINLY A LOT TO WATCH AND THE FEDEX STORY IS SOMETHING THAT WE WILL BE FOLLOWING. LET US TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT IS AHEAD TODAY, THE QUEEN LYING IN STATE WHILE KING CHARLES THIS -- KING CHARLES III WILL MEET WITH MEMBERS OF THE PARLIAMENT. SINGLE STOP AUCTION -- OPTIONS ARE INCREASING IN TRADING AND VOLATILITY PLUS WE WILL GET THE RUSSIAN RATE DECISION AND IT IS DAY TWO OF THE MEETING BETWEEN VLADIMIR PUTIN AND XI JINPING. AN INTERESTING ALLIANCE TO WATCH AS WE TALK ABOUT THIS GLOBAL SLOWDOWN. MATT: YOU CAN SAY THAT, IT IS LIKE A GLOBAL PARADIGM SHIFT. LET US GET TO NEW -- GET TO THE NEWS OF THE DAY WHICH IS FEDEX, WHICH WAS THROUGH ITS EARNINGS FORECAST AND WORSENING BUSINESS CONDITIONS IN ASIA AND EUROPE. IT FLAGS WEAKNESS IN THOSE TWO REGIONS. DANI BURGER JOINS US FOR MORE BECAUSE IT WAS NOT JUST FEDEX, WE HAD A WHOLE SLEW OF COMPANIES WARNING THAT THIS ECONOMY GLOBALLY IS SLOWING DOWN. DANI: I HAVE TO SAY IF YOU ARE A MACRO TRADER YOU ARE NOT PAYING ATTENTION TO INDIVIDUAL COMPANIES LIKE FEDEX SO IT WAS EXTREMELY NOTABLE REACTION ACROSS MARKETS. FEDEX ITSELF IS DOWN 19% AND WE WENT THROUGH THESE MARKETS, THESE EQUITY MARKETS WHICH ARE TAKING OFF ON THE FACT THAT FEDEX IS WARNING OFF OF THE CONDITIONS. THAT WAS NOT CAPITULATION, THIS IS AN EXTREMELY NERVOUS MARKET READING THE TEA LEAVES AND TRYING TO FIGURE OUT THE FATE OF THIS ECONOMY. THINGS FALLING OFF PRETTY MOMENTOUS LAY. IT IS NOTICEABLE THAT THE BOND MARKET CONTINUED WHAT IT WAS DOING. IT IS NOT SAYING FEDEX'S BAG -- IS BAD AND THE FED WILL PIVOT. NO, WE ARE PRICING A RATE OF 4.5%, AND THE BOND MARKET UNDERSTANDS THAT THE FED WILL WALK THE TALK AND NOW IT IS THE TURN OF THE STOCK MARKET TO CATCH UP WHICH IS PART OF WHAT WE ARE SEEING. THEY REALIZE THAT THE PATENT -- THAT THE CONSEQUENCES ARE A SLOWING ECONOMY SO WE GET THINGS LIKE ALL OF THE COMPANIES YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT. WE HAVE THE PORT OF LOS ANGELES AND SHIPPING'S DROPPING THE MOST. RETAIL SALES YESTERDAY THAT ONCE YOU STRIP OUT INFLATION ARE FLAT. IT SIGNALS THAT THE STOCK MARKET HAS TO DIGEST AND WE WILL GET MORE COMPANY EARNINGS THAT WILL FORCE US TO DO THAT FURTHER. MATT: DEFINITELY WATCHING OUT FOR THE SHIPPERS BUT ALSO GENERAL ELECTRIC AND U.S. STEEL AND ALCOA. IN THE LAST COUPLE OF DAYS WE HAVE A SLEW OF WARNINGS AND AT PORT OF LOS ANGELES STORY IS ONE MORE TO ADD. LET US GET OVER TO GERMANY. THE GOVERNMENT HAS BEGUN WHAT MIGHT BE A SERIES OF HISTORIC TAKEOVERS TO AVERT A COLLAPSE OF THE ENERGY INDUSTRY. REGULATORS ARE SEIZING CONTROL OF A RUSSIAN OIL MAJOR AND GERMAN OIL REFINERIES AND BERLIN IS IN TALKS TO TALK -- TO TAKE OVER TWO GAS IMPORTERS. IT LOOKS LIKE GERMANY IS STARTING TO NATIONALIZE RUSSIAN ASSETS AND OTHERS IN ORDER TO TRY AND STABILIZE THE ENERGY MARKET. > > YES, TECHNICALLY THIS IS NOT A NATIONALIZATION YET, BUT IT IS A PRESIDENT THAT WAS SAID WHEN GERMANY TOOK PART OF A SUBSIDIARY OF GAZPROM, AND THAT IS ONE OF THE COMPANIES ALONG WITH -- THAT THE GERMAN GOVERNMENT IS GETTING SET POTENTIALLY AND TAKING A SHAREHOLDER SHIP OF. GERMANY IS LOOKING FORWARD TO THE END OF THE YEAR WHERE IT IS LOOKING TO END ALL CRUDE IMPORTS FROM RUSSIA AS A RESULT FROM SANCTIONS AND IT IS LIKE IF WE HAVE THIS RUSSIAN INFRASTRUCTURE CAN WE GUARANTEE THAT WE WILL GET THE OIL FOR IT IF IT IS STILL OWNED BY RUSSIA. ANNE: THAT EXPLORE AND'S -- THAT TAKES ON THE BONDS OWNED BY THE RUSSIAN GOVERNMENT BUT THERE ARE A COUPLE OF OTHER BUSINESSES WHETHER THEY WILL BE NATIONALIZED. IT IS COMPLICATED AND IS THAT WHY IT IS TAKING SO LONG? TODD: YOU HAVE A COMPANY THAT IS 78% OWNED BY A FINNISH COMPANY, SO YOU REALLY HAVE AN ODD COMPLEX SITUATION AND YOU THINK ABOUT THE POLITICAL IMPLICATIONS YOU HAVE THE TAXPAYER BEING SUPPORTING AND FUNDING THIS COMPANY THAT HAS BEEN SUBJECT TO RUSTED -- RUSSIAN DOMESTIC ENERGY POLICIES. IF YOU THINK OF GERMANY'S OVERDEPENDENCE ON RUSSIA AND THE RISKS OF THAT THE DYNAMICS FOR THE FINISH -- FINNISH TAXPAYER IS INTERESTING. NOW YOU HAVE BOTH OF THOSE IN LINE FOR STATE OWNERSHIP AND THIS IS A REALLY UNPRECEDENTED STEP OF GERMANY SAYING WE NEED TO SECURE ALL OF OUR SUPPLIES AND DO WHATEVER IT TAKES. KRITI: WE THANK YOU AS ALWAYS. LET US TALK ABOUT RUSSIA. VLADIMIR PUTIN SAYS HE UNDERSTANDS CHINA'S QUESTIONS AND CONCERNS ABOUT HIS INVASION OF UKRAINE LEADING TO HIS FIRST IN-PERSON TALKS WITH XI JINPING. HE ALSO PLANNED "PROVOCATIONS". THE BLOOMBERG EXECUTIVE EDITOR FOR INTERNATIONAL GOVERNMENT JOINS US WITH MORE. THIS IS INTERESTING, A FRIENDSHIP THAT IS ALMOST FALLING APART BUT TO WHAT EXTENT IS IT FALLING APART, WALK US THROUGH THE CRACKS? > > IT IS SORT OF A FRIENDSHIP OUT OF NECESSITY RATHER THAN THE FACT THAT THEY LIKE EACH OTHER OR OUR PARTICULAR ALLIES BECAUSE THEY HAVE COMBINED VESTED INTERESTS IN WORKING TOGETHER. YOU SEE THAT RUSSIA AND CHINA SUPPORT EACH OTHER ON THE GLOBAL STAGE. WHAT WAS INTERESTING IS A SLIGHT ACKNOWLEDGMENT THAT CHINA IS LESS THAN HACKNEY -- HAPPY ABOUT VLADIMIR PUTIN'S ACTIONS IN UKRAINE, NOT THE FACT THAT HE INVADED, BUT SEVEN MONTHS ON THE WAR IS DRAGGING ON AND RUSSIA IS BOGGED DOWN AND PULLING IN ALL OF THESE OTHER COUNTRIES AND KEEPING PRESSURE ON CHINA FROM THE U.S. AND OTHERS TO KEEP RUSSIAN -- SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA EVEN THOUGH CHINA DID NOT SIGN UP. CHINA WILL NEVER CRITICIZE RUSSIA PUBLICLY BECAUSE THEY NEED TO BE SEEM TO BE WORKING TOGETHER BUT THERE IS ACKNOWLEDGMENT IN THE MEETING THAT THERE WAS A SLIGHT EXPRESSION OF CONCERN THAT CAME TO VLADIMIR PUTIN, WRAP THE WAR UP QUICKLY AND MAKE SURE IT DOES NOT SPREAD ANY FURTHER BECAUSE IT IS NOT ACTUALLY THE BEST FOR ALL OF US IF THIS THING DRAGS ON. AND CERTAINLY THE IMPACT IT IS HAVING ON THE CHINESE ECONOMY AND TRADE INVESTMENT, THE ABILITY TO DO BUSINESS WITH RUSSIA AND SO ON IS IMPACTED AS TIME GOES ON. IT WAS AN UNUSUALLY FRANK ADMISSION THAT RINGS ARE NOT SO TERRIFIC BETWEEN THEM. MATT: THANK YOU VERY MUCH FOR JOINING US CAP -- FOR JOINING US, TALKING ABOUT THIS MEETING. WE WILL HAVE MORE LATER ON. PRESIDENT BIDEN SAYS THE U.S. WILL GIVE UKRAINE $600 MILLION IN IT -- IN ADDITIONAL WEAPONS AND AMMUNITION. THIS WILL COME FROM EXISTING U.S. STOCKPILES. EMILY WILKINS JOINS US MORE FROM WASHINGTON, D.C.. RESTOCKING THE UKRAINIANS, SO TO SPEAK. EMILY: IT IS SOMETHING WE HAVE SEEN A LOT OF, THIS IS THE 21ST TIME THAT THE U.S. HAS DIPPED INTO IT STOCKPILE TRYING TO CONTINUE TO HELP OUT UKRAINE AS THEY ARE FENDING OFF A RUSSIAN INVASION. U.S. OFFICIALS HAVE REASON TO BE HOPEFUL. THEY HAVE SEEN WHAT UKRAINE HAS DONE, TAKING BACK A LOT OF RUSSIAN OCCUPIED TERRITORY IN THE NORTHEAST AREA OF THE COUNTRY AND THEY WANT THE MOMENTUM TO CONTINUE WHICH IS WHAT WE HEARD FROM OFFICIALS. AS TO WHY IT IS BEING GIVEN AT THIS POINT YOU HAVE SEEN A LOT OF SUPPORT CONTINUE IN A BIPARTISAN MANNER IN WASHINGTON FOR UKRAINE. I THINK WE ARE EXPECTING TO SEE THAT CONTINUE TO A CERTAIN DEGREE. THERE ARE QUESTIONS ABOUT HOW FUNDING IS BEING SENT, WHAT OVERSIGHT MECHANISMS THERE ARE, BUT THERE IS A SENSE NOW THAT YOU ARE SEEING UKRAINE GAIN THE UPPER HAND IN SOME OF THESE TERRITORIES THAT THE U.S. IMPORT IS CONTINUING TO BE NEEDED. KRITI: WE WANT TO TALK ABOUT THE REAL STRIKE, THE UNITED STATES HAS AVERTED OR POTENTIALLY AVERTED AFTER FREIGHT RAIL COMPANIES AND UNIONS REACHED A TENTATIVE DEAL AFTER 20 HOURS OF TALKS WHICH INCLUDED PRESIDENT BIDEN. THE PRESIDENT SPOKE YESTERDAY. PRES. BIDEN: TODAY IS A WIN FOR AMERICA. TOGETHER YOU REACHED AN AGREEMENT THAT WILL KEEP OUR CRITICAL RAIL SYSTEM WORKING AND AVOID DISRUPTIONS OF OUR ECONOMY. KRITI: SO WE HEARD TALKS FROM THE PRESIDENT AND WE HEARD ABOUT THIS DELAYED TIMEFRAME, WALK US THROUGH THE TIMEFRAME THAT WE HEAR ABOUT WHETHER THE DEAL WILL GO THROUGH. EMILY: IT IS A HUGE QUESTION MARK ON WHETHER THAT WINDS UP HAPPENING. WE HAVE AN AGREEMENT BETWEEN UNION AND INDUSTRY LEADERS BUT NOW IT HAS TO GO TO THE ACTUALLY UNION -- THE ACTUAL UNION WORKERS THEMSELVES. 100 25,000 INDIVIDUALS WHO ARE GOING TO NEED TO RATIFY THE AGREEMENT AND THERE IS NO GUARANTEE THAT THAT IS ACTUALLY GOING TO HAPPEN. A LOT OF THEM HAVE SERIOUS CONCERNS ABOUT WHETHER OR NOT THEY THINK THEY WILL BE FIRED IF THEY NEED TO TAKE TIME OFF FOR MEDICAL OR DR. LEAVE. WE HAVE NOT SEEN THE EXACT TEXT BUT WE KNOW THAT THERE ARE NOT ANY ADDITIONAL SICK DAYS ALTHOUGH THERE IS LENIENCY ON ABSENCE POLITY -- POLICIES. REMEMBER THIS IS A GOOD ATMOSPHERE FOR WORKERS AND A GOOD CLIMATE WITH A NUMBER OF VERY SUCCESSFUL STRIKES AND UNIONS FORMING. FOLKS ARE AWARE OF THIS AND KEEPING IN MIND AS I SPEND THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS LOOKING THROUGH'THE AGREEMENT AND UNDERSTANDING WHAT IT IS AND DECIDING ON WHETHER OR NOT THEY WILL APPROVE IT. SO WE HAVE A COUPLE WEEKS WHEN WE ARE NOT LOOKING AT A STRIKE BUT THIS IS SOMETHING THAT WE ARE WATCHING CLOSELY. KRITI: EMILY WILKINS, WE THANK YOU. LET US LOOK AT THESE STOCKS. IT DOES ACTUALLY COME DOWN TO SOME OF THE TRANSPORTATIONS. WE TALKED ABOUT THIS WITH THE RAIL STRIKE AND I WAS COVERING THIS YESTERDAY AND OVERNIGHT WE GET THE FEDEX STORY. THE SHARES ARE SLUMPING 19%, ANALYSTS DOWNGRADING AND THIS IS SIGNIFICANT BECAUSE IT IS AN ECONOMIC BELLWETHER. IF YOU ARE SHIPPING AND MOVING AND THERE IS NOT ACT -- AT -- ECONOMIC ACTIVITY ANYMORE THAT IS WHAT INVESTORS ARE REALLY REACTING TO. IT IS NOT JUST FEDEX, THERE IS A RIPPLE EFFECTS. LOOK AT UPS SHARES WHERE YOU ARE SEEING PAIN AS WELL. NOT DOWN 19% BUT DOWN 7%. FEDEX AND UPS HAVE HAD DIFFERENT STRATEGIES WHEN IT COMES TO ACTUALLY TACKLING SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES. FEDEX GOT IN FRONT AND SAID WE WILL HIRE MORE PEOPLE AND PAY THEM MORE AND WE DO NOT HAVE THE SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS. UPS TACKLED IT DIFFERENTLY AND SAID WE WILL ACTUALLY GO AWAY FROM BOTH SHIPPERS, CHARGE MORE TO SMALLER CUSTOMERS AND MAKE MORE FOR PROFIT MARGINS AND IN THE LONG TERM UPS IS GETTING THAT REWARD. TODAY THE SHARES ARE DOWN 7% AND YOU CANNOT FORGET THE THIRD MAJOR PLAYER IN THE SHIPPING SPACE, AMAZON. SHARES DOWN 3% AND 2.8% LOWER. AMAZON IS TRYING TO CREATE THE SHIPPING NETWORK BUT IS NOT QUITE THERE AND WHAT IS SIGNIFICANT IS ABOUT ONE THIRD OF PACKAGES GO THROUGH UPS. SOMETHING TO KEEP AN EYE ON AND THE RIPPLE EFFECTS IN THE LOGISTICS INDUSTRY FOR SOMETHING AS SIMPLE AS ORDERING ONLINE. ANNE: THOSE COMING INTO THE EUROPEAN LOGISTIC SPACE AS WELL. WE WILL GET BACK TO FX AND ALL OF IT COMING FROM THE STRONG DOLLAR AND WE WILL TALK ABOUT THAT WITH THE HEAD OF FX STRATEGY. IT FEELS LIKE THERE IS A LOT OF VOLATILITY AND THE VIX IS NOT SHOWING THAT, WHY? > > I THINK BECAUSE PREDOMINATELY THE MOVEMENT IS HEADED TOWARDS TREASURIES WHERE THE CENTRAL BANK ACTUALLY WILL DO TARGETED STORK TEST SCORES AND THAT IS WHERE TRADERS ARE TRYING TO HELP AGAINST AGGRESSIVE MONETARY POLICY. STOCKS ARE A BASKET OF THINGS, THEY HAVE ENERGY OUTPERFORMING AND WE DID A SURVEY RECENTLY THAT SAID INVESTORS ARE HOPING TO UP THEIR EXPOSURE IN THE NEXT SIX MONTHS WHICH LEAVES A PRETTY CLEAR PICTURE. ANNE: THAT HELPS LONDON OUTPERFORM. THANK YOU VERY MUCH. THANK YOU TO YOUR ACCOUNT -- FOR YOUR CONTRIBUTION. IN UKRAINE, PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY SAYS A MASS GRAVE HAVE BEEN FOUND IN A CITY THAT RUSSIAN TROOPS ABANDON. MORE INFORMATION IS EXPECTED LATER TODAY. PRESIDENT BIDEN SAYS THE U.S. WILL GIVE UKRAINE $600 MILLION IN ADDITIONAL WEAPONS AND AMMUNITION, THE AID COMING FROM EXISTING STOCKPILES. ANNE: IT IS PRETTY -- MATT: IT IS PRETTY NEGATIVE FOR EQUITIES AFTER A CLASSIC BELLWETHER WARNING THIS BRINGS US BACK TO DOW THEORY DAYS. IF SHIPPING IS BAD THE ECONOMY HAS PROBLEMS. S & P FUTURES DOWN 1% AND THE TAX RATE CLOSE DOWN MORE THAN ONE PERSON. SO WE FELL DOWN TO 3900 ON THE S & P AND IT LOOKS LIKE WE COULD EVEN GO LOWER. WE HAVE INVESTORS SELLING OFF BONDS. THIS IS BASICALLY ACKNOWLEDGING THE ACCEPTANCE OF THE FACT THAT THE FED WILL NOT KEEP HIKING RATES. THE 10 YEAR YIELD TO THE PEAK OF 351 34650. THE DOLLAR INDEX RISING, PUSHING THE POUND DOWN TO THE LOWEST LEVEL SINCE 1985, WEIGHING ON THE EURO, YEN, THE YUAN. THE DOLLAR IS PREVALENT IN THE MARKET AND THEN I DID REPLACE BITCOIN WITH EITHER. YOU ARE NOT MISSING MUCH, IT IS AROUND $20,000, A LITTLE BIT LESS NOT MOVING THAT MUCH. ETHER WAS 1600 AND IT DROPPED $100 AFTER GARY GENSLER SAID THE SEC MIGHT CONSIDER ETHER SECURITY AS IT SWITCHES FROM PROOF OF STAKE TO PROOF OF WORK. AFTER THAT SWITCH AND THE MERGE THAT WE TALKED SO MUCH ABOUT WHICH IS AN ONGOING THING WENT OFF WITHOUT A HITCH SO MAYBE IT IS A SELL THE NEWS MOMENT FOR ETHER AND SOME OTHER CRYPTOCURRENCIES. WHAT DO YOU SEE IN TERMS OF PREMARKET MOVERS. KRITI: I THINK YOU TAUGHT ME DOW THEORY BACK IN THE DAY. IF YOU TALK ABOUT IT IN CONTEXT OF THE REAL STRIKE YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT NORTH LOOKS SEVERED -- SOUTHERN AND CSX WHICH COULD MOVE THE ENTIRE INDEX. SO ARE THE LIKES OF FEDEX AND AMAZON WHICH IS WHERE I WANT TO GO BECAUSE THAT'S WHERE YOU ARE SEEING TONS OF PAIN. FEDEX IS A GLOBAL BELLWETHER. IF YOU HAVE ECONOMIC ACTIVITY SLOWING DOWN YOU WILL SEE THAT RIPPLE EFFECTS AND IT BECOMES THIS EARLY HIGH-FREQUENCY INDICATOR THAT THINGS ARE NOT GOING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION SO FEDEX GIVING THAT VIBE DOWN ABOUT 19%. UPS DOWN 7% THE IDEA THAT IF FEDEX IS DOWN UPS WILL BE AS WELL. SO AS AMAZON, A GOOD CHUNK OF THE BUSINESS IS CREATING A SHIPPING NETWORK AND LOGISTICS AT THE END OF THE DAY, AND THEY ARE TRYING TO EXPAND AND ONE THIRD OF AMAZON PACKAGES ARE TRANSPORTED BY UPS BUT THEY ARE SUFFERING FROM THE RIPPLE EFFECTS DOWN 3%. ANNE: WE ARE SUFFERING THE RIPPLE EFFECTS IN EUROPE AND IT IS WEIGHING ON SENTIMENTS. STOXX 600 DOWN 1.2% TOWARDS THE MIDDLE OF OUR SESSION. THE POUND IS UNDER PRESSURE, DOWN TO LEVELS WE HAVE NOT SEEN SINCE 1985 AND TODAY MARKS 30 YEARS IN BLACK WEDNESDAY AND THAT IS AN INTERESTING PARALLEL. WE ARE DOWN BY .7% ON CABLE. THIS IS ONE OF THOSE RIPPLES ACROSS THE ATLANTIC. FROM THE NEWS OUT OF FEDEX WE LEAD TO MORE NEGATIVE CONCLUSIONS AROUND CHL WHICH IS DOWN BY 6% IN GERMANY. AND UNIPER DOWN 9.7% AND ONGOING HEADLINES ON WHETHER THE GERMAN GOVERNMENT WILL DO A DEAL TO NATIONALIZE THIS BUSINESS AND OTHERS. THEY ARE ALREADY BUYING UP OIL REFINERIES THAT WERE PREVIOUSLY RUSSIAN. MATT: WE WILL CONTINUE TO FOCUS IN ON THAT STORY BECAUSE I JUST THINK IT IS FASCINATING AND A HISTORIC MOVE THAT GERMANY IS STARTING TO GRAB AT THAT. RUSSIA, THAT IS SERIOUS WARTIME CLIMATE. AND OTHER ASSETS HAVE TO TAKE OVER BECAUSE THE ENERGY MARKET LOOKS LIKE IT IS ON THE VERGE OF COLLAPSE. FX AS AN AFFECTED BY THAT JUST AS MUCH AS ANY OTHER ASSET CLASS AND LET US TALK ABOUT IT. THE HEAD OF G10 FX RESEARCH AND STRATEGY AND TALK TO US ABOUT THE EFFECTS THAT THE ENERGY SHORTAGE HAD ON THAT BECAUSE ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS WILL MOVE IN THE CURRENCY SPACE ALL OF A SUDDEN CITING RESERVES IN GERMANY. > > THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS IN THE GLOBAL TERMS OF TRADE AND SUPPLY SHOPS AND THAT HAS BEEN DRIVING THE FX MARKETS AND MOST OF THAT HAS BECOME MORE IMPORTANT. ESSENTIALLY THERE ARE WINNERS AND LOSERS TO THOSE DEVELOPMENTS. CLEARLY COMMODITY ENERGY EXPORTERS ALONG THE DOLLAR IS UP AND BENEFITING FROM THAT. AT THE SAME TIME THE RECEIVING END, COMMODITY ENERGY IMPORTERS. FOR A LONG TIME THAT HAS BEEN THE JAPANESE YEN BUT CLEARLY AND MORE RECENTLY THIRD QUARTER WITH EURO AND THE POUND BEARING THE BRUNT OF THAT ADJUSTMENT. BUT WHAT THIS ALL ADDS UP TO IS IT IS EXTENDING THE RATE OF THE DOLLAR BECAUSE WHERE THE DOLLAR IS SUPPORTED BY THE RECENT COMMODITY PRICE DEVELOPMENT IT ALSO BENEFITS FROM SUPERIOR LIQUIDITY AND FAIRLY CREDIBLE PUSH BY THE FED TO RAISE RATES AND REAL YIELD AS IT FIGHTS INFLATION. KRITI: IS THERE ANY -- MATT: IS THERE ANY BEAR CASE FOR THE DOLLAR AND IT MAKES ME NERVOUS WHEN ANYBODY IS ON THE SAME SIDE FOR THE TRADE. NOUR: THERAPIST -- VALENTIN: THERE ARE PLENTY OF REASONS THAT THE DOLLAR IS ON THE RALLY AND MIGHT BE RUNNING OUT OF STEAM. VALUATIONS AT ONE POINT WHICH I WANT TO HIGHLIGHT WITH THE POSITIONING IS YET ANOTHER ONE, AND IT IS THE CASE THAT WHAT IS DRIVING THE DOLLAR AT THE MOMENT, CERTAINLY BY TWO VIX POSITIVE, I MENTIONED THE FED AND A POTENTIAL PEAK OF FED HAWKISH AND IS IN THE COMING THREE TO SIX MONTHS THEY WILL BE HIKING EITHER LATER THIS YEAR OR LATER IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF NEXT YEAR WHICH COULD ULTIMATELY PAVE THE WAY FOR THE CORRECTION LOWER IN THE DOLLAR. THE OTHER SUPPORT THAT IS MORE DIFFICULT TO PREDICT AND UP TILL THE MOMENT DOLLAR CASH DEPOSIT AND IT IS DIFFICULT TO SAY WHEN THAT WILL CHANGE. ANNE: AND THE CASUALTY OF THE STRONG DOLLAR IS ALL OVER THE PLACE AND IT SEEMS COMMON TO PICK ON THE POUND AND IT IS DOWN TO 113. THE LOWEST SINCE 1985, ON THE DAY WE TALK ABOUT 30 YEARS FROM BLACK WEDNESDAY AND REMEMBERING THAT PEOPLE WERE NOT TRADING AND IT WAS A PERIOD THAT GOES DOWN AND LEGEND. HOW WEAK DOES THE POUND TO GET. VALENTIN: 110 IS A POTENTIAL DOWNSIDE. STERLING IS INSIDE A HISTORIC RANGE WHICH COULD SEE TRADING AS HIGH AS 90, AND I THINK THAT IS WHAT INVESTORS SHOULD BE LOOKING AT, IT IS THINGS LIKE THE SPREAD BETWEEN THE REAL RATES IN THE U.K. AND REAL YIELD AND THOSE RATES IN THE U.S. AND INDEED IN THE EURO ZONE BECAUSE WHAT IS HAPPENING IS A RESULT OF THE TRADE DEVELOPMENT AND ALL OF THAT HAS BEEN GIVEN RISE TO A CURRENCY WAR IN REVERSED -- AND REVERSE WANTING TO SUPPORT THEIR CURRENCIES, BUT THEY ARE DOING THAT WITH A VARYING DEGREE OF CREDIBILITY. THE FED IS MOST CREDIBLE AND THAT THROUGH REAL RATES AND REAL YIELD AND IN EUROPE WE HAVE SEEN MORE RECENTLY AFTER THE JULY POLICY AND THE SEPTEMBER POLICY MEETING, BUT IN THE U.K. IT IS THE LACK OF CREDIBILITY OF THE BANK OF ENGLAND THAT IS REFLECTIVE -- REFLECTED IN THE NEGATIVE. ANNE: EVEN WHEN THEY STARTED HIKING EARLY? VALENTIN: YOU COMPARE THE NOMINAL RATES AND FROM THE MARKETS POINT OF VIEW FOR THE TIME BEING THE BANK OF ENGLAND'S POLICIES ARE NOT CREDIBLE ENOUGH. KRITI: YOU MENTIONED CURRENCY WAR IN REVERSE, I AM WONDERING ABOUT CURRENCY INTERVENTION. IS THAT SOMETHING ON THE TABLE FOR ANY COUNTRIES? VALENTIN: IN THE G10 SPACE THE BANK OF JAPAN HAS BEEN THE MOST VOCAL REALLY KIND OF CENTRAL BANKS WHERE IT COMES TO -- WHEN IT COMES TO EXPRESSING ITS COMFORT ABOUT THE WEAKNESS OF ITS CURRENCY. WHEN IT COMES TO ACTUALLY INTERVENING THE DOLLAR YEN IS CLOSE TO WHAT YOU WOULD DESCRIBE AS A LINE IN THE SAND FOR JAPANESE OFFICIALS, MINISTER OF FINANCE AND THE BOJ. WE SEE HIGHS IN THE EXCESS OF 145 OR 147 WHICH IS THE HIGHS FROM 1998. THAT COULD FORCE THE BOJ TO CONDUCT A UNILATERAL FX INTERVENTION. IT SHOULD BE MENTIONED IN THAT THE BEST THAT THE BOJ WOULD BE HOPING FOR IS TO SLOW DOWN THE SALE OF THE CURRENCY RATHER THAN ULTIMATELY MAKING AN UPTREND. ANNE: THANK YOU VERY MUCH FOR YOUR TIME. A FANTASTIC DAY TO HAVE AN FX SPECIALIST ON THE PROGRAM GIVEN THE MOVE THAT WE SEE. COMING UP, A RARE ADMISSION OF TENSION. THE LATEST ON THE MEETING BETWEEN VLADIMIR PUTIN AND XI JINPING AND WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE WAR IN UKRAINE. > > THE SANCTIONS ARE WORKING. WE SEE VERY CLEAR EFFECTS ON THE RUSSIAN ECONOMY AND I THINK THAT IS REALLY IMPORTANT AND THE LATEST SET TO DISCONNECT THE FINANCING IS WHAT IS IMPORTANT, AND THAT IS WHAT TO BE ACHIEVED. AND ALSO I THINK EUROPEANS ARE WILLING TO DO QUITE A LOT. MATT: THE EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION SPEAKING TO BLOOMBERG. VLADIMIR PUTIN SAYS THAT HE UNDERSTANDS CHINA'S QUESTIONS AND CONCERNS ABOUT HIS INVASION OF UKRAINE. PUTIN IS VISITING A SECOND STAND FOR HIS FIRST IN-PERSON TALKS WITH XI JINPING. HE CALLED PUTIN AN OLD FRIEND AND HIGHLIGHTED THE STRENGTH OF TIES BETWEEN BEIJING AND MOSCOW. NONETHELESS IT IS FASCINATING THAT B PUTIN HAS DIVULGED THIS INFORMATION A BLOOMBERG OPINION A COLUMN -- COLUMNIST JOINS US WITH MORE. IT IS INTERESTING THAT PUTIN WOULD SHOW THIS WEAKNESS THAT ONE OF HIS STRONGEST AND ONLY ALLIES IS QUESTIONING HIS ONGOING WAR IN UKRAINE, WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF IT? > > IT WOULD BE HARD FOR PUTIN TO DENY THAT PRISON SHE HAD -- PRESIDENT XI HAD QUESTIONS ABOUT THE INVASION BECAUSE IT IS NOT GOING WELL AND RUSSIA SUFFERED A SERIOUS DEFEAT. OBVIOUSLY, ANY ALLIES THAT PUTIN HAS IS -- ARE ASKING QUESTIONS ABOUT WHETHER THE WAR IS ABOUT TO BE LOST FOR RUSSIA, AND THAT OF COURSE IS ESPECIALLY IMPORTANT FOR CHINA BECAUSE IF PUTIN WINS THE CHINESE WILL DEFINITELY FEEL FREER TO UNDERSTATE -- TO UNDERTAKE SOMETHING IN A -- IN TAIWAN. IF IT -- IF HE LOSES IT BECOMES A HARDER PROPOSITION. AND THEN THERE IS NO POINT IN HIDING THAT THE QUESTION EXISTS. MATT: THE CONCERN FOR THE WEST HAS ALWAYS BEEN THAT THE U.S. DOES NOT WANT TO GET INTO THIS IN TERMS OF BOOTS ON THE GROUND BECAUSE WE DO NOT WANT TO START A NUCLEAR WAR. RUSSIA STILL HAS THE ULTIMATE DAMAGING CAPABILITIES. AREN'T WE -- SHOULDN'T WE BE AFRAID THAT AS THE RUSSIANS DO WORSE IN THIS WAR AGAINST UKRAINE THEY WILL CONSIDER USING THOSE WEAPONS? LEONID: PUTIN'S MAIN CLAIM OF POWER IS HIS RECENT REPUTATION FOR STRENGTH, WHICH IS SUFFERING BADLY IN UKRAINE NOW. AND TO MAINTAIN HIS REPUTATION AS A STRONG MAN, PUTIN IS INCREASINGLY EMBOLDENED TO MAKE DRASTIC AND UNEXPECTED AND HARSH MOVES. BOTH IN UKRAINE AND DOMESTICALLY. OBVIOUSLY THE WORST RUSSIA IS DOING ON THE FRONT LINES OF CONVENTIONAL WARFARE, THE GREATER THE DANGER OF SOMETHING IN -- SOMETHING COMPLETELY UNHINGED LIKE A TACTICAL NUCLEAR STRIKE. THIS IS A DANGER THAT CANNOT BEAT DIFFERENT -- NOT BE COMPLETELY DISCOUNTED. ANNE: IN THE FACE OF THOSE FAILURES THAT WE ARE SEEING RUSSIA SUFFER IN THE DEFEATS THAT THEY ARE SUFFERING, HOW MUCH OF THAT MESSAGE IS GETTING THROUGH DOMESTICALLY OR WHAT DO WE MAKE TO THE DOMESTIC REACTION? LEONID: THE DOMESTIC AUDIENCE KNOWS QUITE WELL THAT THE DEFEATS ARE TAKING PLACE. EVEN ON STATE PREP -- STATE TELEVISION WHICH IS COMPLETELY KREMLIN COULD CONTROLLED THERE IS RELATIVELY OPEN DISCUSSION OF THE MILITARY SETBACKS, AND THEN THERE ARE THE NATIONAL TELEGRAM CHANNELS THAT HAVE BEEN ALLOWED TO OPERATE QUITE FREELY WITH HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS AND A VERY WIDE REACH, SO THE DOMESTIC AUDIENCE KNOWS THAT THE WAR IS NOT GOING WELL. BUT THE CONSEQUENCES OF THIS ARE NOT CLEAR BECAUSE THE SUPPORT OF THE MILITARY OPERATION WAS PASSIVE TO START WITH. AND NOW WITH THE SETBACKS PEOPLE ARE BASICALLY WAITING TO SEE HOW THE PLOTTING AND SCHEMING AND SCHEMING IN THE HIGHER ECHELONS OF POWER WILL PLAY OUT AFTER THESE DEFEATS. ANNE: PLOTTING AND SCHEMING, WHERE DOES THAT TAKE US? LEONID: WELL THERE IS OBVIOUSLY A DISCUSSION ABOUT WHETHER A WEAKENED PUTIN MAKES ANY SENSE AS LEADER ANYMORE. SO OBVIOUSLY THE PEOPLE WHO ARE PREPARING TO MAKE A SUCCESSION PLAY ARE THERE, AND PUTIN'S ISOLATION AND THE SMALL SIZE OF HIS INNER CIRCLE MAKE IT KIND OF EASY TO HATCH THESE PLOTS BEHIND HIS BACK. KRITI: WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR HIS ALLIANCES WHEN IT COMES TO CHINA AND INDIA, SOMETHING THAT WAS ALMOST MAINSTREAM -- MADE STRAINED, THE IDEA THAT HE WAS NOT ABLE TO RALLY INTERNATIONAL SUPPORT. WHY IS THAT STILL NOT A MAJOR PLUS? LEONID: THAT SUPPORT HE RECEIVED MAINLY AMOUNTS TO SOME DISCOUNTED ENERGY PURCHASES. NEITHER OF THESE TWO LARGE COUNTRIES ARE SUPPLYING ANYTHING IN TERMS OF MILITARY AID. DIPLOMATIC SUPPORT LEVEL IS NOT HIGHER THAN IT WAS BEFORE THE INVASION. THE GM PUTIN DECLARED AT THE BEGINNING THAT THERE WERE NO LIMITS TO THEIR FRIENDSHIP AND THEIR ALLIANCE, BUT YOU CAN REALLY SEE THAT LIMITS EXIST OTHERWISE THERE WOULD BE VISIBLE CHINESE MILITARY HELP AND A GREATER INVOLVEMENT AND CERTAINLY A GREATER RESISTANCE TO WESTERN SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA. NOW CHINESE COMPANIES ARE BASICALLY -- MANY OF THE CHINESE COMPANIES ARE IN LINE WITH THE SANCTIONS. MATT: NONETHELESS IT LOOKS LIKE WE HAVE SEEN A PARADIGM SHIFT AS A RESULT OF PUTIN'S INVASION OF UKRAINE. DO YOU THINK WE ARE WITNESSING A NEW WORLD ORDER? IS RUSSIA, CHINA, INDIA, IRAN THE NEW ACCESS OF EVIL -- AXIS OF PEOPLE SO TO SPEAK? LEONID: RUSSIA AND IRAN ARE MORE ALLIED THAN RUSSIA, CHINA, AND INDIA. IRAN HAS BEEN GIVEN -- GIVING DRONES TO THE RUSSIAN MILITARY WHICH WERE USED FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THE LAST FEW DAYS IN SOUTHERN UKRAINE. THESE DRONES WERE DROPPED ON UPTOWN. SO THERE, AND ALLIANCE ACTUALLY DOES EXIST. THE COOPERATION WITH INDIA AND CHINA IS OF A MUCH LOOSER VARIETY. SO I WOULD NOT REALLY CALL THIS A REAL AXIS IN THE SENSE THAT GERMANY, JAPAN AND GERMANY'S EUROPEAN ALLIES WERE DURING WORLD WAR II. KRITI: HOW MUCH OF THAT DEPENDS ON THE ECONOMIC RELIANCE ON DEFENSE. YOU MENTIONED THE DRONES AND IRAN AND INDIA IS THE LARGEST CUSTOMER OF RUSSIAN ARMS AND RUSSIA IS THE SECOND LARGEST DEFENSE INDUSTRY IN THE WORLD, HOW MUCH OF THAT IS WHAT IS TYING ALL OF THIS TOGETHER? LEONID: I THINK THE ORDERS THAT THE RUSSIAN DEFENSE INDUSTRY IS RECEIVING TO OVERSEAS ARE GOING TO SHRINK AS A RESULT BECAUSE RUSSIAN WEAPONS WERE TESTED IN COMBAT AGAINST WESTERN WEAPONS AND THEY HAVE NOT REALLY IMPRESSED ANYONE WHO HAS BEEN WATCHING. SO THE MILITARY-INDUSTRIAL MIGHT OF RUSSIA IS ON THE DECLINE AND RUSSIA NEEDS A LOT OF WHAT IT PRODUCES FOR THE CAMPAIGN. SO ITS EXPORT CAPABILITIES ARE NOT THE SAME AS BEFORE THE INVASION. I THINK THE INVASION HAS BEEN IMMENSELY DAMAGING TO THE IMAGE OF RUSSIA AS A MAJOR MILITARY AND DEFENSE INDUSTRIAL POWER. ANNE: THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR YOUR THOUGHTS, JOINING US TO TALK US THROUGH THOSE RELATIONSHIPS BETWEEN RUSSIA AND CHINA AND BEYOND. COMING UP LATER, AN INTERVIEW WITH THE FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO CHINA, AT 12:30 P.M. THERE IS A LOT TO MUCH BUT FOR ME TOP OF MIND IT IS ABOUT THE RAIL STRIKE. THE MIDNIGHT DEADLINE HAS COME AND GONE AND WE HAVE BEEN WAITING TO SEE WHETHER THE AGREEMENT BY PRESIDENT BIDEN IS ACTUALLY GOING TO GET PAST BY THE UNION MEMBERSHIP AND WE ARE LOOKING ABOUT A WAITING PERIOD OF THREE TO SIX WEEKS, BUT THERE IS A MARKET REACTION. MATT: I DID THINK THAT WE WOULD SEE MUCH MORE RELIEF AFTER THE TENTATIVE AGREEMENTS TO THE STRIKE, BUT IT REALLY HAS BROUGHT ATTENTION TO THE TRAININGS THAT WE KNOW BACK IN THE DAY -- WE KNEW BACK IN THE DAY. WE USED TO LOOK AT THAT AND GAUGE TO SEE HOW THE BROADER MARKET WAS TRADING IT WAS CALLED DOW THEORY AND CHARLES DOUBT INVENTED IT BEFORE I WAS BORN. TAKE A LOOK AT THE NEW VERSUS OLD. . OUR PRODUCER POINTED THIS OUT TO ME I LOOK AT THE TRANSPORT HE LOOKS AT THE SOX INDEX VERSUS THE S & P WHICH IS THE BLUE LINE FOR THOSE LISTENING ON RADIO AND THAT IS COMING DOWN MUCH FASTER IN A MORE EXTREME WAY, THAT IS THE NEW DOW THEORY AND THAT IS MAYBE WHAT WE SHOULD BE CONCERNED ABOUT. AND THE TRANSPORTS ARE ROLLING OVER. ANNE: THAT IS SOMETHING THAT IS VERY MUCH A MARKET FOCUS. THE U.K. WILL BE PREOCCUPIED BY PREPARATIONS FOR THE QUEEN'S FUNERAL ON MONDAY WHERE WE WILL PROVE -- WE WILL BRING THE BUILDUP TO THE IMPORTANT STATE EVENT AND THE QUEEN LYING IN STATE WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE WEEKEND.