What some analysts are saying is a win for the EU. A win for you against Google Android. Do you see it as a win. Or do you just see this in one step one round of what is really going to be a lengthy battle. Well this is a win. Huge majority of the case is completely upheld which means that the court has confirmed our view. And because of that of course we also feel the encouragement to continue enforcing when it comes to big tech. We have a number of investigations ongoing three appellate cases one Facebook case and a big Google case. Also coming up does the progress that you make with regards to the Google case do you think that actually helps you with some of the other antitrust cases that you're bringing. Well we get the guidance from from the court on our approaches. Of course one of the major things for us is first to prove dominance because if you have that kind of market power then our rules they kick in. If you're just a small guy you know you can do so many different things. If you're the big guy if you have the market power then of course we become much more strict. But just to be clear though I mean we know that Google is going to continue to fight this as long as they can. That that's expected here. Even if you end up with a victory in the traditional sense here does the prolonging of this fight maybe give those other companies a little bit more encouragement to fight back in their cases as well. Well I don't I don't see it this way also because we have regulation coming in to complement what we do with a case by case enforcement. The Digital Markets Act was just signed yesterday. So we'll be entry into force mid October. And of course there is some time to adjust to new rules. But by early 24 those who are designated as gatekeepers you know real tech market power. They will have to comply to quite a number of prohibitions but also things that they must do. For instance share data with some of their customers some of already the threats of certain fines and the upholding has changed behavior to a certain degree. And I know that of course he was welcomed as positive. Some of the changes the proposed changes indeed that Google has made. It's interesting when you look at some of the reporting on the Google story from us print The Boston Globe The Times saying they call you. Big Tech's tormentor. And I'm interested as to whether you're finding that the US is becoming a torment to when you're here talking with your counterparts from a competitive perspective to the United States. Back to you in terms of the moves you make on some of the big companies here. Well I have you know the first time I came to the U.S. as commissioner for competition with Michael Barr case proves it. What are you talking about. You know crazy woman that has changed completely. You know both public opinion the legislator in their approach competition law enforcement. Now cases are being brought. The states also very active. And it's part of a global development we see in South Korea. We see in Australia. We see you know around the planet. People say come on we need an open marketplace. We need the drive for innovation. We need people to have choices. So. So that has changed enormously. And of course we followed very closely what happens in Congress. And we're very working very closely with our colleagues here. Talk to send about of the key legal issues legal questions that you're tackling. I know here within the U.S. it's not just about digital advertising or search or the way we think about third party seller. I mean there are a host of issues for you. What is most important when you're thinking about the issues that you're trying to tackle within all of these lawsuits. Well as you say they are basically you find issues around the clock. You find so preference saying you find people imposing themselves not making room for for smaller businesses. We see the withholding and the use of data. That's one of businesses cannot get hold of. And all these different illegal behaviors. They boil down to one thing which is a closed unfair marketplace that loses the drive for innovation. I want to talk about some of the other initiatives that we've seen come out of Europe including a group of European parliamentarians that have a belief sent you a letter to try to force Netflix and YouTube and some of these other tech companies contribute a little bit more to the build up of Internet infrastructure. Do you support that. Well I have. I have no conclusions. It's a very interesting debate and it's quite polarized. There are those who think best idea since Christmas and others would say no no no no no not in a million years. And what is interesting is to see what how can we drive more investment in connectivity. Because that is the that's the important thing here. And I think it's an interesting discussion because in other parts of the world you see commercial agreements between content providers and those who who carry the content. In Europe the landscape is a bit more diverse. So you have smaller players maybe not the same bargaining power with those who provide content. So it's a debate that's ongoing and we have no conclusions yet. Let's talk about content for a minute and indeed protecting data. Protecting content. I know that you're looking at cyber resilience in particular at the moment. It feels like every now and then it rears its ugly head. We all become very consumed in cyber and then we get played with the rest of the world's issues. How are you looking to a world with the Internet of Things with the World Web 3.0 in whatever way. Are we moving quickly enough to ensure that all data can be preserved. Well one can discuss the speed but we definitely need to do more. We just tabled a proposal to make sure that you know every gadget is cybersecurity proof. So your voice assistance every connected RTX your own lawn mover that they're all you know cybersecurity proofed because otherwise you know you create more and more vulnerabilities because for everything that is connected to that Internet well the more vulnerable we become if not every gadgets is also cyber security proofed and seems as if it's a burden on businesses. But the cost of not taking care of cybersecurity is enormous. So for more and more sectors it's important. Now we see the taxation of agriculture also here. Of course you need to make sure that you protect yourself from data being stolen and also from your being hacked. Let's talk about other vulnerabilities and other costs. And that is of course Russia's war on Ukraine. I'm curious how much sacrifice is the EU. Are Europeans willing to take to handle when it comes to the energy crisis the food crisis to stop Russia. Well first and foremost the sanctions are working. We see very very clear effects on the Russian economy. And I think that is really important. Then the latest steps of course to to disconnect the financing of the war. That is what is important. That is what to be achieved with the sanctions. And I think the Europeans are willing to do quite a lot. You saw the hospitality of refugees coming out of Ukraine and you now see how people they are looking at their politicians of course to find help to pay you know dramatically increasing energy bills to see how can we deal with the fact that Putin has weaponized the gas delivery. Right. There is quite a lot of energy production coming from renewables which is actually low cost. So internally we are finding out ways to make sure that low cost auto find its way to the consumer while at the same time upholding the sanctions against Russia with regards to the support for the energy industry there. Some of the energy intensive firms whether it's direct financial support or support by other means. Is there some concern here about a consolidation of power whether it's figuratively or literally amongst some of these nations. And also the idea that some of these countries and some of these companies are looking outside the EU to I guess less climate friendly countries to source their energy needs. But it is a complex situation. What we want to achieve is that we still have a level playing field. There will be businesses in all countries who will need support in order to make ends meet and continue producing and also a certain level of coordination so that you don't have businesses closing down you know key points in one supply chain. So that that is being stopped and others are closing down are the key points in other supply chains. Are you willing to allow consolidation assuming that it is done in the vein of trying to sort of deal with the energy crisis. Well we don't see that that consolidation by anyone is seen as a as a remedy here. On the contrary what is needed is to look at the energy market to see how can that provide even in times of war. Because obviously the energy market design is for normal time peacetime. And when you have the weaponization of in particular gas with these increasing prices becomes very difficult. So first things first. We now have secured gas for the winter so very high storage. Now we're looking intensively at prices now to make sure that they stabilize that the volatility comes out of this. And of course that member state are able to support the poorer households and businesses who really suffer from this. I mean we have seen that sort of support. Romania I know that you've signed off on I think it's 4 billion euros to be able to support some of the energy intensive companies there. When we look at Germany historic potentially takeover of gas companies three of them. How what an upending of private markets. Is this likely to be. Are we going to return to more of public sector ownership in this respect. I think that's very difficult to say right now because for quite a long time we are expecting prices to be high. And at the same time we were in the first you know major transition where it's politically guided. You know every country on this planet signed up for the Paris agreements. Every member state in the European Union now pushing for the green transition and accelerating that because of the energy crisis. So the state has taken a new role also because of that that to some somehow emboldened by coal it's because also here you had a lot of states responsibility. And now with the energy crisis of course the state needs to do more. And what is important for us is of course that no one forgets that you will never ever fight climate change without the private sector. If you do not get the business community on board you dead in the water. So so what we are trying to balance is to make sure that new state initiative doesn't crowd out private investments and that we still get in the energy market a strong investment signal that you should invest in renewables you should come into the market because without that we just prolong the crisis. I'm curious. I mean this respectfully if any of your constituents get pushback on the way we're having to think and then backtrack on nuclear given Russia's invasion of Ukraine and being caught off guard some would say we maybe saw this coming with the annexation of Russia and we were still not prepared and caught off guard. We continued to close nuclear. Is that an option. Is that green. Is that something that you bring back on the table to help with that reliable transition. Well it is for. For every member state who decides you know our our rules say give freedom to every member state to decide their energy mix. Some are in nuclear taking a lot of gas. Some are a lot to renewables wind solar water power. So so it's not up for us to decide. And now of course I think a lot of member states they reconsider should they postpone the phasing out of nuclear if they were on that track because other member states they say we will definitely continue in nuclear. And of course we'll also continue investing in innovation so that you get smaller nuclear you get the safe kind of nuclear where you can better deal with with the waste issues. So so you get different pushes. And I think the diversity of the energy market is what will keep it healthy for for the foreseeable future. Once we transition into being more climate wise. All right. We're almost out of time here. You've been in this job in various capacities as competition commissioner for what eight years now. Yes. Now you have any ambitions to do anything other than this. Well leaving your first love is a difficult difficult thing to do you know remains to be seen. The interesting thing with competition law enforcement is that of course there's a political mandate. But you need to enforce to the very last day and it needs to continue on the very first day and the new mandate. So you know I keep focused.