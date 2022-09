00:00

Good morning welcome to DAYBREAK Australia. I'm Heidi Stroud was in Sydney. We're counting down to Asia's major markets. Good evening. From Bloomberg's world headquarters in New York I'm Chevron Yang. The top stories this hour. U.S. stocks slide with the S & P 500 hovering just above a key threshold. Treasury yields climb after a choppy session on Wall Street. FedEx slumps in late trade after withdrawing its annual earnings forecasts. The likes of UBS and Amazon also moving lower. And China's president Xi Jinping says he and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin can inject stability into a chaotic world. U.S. futures extending those declines that we saw in the New York session when the S & P 500 managed to stay just above the 30 900 level. We're talking up the lowest level in about two months. Already we had growth stocks really being pressured. So NASDAQ one hundredth underperformed. Other indices we are also seeing Treasury yields climbing but still the two year yield of that 2007 high. So the inversion of the curve deepening right now. The two stands as you can see there a deeply inverted at the moment really a harbinger perhaps for recession signals. We continue to watch oil prices in the Asian session down below that. Eighty five dollar level already we have seen the pressure in the New York session. Remember this as we heard from the Department of Energy about those U.S. emergency crude reserves but those deliveries really wouldn't be added until after fiscal 2020 3. So we're watching the supply demand picture there. And of course after hours we're watching FedEx as well plunging 16 percent at the moment on that withdrawal of their earnings forecast. Now take a look at eco data that we had. Today was a pretty mixed picture because we had the jobless claims numbers actually falling for five straight weeks. But when he came to the retail sales numbers a surprise to the upside. But then when it came to the previous month July numbers were actually revised downwards Heidi. We also had industrial production. We also had empire manufacturing numbers. So investors really have a lot to digest today. That mixed picture that choppiness shares is exactly the narrative that we're getting going into this final Friday session of the week for Asia. In fact looking pretty mixed to the downside as well. When you take a look at Australian futures we're looking like a drop of up really close to 1 percent when we get to this out of cash trading more broadly. Asian futures trading is very much showing a picture of retreat at the moment. The Aussie dollar was the other big story when it comes to retreating effects hitting the lows that we haven't seen since the depths of the Covid pandemic. We saw that risk currency flee away from these assets the likes of the Aussie the loonie as well being hard hit as well in terms of what we're watching today. RBA Governor Philip Lowe be appearing before a parliamentary panel for his semi-annual testimony. So we'll be watching out for any details out of that. In the meantime we're seeing flat trading in New Zealand dollar yen also holding pretty steady at 143 at this point Gerri. And of course Heidi today the big story going into the morning session was really what was going to happen with that potential rail strike. We actually had U.S. natural gas selling off after the strike was averted. And then they reached a tentative deal between railroads and unions. And this of course we were watching it very closely because we have seen the supply chain disruptions and how they've really affected the commodity space. Right. And if we had had this labor disruption that would have just added more to those supply chain constraints. Remember commodities account for half of all freight rail traffic. And already this has been affected by everything from production cuts to crop losses to commodities really being affected by the war in Ukraine. Well speaking of the war in Ukraine we have this really interesting high profile visit between love Putin and China's is paying. Of course Putin telling. See he understands China's concerns over the war in Ukraine. It was almost like he said. I can explain. He says we understand your questions and concerns but they said that the two countries could inject stability and positive energy into the world in chaos. And of course we know so much of that chaos. But politically and economically across the markets across the planet. It has been because of the conflict in Ukraine and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But Putin saying you know talking about the balanced position of our Chinese friends offering to explain in detail our position in Ukraine. So we continue to watch that key relationship of course. Has it gone from no limits back in February. Of course we know just weeks after that declaration was made that the invasion of Ukraine happened. So that is also key for investors as we get into this final session here in Asia that volatile session for U.S. stocks overnight Sherry. And as you went through it the latest mixed batch of eco day. Let us bring our life contributor Garfield Reynolds Goff. It's been quite a week. How are we going to set up the ending of this week particularly as we go into next week with FOMC. Well I think in a lot of ways Heidi the key data point for me was the. Jobless claims those worse yet those fell. That underscores labor market strength. And that's an absolutely key part of what the Fed has been looking at. They're very concerned that elevated inflation plus a tight labor market equals a wage price spiral. So it's not really too much of a shock in the wake of that and in the wake of any other. I mean there were some you know concerning sides about the US economy but not too concerning. And again it gets back to people trying to tell the Fed you good luck. The other day was saying don't hike by 75 basis points let alone 100 because you've got to drive the economy into recession. And the Fed's response has been. Well look at the jobs market under 4 percent. Jobless claims are falling. And now they've kept on falling. Where's the recession. When the jobs market is this strong. So in that case you've got to say 75 basis points is definitely going to happen. Maybe a hundred. That helps to explain what went on in treasuries where yields rose across the board but they rose a lot more at the front end. So we got those yield curve inversions going. And that's due to what's going on with perceptions for what the Fed will do. You also have some concerning data points for the longer term outlook for equities in the economy in general. Remember the Fed wants to destroy demand in order to bring inflation down. So the way mortgage rates keep soaring you know top to the highest since 2008. That underscores the potential for weaker demand even as we've got the Fed making it clear you're looking like it's going to make it clear it's not slowing down. Garvey you mentioned good luck. Actually we have his quote. He's talking about how the country is at the front end of a recession saying that the U.S. has an addiction to debt and needs. We have the rising mortgage rates hurt average consumers. And of course by this coming at a time when there's been such a hectic week. Right. I mean guys Happy Asia Friday. Finally it's year end. Even the yuan has touched that seven level. Yeah. What's a little bit hard to get to relate to about it being Friday. Considering how much is coming down the pipe as you mentioned the offshore yuan jumped above 7. That sets up a fresh battle between the PRC which I think the 16th straight days has set has set the fix to the stronger side for the yuan than expected. Certainly that's likely to happen again today and that still might not be enough to stop it from going substantially above 7 especially in the coming weeks especially if we've got that huge data dump for China coming up. There's some hope that retail sales and industrial production will stabilize after a very disappointing set of data that came out a lot for LA for the previous month. But there have also been lots of signs that China continues to struggle. We have RBA testimony as you said and we have the fascinating potential for what goes on with the yen begin was an outlier overnight. It was stable after they drew that line in the sand signalled interventions on the table. So we'll begin continue to offer a bit of stability while everything else is selling off against the US dollar. And life contributor Garfield Reynolds there with our top market stories. And of course geopolitically we've been watching President Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin meeting for the very first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The two leaders vowing to support each other. I mean what they see US provocations by the US and its allies. For the latest let's bring in chief North Asia correspondent Stephen Engle in Hong Kong Steve. This was a very challenging tricky delicate dance for President Xi Jinping. He called President Putin an old friend. What stood out to you. Yeah. Old friend Lao Pung Yo that's a term that Chinese leaders and Chinese in general do use doesn't mean a lot. Well you know he called also Joe Biden when they had a video conference. Lao Pung Yo old friend. So you have to kind of see we read between the leaves here and see exactly what's happening because Shinwell put out a statement following this meeting between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin essentially saying that she told Putin that they're ready to work with Russia to support each other. Now we have to decide how far that support or determine or decipher what kind of support that will mean. Clearly on the energy front. There will be support clearly diplomatically. There will be support there standing side by side in the face of what they both call up provocations from the United States and its allies especially over sensitive issues like Taiwan. Putin mentioned Taiwan a number of different times. In brief comments before the cameras before they retreated behind closed doors. But will that support include military support. If Chinese military hardware starts turning up on the Ukraine battlefield that could invite obviously U.S. or Western sanctions further sanctions against China. I think that's the delicate dancing act that Xi Jinping is going to be doing in this two day meeting in Uzbekistan with Vladimir Putin. You mentioned at the top. Vladimir Putin acknowledged that China probably has a lot of questions and need some answers on the motivation and the reasoning for the invasion in Ukraine. Because you go back to February and you see that no limits partnership that the two gentlemen reached between Moscow and Beijing ahead of the Olympics ahead of the war in Ukraine. Was she taken by surprise or did he know fully what was happening. Again it is a delicate balancing act how Xi Jinping will portray Beijing's support for Moscow at a time when the Western world at least is very much against Vladimir Putin and his war in Ukraine. It's a fascinating dynamic and we continue to watch that chief North Asia correspondent Stephen Engle there with the latest. Let's get you to Vonnie Quinn in New York has our first read headlines Money. Well Heidi good morning. And saying with Russia the U.S. has announced a fresh wave of sanctions against Russia and a new push to restrict the Kremlin's ability to wage war. The State Department sanctioned 31 defense technology and electronics entities. Meanwhile the Treasury Department has imposed restrictions on 22 individuals. The latest move amounts to one of the more wide ranging sanctions actions the U.S. has taken against Russia in recent months. The U.S. has averted a real strike after a freight rail companies and unions reached a tentative deal. The agreement came after 20 hours of talks which included President Biden. The deal now goes to union members for a ratification vote. Rail operators say they're working to resume normal operations after holding some services in anticipation of a work stoppage. A strike could have cost the US two billion dollars a day. Today is a win. I mean this is really a win for America. Together we reached an agreement to reach an agreement that would keep our critical rail system working and avoid disruptions of our economy. Argentina's central bank has raised its benchmark interest rate by 550 basis points taking it to 75 percent in a bid to prop up its currency and curb inflation. The move comes a day after consumer prices jumped nearly 79 percent year on year in August the fastest pace in 30 years. Economists expect Argentina's inflation to accelerate to 95 percent by the end of the year. A new report from the World Bank says the global economy may face a recession in 2023 due to an aggressive wave of policy tightening which could prove inadequate to temper inflation. The studies show that investors expect central banks to raise global policy rates to almost 4 percent next year. It also called on policymakers to fight inflation by boosting production instead of reducing consumption. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than 27 hundred journalists medalists in more than 120 countries. I'm Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg Cherry Varney. The macro economic weakness is weighing on FedEx a plunging impulse market trading after withdrawing its forecast and saying preliminary quarterly results fell short. Let's get the details from our reporter at La Lohan. Ed you're staying for us because this is a very important story right showing us some clues about the state of the global economy. FedEx has a global purview. I think it's interesting. You know there's things that jump out from what a preliminary results but it's global. What they're saying and this is a company that's embarked on cost reduction measures. Right. And what they're saying is that despite those cost reduction measures the global slowdown in volumes in other words customers they're sending packages may to be is outpacing that at the same time by worsening macro conditions. And it's interesting that the inflation data Tuesday you know they're monitoring closely fuel prices. But what they're saying is we can't keep up with a changing picture. It's happening too fast. So we're talking about deep sort of longer term structural trends zero things likely to improve. Well I think we can take from your outlook the Fed ex gave us that they expect this to continue. I think one of the interesting pieces of off the market reaction was the breadth of movers. Right. Amazon was an interesting one falling around 2 percent in after hours. The story for Amazon was that they would be stronger in the second half of this year because they themselves went through their own cost reduction program lowering fulfillment costs with the support they hoped of a strong consumer that the consumer would stay up. We had a very mixed data picture right on this morning here in the United States where the retail data suggests that spending is softening and yet there's strength in the jobs market. I have also been thinking a little bit about the Fed and rates. Right. We have to remember why does the Fed raise rates. Well one indirect mechanism is to temper demand. And you know looking across FedEx and Amazon the consequence of higher rates could be that households reduce spending. Right. That they don't invest or don't buy a broader range of products. But as I said it's not just Amazon and FedEx falling U.P.S. other freight carriers also carrying on with the focus very much on ongoing disruption in the supply chain boosting those fulfillment costs almost at Largo. Here with the latest after moves from FedEx. Still ahead we'll get the outlook for energy and metals markets from Fat Prophets after the U.S. deal to avert a real strike eases pressure on commodities. Up next Columbia Threadneedle Investments tells us why it's not expecting 100 basis point hike from the Fed. This is Bloomberg. All eyes are on the Fed. The Fed has more work to do. Any five basis points seems to be baked. How quickly do they get to the terminal rate. How long do they hold them up and passing have to wait the same space twice. Trust Bloomberg for the fastest coverage and exclusive analysis is the consumer voice. The dollar is a great place to hide us. Going to overdo industries just have to hold onto their hats with special commentary from former Fed vice chair Richard Clarett. Bloomberg Surveillance. The Fed decides Wednesday on Bloomberg View your Global Business Authority. Well as the countdown to the FOMC let's bring our next guest who says there's more upside potential than further downside. With us now is and witty by her good as a head of multi asset strategy at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. And we do great to have you with us. What makes you feel. I guess cautiously optimistic given that the market is still wondering if we get 100 basis points next week and exactly when we actually see a real peak to inflation. Hi Heidi. Thanks for having me. Yes I think it's very focused on what the Fed is doing. I think I'm cautiously optimistic not because economic data is great. In fact today's retail sales gave the opposite picture that data is weakening and markets pricing in 75 basis points with discussions about whether 100 might also be likely. But if you look at where markets pricing terminal rates that's at around four point three percent now. And that to me is very much closer to the end of the cycle rather than in the middle of it. In other words we can see the rate hike cycle and closer now than we did before. And that is reason to think that we might see a pause and less of this fear about over. So let me ask you a question about the short term. This is a love post question of the week as we get that drumbeat towards FOMC. What's the best trade right now as we head into that decision. For that is a very short period. Haidi Lun really don't trade that tactically in our portfolios. We have generally a three to six month outlook. You know in the near term I expect risk assets to be extremely choppy. And you saw that in the market action following not just the CPI report but the last two days. Also we've seen moves in S & P going green to red intraday several times. So it's really hard for me to predict what it will do in the next one week. But I think from next six month outlook or so these levels are quite reasonable in that you want to start building a base and adding to your portfolios in anticipation to the end of this hiking cycle. And we do of course we are now seeing the sell off in the US only for a few months but the sell off in developing markets has started a long time ago which makes them a little bit cheaper I guess by this point. At the same time this chart on the Bloomberg just showing how the dollar's strength has really hit them even harder. This would be Asian stocks that we're seeing at the moment. So how do you offset that. Is this a risk that you're willing to take. Right. That's an excellent question. If you look at how stocks have been doing they have really underperformed sort of mid too early. Twenty twenty one. They have been sort of threefold shocks here. Shery Ahn not just the dollar strength driven by some strength in U.S. economy and the Fed hike cycle but also from what's happening in many of the Asian economies in terms of their own policies in terms of sort of weakness and growth there plus the added pressure of what's happening on the EU front in terms of the commodities. So there's been a triple force of negativity around these stock markets. But once again if you look at for example the Chinese stock market and basically EMEA Asia in general again these are levels where you begin to start adding to portfolios you begin to start building a base in anticipation of rising property. Now that may not happen Shery Ahn next week but sometimes I think the beginning to see the end to that. What about the next month. What does a risk reward situation look like for Chinese equities especially as we go into the party Congress. Does the investment environment get better after the. I think a lot still depends on what the corporate policies are after that. So really right now that it has been a ton of policies both on the Monetary Fund front and the fiscal problem that we have seen come out of China. In fact I counted them and there were more than 19 or 20 of laid off small piecemeal measures which have helped support the property market in China and have proven sort of this systemic risk picture that was beginning to develop. But I think ultimately we want to see improvement unless that is a demand response and that demand response is not coming forward mainly because of the Covid lockdown. So you know in the next month or so I don't anticipate Covid policies to change Shery Ahn. So we may not see a huge rebound in the next month or so. We will get some direction maybe after the policy meetings in October but really quite likely next year is when we begin to see improvement on that because the supply side is ready. We need to seen consumer confidence to improve. We need to see demand for loans to increase and that needs corporate policies to change. And we do my home. Going to really good to have you with us. Ahead of multi access strategy at Columbia threatening investments. With her views on the tough market stories you can get a roundup of all of these articles and you need to know to get your day going in today's edition of DAYBREAK terminal subscribers. Go to Davey. Go. You can customize your settings so you only get the news on the industries and the assets that you care about. This is Bloomberg. Here's a quick check of the latest business flash headlines. Bloomberg has learned that BMO Capital Markets Division is cutting jobs because a weakening market conditions. The layoffs are set to account for a small percentage of the firm's personnel. A spokesperson told Bloomberg that the bank is managing its resources dynamically but she declined to comment on job losses or individual departures. Boeing is shopping some planes zero mark for trying to tell buyers as it seeks to unlock cash tied up in the jets. A plane maker is grappling with trade tensions that have stalled 737 max deliveries to its largest overseas market. It's also facing some cancellations as Chinese airlines deal with Covid lockdowns. Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun says the move will affect a small number of aircraft. Now we get the outlook for the car the commodities markets after the US versus potentially catastrophic railroad worker strike. This is Bloomberg. All right let's take a look at some data coming out of New Zealand at the moment the manufacturing PMI numbers rising to fifty four point nine. That's according to data from the ANZ. And we have really been seeing this patchy recovery when it comes to the Kiwi economy. Having said that that second quarter GDP number was such a strong beat. Earlier in the week. And that really put a floor under the weakness that we've seen in the Kiwi dollar as well and giving potentially the RBA NZ even more impetus not that potentially a weaker rate. We've moved the needle anyway to continue with its very aggressive rate hike cycle. We are hearing that the IBM said governor will be speaking at a climate conference later on next week as well. Heidi and of course the U.S. economy sending those mixed signals ahead of the Fed's meeting next week. Let's get more from our global economics and policy editor Kathleen Hays. And Kathleen when we say equal either that is plenty. What jobless claims empire manufacturing industrial production retail sales blah blah blah. What stood out to you. Well you know I want to take two of the main questions for the Federal Reserve because they've started raising rates aggressively. Right. And these big jumbo hikes they're expected to do more and they want to slow the economy down. And I think to the big concerns are will this cause a recession. Because they want to cut demand. And what does it mean for the labor market. Because they want to push unemployment up but they don't want to push it up too much. So let's start with retail sales because I think that was a very interesting report. August retail sales were up zero point three percent. They were supposed to fall by one tenth the percent. So bottom line is there was a modest increase. July retail sales and this happens. A lot of the other divisions when it comes these monthly retail sales numbers was revised from 0 to down 0 point forum. Economists do say put them together. Usually they say well average it. That was pretty much flat. So let's look a little more look more closely here. Gasoline sales. If you looked at them. Take them out of retail sales I should say. Then retail sales were up zero point eight percent. So a drop in gasoline prices. Retail sales are in dollar terms nominal terms. So that was one thing that pulled the sales down. On the other hand furniture sales fell. Food services sales were weak. Besides gasoline without the building materials weak. And the one of the bright notes here was actually auto sales. They were pretty peppy but that's because prices went up at least in part it wasn't necessarily volume. So I say people say well demand's holding up in the face of all these rate hikes. However it's not as strong as it was and it's certainly not getting stronger. So let's look at the labor market because that's jobless claims weekly jobless claims. And they look pretty darn good. They fell to two hundred and thirteen thousand. That's well below the pre pandemic average. So you say I guess that those people are more coming to look for jobs the participation rates up. And so they are not laying people off and they're actually hiring workers. So I think that's a two the two sides of the coin labor market still look strong the consumers looking weak. If you look at some those other reports you see some signs that the manufacturing side is giving up some ground. The Atlanta Fed's GDP tracker looks like third quarter GDP could be negative. So a mixed picture for the Fed. But I think these are two pretty important reports for them as they look to next week and say hey we think we can do a seventy five. Should we talk about hundred. Also just as important China's recovery for some dark clouds hanging over it. What do we know. Well we know there's some very dark clouds hanging over. But what more could they ask for is like a perfect storm. They've got heat waves. They've got electricity shortages. They've got a Covid-19 lockdowns that have continued. And they've got a property slump a property crisis that continues to weigh on the economy. So what we're looking for is the China data dump in economic activity. Now the fifth the retail sales are actually on the year over year basis are supposed to actually rise from two point seven to over three percent. Fixed asset investment is supposed to be pretty weak here actually about still holding fairly steady I should say but around five and a half percent. But property investments expect to fall 7 percent. That's the part that is going to weigh the overall number down. And then you've got industrial production expected actually rise to three point eight percent. So I say for China these numbers are going to be well we know the recovery has stalled. We know we're waiting for the PBS. See the People's Bank of China perhaps to do is do a little more stimulus. They didn't cut the NLF rate the medium term lending facility. Some people are still looking for the triple R to get cut and more stimulus from the government. Of course a lot. Wait till after the party Congress coming up here in October. But for now I would say this just good. It's going to probably be confirmed Heidi. What we think we already know but we've already seen this economy lost a lot of momentum. It's one of the reasons why the currency is weakening. And these data unless they surprise are not going to send too many positive signals in the other direction. Global economics and policy I Kathleen Hays. Let's get you the first with news now. With Vonnie Quinn money. Heidi thank you. Russian President Vladimir Putin says he understands China's questions and concerns about his invasion of Ukraine. Meeting as Pakistan for his first in-person talks with Xi Jinping since the war began Putin also slammed what he called provocations by the US and its allies in the Taiwan Strait. The Chinese leader called Putin an old friend and highlighted the strength of ties between Beijing and Moscow. Germany is said to be in advanced talks to take over Juniper and two other large gas importers to avoid a collapse of its energy market. Sources say state ownership of unapproved CNG and securing energy for Europe is the main solution. Under discussion we're told Germany is considering buying Fordham's controlling stake in a for a nominal price and injecting billions of euros into the company through a capital increase. FCC Chair Gary Gensler says inspectors are set to fly to Hong Kong this week to review all the papers of Chinese businesses listed in New York. It's a first step to avoid some 200 firms being delisted from U.S. markets. Their possible removal stems from Beijing's longstanding refusal to let U.S. watchdogs check order documents of firms based in China and Hong Kong. Tennis star Roger Federer is retiring the 20 time grand slam winner. Maybe announcement on Twitter. The 41 year old has not competed since Wimbledon in July of 20 21 and has had a series of knee operations. Federer says he'll play more tennis in the future but next week's Laver Cup in London will be his last competitive tournament. This comes just days after Serena Williams ended her career for U.S. Open. News 24 hours a day on air and Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries and Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg Cherry by Varney. President Joe Biden announced that a tentative deal has been reached to avert the real strike that threatened to disrupt the US supply chain. The agreement came after months of negotiations involving America's largest rail companies and the unions then became increasingly intense in the past few days. Today is a win. I mean this is surely a win for America. Together we will reach an agreement to reach an agreement that will keep our critical rail system working and avoid disruptions to our economy. Does this gutsy impact on the commodity markets. And bring in David Lennox resources analyst Fat Prophets. David good to have you with us. Let me start with this deal because of course it does extend that period of time when unions cannot strike but it's still a tentative deal. Why. What do you make of it. Is it a breakthrough. Certainly it's a step in the right direction. We wouldn't want to see those round unions in the US going out on strike. However let's put this into some sort of context. In 200 in 2021 we saw about one hundred and eighty seven billion dollars worth of value of goods moved through the rail network on the trucking side. However that amount is up to about eight hundred twenty eight billion dollars. So you can see there's quite a disparity but it really would come down to looking at critical industries inside the US that would suffer the most if we did see that rail strike. Go ahead. But with that tentative deal now in place yes there are some safety measures that will that will be handed down. And we do think that we will see this strike dissipate and workers will probably get some form of pay increase and life will return to normal. So we saw us not guards for example selling off on the news or what commodities were you watching and what will you be on the lookout for until the ratification of this deal happens. Look certainly inside the US. You'd have to be very careful on the coal market. Primarily it's one of the significant payloads that rails railways do carry. So one would be careful there in terms of how you would get coal from from mine to to source. So that's one we would be watching. Chemicals is the other. We do think that there are significant movements of chemicals through the rail network as well. So one would have to be watching very closely there for any price disparities. And finally although not a commodity. Car parts. They there the other big industry that would be significantly impacted by a close down of the rail network. But generally speaking it would really have to be an extended strike over probably many weeks before we would start to see some impact on the broader global commodity prices. David you talk about that sort of carry through effect that might take some time to transmit. Do you see any winners and losers outside of the US in this scenario. Yeah look one of the biggest losers in fact would be Europe. If you have a look at what's happening with coal and again we'll go back to coal Europe's started to import from the US we think upwards of 2 million tons of coal this year. And China's the other big importer of US coal. Something like 13 million plus we reckon or go into that country in 2022. So one would suspect that the coal would get to the ports by rail. So if that's tied up for an extended period of time and of course we all know what's happening in Europe with the gas being cut down that would really cause some price spikes in in Europe for for coal prices. David I want to shift away from these logistical challenges when you take a look more broadly at this threat of demand destruction with these risks of global recession with the risk of a prolonged slowdown in China. Where do you see pricing for key metals like iron ore for example. One would have to say that if you have a look at the current price of iron ore it's being tenaciously sticking to around about 100 dollars us a ton. That would suggest to us that yes there is pressure on the demand side coming out of China but we are also seeing the Chinese authorities stimulating their economy in various sectors and in various ways. If we can see perhaps a transfer away from the the property sector which is currently in quite a mire towards perhaps further infrastructure building inside China and they've got significant infrastructure still to be built that would just at least stabilize the iron ore prices. And we think at the moment that the the markets are pricing that fully in because we are now well aware what's happening in the Chinese property market. And we are well aware that we are seeing stimulatory action taken by the Chinese authorities. And as I've said iron ore remains stubbornly stuck at around 100 dollars us a ton. So that would suggest that there is some tension there in the pricing. But one would have to be careful because the risk could be to the downside. It just depends on how further down we see the value of the Chinese property industry or property markets fall and just how I guess how much strength the Chinese authorities have to keep pushing through infrastructure building plans. So there is times to be patient and there's time to press. You should never invest in something that can't be simplistically explained to you. I think that people have an understanding that they can buy and sell stocks just because they can pick up the phone and do it and they can't catch more from how to invest. With David Rubenstein that's on Friday at 8 p.m. New York on Bloomberg TV and cryptos most important commercial highway theory m just got repaved the block chain. That work has officially completed the crypt the world's biggest and most ambitious software upgrade to date. Bloomberg Su Keenan has more on this. And so of course we saw a significant rally ahead of the march because of this hype around it. How did it go. Well the merge was ISE. It went fairly smoothly. We didn't see either though fall some 9 percent right after many viewing this as a sort of sell the news event. We dropped in the Bloomberg. You can see the volatility that Sherry was talking about really leading up to this years in the making move almost seven years in the making. You take into account all the delays along with the anticipation. And the selling comes as a software upgrade appears to have gone well. It transitions the block chain that either runs on a theorem from a proof work system to proof of stake which makes the system about ninety nine percent more energy efficient. And among other things that makes the block chain smoother faster more attractive to investors. What their theorems co-founders send out a tweet about 3:00 a.m. New York Times saying We finalized happy merge all. So if you drop into the three day chart you can really see that drop upon completion. There was a risk off event but that maybe was part of it. But either already down more than 50 percent this year. It rallied more than fivefold last year. And in large part this was due to the optimism about the merge which many believe are going to take theorem to a higher level maybe making it a more competitive rival against Bitcoin which is the biggest cryptocurrency traded at this moment. What is some of the hurdles and challenges to that. Well many say there could still be a lot of bugs. This was a major software upgrade. Lot of bugs. There could be scammers. It's important to make sure the software stays online as well. A lot of the users and what's not mentioned in that chart you're looking at there is the S.E.C. We do know that Thursday here in the US Gary Gensler the head of the S.E.C. while careful not to mention ether by name did mention proof of stake. He's concerned that this feature in one of the networks he said could possibly make the token beacon synod security by the SCC and therefore subject to regulation. So there's that. Meanwhile we mentioned ether has come under pressure. If you look at the year to date chart you can see it. There has had quite a decline in crypto winter and then has really built back up going into this merge in the last 12 hour period. It did lead all the other tokens lower. Bitcoin has been lower. Solana a lot of the other tokens. I've got MicroStrategy on the board there which is now in the red. But really interestingly Michael Barr strategy a stock viewed as a bellwether for crypto was up briefly because they announced they're selling stock get this to buy more bitcoin. Meanwhile in terms of other challenges ahead in 2020 for crypto in general you have the macro environment recession pressure on a lot of the other assets where there's a risk off environment and the tie that we're seeing increasingly to the stock market when it sells off. We see crypto sell off. So a lot of these pressures are going to continue to make a rally like we saw going into the merge. Difficult to replicate anytime soon. Back to you. Bloomberg Su Keenan. Well Google lost most of its first round in court battle in Europe. This attempt to topple a record fine of the Android ecosystem. The European Commission's antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager says a ruling against the US tech giant is a big win. She spoke with Bloomberg's Romaine Bostick and Caroline Hyde. This is a win. Huge majority of the case is completely upheld which means that the court has confirmed our view. And because of that of course we also feel the encouragement to continue enforcing when it comes to big tech. We have a number of investigations ongoing three appellate cases one Facebook case and a big Google case. Also coming up does the progress that you make with regards to the Google case. Do you think that actually helps you with some of the other antitrust cases that you're bringing. Well we get the guidance from that from the court on our approaches. Of course one of the major things for us is first to prove dominance because if you have that kind of market power then our rules say kick in. If you're just a small guy you know you can do so many different things. If you're the big guy if you have the market power then of course we become much more strict. But just to be clear though I mean we know that Google is going to continue to fight this as long as they can. That that's expected here. Even if you end up with a victory in the traditional sense here does the prolonging of this fight maybe give those other companies a little bit more encouragement to fight back in their cases as well. Well I don't I don't see it this way also because we have regulation coming in to complement what we do with a case by case enforcement. The Digital Markets Act was just signed yesterday so we'll be entering to force mid October. And of course there is some time to adjust to new rules. But by early 24 those who are designated as gatekeepers you know real tech market power they will have to comply to quite a number of prohibitions but also the things that they must do for instance share data with some of their customers some of already the threats of certain fines and the upholding has changed behavior to a certain degree. And I know that of course he was welcomed as positive. Some of the changes the proposed changes indeed that Google has made. It's interesting when you look at some of the reporting on the Google story from us print The Boston Globe The Times saying they call you while Big Tech's tormentor. And I'm interested as to whether you're finding that the US is becoming a torment to when you're here talking with your counterparts from a competitive perspective to the United States back. You in terms of the moves you make on some of the big companies here. And nearly 60 percent of employers now saying that that be happy with employers resigning rather than returning to the office. Yeah and we've seen really employers that want to kind of sweeten the deal if you will to try and bring people back more willingly with more money more flexible working practices as well as you know free food. Some of the more popular incentives that we're seeing from some workplaces. We're going to get more on the workplace in this kind of readjustment to post pandemic work alive. Ziff Recruit a chief economist will be joining us later in the next hour to talk about the workforce equality aspect and of course this phenomenon of quiet quitting who's doing it who can't afford to do it necessarily and the implications for career progression. That is just about it. For DAYBREAK Australia DAYBREAK. Asia is next as we count down to the start of market trading. 