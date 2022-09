00:00

Joining me now of course for more insight on this market Nadia Level senior U.S. equity strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management. Danny great to have you here to talk to us about sort of the further equity sell off the pressure that you see the courage to stay invested in these markets. Yeah I mean what do you think about it Taylor. This has been a somewhat range bound market. I mean markets really at the same level it was back in the spring. You know despite the fact that we've had a more aggressive fight. So I would think about it from despite the volatility it's been somewhat a resilient market. You know even in the face of these headwinds you know partly because earnings have been holed up in better you know we haven't seen those massive cuts yet. But we do think that there are common. And so that's going to keep a cap on this market. And so we think about where we go into year end. We're looking for thirty nine hundred. Kind of where we are today. So we think from a positioning standpoint you do want to be selective in that. ISE echoed earlier high quality stocks on health care consumer staples you know couple that with energy which you know we expect from upside too. I'm just given that as we look out to the supply market is technology high quality. Yes. But you have to be selective with the technology. You want to look for those companies with a high portion of free at current revenue. That will be. But whether any sort of downturn is there a cap on yields. Are you looking at peak yields that are behind us. I think when you look at it from a 10 year standpoint you know three and a half percent we got back in June. We do think that that's likely the peak in this cycle. However as we know with in the bond market you know there's some volatility remains high. So you could overshoot that. But we are looking for three and a quarter percent on the 10 year by year ran. And we sort of think that when you get into 2023 and inflation starts to abate and it starts to slow that we think that the tenure comes back down to two 75. So we're looking for this sort of trading range between 275 and three and a quarter. You mentioned sort of at thirty nine a hundred. As you think about year end the problem is the path to get to year end. How volatile how choppy are you thinking when you're navigating to year end. I think it's going to be a choppy market. We still have the upcoming earnings season. We'll see how that comes through. So far this week through conference season it seems like the earnings for you know 2 3 are a holding in there. But when we look forward to 2023 we still think those numbers need to come down. I mean tell the consensus is looking for 8 percent EPW growth. That's already above trend. You know you have an environment where we continue to debate whether we end up in a recession or not. So high single digit earnings growth somewhat seems somewhat peculiar to us. And so we think like the cyclical sectors still remain at risk particularly consumer discretionary remains vulnerable. And so we think that you're going to see some volatility as those earnings estimates come down. Nadia it's funny that when we talk about sort of the equity desk now maybe more than ever in touch and in conversation with the fixed income desk as well. What is your fixed income team asking you within your world of equities. The most important signals that they're looking for. I think what they're really looking for is to see what the corporations are saying in terms of in terms of balance sheets where they're putting money to work how resilient the consumer is on. That's what sort of the low fixed income market is is looking for us to get a sense of like you know is there an increasing chance of recession. Because obviously that has implications for where the bond market goes as well as the equity market goes. When you're taking a look at those recession indicators do you look at it too tends to twos thirties within your run of equities. Do you look at a threes three month tenure that has not in Vernon where you really focused on the three month tenure better indication for recession. We know that two cents are already inverted but it's not it's not very good at a time in a recession. There's a longer window in terms of getting to a recession when two tenths first but there's a shorter window. You've got a six six months in. So Windows One the three three month tenure starts to infer as you're thinking about allocating as you mentioned within equities. Is inflation or the labor market a bigger concern for you both. You know inflation of course is top of mind for the Fed. We know that policies really focus on that. And so obviously we have to be very cautious central to that and where we saw the high CPI print this past week. And so when we look forward to next week I mean we are looking for a 75 basis points. I think the market is already there. Well of course the job market is also important because we want to watch it wage growth very closely. We also think that the Fed wants to create some slack within the labor market so as to keep wages under control because we know that ultimately speeding through to higher inflation.